Soccer Games Today: How to watch, best odds, and predictions

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the next round of games from across the most popular leagues in the sport. Including the English Premier League, the European Champions League, the Spanish La Liga, and our own Major League Soccer.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back to see which of the biggest games across the top leagues are being broadcast on TV or across the web daily. These are the best soccer games today.

Premier League soccer games today: Thursday, March 17

Best Premier League Odds (March 17)

Everton (+135) vs. Newcastle (+230). Draw (+220)

Best Premier League Predictions (March 17)

Everton 0-3 Newcastle

How to watch the EPL?

You can find the March 17 EPL games in the United States exclusively on streaming services Peacock

Champions League soccer games today

The schedule for the quarterfinal leg of the Champions League schedule will be announced on March 18, and the first round of matches will begin on April 5.

Best Champions League Odds (April 5)

TBA

Best Champions League Predictions (April 5)

TBA

How to watch the Champions League?

You can catch Champions League action in the United States on Paramount+.

Upcoming La Liga soccer games: Friday, March 18

Best La Liga Odds (March 18)

Athletic Bilbao (-135) vs. Getafe (+450). Draw (+255)

Best La Liga Predictions (March 18)

Athletic Bilbao 3-0 Getafe

How to watch La Liga?

You can find the next set of La Liga games on March 18, exclusively on ESPN+.

Upcoming MLS games: Saturday, March 19

Best MLS Odds (March 19)

NYC FC (-150) vs. Philadelphia Union (+425). Draw +295

Atlanta United (-135) vs. Montreal (+360). Draw (+300)

Chicago Fire (+120) vs. Sporting Kansas City (+235). Draw (+255)

Minnesota United (-140) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (+380). Draw (+300)

Real Salt Lake (+135) vs. Nashville SC (+240). Draw (+205)

Houston Dynamo (+155) vs. Colorado Rapids (+180). Draw (+240)

New York Red Bulls (-125) vs. Colorado Crew (+340). Draw (+285)

Los Angeles Galaxy (-110) vs. Orlando City (+310). Draw (+275)

Best MLS Predictions (March 19)

NYC FC 2-0 Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United 2-1 Montreal

Chicago Fire 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake 2-0 Nashville SC

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Colorado Rapids

New York Red Bulls 1-0 vs. Colorado Crew

Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 Orlando City

How to watch MLS?

The various games on the upcoming March 19 MLS games today schedule can be viewed on ESPN+, TUDN, Univision, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream