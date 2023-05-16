UFC featherweight rankings: Top two fighters clash at UFC 290

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Results #1 Alexander Volkanovski 25-2 L-W-W #2 Yair Rodriguez 16-3 W-W-L #3 Max Holloway 24-7 W-L-W #4 Arnold Allen 19-2 L-W-W #5 Brian Ortega 15-3 L-L-W #6 Josh Emmett 18-3 L-W-W #7 Chan Sung Jung 17-7 W-L-W #8 Calvin Kattar 23-7 L-L-W #9 Ilia Topuria 13-0 W-W-W #10 Giga Chikadze 14-3 L-W-W

The UFC featherweight rankings are a showcase of some of the elite fighters in one of the best weight classes in the entire sport. Where the lightweight was once considered the deepest weight class in the promotion, 145 pounds has caught up and become one of the premier divisions in the MMA world leader.

With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top-10 for the organization’s featherweight class.

10. Giga Chikadze (14-3)

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Giga Chikadze began his UFC run on absolute fire by winning his first seven fights — three by technical knockout. He seemed primed for a title opportunity in 2022. However, in January of that year, he came up against the always-difficult challenge of Calvin Kattar and suffered his first loss inside the Octagon. That and his inactivity over the last year has led to him dropping in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Next fight: TBD

9. Ilia Topuria (13-0)

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

After five straight wins to start his UFC career, Ilia Topuria is the new it guy in the 145-pound division. A big win over Bryce Mitchell cemented that fact last year. Now he will get the opportunity to close in on the top five with another “toughest test yet” matchup against Josh Emmett in June.

Next Fight: vs. Josh Emmett on July 24

8. Calvin Kattar (23-7)

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Kattar is one of the stiffest tests in the featherweight division, however, a recent skid has placed him in the realm of an elite gatekeeper. He has lost three of his last four and came up short in several matchups that could have established himself as an elite fighter in the weight class. He is sure to get a difficult challenge in his next appearance, but another loss — especially a spectacular one — could lead to him being out of the UFC featherweight rankings.

Next Fight: TBD

7. Chan Sung Jung (17-7)

Credit: USA Today Network

Chan Sung Jung is one of the most believed fighters not just at 145 pounds but in the entire UFC. Most UFC fans know him as the “Korean Zombie” instead of his actual name. His reputation for delivering exciting fights is world-renowned but there is always risk in such a strategy. That is why he has split his last six fights. He is unlikely to ever be a champion, but he remains one of the most marketable fighters in the division.

Next Fight: TBD

6. Josh Emmett (18-3)

Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Until his disappointing interim title fight loss to Yair Rodriguez in February, Josh Emmett was on the greatest run of his fighting career as he won five straight and scored big wins over Shane Burgos and Calvin Kattar. At 38, the championship clock is ticking on “CCO.” A win in June against Ilia Topuria could go a long way toward pushing him back into title contention.

Next Fight: vs. Ilia Topuria on June 24

5. Brian Ortega (15-3)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying that Brian Ortega is one of the best fighters in the featherweight division. However, after losses to Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanvoski, and Yair Rodriguez, there are doubts he can ever be champion. Considering how inconsistent his schedule already was, one has to wonder if he will continue to fight if being a UFC titlist is highly unlikely.

Next Fight: TBD

4. Arnold Allen (19-2)

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There are few fighters that have been better than Arnold Allen over the last eight years. His 11-fight win streak is one of the best in division history and he is now one of the United Kingdom’s top fighters. However, his title contender hopes were derailed in April. Nevertheless, he gained a lot of respect in his loss to Max Holloway and remains among the elites in the division.

Next Fight: TBD

3. Max Holloway (24-7)

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Max Holloway is one of the greatest featherweights of all time, and to many UFC fans, he is the division GOAT. However, after a three-year run of dominance, he has permanently fallen to the position of the greatest 145-pounder not named Alexander Volkanovski after losing all three of their fights. Yet, he continues to compete at featherweight despite the fact he won’t get a title fight until “The Great” is dethroned.

Max Holloway Next Fight: TBD

2. Yair Rodriguez (16-3)

Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

After a period where he battled injuries and some tough losses, there was doubt if Yair Rodriguez would ever reach his potential. He quieted all the uncertainty with massive wins over Brian Ortega and Josh Emmett. The latter made him the new interim champion. He will get his chance to prove he is the best in the world when he faces Volkanovski in July at UFC 290.

Next Fight: vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 on July 8

1. Alexander Volkanovski (25-2)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Volkanovski has solidified his place as the best featherweight of all time. Now, he is just adding to his legacy and trying to push himself among the greatest fighters in MMA history. He failed in his attempt at champ-champ status in February. Now, he returns to his weight class to defend his belt for the fifth straight time in July versus Mexican star Yair Rodriguez.