Published May 28, 2021

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

May 23, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a sacrifice RBI against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB season is well underway. So get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s action, check out the MLB games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.

Big Game Recap: Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right field fence with twos out in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Check out Sportsnaut’s full MLB roundup now.

MLB games today: Friday, May 28

Here are all the MLB matchups today.

GameTime (ET)TV
Reds @ Cubs2:20 PMBSOH, MARQ
Rockies @ Pirates6:35 PMATTR, ATTP
Brewers @ Nationals7:05 PMBSWI, MASN
Blue Jays @ Indians7:10 PMSNET-1, BSGL
Braves @ Mets7:10 PMBSSD, WPIX
Marlins @ Red Sox7:10 PMBSFL, NESN
Yankees @ Tigers7:10 PMYES, BSDET
Padres @ Astros8:10 PMBSSD, ATTH
Royals @ Twins8:10 PMBSKC, BSNO
Orioles @ White Sox8:10 PMMSN2, NBCSCH
Angels @ Athletics9:40 PMBSW, NBCSCA
Cardinals @ Diamondbacks9:40 PMBSMW, BSAZ
Giants @ Dodgers10:10 PMNBCSBA, SNLA
Rangers @ Mariners10:10 PMBSSW+, RSNW

MLB Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 28)

  • Adbert Alzolay, SP, Chicago Cubs
  • Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals
  • Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves
  • Casey Mize, SP, Detroit Tigers
  • Ketel Marte, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Best MLB Bets Today (May 28)

  • Chicago Cubs (-153) over Cincinnati Reds
  • Atlanta Braves (-140) over Chicago Cubs
  • San Diego Padres (EVEN) over Houston Astros
  • Los Angeles Dodgers (-190) over San Francisco Giants

MLB Schedule

Saturday, May 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Phillies @ Rays1:10 PMNBCSP, BSSUN
Orioles @ White Sox2:10 PMMASN, NBCSCH
Royals @ Twins2:10 PMBSKC, BSNO
Reds @ Cubs2:20 PMBSOH, MARQ
Rockies @ Pirates4:05 PMATTR, ATTP
Angels @ Athletics4:07 PMBSW, NBCSCA
Padres @ Astros4:10 PMBSSD, ATTH
Blue Jays @ Indians4:10 PMSNET-1, BSGL
Marlins @ Red Sox4:10 PMBSFL, NESN
Yankees @ Tigers4:10 PMWPIX, BSDET
Giants @ Dodgers7:15 PMFOX
Braves @ Mets7:15 PMFOX
Brewers @ Nationals7:15 PMFOX
Cardinals @ Diamondbacks10:10 PMBSMW, BSAZ
Rangers @ Mariners10:10 PMBSSW, RSNW

Sunday, May 30

GameTime (ET)TV
Rockies @ Pirates1:05 PMATTR, ATTP
Brewers @ Nationals1:05 PMBSWI, MASN
Blue Jays @ Indians1:10 PMSNET, BSGL
Phillies @ Rays1:10 PMNBCSP, BSSUN
Marlins @ Red Sox1:10 PMBSFL, NESN
Yankees @ Tigers1:10 PMWPIX, BSDET
Padres @ Astros2:10 PMBSSD, ATTH
Royals @ Twins2:10 PMBSKC, BSNO
Orioles @ White Sox2:10 PMMSN2, NBCSCH
Reds @ Cubs2:20 PMBSOH, MARQ
Angels @ Athletics4:07 PMBSW, NBCSCA
Giants @ Dodgers4:10 PMNBCSBA, SNLA
Cardinals @ Diamondbacks4:10 PMBSMW, BSAZ
Rangers @ Mariners4:10 PMBSSW, RSNW
Braves @ Mets7:08 PMESPN

Monday, May 31

GameTime (ET)TV
Twins @ Orioles1:05 PMBSNO, MASN
Rays @ Yankees1:05 PMBSSUN, YES
Phillies @ Reds2:10 PMNBCSP, BSOH
Tigers @ Brewers2:10 PMBSDET, BSWI
Padres @ Cubs2:20 PMBSSD, MARQ
White Sox @ Indians3:05 PMNBCSCH, BSGL
Angels @ Giants4:05 PMBSW, NBCSBA
Red Sox @ Astros4:10 PMNESN, ATTH
Athletics @ Mariners4:10 PMNBCSCA, RSNW
Nationals @ Braves5:10 PMMSN2, BSSO
Pirates @ Royals8:10 PMATTP, BSKC
Cardinals @ Dodgers9:10 PMBSMW, SNLA
Mets @ Diamondbacks9:40 PMSNY, BSAZ
White Sox @ IndiansGame 2NBCSCH, BSGL

Tuesday, June 1

GameTime (ET)TV
White Sox @ Indians6:10 PMNBCSCH, BSGL
Rays @ Yankees7:05 PMBSSUN, YES
Twins @ Orioles7:05 PMBSNO, MSN2
Marlins @ Blue Jays7:07 PMBSFL, SNET-1
Phillies @ Reds7:10 PMNBCSP, BSOH
Nationals @ Braves7:20 PMMASN, BSSO
Tigers @ Brewers7:40 PMBSDET, BSWI
Padres @ Cubs8:05 PMBSSD, MARQ
Red Sox @ Astros8:10 PMNESN, ATTH
Pirates @ Royals8:10 PMATTP, BSKC
Rangers @ Rockies8:40 PMBSSW, ATTR
Mets @ Diamondbacks9:40 PMSNY, BSAZ+
Angels @ Giants9:45 PMBSW, NBCSBA
Athletics @ Mariners10:10 PMNBCSCA, RSNW
Cardinals @ Dodgers10:10 PMBSMW, SNLA

Wednesday, June 2

GameTime (ET)TV
Phillies @ Reds12:35 PMNBCSP, BSOH
White Sox @ Indians1:10 PMNBCSCH, BSGL
Padres @ Cubs2:20 PMBSSD, MARQ
Mets @ Diamondbacks3:40 PMYOUTUBE
Twins @ Orioles7:05 PMBSNO, MSN2
Rays @ Yankees7:05 PMBSSUN, YES
Marlins @ Blue Jays7:07 PMBSFL, SNET-1
Nationals @ Braves7:20 PMMASN, BSSO
Red Sox @ Astros8:10 PMNESN
Rangers @ Rockies8:40 PMBSSW, ATTR
Cardinals @ Dodgers9:10 PMBSMW, SNLA
Athletics @ Mariners10:10 PMNBCSCA, RSNW

