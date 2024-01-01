Skip to main content
NHL
Neck guards now mandatory in international hockey
Neck guards are now required for all international hockey competition following this fall’s tragic death of former NHL player Adam
Senators fire head coach D.J. Smith
How inaugural PWHL New York roster was built from GM Pascal Daoust’s vision
Sabres F Jack Quinn poised for return from Achilles injury
Bruins looking for stability as they welcome Wild
What makes Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson and Adam Fantilli different?
5 NHL teams that will surprise in 2023-24, including the Pittsburgh Penguins
5 bold NHL predictions for the 2023-24 season
Jets have Bowness family on minds with Blues ahead
Rookie stars in spotlight as Bruins visit Blackhawks
Maple Leafs hope to build on comeback momentum, face Capitals
Martin Jones stops 31 shots as Leafs blank Kings
After blanking Kings, Leafs go to Anaheim for back-to-back
Hurricanes defeat Maple Leafs, run winning streak to three
Oilers smother Ducks, 7-2
Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Maple Leafs
Ducks hand Golden Knights 4th straight loss
