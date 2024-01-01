Nov 25, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Neck guards now mandatory in international hockey

Neck guards are now required for all international hockey competition following this fall’s tragic death of former NHL player Adam

Senators fire head coach D.J. Smith

How inaugural PWHL New York roster was built from GM Pascal Daoust’s vision

Sabres F Jack Quinn poised for return from Achilles injury

Bruins looking for stability as they welcome Wild

EDITORS PICKS

Connor Bedard

What makes Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson and Adam Fantilli different?

NHl season, surprise teams, pittsburgh penguins

5 NHL teams that will surprise in 2023-24, including the Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL bold predictions: Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes

5 bold NHL predictions for the 2023-24 season

Oct 17, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Jets have Bowness family on minds with Blues ahead

Oct 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras (51) during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie stars in spotlight as Bruins visit Blackhawks

Oct 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Maple Leafs hope to build on comeback momentum, face Capitals

MORE NHL NEWS

Jan 2, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) makes a save off a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) defends in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Jones stops 31 shots as Leafs blank Kings

Dec 27, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Martin Jones (31) handles the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

After blanking Kings, Leafs go to Anaheim for back-to-back

Dec 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) battles for position with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Hurricanes defeat Maple Leafs, run winning streak to three

Dec 31, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Brock McGinn (26) passes the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oilers smother Ducks, 7-2

Dec 29, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Maple Leafs

Dec 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Brett Leason (20) against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks hand Golden Knights 4th straight loss