NFL QB Rankings: From Aaron Rodgers to Jameis Winston, check our top-20 quarterbacks

The 2021-22 NFL regular season is over following the Los Angeles Rams taking down the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling Super Bowl matchup. But the football world never really stops. As we enter the offseason, the debates don’t end either, which is causing us to dive into our NFL QB rankings where we rank the top-20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Last season we didn’t see a rookie quarterback emerge who deservedly earned a spot in our top quarterback rankings, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make major strides this season. Will Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, or Mac Jones make their way into the top 20? It remains to be seen. Of course, there’s a few dual threats such as Justin Fields or Trey Lance who could also take the gridiron by storm. It should be a thrilling season.

In recent times we’ve seen players like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson blow past all expectations, who will be the superstar signal-caller who emerges during the 2022-23 season? There are several candidates, some of which you’ll find featured below.

Updated weekly throughout the football year, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

NFL QB Rankings countdown from 20-1

20. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints free agent

Jameis Winston stats (in 2019) : 5,109 passing yards, 33 TD, 30 INT

: 5,109 passing yards, 33 TD, 30 INT 250 rushing yards, 1 TD

Teams looking at Jameis Winston this offseason will try and determine whether they can continue shaping the former No. 1 overall pick away from the interception-prone ailmailer he’s had limited success with. Many organizations won’t put up with anything close to another 30 interception season, but they likely also don’t have a QB capable of coming close to 5,000 yards. You win some and you lose some with Winston. But which organization wants to risk it for the biscuit this offseason? He’s good enough to crack the top 20 NFL QB rankings even after tearing his ACL.

19. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz stats in 2021 : 3,563 passing yards, 27 TD, 7 INT

: 3,563 passing yards, 27 TD, 7 INT 215 rushing yards, 1 TD

Hoping to rekindle a special relationship, Carson Wentz didn’t set the world on fire this year with the Colts. He appears to be trending closer to a QB who needs to compete to keep his starting position going forward, as opposed to reaching the MVP levels we once saw. Still, Wentz reminds of a Tannehill-like talent who can sometimes help get you down the field but also has too many mistakes to hand him the keys to your offense. He’s freefallen down the NFL QB rankings across the football landscape.

18. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones stats in 2021 : 3,801 passing yards, 22 TD, 13 INT

: 3,801 passing yards, 22 TD, 13 INT 129 rushing yards

The best rookie quarterback wasn’t the first, second, or even third one selected. Instead it was Mac Jones who slipped under the radar, then proceeded to be the quarterback who brought the Patriots back to the playoffs. Now he’ll look to continue what was a highly efficient campaign while finding a way to be more aggressive without throwing more interceptions. His new offensive coordinator/QB coach will have a major role in his development over the next few seasons. Just how high does his ceiling go?

17. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield stats in 2021 : 3,010 passing yards, 17 TD, 13 INT

: 3,010 passing yards, 17 TD, 13 INT 134 rushing yards, 1 TD

Like a couple of other quarterbacks listed below, the NFL collective is down on Baker Mayfield, but he’s shown an ability to play at a near-elite level for a full season before. We see now that the Browns’ support staff wasn’t what everyone imagined going into the year. Get him a No. 1 receiver who he connects with and watch the Browns have a bounceback season. Unfortunately, bonafide star wideouts aren’t easy to acquire.

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill stats in 2021 : 3,734 passing yards, 21 TD, 14 INT

: 3,734 passing yards, 21 TD, 14 INT 270 rushing yards, 7 TD

In a perfect world, the Tennessee Titans would at least try to move on from Ryan Tannehill in search of an upgrade this offseason. Contractual ties will prevent such a move, but he’s not in the top half of NFL starting quarterbacks, which means he may not have enough to carry the King Henry-led squad to the promised land. With that said, Tannehill is above-average and with a stronger, healthier supporting cast, the Titans can repeat as strong AFC contenders.

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts stats in 2021 : 3,144 passing yards, 16 TD, 9 INT

: 3,144 passing yards, 16 TD, 9 INT 784 rushing yards, 10 TD

If you’re ahead of the curve, making contingency plans to win your fantasy leagues next season, be sure to keep an eye on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offseason. One of the best dual-threat QBs in the league, Hurts offers a high floor, and an even higher ceiling as he continues to develop and build chemistry with his receivers. While he may not be the best from a passing standpoint, he might be able to approach 1,000 yards on the ground next year, and rise even further in many NFL QB rankings aside from fantasy football.

14. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo stats in 2021 : 3,810 passing yards, 20 TD, 12 INT

: 3,810 passing yards, 20 TD, 12 INT 51 rushing yards, 3 TD

As we creep into the offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo will become a popular name on the trade block. He’s likely achieved all that he can in San Fran and has Trey Lance breathing down his neck. Whoever gets Jimmy G will suddenly have a starting caliber quarterback who can do just enough to help you reach the playoffs, but not enough to win the game if it all comes down to his individual performance. Still, that’s a massive upgrade in some NFL cities.

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins stats in 2021 : 4,221 passing yards, 33 TD, 7 INT

: 4,221 passing yards, 33 TD, 7 INT 115 rushing yards, 1 TD

Opinions on Kirk Cousins are all over the place, but if you ask his new head coach and general manager, they’re big fans of the QB. That’s all that matters going forward. Paired with one of the best wide receivers in football in Justin Jefferson, Cousins should be in for another 4200+ yard year, which he’s achieved in three of his four seasons in Minnesota. The only year he didn’t, the Vikings made the playoffs, but they’re expected to embrace the air attack under Kevin O’Connell.

12. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr stats in 2021 : 4,804 passing yards, 23 TD, 14 INT

: 4,804 passing yards, 23 TD, 14 INT 108 rushing yards

We’re eager to see how Derek Carr adapts to the Josh McDaniels system. Both bright offensive minds, it should be a great fit. His contract situation is also one that bears watching, how much will the Raiders offer their franchise quarterback?

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray stats in 2021 : 3,787 passing yards, 24 TD, 10 INT

: 3,787 passing yards, 24 TD, 10 INT 423 rushing yards, 5 TD

Everyone wants to pile on Kyler Murray this offseason, it’s not exactly justified. He’s steadily improving as he gains experience, and when his playmakers aren’t on the field as we saw in 2021, there’s more that falls on Murray’s shoulders. As one MVP once said, R-E-L-A-X when it comes to K1. He’s a franchise quarterback and the Cardinals should pay him as such. The only reason he falls outside of the top-10 in our NFL QB rankings is due to the quality of passers currently in the league.

NFL QB Rankings Top 10

10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson stats in 2021 : 3,113 passing yards, 25 TD, 6 INT

: 3,113 passing yards, 25 TD, 6 INT 183 rushing yards, 2 TD

We didn’t get to see Russell Wilson cook a year ago, but the nine-time Pro Bowl QB didn’t suddenly drop off after years of playing smart football. Already plenty motivated to turn around the Seahawks, just how Pete Carroll and the front office executes that plan will be something to watch this offseason. Unless they do something crazy like trade D.K. Metcalf, Russ should be back to his best self going forward, which places him just inside the top-10 among the NFL QB rankings.

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford stats in 2021 : 4,886 passing yards, 41 TD, 17 INT

: 4,886 passing yards, 41 TD, 17 INT 43 rushing yards

After 12 seasons toiling in Detroit in which they never won a playoff game, Matthew Stafford teamed up with Sean McVay in L.A. and immediately won a Super Bowl. There’s no reason to believe the Rams can’t run it back, thanks to the excellent all-around potency of Cooper Kupp. Another year in the system could help Stafford reduce his league-leading interception number from a year ago, but he’ll always be a gunslinger who takes chances. Hard to argue with the brand new shiny ring soon to be on his finger though.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott stats in 2021 : 4,449 passing yards, 37 TD, 10 INT

: 4,449 passing yards, 37 TD, 10 INT 146 rushing yards, 1 TD

After leading the top-scoring offense in football last season, no one should be wondering whether Dak Prescott is among the very best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Prescott and Russ Wilson are both incredible stories in that they somehow slipped to the 4th and 3rd rounds in their respective drafts, but both have shown they’re franchise quarterbacks. The next step is getting past the Divisional Round in the playoffs for Prescott’s Cowboys.

7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson stats (2020) 4,823 passing yards, 33 TD, 7 INT

(2020) 4,823 passing yards, 33 TD, 7 INT 444 rushing yards, 3 TD

Whether or how much he plays in 2022 remains to be seen, but if Deshaun Watson takes the gridiron again any time soon, he’s immediately a top-10 NFL QB. The last time we saw him play, Watson led the NFL in passing yards on a Texans squad bereft of talent. We’re all ready for a conclusion to his legal situation, which will only naturally lead to questions about his football future.

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson stats in 2021 : 2,882 passing yards, 16 TD, 13 INT

: 2,882 passing yards, 16 TD, 13 INT 767 rushing yards, 2 TD

While Lamar Jackson largely had a down season impacted by injuries, there’s no one worried about his future success. Equally as much of a fantasy star as he is a dangerous game-breaker, expect Jackson to return to his 2019 MVP form, but how big of a contract will No. 8 receive?

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert stats in 2021 : 5,014 passing yards, 38 TD, 15 INT

: 5,014 passing yards, 38 TD, 15 INT 302 rushing yards, 3 TD

Few quarterbacks have raised their stock as much as Justin Herbert has ever since he entered the NFL as the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now Herbert is widely regarded as one of the few young marquee names that many would select if they were starting an NFL franchise from scratch. For Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, the sky is the limit over the next few seasons.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow stats in 2021 : 4,611 passing yards, 34 TD, 14 INT

: 4,611 passing yards, 34 TD, 14 INT 118 rushing yards, 2 TD

No one expected, and I mean literally no one expected Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. It further exemplified just how much a premier quarterback can elevate the rest of his squad in a short amount of time. Few situations will have more eyeballs on them throughout this offseason, building a better offensive line while he’s still on his rookie contract could go a long way toward getting back to the Super Bowl.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes stats in 2021 : 4,839 passing yards, 37 TD, 13 INT

: 4,839 passing yards, 37 TD, 13 INT 381 rushing yards, 2 TD

Anyone who’s ever witnessed Mahomes understands why he’s a perennial MVP candidate. He’s fun to watch because he plays backyard football, yet his cannon arm leads to Madden-like video game performances. There are few players who can release the ball accurately from numerous arm angles, whether he’s looking at his receiver or not. Simply put, Mahomes is spectacular from all aspects of the game.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen stats in 2021 : 4,407 passing yards, 36 TD, 15 INT

: 4,407 passing yards, 36 TD, 15 INT 763 rushing yards, 6 TD

There’s a reason why the Buffalo Bills are annually a top pick to reach the Super Bowl, his name is Josh Allen. The league has never seen a quarterback who’s as naturally gifted as Allen is. Not only can he uncork a 60-yard airstrike downfield, Allen can also cause headaches for defenses thanks to his willingness to put his body on the line in an effort to pick up more than just the first down. If it weren’t for another QB who’s won four MVPs, Allen would rank first in these NFL QB rankings.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers – NFL QB Rankings

Aaron Rodgers stats in 2021 : 4,115 passing yards, 37 TD, 4 INT

: 4,115 passing yards, 37 TD, 4 INT 101 rushing yards, 3 TD, -4 receiving yards

Some wonder whether Aaron Rodgers will retire, following his second consecutive MVP trophy, but these thoughts are asinine. Akin to Tom Brady walking away while he still has hundreds of throws left, Rodgers won’t hang up the cleats just yet. There may be some question as to which team’s jersey he rocks next season, but there’s no doubt AR12 has several more elite seasons left in his future. Thanks to his rock-solid consistency, Rodgers is No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.