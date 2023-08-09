NASCAR ratings: Cup Series viewership numbers in 2023

The 2023 NASCAR season is underway and it is bound to be very exciting in the second year of the NextGen car. Below, we take a look at the NASCAR ratings over the course of the 2023 season with an up-to-date analysis of each event.

This includes the total viewership, the percentage being up or down compared to last year, and extra information that can range from unfortunate circumstances for television coverage to the household share. You will find all of your NASCAR ratings coverage at Sportsnaut.

Is NASCAR gaining or losing popularity?

Based on the 2023 NASCAR ratings, the sport remains relatively popular across the United States. After the early audience sizes started dipping in April, the numbers stabilized this summer. Overall, NASCAR is averages around the same viewership size as it did in 2022.

NASCAR ratings 2023

Track Viewership Michigan International Speedway TBA Richmond Raceway 2.43 million viewers (1.41 rating) Pocono Raceway 2.59 million viewers (1.56 rating) Atlanta Motor Speedway 2.56 million viewers (1.45 rating) Chicago Street Course 4.63 million viewers (2.5 rating) Nashville Superspeedway (Ally 400) 3.23 million viewers Sonoma Raceway 2.912 million viewers Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coca-Cola 600) 4.06 million viewers NASCAR All-Star Race 2.203 million Darlington Raceway 2.689 million Kansas Speedway 2.352 million Dover Motor Speedway 1.067 million Talladega Superspeedway 4.554 million Martinsville Speedway 2.218 million Bristol Dirt 3.450 million Richmond Raceway 2.303 million Circuit of the Americas 3.129 million Atlanta Motor Speedway 3.422 million Phoenix Raceway 3.389 million Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3.991 million Auto Club Speedway 4.315 million 2023 Daytona 500 8.181

million Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum 3.647 million NASCAR ratings in 2023: Up: 4 – Down: 9

NASCAR ratings: Kansas sees slight increase from last season

May 7, 2023; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) attempts to take the lead from driver Kyle Larson (5) during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas averaged 2.352 million average viewers on FS1 last weekend. The event was up 0.01% compared to last year at 2.337 million average viewers on FS1.

This marks the fourth straight week that NASCAR has been up in viewership. The start of the season was rough but things have really started to turn around as of late. It will still take quite a recovery to be up compared to last season overall.

In fact, the last four weeks prove that it is not simply a TV problem. If people want to watch a race, they will tune in to see the action. Hopefully, this represents the start of a turnaround for the long haul.

NASCAR ratings: Cup viewership totals and analysis in 2023

What are the NASCAR ratings for the 2022 season?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR ratings for the 2022 season are the best they have been in four years. Overall, NASCAR brought in 114.231 million average viewers throughout the entire 2022 season which marks its best since the 2018 season (120.454 million average viewers). It was a successful year as the sport averaged over three million average viewers per race.

Are NASCAR ratings on the rise or decline?

Feb 17, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) during practice at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR ratings have been on the decline over the last decade as they have taken a significant drop. It has been a challenge for the sport to consistently grab the attention of its audience; however, there are reasons for optimism as the 2022 season represented a step in the right direction. NASCAR sits on an upward trajectory for the first time in a while.

Why is NASCAR’s popularity down?

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s popularity is down and the ratings reflect it. The sport mishandled the on-track racing by introducing the 550 horsepower package which caused the fanbase to lose trust. However, NASCAR has been taking major strides as the on-track product is improving, the schedule is being changed, bold decisions are being made, and communication between each party is better.