MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The MLB season is well underway. So get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s action, check out the MLB games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.

Big Game Recap: Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right field fence with twos out in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Check out Sportsnaut’s full MLB roundup now.

MLB games today: Friday, May 28

Here are all the MLB matchups today.

Game Time (ET) TV Reds @ Cubs 2:20 PM BSOH, MARQ Rockies @ Pirates 6:35 PM ATTR, ATTP Brewers @ Nationals 7:05 PM BSWI, MASN Blue Jays @ Indians 7:10 PM SNET-1, BSGL Braves @ Mets 7:10 PM BSSD, WPIX Marlins @ Red Sox 7:10 PM BSFL, NESN Yankees @ Tigers 7:10 PM YES, BSDET Padres @ Astros 8:10 PM BSSD, ATTH Royals @ Twins 8:10 PM BSKC, BSNO Orioles @ White Sox 8:10 PM MSN2, NBCSCH Angels @ Athletics 9:40 PM BSW, NBCSCA Cardinals @ Diamondbacks 9:40 PM BSMW, BSAZ Giants @ Dodgers 10:10 PM NBCSBA, SNLA Rangers @ Mariners 10:10 PM BSSW+, RSNW

MLB Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 28)

Adbert Alzolay, SP, Chicago Cubs

SP, Chicago Cubs Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals

OF, Washington Nationals Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves

3B, Atlanta Braves Casey Mize, SP, Detroit Tigers

SP, Detroit Tigers Ketel Marte, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Best MLB Bets Today (May 28)

Chicago Cubs (-153) over Cincinnati Reds

over Cincinnati Reds Atlanta Braves (-140) over Chicago Cubs

over Chicago Cubs San Diego Padres (EVEN) over Houston Astros

over Houston Astros Los Angeles Dodgers (-190) over San Francisco Giants

MLB Schedule

Saturday, May 29

Game Time (ET) TV Phillies @ Rays 1:10 PM NBCSP, BSSUN Orioles @ White Sox 2:10 PM MASN, NBCSCH Royals @ Twins 2:10 PM BSKC, BSNO Reds @ Cubs 2:20 PM BSOH, MARQ Rockies @ Pirates 4:05 PM ATTR, ATTP Angels @ Athletics 4:07 PM BSW, NBCSCA Padres @ Astros 4:10 PM BSSD, ATTH Blue Jays @ Indians 4:10 PM SNET-1, BSGL Marlins @ Red Sox 4:10 PM BSFL, NESN Yankees @ Tigers 4:10 PM WPIX, BSDET Giants @ Dodgers 7:15 PM FOX Braves @ Mets 7:15 PM FOX Brewers @ Nationals 7:15 PM FOX Cardinals @ Diamondbacks 10:10 PM BSMW, BSAZ Rangers @ Mariners 10:10 PM BSSW, RSNW

Sunday, May 30

Game Time (ET) TV Rockies @ Pirates 1:05 PM ATTR, ATTP Brewers @ Nationals 1:05 PM BSWI, MASN Blue Jays @ Indians 1:10 PM SNET, BSGL Phillies @ Rays 1:10 PM NBCSP, BSSUN Marlins @ Red Sox 1:10 PM BSFL, NESN Yankees @ Tigers 1:10 PM WPIX, BSDET Padres @ Astros 2:10 PM BSSD, ATTH Royals @ Twins 2:10 PM BSKC, BSNO Orioles @ White Sox 2:10 PM MSN2, NBCSCH Reds @ Cubs 2:20 PM BSOH, MARQ Angels @ Athletics 4:07 PM BSW, NBCSCA Giants @ Dodgers 4:10 PM NBCSBA, SNLA Cardinals @ Diamondbacks 4:10 PM BSMW, BSAZ Rangers @ Mariners 4:10 PM BSSW, RSNW Braves @ Mets 7:08 PM ESPN

Monday, May 31

Game Time (ET) TV Twins @ Orioles 1:05 PM BSNO, MASN Rays @ Yankees 1:05 PM BSSUN, YES Phillies @ Reds 2:10 PM NBCSP, BSOH Tigers @ Brewers 2:10 PM BSDET, BSWI Padres @ Cubs 2:20 PM BSSD, MARQ White Sox @ Indians 3:05 PM NBCSCH, BSGL Angels @ Giants 4:05 PM BSW, NBCSBA Red Sox @ Astros 4:10 PM NESN, ATTH Athletics @ Mariners 4:10 PM NBCSCA, RSNW Nationals @ Braves 5:10 PM MSN2, BSSO Pirates @ Royals 8:10 PM ATTP, BSKC Cardinals @ Dodgers 9:10 PM BSMW, SNLA Mets @ Diamondbacks 9:40 PM SNY, BSAZ White Sox @ Indians Game 2 NBCSCH, BSGL

Tuesday, June 1

Game Time (ET) TV White Sox @ Indians 6:10 PM NBCSCH, BSGL Rays @ Yankees 7:05 PM BSSUN, YES Twins @ Orioles 7:05 PM BSNO, MSN2 Marlins @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM BSFL, SNET-1 Phillies @ Reds 7:10 PM NBCSP, BSOH Nationals @ Braves 7:20 PM MASN, BSSO Tigers @ Brewers 7:40 PM BSDET, BSWI Padres @ Cubs 8:05 PM BSSD, MARQ Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM NESN, ATTH Pirates @ Royals 8:10 PM ATTP, BSKC Rangers @ Rockies 8:40 PM BSSW, ATTR Mets @ Diamondbacks 9:40 PM SNY, BSAZ+ Angels @ Giants 9:45 PM BSW, NBCSBA Athletics @ Mariners 10:10 PM NBCSCA, RSNW Cardinals @ Dodgers 10:10 PM BSMW, SNLA

Wednesday, June 2