WNBA TV ratings: Examining rising WNBA viewership before the Caitlin Clark effect

How many people watch the WNBA? Even before the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the popularity of women’s college basketball was steadily on the rise. After being drafted with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever, Clark is going to provide a massive boost to WNBA TV ratings in 2024 and beyond.

We witnessed the effect Clark had on college basketball TV ratings, with the women’s NCAA Tournament and Final Four setting all-time records. Clark is just the first of several women’s college basketball superstars who should be bringing an even bigger audience with them to the WNBA in the years to come.

Before we can know what the ‘Caitlin Clark’ effect has on the W, let’s check out the WNBA TV ratings before the 2024 season. We’ll also provide updates when the ratings come out from the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is certain to be the most-watched in WNBA history.

WNBA Finals 2023 drew highest ratings in decades

The WNBA’s popularity was already on the rise before Clark’s arrival. The power of two superteams – Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty – brought a new wave of fans to women’s pro basketball. When the highly-anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between the Liberty vs Aces arrived, fans tuned in.

Breaking it down game-by-game, Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals saw an 18 percent increase year-over-year and Game 3 was the most-watched Game 3 in 18 years, per the Sports Business Journal. Through the first three games of the series, the WNBA Finals had experienced a 20-year high. Game 4 was the most-watched in WNBA Finals history, closing off the season in historic fashion.

WNBA Finals ratings 2023

WNBA TV ratings in 2023

TV networks have increasingly shown more interest in the WNBA in recent years, finally providing the women’s game an opportunity to get some of the spotlight. With more WNBA games being nationally televised more frequently, Disney and CBS saw rewards for it in 2023.

WNBA television rating 2023: 505,000 avg. viewers on ESPN, CBS

ESPN reported its highest WNBA ratings in decades, with viewership increasing 21 percent in comparison to the previous season. In addition, the WNBA experienced record highs in performance on digital platforms, record-setting social media engagement and more sports betting on WNBA games. In total, ESPN and CBS reported a collected 8 percent increase in viewership year-to-year.

WNBA ratings by year

2023: 505,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2)

505,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2) 2022: 372,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2)

372,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2) 2021: 306,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, CBS)

306,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, CBS) 2020: 205,000 avg. viewers – (ESPN, ABC, ESPN)

After agreeing in 2021 to pay $27 million annually for the rights to WNBA games, ESPN’s deal with the league expires in 2025. With Clark’s arrival and the eventual addition of women’s college basketball stars like Paige Bueckers (UConn Huskies) and JuJu Watkins (USC Trojans), a new deal should be on the horizon and it will provide the WNBA with significant revenue moving forward.

Are WNBA TV ratings good?

WNBA television ratings have been steadily on the rise since the 2021 season, with the WNBA averaging over 500,000 viewers per nationally broadcasted game in 2023. In addition, the 2023 WNBA Finals was the most-watched in 20 years.

