New York Yankees game today: TV schedule, channel, and more

Is there a New York Yankees game today? It’s a popular question in New York for those looking to attend Yankee Stadium. But it’s not just locals who are curious. Get all the related info below.

New York Yankees game today

When is the next Yankees game? Sunday, August 6 Who are they playing? Houston Astros Where are the New York Yankees playing? Yankee Stadium What time does the New York Yankees game start? 1:35 PM ET What channel is the Yankees game on? YES Network Where can we stream the New York Yankees game? MLB.TV Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

New York Yankees games this week

There are five New York Yankees games this week.

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Sunday, August 6 Astros @ Yankees 1:35 PM YES Monday, August 7 Yankees @ White Sox 8:10 PM YES Tuesday, August 8 Yankees @ White Sox 8:10 PM YES Wednesday, August 9 Yankees @ White Sox 8:10 PM YES Friday, August 11 Yankees @ Marlins 6:40 PM YES Saturday, August 12 Yankees @ Marlins 4:10 PM YES Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated daily.

Full New York Yankees schedule

August 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Sunday, August 6 Astros @ Yankees 1:35 PM YES Monday, August 7 Yankees @ White Sox 8:10 PM YES Tuesday, August 8 Yankees @ White Sox 8:10 PM YES Wednesday, August 9 Yankees @ White Sox 8:10 PM YES Friday, August 11 Yankees @ Marlins 6:40 PM YES Saturday, August 12 Yankees @ Marlins 4:10 PM YES Sunday, August 13 Yankees @ Marlins 1:40 PM YES Monday, August 14 Yankees @ Braves 7:20 PM YES Tuesday, August 15 Yankees @ Braves 7:20 PM YES Wednesday, August 16 Yankees @ Braves 7:20 PM PRIME Friday, August 18 Red Sox @ Yankees 7:05 PM PRIME Saturday, August 19 Red Sox @ Yankees 1:05 PM YES Sunday, August 20 Red Sox @ Yankees 1:35 PM PRIME Tuesday, August 22 Nationals @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Wednesday, August 23 Nationals @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Thursday, August 24 Nationals @ Yankees 1:05 PM YES Friday, August 25 Yankees @ Rays 6:40 PM YES Saturday, August 26 Yankees @ Rays 4:10 PM YES Sunday, August 27 Yankees @ Rays 1:40 PM YES Monday, August 28 Yankees @ Tigers 7:10 PM YES Tuesday, August 29 Yankees @ Tigers 7:10 PM YES Wednesday, August 30 Yankees @ Tigers 7:10 PM YES Thursday, August 31 Yankees @ Tigers 1:10 PM YES

September 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Friday, September 1 Yankees @ Astros 8:10 PM PRIME Saturday, September 2 Yankees @ Astros 7:10 PM YES Sunday, September 3 Yankees @ Astros 2:10 PM YES Tuesday, September 5 Tigers @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Wednesday, September 6 Tigers @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Thursday, September 7 Tigers @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Friday, September 8 Brewers @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Saturday, September 9 Brewers @ Yankees 2:05 PM YES Sunday, September 10 Brewers @ Yankees 1:35 PM YES Monday, September 11 Yankees @ Red Sox 7:10 PM PRIME Tuesday, September 12 Yankees @ Red Sox 7:10 PM YES Wednesday, September 13 Yankees @ Red Sox 7:10 PM PRIME Thursday, September 14 Yankees @ Red Sox 7:15 PM FOX Friday, September 15 Yankees @ Pirates 6:35 PM YES Saturday, September 16 Yankees @ Pirates 6:35 PM YES Sunday, September 17 Yankees @ Pirates 1:35 PM YES Tuesday, September 19 Blue Jays @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Wednesday, September 20 Blue Jays @ Yankees 7:05 PM PRIME Thursday, September 21 Blue Jays @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Friday, September 22 Diamondbacks @ Yankees 7:05 PM YES Saturday, September 23 Diamondbacks @ Yankees 1:05 PM YES Sunday, September 24 Diamondbacks @ Yankees 1:35 PM YES Tuesday, September 26 Yankees @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES Wednesday, September 27 Yankees @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM PRIME Thursday, September 28 Yankees @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES Friday, September 29 Yankees @ Royals 8:10 PM YES Saturday, September 30 Yankees @ Royals 7:10 PM YES

October 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Sunday, October 1 Yankees @ Royals 3:10 PM YES

