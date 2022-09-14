MLB Scores: Live scores and results from Major League Baseball

Here are the latest MLB scores from both the National League and American League. Here you can find all the information you need to know from the MLB games today.

Bookmark this page throughout the season for updates on live games. In addition, you can learn about the highest scoring games in baseball ever, the most runs scored by an MLB team, and learn more about baseball history.

MLB Scores today

Here are the MLB scores today. Following the inclusion of each game, the MLB standings are automatically updated and the upcoming MLB schedule is available.

What are the most runs scored in an MLB game?

The Texas Rangers scored 30 runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007. In a 30-3 victory over the Orioles, Texas actually trailed 3-0 heading into the 4th inning. The Rangers’ lineup then erupted for five runs in the fourth inning before scoring nine runs in the 6th inning. Already leading 14-3, Texas tacked on 10 runs in the 8th inning and then six more in the 9th, finishing with the most runs ever in an MLB game. Seven of the eight batters contributed at least one RBI, with, Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez finishing with a team-high seven RBI. Below you can find some of the highest MLB scores ever by one team.

Most runs scored in MLB game

29 – Atlanta Braves over Miami Marlins on Sep. 9, 2020

Atlanta Braves over Miami Marlins on Sep. 9, 2020 29 – Chicago White Sox over Kansas City A’s on April 23, 1955

Chicago White Sox over Kansas City A’s on April 23, 1955 29 – Boston Red Sox over St. Louis Browns on June 8, 1950

Boston Red Sox over St. Louis Browns on June 8, 1950 28 – Toronto Blue Jays over Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022

Related: Fastest pitch in MLB history

What is the highest MLB score ever?

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies scored 49 runs on Aug. 25, 1992, in the highest scoring game in MLB history. Chicago delivered two innings with double-digit runs, scoring 10 runs in the 2nd inning and 14 runs in the 4th inning. As for the Cubs, they scored in the 2nd (three), 3rd (two), 4th (one), 5th (3), 8th (eight) and 9th (six) innings. Cubs’ shortstop Charlie Hollocher finished with a game-high six RBI. Incredibly, the highest-scoring MLB game ever only lasted 3 hours and 1 minute. We likely won’t see any teams challenge the highest scoring baseball game ever for a long time.

What are the most runs scored in an MLB inning?

The Boston Red Sox scored 17 runs in the 7th inning against the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 1953, the most runs ever scored in an MLB inning. Boston held a slim 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the 7th inning at Fenway Park. It then erupted for 17 runs, with Tigers’ relievers Steve Gromek (nine), Dick Welk (four), and Earl Harrist (four) charged with all 17 earned runs in that historic inning. Incredibly, only one home run – a three-run shot by Dick Gernert – was hit in the 17-run inning.

Related: MLB standings

How many runs are scored in an average MLB game?

Major League Baseball has a 4.32 runs per game average during the 2022 MLB season (Baseball Reference). For comparison, MLB averaged 4.53 runs per game in 2021 and 4.65 runs per game in 2020. There hasn’t been an MLB season with an average of five-plus runs scored per game since the 2000 season (5.08).

Has an MLB team ever scored in every inning?

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Twenty MLB teams have scored a run in every inning of a single game across the history of Major League Baseball. The Chicago White Sox were the last MLB team to score in every inning, achieving the accomplishment on Sep. 12, 2016, against the Cleveland Guardians. Because Chicago played at home, it didn’t get a chance to hit in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Related: Longest MLB games ever