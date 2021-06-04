College Football Top 25 Rankings: Alabama still heavy favorite in 2021 after national title

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) celebrates with the CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA top 25 football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and Amway polls, and followed by the College Football Playoff rankings, the college football pecking order becomes clearer as the season goes on.

Of course, nothing was normal in 2020, but now with a new season to look forward to, it’s time to break down who the best of the best are across the country. Alabama didn’t leave much to doubt in the College Football Playoff finale, crushing Ohio State 52-24 to win yet another national championship under the legendary Nick Saban. Can the Crimson Tide do it again this coming season?

At Sportsnaut, we’ll continue to spice up your college football rankings leading up to the 2021 campaign. Instead of sticking to the status quo of the AP or Amway polls, or even the CFP rankings, check out our own editorial NCAA gridiron hierarchy, which are liable to feature some bold departures from how the primary polls stack up.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the fourth quarter in the second half during a game between Alabama and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Losing two Heisman Trophy finalists and the winner of the award would be enough to devastate just about any other program outside of Tuscaloosa. That’s not the case for the Tide, though, because Saban simply restocks and reloads with the best talent in the country every year.

Alabama has had an endless line of great receivers, backs and offensive linemen, so replacing DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris and reshuffling the o-line won’t be too difficult. Fans should be really excited about prized quarterback Bryce Young, a dual-threat dynamo who presents a totally different element to the offense that Mac Jones couldn’t provide.

2. Clemson Tigers

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

While the defense should be improved from a season ago, the Tigers are really going to be hurting without transcendent quarterback and probable No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence. He went 34-2 as a starter, led Clemson to the College Football Playoff in all three of his years and won a national championship. The good news? Lawrence’s presumptive successor D.J. Uiagalelei had to face Notre Dame in 2020, and acquitted himself well with 439 yards passing and two touchdowns.

3. Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 21, 2020; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley celebrates during a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is a quarterback whisperer, this much we know. The Big 12 is a wasteland of bad defenses, though, and Oklahoma needed talent therein to contend with the big dogs from other Power 5 conferences. Well, Riley has recruited the players to get it done defensively, too, and with signal-caller Spencer Rattler’s confidence growing in the second half of 2020, look out for the Sooners to return to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

4. LSU Tigers

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and cornerback Cordale Flott (25) celebrate after a play in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Let’s not overreact to LSU’s 5-5 mark of a season ago. Coach Ed Orgeron was dealing with an impossible amount of turnover and COVID-19 protocols on top of that. Lockdown cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. returns to lead another loaded defense, and you can expect LSU to reascend in the SEC after a down year. Whether Max Johnson or Myles Brennan starts at quarterback, the offense should be in really good hands, as both players showed flashes of promise in 2020.

5. Texas A&M Aggies

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher celebrates after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium.

A 52-24 defeat to Alabama last season ultimately prevented the Aggies from reaching the College Football Playoff, and now quarterback Kellen Mond is on the Minnesota Vikings. Texas A&M does have several quality players returning, though, and with Jimbo Fisher still at the helm as coach, don’t count Texas A&M out. The Aggies returnees can use their 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl as a springboard to stride into the new season confidently.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

In the College Football Playoff rankings and here, the Bulldogs are going to be a constant presence in the top 10. After some uncertainty at the quarterback position in 2020, as Stetson Bennett came up small against Alabama and Florida, JT Daniels stepped in and rallied the team to a 21-10, fourth-quarter deficit in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati, managing to pull out a 24-21 win. Daniels should be the starter this coming season and have Georgia squarely in the SEC title mix.

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Quarterback Justin Fields is now on the Chicago Bears, so the most important position is very much up in the air in Columbus. The Buckeyes defense had also been dealing with losing consecutive No. 2 overall pick pass-rushers to the NFL in Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Those who are returning on that side of the ball should help Ohio State remain among the nation’s elite, and they’ll be fired up after the embarrassing CFP showing versus Alabama.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) pressures during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The 2021 NFL Draft class was too loaded at quarterback for Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. to consider entering. He still has multiple years of eligibility left, and after his stunning performance against Ohio State in which he threw for 491 yards and five scores, there’s reason to believe Penix could eventually lead the Hoosiers to a CFP berth before he leaves Bloomington. Unfortunately, Penix tore his ACL in Week 13 of last season, but if he comes back healthy, Indiana will earn this spot and may ascend even higher in the college football hierarchy.

9. Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 27, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) keep the ball for yardage while attempting to avoid tackle by Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been far too error-prone in big spots for someone who’s going to be a fourth-year starter, particularly with Breece Hall alongside him in the backfield. And would you look at that? Purdy chucked three picks against Oklahoma in a game that was decided by six points. Pretty rough. Iowa State bounced back to crush Oregon 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl, though, so maybe Purdy will use all his experience as a senior to boost the Cyclones to a Big 12 title.

10. Florida Gators

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The defense routinely produced pro-caliber players. What was different about Florida in 2020 was the emergence of a long-awaited star signal-caller. Kyle Trask had a nation-leading 43 touchdown passes to only eight interceptions. Unfortunately, he’s gone, along with generational tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney, which is why coach Dan Mullens’ Gators barely check in inside the top 10 for this college football rankings update ahead of the 2021 season.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats take the field prior to kickoff of a college football game against the Memphis Tigers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats lead 21-10 at halftime.

Opponents only gained a meager 4.1 yards per play against the Bearcats’ vaunted defense in the regular season. That unit is a big reason why Cincinnati jumped out to a 9-0 record last year. This secondary yielded a 93.6 opponent passer rating, good for second only to Northwestern during their undefeated streak. The College Football Playoff committee should have more respect for the Bearcats going forward, especially after their strong bowl showing versus Georgia. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is back to lead the offense, and has the skills to be a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate.

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 24, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter (8) celebrates with quarterback Sam Howell (7) and offensive lineman Brian Anderson (68) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The head coach-quarterback combination of Mack Brown and Sam Howell helps the Tar Heels reach this high on our top 25 college football rankings list. However, Howell is going to have to rely on an entirely new cast of skill players, as he’s losing receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome along with an electrifying backfield tandem of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. If he can overcome those losses well enough, Howell has the chance to be a the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

13. Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 21, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium.

Iowa rattled off six straight Big Ten wins following two one-possession defeats to Purdue and Northwestern to kick off the 2020 season. It’s too bad, because coach Kirk Ferentz really could’ve had something special with this group if they’d had a normal schedule to work out the kinks prior to conference play. Don’t sleep on the Hawkeyes in 2021, because they have a promising nucleus in place to be extremely competitive in the Big Ten.

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes.

After that prime-time, signature win for coach Brian Kelly’s program over Clemson, it seemed like the Fighting Irish might finally be getting over the hump on the big stage. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, as the Irish got blown out with the ACC championship on the line in a rematch versus Clemson, and again by Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Losing quarterback Ian Book and several other key players like linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t help Notre Dame this coming year, either.

15. USC Trojans

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws the ball down the field against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis struggled down the stretch as a sophomore, throwing five interceptions in his final two games, including three picks in the 31-24 loss to Oregon. After being so good about avoiding giveaways, Slovis had lapses in decision-making. Chances are, he’s going to bounce back in a big way, and the rest of the Trojans are going to pick it up to help restore this tradition-rich program among college football’s elite in a hopefully less pandemic-hindered 2021 season.

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Quarterback Grayson McCall runs the ball and dives into the endzone as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Coastal Carolina at Cajun Field. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Hey now, the Sun Belt Conference is no joke — and the Chanticleers navigated themselves to an 11-0 mark before falling 37-34 to Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. Their swarming defensive front translated to a sack rate of 7.86% (28th in FBS). Generating that much pressure on the opposing passer wasn’t an accident. Freshman phenom Grayson McCall was a big reason for Coastal Carolina’s success. He tossed 26 touchdowns to only three picks, with an additional seven scores and 569 yards on the ground in 2020. McCall is a big reason we continue to be bullish on the Chanticleers.

17. Texas Longhorns

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

This team is a complete wild card, with longtime quarterback Sam Ehlinger leaving, along with versatile offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, dynamic edge-rusher Joseph Ossai and defensive back Caden Sterns. There’s a lot of work to do for new head coach Steve Sarkisian, but his splendid tenure as Alabama’s masterful offensive coordinator is reason for Longhorns fans to hope for things to turn around rather quickly.

18. Liberty Flames

Oct 17, 2020; Syracuse, NY, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) scores on a touchdown run in the first half during a game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Flames felt like a deserving fit toward the end of Sportsnaut’s top 25 college football rankings all season long last year. Thankfully, they made us look good by defeating the previously perfect Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to cap off a spectacular 2020 campaign. A 15-14 loss to NC State was Liberty’s only defeat of the year, and with signal-caller Malik Willis (20 TD passes, 14 rush TDs) returning to lead the team, look for the Flames to continue lighting up the scoreboard in 2021.

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) poses with the MVP trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes to win the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium.

The Cowboys’ three losses in 10 games and lack of true signature wins hurt them throughout 2020.That is, until the Cheez-It Bowl, where Oklahoma State managed to defeat Miami (Florida) 37-34 thanks in large part to quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Sanders is coming back, so there’s reason to believe the Cowboys’ offense should continue to be a problem for opponents.

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Coastal Carolina at Cajun Field. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Is Louisiana in here on merit, or is “Ragin’ Cajuns” so satisfying to type that it justifies their slot in these college football rankings regardless? Well, other than a 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina, Louisiana won its other 10 games last season, with its most notable achievement being a season-opening upset of Iowa State by a convincing 31-14 margin. Until the Ragin’ Cajuns show they can’t compete with the elite, they’re deserving of a place in the top 25.

21. Miami Hurricanes

Louisville's Dorian Etheridge manages to trip up Miami's D'Eriq King in the first quarter. Sept. 19, 2020 Louisville Vs Miami 2020

Quarterback D’Eriq King is the type of dual-threat dynamo who can galvanize a team. He threw for 2,686 yards and rushed for 538 yards in 2020. Despite a horrid team performance against North Carolina, Miami hung tough versus Oklahoma State in its bowl game despite losing King to a torn ACL. The injury was a devastating setback for King, who’s aiming to return in 2021 for one last go with the Hurricanes, which keeps them in the top 25.

22. Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Quarterback Graham Mertz is only going to be a sophomore, so just by the sheer experience he gained amid a turbulent freshman season, he’ll be well-equipped to deal with the inevitable expectations that are part of the territory in leading the Badgers offense. Wisconsin is always sound in the trenches and play disciplined. Its 2020 losses were to Northwestern, Iowa and Indiana. They’re all quality opponents, and a sign the Badgers are close to building something special around Mertz, provided he can rise to the occasion.

23. Oregon Ducks

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

It’s really hard to evaluate Oregon given its limited 2020 schedule, but there’s a real chance coach Mario Cristobal’s team can climb these college football rankings in rapid fashion with a quality start in 2021. Winning the Pac-12 after losses to Oregon State and California this last season was impressive, and there are enough returning players to suggest the Ducks are in for their best year in quite some time.

24. Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald signals to a small group a fans during the first quarter.

Put coach Pat Fitzgerald’s bunch of gridiron grinders up against darn near any team in the country, and they’re liable to shut them down. Any opponent that’s stood in Northwestern’s way this past year has been met with pure physicality and discipline. Fitzgerald was handsomely rewarded with a contract extension for the next decade, which secures his long-term future with the Wildcats and should have them fired up to build an even better winner in the years to come.

25. Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium.

When the Nittany Lions opened the 2020 season with five straight losses, the program looked like it was lost under coach James Franklin. It’s a testament to his leadership and the players dealing with such serious adversity that Penn State banded together and won the next four to finish the year on a high note. Franklin and Co. will be back and reemerge as a Big Ten contender. Such resiliency isn’t by accident.

