NFL games today TV schedule:

What NFL games play today? The 2020-2021 NFL season is rolling on with Super Bowl LV.

Of course, the non-stop thrill ride will continue in Super Bowl LV with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers doing battle.

Super Bowl LV: When is Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV will be played February 7 at 6:30 PM:

Game Time (EST) TV Chiefs vs. Buccaneers 6:30 PM CBS

TV SCHEDULE: Things can always change with the NFL schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several outbreaks, with at least one occurring every week, have forced plenty of postponements and changes.

Fortunately, the NFL has avoided a disaster scenario heading into Super Bowl LV. So, with things on track for a full schedule, played out without interruptions.

Here’s the games that have been on TV, from most recent back:

NFL Conference Championship schedule – Sunday, January 24

Game Time (EST) TV Buccaneers @ Packers 3:05 PM FOX Bills @ Chiefs 6:40 PM CBS

NFL Divisional Round schedule – Sunday, January 17

Game Time (EST) TV Browns @ Chiefs 3:05 PM CBS Buccaneers @ Saints 6:40 PM FOX

NFL Divisional Round schedule – Saturday, January 16

Game Time (EST) TV Rams @ Packers 4:35 PM FOX Ravens @ Bills 8:15 PM NBC

NFL Wild Card – January 10

Game Time (EST) TV BAL @ TEN 1:05 PM ESPN/ABC CHI @ NO 4:40 PM CBS/Prime CLE @ PIT 8:15 PM NBC

NFL Wild Card – January 9

Game Time (EST) TV IND @ BUF 1:05 PM CBS LAR @ SEA 4:40 PM FOX TB @ WAS 8:15 PM NBC

Sunday Games – Week 17

Game Time (EST) TV MIA @ BUF 1:00 PM CBS BAL @ CIN 1:00 PM CBS PIT @ CLE 1:00 PM CBS MIN @ DET 1:00 PM FOX TEN @ HOU 1:00 PM CBS JAX @ IND 1:00 PM CBS NYJ @ NE 1:00 PM CBS DAL @ NYG 1:00 PM FOX ATL @ TB 1:00 PM FOX LAC @ KC 4:25 PM FOX GB @ CHI 4:25 PM FOX NO @ CAR 4:25 PM FOX SEA @ SF 4:25 PM FOX ARZ @ LAR 4:25 PM CBS LV @ DEN 4:25 PM CBS

Sunday Night Football – Week 17

Game Time (EST) TV WAS @ PHI 8:20 PM NBC

Game Time (EST) TV BUF @ NE 8:15 PM ESPN

Sunday, December 27 – Week 16

Game Time (EST) TV IND @ PIT 1:00 PM CBS ATL @ KC 1:00 PM FOX CHI @ JAX 1:00 PM CBS CIN @ HOU 1:00 PM FOX NYG @ BAL 1:00 PM FOX CLE @ NYJ 1:00 PM CBS CAR @ WAS 4:05 PM CBS DEN @ LC 4:05 PM CBS LAR @ SEA 4:25 PM FOX PHI @ DAL 4:25 PM FOX

Game Time (EST) TV TEN @ GB 8:20 PM NBC

Week 16 – Saturday December 26:

Game Time (EST) TV TB @ DET 1:00 PM NFL Network SF @ ARZ 4:30 PM Prime Video MIA @ LAR 8:15 PM NFL Network

Christmas Day NFL game

Game Time (EST) TV MIN @ NO 4:30 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Game Time (EST) TV PIT @ CIN 8:15 PM ESPN

Sunday games – Week 15

Game Time (EST) TV SEA @ WAS 1:00 PM FOX HOU @ IND 1:00 PM CBS CHI @ MIN 1:00 PM FOX NE @ MIA 1:00 PM CBS JAX @ BAL 1:00 PM CBS SF @ DAL 1:00 PM CBS TB @ ATL 1:00 PM FOX DET @ TEN 1:00 PM CBS PHI @ ARZ 4:05 PM FOX NYJ @ LAR 4:05 PM FOX KC @ NO 4:25 PM CBS

Game Time (EST) TV SF @ DAL 8:20 PM NBC CLE @ NYG 8:20 PM NBC

Saturday games – Week 15

Game Time (EST) TV BUF @ DEN 4:30 PM NFLN CAR @ GB 8:15 PM NFLN

Game Time (EST) TV LAC @ LV 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Game Time (EST) TV BAL @ CLE 8:15 PM ESPN

Sunday games – Week 14

Game Time (EST) TV MIN @ TB 1:00 PM FOX ARZ @ NYG 1:00 PM FOX KC @ MIA 1:00 PM CBS TEN @ JAX 1:00 PM CBS DAL @ CIN 1:00 PM FOX HOU @ CHI 1:00 PM CBS DEN @ CAR 1:00 PM CBS NYJ @ SEA 4:05 PM CBS IND @ LV 4:05 PM CBS WAS @ SF 4:25 PM FOX NO @ PHI 4:25 PM FOX ATL @ LAC 4:25 PM FOX GB @ DET 4:25 PM FOX

Game Time (EST) TV PIT @ BUF 8:20 PM NBC

Game Time (EST) TV NE @ CHI 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Game Time (EST) TV DAL @ BAL 8:05 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon

NFL Bye Weeks – Week 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

Game Time (EST) TV DAL @ BAL 5:00 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon BUF @ SF 8:15 PM ESPN

Sunday games – Week 13

Game Time (EST) TV CLE @ TEN 1:00 PM CBS WAS @ PIT 1:00 PM FOX LV @ NYJ 1:00 PM CBS JAX @ MIN 1:00 PM CBS CIN @ MIA 1:00 PM CBS IND @ HOU 1:00 PM CBS DET @ CHI 1:00 PM FOX NO @ ATL 1:00 PM FOX NYG @ SEA 4:05 PM FOX LAR @ ARZ 4:05 PM FOX NE @ LAC 4:25 PM CBS PHI @ GB 4:25 PM CBS

Game Time (EST) TV DEN @ KC 8:20 PM NBC

Game Time (EST) TV BAL @ PIT 3:40 PM NBC

Game Time (EST) TV SEA @ PHI 8:15 PM ESPN

November 29th: Sunday games – Week 12

Game Time (EST) TV MIA @ NYJ 1:00 PM CBS ARZ @ NE 1:00 PM FOX CAR @ MIN 1:00 PM FOX CLE @ JAX 1:00 PM CBS TEN @ IND 1:00 PM CBS NYG @ CIN 1:00 PM FOX LAC @ BUF 1:00 PM CBS LV @ ATL 1:00 PM CBS SF @ LAR 4:05 PM FOX NO @ DEN 4:05 PM FOX KC @ TB 4:25 PM CBS

Game Time (EST) TV CHI @ GB 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Thanksgiving games (Week 12)

Game Time (EST) TV HOU @ DET 12:30 PM CBS WAS @ DAL 4:30 PM FOX

NFL Bye Weeks – Week 11

San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

Game Time (EST) TV LAR @ TB 8:15 PM ESPN

November 22nd: Sunday games – Week 11

Game Time (EST) TV CIN @ WAS 1:00 PM CBS ATL @ NO 1:00 PM FOX PIT @ JAX 1:00 PM CBS NE @ HOU 1:00 PM CBS PHI @ CLE 1:00 PM FOX DET @ CAR 1:00 PM FOX TEN @ BAL 1:00 PM CBS NYJ @ LAC 4:05 PM CBS MIA @ DEN 4:05 PM CBS DAL @ MIN 4:25 PM FOX GB @ IND 4:25 PM FOX

Game Time (EST) TV KC @ LV 8:20 PM NBC

Game Time (EST) TV ARZ @ SEA 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Game Time (EST) TV MIN @ CHI 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL Bye Weeks – Week 10

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

November 15: Sunday Games – Week 10

Game Time (EST) TV PHI @ NYG 1:00 PM FOX JAX @ GB 1:00 PM FOX WAS @ DET 1:00 PM FOX HOU @ CLE 1:00 PM FOX TB @ CAR 1:00 PM FOX LAC @ MIA 4:05 PM CBS DEN @ LV 4:05 PM CBS BUF @ ARZ 4:05 PM CBS SF @ NO 4:25 PM FOX SEA @ LAR 4:25 PM FOX CIN @ PIT 4:25 PM FOX

Game Time (EST) TV BAL @ NE 8:20 PM NBC

Game Time (EST) TV IND @ TEN 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Sunday games – Week 9