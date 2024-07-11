Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer reveals if he’s willing to waive no-trade clause as trade rumors grow ahead of July 30 deadline

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

While there have been rumblings that Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer could be available before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, the future Hall-of-Famer must waive his no-trade clause to make a deal possible and it seems like that won’t be happening this year.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Rangers are in major holes in both the American League West and Wild Card race. The team’s 2024 campaign has been a far cry from the dominant run they went on last year en route to the franchise’s first World Series win.

It has put them in the frustrating position of trying to figure out if they should be buyers or sellers before the July 30 trade deadline. Recent rumors around the game have suggested the front office is leaning more towards selling off pieces of their roster and that eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer could be one of the players up for grabs.

However, as a star player in the league, Scherzer has the rare power to dictate where he goes. This time last year, the New York Mets were able to persuade the 39-year-old to accept a move to the Texas Rangers in a blockbuster deal. But the legendary pitcher seems unlikely to agree to a trade for the third time since 2021.

Max Scherzer stats (2024): 1-2 Record, 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 17 SO, 3 BB

Max Scherzer has zero interest in waiving no-trade clause before 2024 MLB trade deadline

During an appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast this week, Max Scherzer was asked if he would be open to waiving his no-trade clause again this year. He quickly shut down that possibility but also gave an interesting reason for why.

“I’m not going to do that,” Scherzer said about waiving his no-trade. “But I just don’t think I even have to think about that. I think we’re going to play better baseball. It’s going to be a moot point to even talk about. I think we’re going to win here [in Texas].”

The Texas Rangers have reason to believe a turnaround in the second half is possible. Scherzer missed much of the season but just returned to the rotation a couple of weeks ago and has looked good. Fellow future Hall-of-Famer Jacob deGrom is also expected to return soon and could give another big boost to their staff for the stretch run.

