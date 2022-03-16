Conor McGregor next fight: Who will hit the ‘Notorious’ lottery next?

UFC fans won’t get some official Conor McGregor next fight news until this summer, but when “Notorious” does make his return to the Octagon, there are endless big fight options for the most famous athlete in mixed martial arts.

Who will Conor McGregor’s next fight be against?

McGregor is still recovering from a fractured leg suffered in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July. However, when the former two-division champion gets back in the cage, matchups with the likes of YouTuber turn boxer Jake Paul, Michael Chandler, and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira are very possible.

Problem Child: This fight has been suggested by fans an media for months, and even Paul made a March offer to the UFC to compete with McGregor in the Octagon. In a sport driven by money over merit, a Paul vs McGregor scrap is always possible because of both men’s mass appeal.

Former Bellator titlist, and UFC lightweight contender, Chandler has long wanted a fight with the Irishman. If “Iron Mike” beats one-time champ Tony Ferguson in May, a Chandler vs McGregor bout makes too much sense to happen in the fall. A Title Fight?: Oliveira is on the record saying he would be a “fool” if he wasn’t open to the money-making opportunity of bout with McGregor. The former champ wants it, and their boss Dana White isn’t against it. Despite not being deserving of a title oppotunity, weirder things have happened.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 recap

The trilogy fight in the years-long sage between McGregor and Poirier resulted in a nightmarish moment for the Irish superstar. Not only did he have a tough time with the Louisiana native, but he fractured his leg in two places en route to a second straight technical knockout loss.

What happened: In a matter of five minutes, McGregor went from a man on a mission, looking to reclaim his glory, to a fighter that would be sidelined for the next year. Better striking by “Diamond” and a checked-kick handed McGregor arguably the worst defeat of his 14-year career.

The fallout: Following the bout, McGregor had surgery on his leg and had a steel rod inserted for his broken fibula. White recently said he expects his favorite fighter to make his Octagon come back in the third quarter of 2022.

The roadmap: All signs point to McGregor’s surgery being a success. As well as a version of the 33-year-old that is far bulkier than the man that once held the featherweight title. Once he returns, McGregor may be too big to compete at lightweight and could be a full-fledged welterweight.

What makes Conor McGregor so popular?

A one-of-a-kind talent: McGregor has become the most famous fighter in MMA history by way of his ability to promote fights like Muhammad Ali, and put opponents to sleep like Mike Tyson. The native of Dublin has an “it” factor that is second to none, and it has earned him a devoted fan base on the level of fighting legends like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Conor McGregor record: 22-6 (19 knockouts, 1 submission)

Over his first seven fights in the Octagon, McGregor was a 145-pound wrecking machine. Scoring knockouts in all but one of his bouts at featherweight.

Despite his shock submission loss to Nate Diaz in 2016, McGregor hit his MMA zeneith a year and a half later when he beat lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez to become the first man to hold UFC titles in two divisions simultaneously.

McGregor’s combat sport high point came in a boxing loss to Mayweather, Jr. in 2017. In defeat, the Irishman was part of the second most successful pay-per-view in combat sports history.

Since his foray into boxing, McGregor lost three of his next four fights. Including back-to-back against Poirier, and a massive failure to lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The MMA superstar has also had quite a few low points outside the Octagon. From throwing a dolly at a bus in Barclay’s Center, to trying to slap Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMA awards. McGregor can be a public relations nightmare at times.

A popular Google search is “Conor McGregor height.” The three division veteran’s height is actually 5-foot-8.

In just a few years, McGregor co-founeded Irish whiskey brand Proper 12 and turned it into one of the most recognized adult beverage brands in the world using his elite skills at self-promotion.

Conor McGregor net worth

“Notorious” has stacked up a lot of green during his career and added to his incredible wealth in recent years with Proper 12, the Irish whiskey brand he co-founded. Conor McGregor’s current net worth is estimated to be nearly $200 million, and not long ago he tweeted his desire to put some of that money towards a purchase of champion soccer club Chelsea FC.