2023 MLB power rankings: Yankees, Astros climb and trouble for Padres, Phillies

Who is the best team in MLB? Sportsnaut's MLB power rankings 2023 take a weekly look across baseball, evaluating all 30 teams and separating them into tiers. From the worst MLB teams to World Series contenders, we're evaluating every team across the league.

Bookmark this page for weekly updates on the best and worst teams in MLB, carrying you from Opening Day 2023 through the World Series. Let’s dive into our 2023 MLB power rankings.

What’s the best MLB team right now? Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings.

MLB power rankings: Worst teams in MLB

30. Oakland Athletics (30)

The Oakland Athletics are the worst team in MLB and are on pace to have a -200 run differential before July. Through nearly 50 games this season, Oakland has won consecutive games once (May 5-6 vs Kansas City Royals). It’s a wonder why Las Vegas would want this organization in its city.

29. Kansas City Royals (28)

The Kansas City Royals have shown a bit of life in May, taking a series against the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. For the most part, though, this has been one of the worst teams in baseball with Bobby Witt Jr (.230/273/.422) and MJ Melendez (.220/.300/.380) massive disappointments through two months.

28. Washington Nationals (26)

After making a surprise push closer to the .500 mark, the Washington Nationals let it all slip away this past week. To make matters worse for the Nationals, MacKenzie Gore (4.66 ERA) and C.J. Abrams (.238/.282/.388) are making the return from the Juan Soto trade look even worse.

27. Chicago White Sox (29)

It’s been an absolute disaster of a season for the Chicago White Sox, but there is one saving grace. If Chicago commits to selling at the trade deadline, floating Luis Robert, Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito, it can completely rebuild a farm system that needs a lot of help.

26. Colorado Rockies (27)

The Colorado Rockies have a good bullpen (3.93 ERA) and that’s about all of the positive things that can be said about this ballclub. The 2-0 start in March feels so long ago, but injuries and bad management are entirely responsible for this being one of the worst MLB teams in 2023.

25. Cincinnati Reds (23)

The Cincinnati Reds are starting to rack up more losses, which is necessary to secure one of the top picks in 2024. While Great American Ball Park isn’t home to many victories this year, it is home to some young talent (Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, Hunter Greene) that provides Cincinnati with a bright future.

24. Cleveland Guardians (24)

We’ll start with the good when it comes to the Cleveland Guardians. They have the fifth-best bullpen (3.37 ERA) and still have an above-average rotation (4.38 ERA). However, even with that, bad fielding (23rd in Def) and a lineup that can’t hit for any power (29th in isolated power) have doomed the Guardians this season.

23. Detroit Tigers (20)

Finally, the Detroit Tigers are seeing glimpses of what they hoped for with Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson. In May, Greene boasts a .418/.458/.636 slash line with one of the highest wRC+ (207) in all of baseball. Meanwhile, Torkelson (.276/.323/.431) is starting to turn some hard-hit outs into base hits.

22. Chicago Cubs (19)

A month ago, the Chicago Cubs looked like a playoff contender with a 12-7 record. Fast forward to mid-June and they’ve plummeted down the MLB power rankings, most recently getting knocked around by the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. If this keeps up, Chicago will need to be sellers again at the deadline.

21. St. Louis Cardinals (25)

The St. Louis Cardinals are showing signs of life, turning a 10-24 record into a 19-27 mark. Unfortunately for St. Louis, starting the season 14 games below .500 and still facing an uphill climb toward an even record at the 50-game mark puts the Cardinals in a massive hole that might be too deep to get out of and make the playoffs.

Gordon Wittenmyer, MLB expert and former beat writer for NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times.

2023 MLB power rankings:

20. San Francisco Giants (21)

LaMonte Wade Jr. is on fire right now (.294/.429/.431 in May) and with Alex Cobb (1.94 ERA) and Alex Wood (2.87 ERA) pitching at a high level, the San Francisco Giants are rolling. There still likely isn’t enough overall talent on this roster for the Giants to challenge for a playoff spot in September, but the turnaround this month has been a small delight for the fans.

19. Miami Marlins (22)

Even against the Washington Nationals, the Miami Marlins couldn’t avoid one-run games. The Marlins are in the NL playoff race, but it remains difficult to buy into a team that ranks 27th in run differential (-53) and has scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

18. Philadelphia Phillies (12)

The Philadelphia Phillies hoped that getting Bryce Harper back would light a spark in the lineup. Instead, Philadelphia ranks 28th in OPS (.662) this month with Trea Turner (.726 OPS), Nick Castellanos (.703 OPS), Brandon Marsh (.519 OPS) and Kyle Schwarber (34.4% K-rate) being massive letdowns.

17. Seattle Mariners (13)

Just when it appeared as if the Seattle Mariners had found some momentum, they get steamrolled by the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. There isn’t as much optimism now with Jarred Kelenic (.702 OPS, 0.16 BB/K in May) as there was a month ago, but the really baffling development is Julio Rodriguez slashing .2111/.277/.389 through 42 games.

16. San Diego Padres (15)

The San Diego Padres have serious problems that extend beyond Manny Machado’s injury. Entering the weekend, Jake Croneworth (.723 OPS), Xander Bogaerts (.787 OPS) and Trent Grisham (.659 OPS) were all wildly underperforming and even the rotation (4.38 ERA) has fell short of expectations.

15. Los Angeles Angels (14)

The Los Angeles Angels keep treading water and their lineup – .751 OPS (10th) and 106 wRC+ (10th) – is doing most of the heavy lifting. Many hoped the Angels’ pitching would be a lot better this season, but its rotation ranks 23rd in ERA (5.06).

14. Pittsburgh Pirates (18)

After dropping a set to the Baltimore Orioles and then splitting with Detroit, the Pittsburgh Pirates displayed a little bit of life back home. We still buy into this team being a lot closer to the one that holds a 17-20 record outside of its seven-game winning streak against the Reds and Rockies in April.

13. Milwaukee Brewers (7)

From May 15-19, the Milwaukee Brewers lineup combined for four runs in four games. It’s not on Owen Miller (1.054 OPS in May) or Christian Yelich (.926 OPS), but Willy Adames (.164/.224/.279) and William Contreras (.167/.273/.352) have been massive anchors dragging Milwaukee’s down as of late and the team-wide 24.6% strikeout rate isn’t helping.

12. New York Mets (16)

Only time will tell whether or not the series victories over the Tampa Bay Rays serves as a turning point, but it shows what the New York Mets are capable of. Still, Starling Marte (.511 OPS) and Francisco Lindor (.646 OPS) have not lived up to their salaries in the last 30 days, but the young tandem of Francisco Alvarez (.556 SLG) and Brett Batty (.800 OPS) are starting to settle in.

11. Minnesota Twins (9)

The Minnesota Twins are maintaining a winning record, always picking up a few victories right when they are on the brink of experiencing life at the .500 line. With reports out that the Twins’ front office is already looking at options to buy this summer, the most obvious things to address are the bullpen (4.01 FIP) and finding a viable replacement for Tyler Mahle.

MLB power rankings: Best MLB teams right now

10. Toronto Blue Jays (6)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slumping again thanks to a frigid stretch at the plate. In the last 14 days, Toronto’s hitters are slashing .248/.306/.390, scoring the eighth-fewest runs over that stretch. Talent isn’t the question, it’s Matt Chapman (41 wRC+, .183 BA), George Springer (.250 BA) and Daulton Varsho (.222/.260/.444) all in the midst of cold spells right now.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks (10)

Keep on buying stock in the Arizona Diamondbacks. While they don’t get a lot of attention, Arizona heads into the middle of May ranked eighth in OPS (.767), ninth in wRC+ (107) and it has a farm system with the depth and talent to provide depth and add impact starters in July.

8. Boston Red Sox (11)

Starting pitching remains an issue for the Boston Red Sox (4.81 ERA, 3.12 BB/9), but it displayed some signs of turning a corner against San Diego. If the Red Sox are able to get more out of Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and Garrett Whitlock, there’s enough here to make a playoff run. If things don’t change, though, a first-round postseason exit becomes the best-case scenario for Boston.

7. Houston Astros (17)

The Houston Astros have the third-best record in May (11-6) and just welcomed back Jose Altuve. Even with an injury-depleted pitching staff, Houston still ranks sixth in rotation era (3.50) this month. Facing the likes of the White Sox, Cubs and Athletics is certainly helping max some of the existing issues, but all that matters for Houston is keeping the AL West tight until it can make moves in July.

6. New York Yankees (8)

The New York Yankees are 9-3 since Aaron Judge returned to the lineup and he’s. slashing .378/.491/.911 with a 1.402 OPS and more RBI (18) than strikeout) in his last 45 at-bats. As the reigning AL MVP works his way back into the race, with more reinforcements headed to Yankee Stadium, New York should return to being one of the best MLB teams in 2023.

5. Texas Rangers (5)

Corey Seager returned with a bang this weekend and the Texas Rangers keep rolling against their American League competition. While the home series against the Atlanta Braves didn’t go according to plan, Texas will have another litmus test this week against the Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. The one unfortunate thing for the Rangers, Jacob deGrom isn’t returning anytime soon.

4. Tampa Bay Rays (2)

Following a 23-6 start to the season – posting a 3.10 ERA and .879 OPS – the Tampa Bay Rays have begun sliding. The Rays lost three consecutive series in a row and are 11-7 in May with a 3.69 ERA and .800 OPS. There’s an opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the MLB power rankings, but that only happens if Tampa Bay comes out on top next week against Toronto and Los Angeles.

3. Atlanta Braves (3)

Ronald Acuña Jr (196 wRC+), Sean Murphy (159 wRC+) and Matt Olson (137 wRC+) are fueling the Atlanta Braves lineup during a stretch when Austin Riley (.296 OBP and Michael Harris (.167 BA) can’t get anything going. It speaks to the wealth of impact bats in this lineup, which when paired with excellent pitching (3.52 ERA in May), keeps the Braves near the top of the National League.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (4)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in MLB right now, leading the league with a 13-5 record in May. Getting catcher Will Smith back has made a huge difference, as demonstrated by the Dodgers’ 15-3 record since April 28 with him in the lineup. It’s going to be a neck-and-neck race with Atlanta all year and the most aggressive team at the trade deadline likely wins the NL.

1. Baltimore Orioles (1)

The Baltimore Orioles are No. 1 in the MLB power rankings for the second consecutive week, just leading the Dodgers. Baltimore is tied for the third-most wins this month (11) and they are the best story in baseball for a variety of reasons. Among them, 29-year-old pitcher Yennier Cano (0.38 ERA, 34.7% K-rate) hasn’t allowed a single walk across 75 batters faced and opponents have a .095 batting average against him.

What is the best division MLB?

The AL East is the best division this season. Entering play on May 21, all five teams in the AL East had a winning record and four of the five AL East teams are in the top 10 of Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings. Putting the division’s dominance into perspective, the Toronto Blue Jays are last in the AL East (25-21) and they would be leading the AL Central and NL Central.

Who is number 1 in MLB right now?

The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in MLB right now. However, they are fourth in our MLB power rankings behind the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

What are the MLB power rankings?

The latest MLB power rankings have the Baltimore Orioles at No. 1 followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.