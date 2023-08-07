NASCAR power rankings: Chris Buescher continues to climb after FireKeepers win

Who is the best driver in NASCAR? It’s an answer that changes from race to race, with several top drivers vying for the top spot on our 20023 NASCAR power rankings.

Taking into account their performances from competing in events all season long, our power rankings set out to place a crown on the best NASCAR driver in the world.

Bookmark this page throughout the season for updates to our weekly NASCAR power rankings as we look at how the top 20 full-time drivers perform.

20. A.J. Allmendinger

Previously: No. 20 in NASCAR power rankings

Allmendinger has been mostly surging recently, but it may be too little, too late for a shot at the playoffs. After finishing 26th at Michigan, there’s plenty of room for growth heading into Sunday for Allmendinger.

19. Alex Bowman

Previously: No. 19 in NASCAR power rankings

When he’s been able to race, Bowman has put forth a consistent effort, often placing within the top ten, with six such finishes so far. He’ll need another big day at the Brickyard if he wants to finish his season on a high note.

18. Ty Gibbs

Previously: No. 18 in NASCAR power rankings

Still just 20, Gibbs is gaining valuable experience on race courses nationwide. Next up is the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, where he placed 17th last year.

17. Daniel Suarez

Previously: No. 17 in NASCAR power rankings

Despite just two top-five finishes all season, Daniel Suarez has been racing much better as of late. Even though he’s led for just 29 laps in 2023, nearly half of those came last Sunday, where he led for 12 laps at Michigan. We’ll see if the strong run continues in Indianapolis.

NASCAR power rankings: Playoff caliber drivers

16. Chase Elliott

Previously: No. 16 in NASCAR power rankings

Elliott has good reason to be upset, as this year has not come anywhere close to living up to his expectations and Sunday’s wreck didn’t help. On the bright side, Elliott’s eight top-10 finishes in just 16 races show he’s still among the best of the pack, yet time is running out with the season winding down.

15. Bubba Wallace

Previously: No. 15 in NASCAR power rankings

Despite finishing second in the All-Star Race, Bubba Wallace has yet to emerge with a win this season. Wallace almost got there in Michigan, coming close to taking Stage 1 before slipping to the middle of the pack later on. He’ll need a clean run to make up any ground with the year dwindling down.

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Previously: No. 14 in NASCAR power rankings

In the midst of a career-best season, Stenhouse has hit a bit of a funk as of late, finishing 21st at Michigan. He’ll need to pick up momentum soon for any hope of a strong finish heading into the playoffs.

13. Brad Keselowski

Previously: No. 13 in NASCAR power rankings

Despite not having any wins to date, Keselowski’s chances of breaking that streak look promising after winning at IMS in 2022. Finishing fourth in the FireKeepers 400 shows Keselowski has a car he feels he can compete with, now it’s just about getting the job done on Sunday.

12. Kevin Harvick

Previously: No. 12 in NASCAR power rankings

Kevin Harvick’s retirement campaign continues, ending a Hall of Fame racing career. He doesn’t have any wins this season, but he’s still making a push toward the playoffs as the season winds down. We’ll see what Harvick has in store on Sunday.

11. Tyler Reddick

Previously: No. 10 in NASCAR power rankings

Having led for 312 laps this season and taking home first place at the Circuit of Americas back in March, Reddick could be primed for a big day soon. A strong effort in Richmond didn’t lead to a win, but after winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year, Reddick should like his chances heading into Sunday.

10. Ryan Blaney

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 9 in NASCAR power rankings

Car wrecks have marred Blaney’s season, but luckily he’s been able to stay fairly healthy throughout the process. With his win in Charlotte being his big highlight of the year, Blaney is running out of time to make up serious ground.

9. Ross Chastain

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY

Previously: No. 8 in NASCAR power rankings

Ross Chastain’s win at Ally 400 had him soaring up the NASCAR power rankings after facing plenty of struggles earlier this season. Having led for the fourth-most laps so far this year, we’ll see if Chastain can regain momentum at IMS.

8. Christopher Bell

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 7 in NASCAR power rankings

Bell may be a notch or two below Truex, his fellow Toyota teammate, but having won the Bristol Dirt Race, he showed he can compete with the best. Forgotten about in some circles, Bell is still among the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders and figures to be a major factor down the stretch.

7. Joey Logano

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 6 in NASCAR power rankings

Despite strong performances in the past, Logano couldn’t come out ahead in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Now the attention turns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he’s twice finished in second place but has never emerged victorious.

6. Chris Buescher

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 10 in NASCAR power rankings

Buescher may not be on the radar when ranking the very top drivers in NASCAR, but after wins in the Cook Out 400 plus the FireKeepers 400, he’s putting himself in the conversation. We’ll see if Buescher can close out the year on a high note with the playoffs nearing.

NASCAR power rankings 2023: Championship contenders

5. Kyle Larson

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 5 in NASCAR power rankings

Larson’s two wins can’t be forgotten, nor can his ten top-five finishes, which leads NASCAR. But he’s fading fast. Had it not been for Denny Hamlin trading some paint at Pocono, Larson just might have another win under his belt. We’ll see if there’s more luck ahead in the Verizon 200 on Sunday.

4. Kyle Busch

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 4 in NASCAR power rankings

NASCAR’s all-time record-holder in Xfinity Series wins ranks second for the most victories so far in 2023. Kyle Busch has had his down moments, but he’s also had some excellent performances this season. With three wins this year, it’s hard to place Busch outside of the top five.

3. Denny Hamlin

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 3 in NASCAR power rankings

Hamlin has been one of the most consistent racers in NASCAR. With wins in the AdventHealth 400 and another controversial one at Pocono, Hamlin has one of the best driver résumés of the season. Hamlin’s aggressive nature ensures he’ll be in the mix until the very end, as we saw again in Richmond.

2. William Byron

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 2 in NASCAR power rankings

No other driver has won more than three races this NASCAR season. But William Byron, after winning the Quaker State 400 at a rainy Atlanta Motor Speedway, now tops all competitors by having four wins this year. He’s also tied for the third-most top-five finishes in NASCAR. But Byron has relinquished his trophy as NASCAR’s best driver in 2023 after Truex’s win in New Hampshire and needs to find a way to get the No. 24 car back on track.

1. Martin Truex Jr.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 1 in NASCAR power rankings

Once again on top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings following his big win at the Crayon 301, Martin Truex Jr. has been one of the best drivers in NASCAR all year long. He’s recorded three wins and nine top-five finishes for Joe Gibbs Racing to secure the No. 1 spot in Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings.

