Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena boasts one of the fan-friendliest features you’ll ever see

From 1999 to 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers have played their basketball games at Staples Center, more recently known as Crypto.com Arena. But those days are done.

Beginning this season, the Clippers will finally have their own arena to call home the Intuit Dome. While it’s currently under construction, the arena is scheduled to open on August 15, 2024. But we’ve already caught a glimpse of some of the Intuit Dome’s best features.

A 915,000 square-foot arena that features a max capacity of 18,000 spectators and cost $2 billion to construct, this might just be the best sports venue in the world. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer wouldn’t have it any other way.

We previously heard about the arena boasting over 1,100 toilets, which will allow fans to return to their seats in timely fashion. But there’s another feature that may be even more fan-friendly.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome includes T-shirt cannons that can reach every seat

Here’s a feature we’ve never seen or heard of before. The Los Angeles Clippers will have a Halo Board at the Intuit Dome that’s capable of reaching every single seat in the arena, including those way up in the nosebleeds in the upper levels of the stadium.

“It’s unfair. It’s not right,” Steve Ballmer says about the regular t-shirt toss you see at NBA games. So what did the Clippers do? They put t-shirt cannons on the Halo Board that can apparently hit every seat in the arena so no one is left out. No, I’m not kidding! pic.twitter.com/6N5mO9psxa — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 19, 2024

The Halo Board is reportedly the largest double-sided video halo ever built, taking up roughly an acre of space in the air. It already has Clippers guard Terance Mann mesmerized by its capabilities.

“It was dope for them to promote other things going on in my personal life. I’m assuming when it comes to free agency in the future, they use these tactics to get players in. They know what they’re doing here.” – Terance Mann

Player 360 mode, featuring Terance Mann, on the Halo Board. Holy crap 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/WeKUJlXciG — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 19, 2024

In addition to showing off key stats of Clippers players, the board will also feature a “Steve Cam” so fans can see every time Ballmer does one of his trademark fist pumps during the game. If you strive to be one of the loudest fans in the arena, now Intuit Dome has a way of measuring the decibel level emanating from each individual seat.

It’s hard to envision any team topping Ballmer’s latest innovation, but we imagine something better is only a few years away. Somehow.

