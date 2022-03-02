UFC Lightweight rankings: Conor McGregor still top-10

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC lightweight rankings are a showcase of some of the very best talents in MMA. The division has long been the deepest and most talent-rich in the promotion and often several of its top competitors can be also be found in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top-10 155-pound fighters in the best cage fighting promotion in all the land.

10. Conor McGregor (22-6)

It seems like ages ago when Conor McGregor was viewed as the cream of the crop at lightweight and one of the best fighters in the world. Now, with four losses in his last five — including in boxing to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. — “Notorious” is at a career-low point. The next McGregor fight will have to wait until the fall as he heals from a fractured leg suffered during his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Next fight: TBD

9. Rafael dos Anjos (30-13)

After an unsuccessful run at welterweight, former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos returned to the UFC lightweight division in 2020. Since his return win over Paul Felder, he has been bedeviled by failed bookings. That includes his UFC 272 bout this weekend. Instead of a pivotal division matchup against Rafael Fiziev on Saturday, he will face short-notice and unranked opponent Renato Moicano in Las Vegas.

Next fight: vs. Renato Moicano at UFC 272 (March 5)

8. Gregor Gillespie (14-1)

Gregor Gillespite has long been one of the top young prospects in the lightweight division. His wrestling and cardio make him a total handful for any opponent in the division. “The Gift” has not fought since a big bounce-back win in May over Diego Ferreira. While he has contender potential, he needs to get back to action or his days in the top-10 could be numbered.

Next fight: TBD

7. Rafael Fiziev (11-1)

Rafael Fiziev is one of the fastest-rising talents in the division after five straight wins in the Octagon. A positive COVID test cost him a chance to face a former champion in dos Anjos at UFC 272. It’s unclear when he will fight next, but he is deserving of a top-10 talent in his next outing.

Next fight: TBD

6. Michael Chandler (22-7)

Chandler vs Gaethje was the fight of the year in 2021. How Michael Chandler looks to top that in his first bout of 2022 will be interesting. After two straight losses in the Octagon, he needs to get back in the win column to stay in title contention. A matchup with former champion Tony Ferguson has been rumored since January. And the booking makes sense for a couple of star competitors on losing streaks.

Next fight: TBD

5. Beniel Dariush (21-4)

Beniel Dariush was on the cusp of earning a title opportunity heading into February. He had a matchup with fellow contender Islam Makhachev lined up with the winner likely to earn a championship opportunity later in the year. Then an ankle injury knocked him out of the bout. The Russian dominated his replacement opponent and now “Benny” is firmly stuck behind Makhachev in the contender queue. Where he goes next is anyone’s guess.

Next fight: TBD

Lightweight UFC rankings honorable mentions: Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker

4. Dustin Poirier (28-7)

Dustin Poirier is one of the very best lightweight fighters that has ever lived. However, with two title fight losses under his belt — both submission defeats — it seems like his days cutting weight to make 155 pounds could be over. If a rumored bout with Nate Diaz at welterweight is made, the “Diamond” could begin a rankings freefall soon after.

Next fight: TBD

3. Islam Makhachev (22-1)

If there was any doubt that Islam Makhachev was next in line for the Oliveira vs Gaethje title fight winner later this year, the Russian wrestler cleared that all up at UFC Vegas 49 with utter dominance against replacement opponent Bobby Green. Of course, it wasn’t as meaningful as beating Dariush, but 10 straight wins and four consecutive finishes — including over Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises — are how you let the world know you are the No. 1 contender.

Next fight: TBD

2. Justin Gaethje (23-3)

Despite a long hiatus after his UFC 254 loss to division GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020, “The Highlight’s” spot as a top-three lightweight was never in doubt. Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler being the 2021 fight of the year only added to his lofty status in the weight class. In May, he will now have the chance to call himself UFC lightweight champion if he can beat Charles Oliveira.

Next fight: vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 (May 7)

1. Champion: Charles Oliveira (32-8)

Charles Oliveira is one of the best stories of the last five years at lightweight. His evolution from a fighter who never reached his potential, to the best 155-pound fighter in the world, has been something to marvel at. Now, his journey is about trying to stamp his place as one of the best UFC lightweights of all time with a memorable run as champion.