NASCAR results: Practice, qualifying, and race results for Firekeepers Casino 400

NASCAR results: FireKeepers 400 starting lineup
Who is the favorite to win the Michigan NASCAR race?
Christopher Bell (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+700) are favored to win the FIreKeepers Casino 400, followed by Kyle Larson (+750), Martin Truex Jr (+750) and William Byron (+750).
Who is in the pole position for FireKeepers Casino 400?
Christopher Bell is in the pole position for the NASCAR race today in Michigan. Bell and Ross Chastain are leading the front row at the FireKeepers Casino 400.
Starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400
- Row 1
- 1. Christopher Bell, No. 20
- 2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Row 2
- 3. Ty Gibbs, No. 54
- 4. Chris Buescher, No. 17
- Row 3
- 5. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19
- 6. Joey Logano, No. 22
- Row 4
- 7. William Byron, No. 24
- 8. Kyle Busch, No. 8
- Row 5
- 9. Ryan Blaney, No. 12
- 10. Chase Elliott, No. 9
- Row 6
- 11. Bubba Wallace, No. 23
- 12. Brad Keselowski, No. 6
- Row 7
- 13. Denny Hamlin, No. 11
- 14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99
- Row 8
- 15. Tyler Reddick, No. 45
- 16. Austin Dillon, No. 3
- Row 9
- 17. Kyle Larson, No. 5
- 18. Aric Almirola, No. 10
- Row 10
- 19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14
- 20. Alex Bowman, No. 48
- Row 11
- 21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
- 22. Kevin Harvick, No. 4
- Row 12
- 23. Michael McDowell, No. 34
- 24. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16
- Row 13
- 25. Erik Jones, No. 43
- 26. Justin Haley, No. 31
- Row 14
- 27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47
- 28. Ryan Preece, No. 41
- Row 15
- 29. Harrison Burton, No. 21
- 30. Austin Hill, No. 62
- Row 16
- 31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7
- 32. Todd Gilliland, No. 38
- Row 17
- 33. Cole Custer, No. 51
- 34. Ty Dillon, No. 77
- Row 18
- 35. Josh Berry, No. 42 (replacing suspended Noah Gragson)
- 36. JJ Yeley, No. 15
- Row 19
- 37. Josh Bilicki, No. 78
Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?
Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, the victory was Buescher’s first of the season.
Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!
NASCAR results at Richmond
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Cup
|Driver
|1
|Chris Buescher
|19
|Kyle Larson
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|20
|Christopher Bell
|3
|Kyle Busch
|21
|William Byron
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|Michael McDowell
|5
|Ryan Preece
|23
|Erik Jones
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|24
|Ross Chastain
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|8
|Aric Almirola
|26
|Austin Cindric
|9
|Austin Dillon
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|28
|Noah Gragson
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|29
|Ryan Newman
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|30
|Justin Haley
|13
|Chase Elliott
|31
|Harrison Burton
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|33
|Daniel Suarez
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|34
|Ty DIllon
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|35
|J.J. Yeley
|18
|Alex Bowman
|36
|B.J. McLeod
NASCAR results at Sonoma
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|1
|Aric Almirola
|2
|Kyle Busch
|2
|AJ Allmendinger
|3
|Joey Logano
|3
|Kyle Larson
|4
|Chris Buescher
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|5
|Chase Elliott
|5
|Parker Kligerman
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|6
|Cole Custer
|7
|Michael McDowell
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|8
|Kyle Larson
|8
|Austin Hill
|9
|Christopher Bell
|9
|Sammy Smith
|10
|Ross Chastain
|10
|Sam Mayer
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|11
|Sheldon Creed
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|12
|Brett Moffitt
|13
|Ryan Preece
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|14
|William Byron
|14
|Chandler Smith
|15
|Alex Bowman
|15
|Riley Herbst
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|16
|John H. Nemechek
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|17
|Jeremy Clements
|18
|Ty Gibbs
|18
|Ross Chastain
|19
|Austin Dillon
|19
|Josh Bilicki
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|20
|Kaz Grala
|21
|Justin Haley
|21
|Brandon Jones
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|22
|Kyle Weatherman
|23
|Ty Dillon
|23
|Ty Dillon
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|25
|Austin Cindric
|25
|Alex Labbe
|26
|Grant Enfinger
|26
|Jeb Burton
|27
|Harrison Burton
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|28
|Aric Almirola
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|29
|Brad Perez
|30
|Josh Bilicki
|30
|Blaine Perkins
|31
|Ryan Blaney
|31
|Joe Graf Jr.
|32
|Erik JonesErik Jones
|32
|Connor Mosack
|33
|Tyler Reddick
|33
|Josh Berry
|34
|Zane Smith
|34
|Sage Karam
|35
|Andy Lally
|35
|Josh Williams
|36
|Denny Hamlin
|36
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|–
|37
|Anthony Alfredo
|–
|38
|Parker Retzlaff
Who won the NASCAR race at Sonoma?
Martin Truex Jr. won the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California. The victory marked Truex Jr’s second win of the season, securing his placement atop the NASCAR standings.
NASCAR results – World Wide Technology Raceway & Portland
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity – Portland)
|Driver
|1
|Kyle Busch
|1
|Cole Custer
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|Joey Logano
|3
|Sam Mayer
|4
|Kyle Larson
|4
|Josh Berry
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|5
|Austin Hill
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|6
|Myatt Snider
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|Sheldon Creed
|8
|William Byron
|8
|Connor Mosack
|9
|Michael McDowell
|9
|Chandler Smith
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|10
|John H. Nemechek
|11
|Christopher Bell
|11
|Alex Labbe
|12
|Chris Buescher
|12
|Brett Moffitt
|13
|Austin Cindric
|13
|Brandon Jones
|14
|AJ Almendinger
|14
|Parker Kligerman
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|15
|Blaine Perkins
|16
|Justin Haley
|16
|Josh Williams
|17
|Ryan Preece
|17
|Parker Retzlaff
|18
|Erik Jones
|18
|Ryan Sieg
|19
|Aric Almirola
|19
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|20
|Ty Gibbs
|20
|Patrick Emerling
|21
|Corey LaJoie
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|22
|Ross Chastain
|22
|Jeremy Clements
|23
|Harrison Burton
|23
|Joe Graf Jr
|24
|J.J Yeley
|24
|Garrett Smithley
|25
|Ty Dillon
|25
|Jeb Burton
|26
|Alex Bowman
|26
|Kaz Grala
|27
|B.J. McLeod
|27
|Jordan Taylor
|28
|Brad Keselowski
|28
|Leland Honeyman Jr
|29
|Gray Gaulding
|29
|Dylan Lupton
|30
|Bubba Wallace
|30
|Sammy Smith
|31
|Austin Dillon
|31
|Preston Pardus
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|32
|Riley Herbst
|33
|Noah Gragson
|33
|Daniel Hemric
|34
|Chase Briscoe
|34
|Kyle Sieg
|35
|Tyler Reddick
|35
|Parker Chase
|36
|Carson Hocevar
|36
|Mason Maggio
|–
|37
|Stefan Parsons
|–
|38
|Brennan Poole
Who won at World Wide Technology Raceway?
Kyle Busch won the NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4. Rounding out the top-five NASCAR results were Denny Hamlin (second), Joey Logano (third), Kyle Larson (fourth) and Martin Truex Jr (fifth).
NASCAR results at Charlotte – Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|2
|William Byron
|2
|John N. Nemechek
|3
|Martin Truex Jr
|3
|Cole Custer
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|4
|Austin Hill
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|6
|Kyle Busch
|6
|Parker Retzlaff
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|7
|Jeb Burton
|8
|Chris Buescher
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|9
|Austin Dillon
|9
|Brandon Jones
|10
|Zane SMith
|10
|Sammy Smith
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|11
|Kyle Sieg
|12
|Alex Bowman
|12
|Justin Haley
|13
|Ryan Preece
|13
|Chandler Smith
|14
|AJ Allmendinger
|14
|Riley Herbst
|15
|Justin Haley
|15
|Josh Berry
|16
|J.J. Yeley
|16
|Kaz Grala
|17
|Corey LaJoie
|17
|Joe Graf Jr
|18
|Harrison Burton
|18
|Josh Williams
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|19
|Jeremy Cleemnts
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|20
|Kyle Weatherman
|21
|Joey Logano
|21
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|22
|Ross Chastain
|22
|Daniel Hemric
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|23
|Connor Mosack
|24
|Christopher Bell
|24
|Ryan Sieg
|25
|Aric Almirola
|25
|Rajah Caruth
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|26
|Stefan Parsons
|27
|Ty Dillon
|27
|Ryan Ellis
|28
|Michael McDowell
|28
|Sheldon Creed
|29
|B.J. McLeod
|29
|Brett Moffitt
|30
|Kyle Larson
|30
|Brennan Poole
|31
|Austin Cindric
|31
|Patrick Emerling
|32
|Erik Jones
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|33
|Todd Gilliland
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|34
|Chase Elliott
|34
|Natalie Decker
|35
|Denny Hamlin
|35
|Sam Mayer
|36
|Noah Gragson
|36
|Dawson Cram
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|37
|Blaine Perkins
|–
|38
|Parker Kligerman
Who won the race at NASCAR in Charlotte?
Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR Sup Series at Charlotte, coming a day after the race had to be postponed. Blaney led for 163 laps, finishing first ahead fo William Byron (second), Martin Truex Jr. (third), Bubba Wallace (fourth) and Tyler Reddick (fifth).
NASCAR results – NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|1
|Kyle Larson
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|5
|Chase Elliott
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|8
|Erik Jones
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|10
|Joey Logano
|11
|Ross Chastain
|12
|Christopher Bell
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|14
|Martin Truex Jr.
|15
|Josh Berry
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Austin Dillon
|18
|Kevin Harvick
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|20
|William Byron
|21
|Austin Cindric
|22
|Kyle Busch
|23
|Noah Gragson
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Who won the NASCAR All-Star Race?
Kyle Larson won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, beating Bubba Wallace by 4.537 seconds with Tyler Reddick placing third, Chase Briscoe in fourth and Chase Elliott in fifth.
NASCAR results at Darlington
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|1
|William Byron
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|3
|Chase Elliott
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|6
|Harrison Burton
|7
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Justin Haley
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|10
|Chris Buescher
|11
|Todd Gilliland
|12
|Demmy Hamlin
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|14
|Christopher Bell
|15
|Ryan Preece
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|18
|Joey Logano
|19
|Austin Cindric
|20
|Kyle Larson
|21
|Aric Almirola
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|25
|Erik Jones
|26
|Noah Gragson
|27
|Ty DIllon
|28
|Ryan Newman
|29
|Ross Chastain
|30
|Josh Berry
|31
|Martin Truex Jr
|32
|B.J. McLeod
|33
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Daniel Suarez
|35
|Austin Dillon
|36
|Brennan Poole
NASCAR results at Phoenix: March 11-12
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|1
|William Byron
|1
|Sammy Smith
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|Ryan Truex
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|4
|Kyle Larson
|4
|Riley Herbst
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|5
|Chandler Smith
|6
|Christopher Bell
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|7
|Austin Hill
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Josh Berry
|9
|Alex Bowman
|9
|Kyle Busch
|10
|Josh Berry
|10
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|Joey Logano
|11
|Sam Mayer
|12
|Ryan Preece
|12
|Cole Custer
|13
|Michael McDowell
|13
|Brett Moffitt
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|14
|Anthony Alfredo
|15
|Chris Buescher
|15
|Parker Kligerman
|16
|Austin Dillon
|16
|Ryan Sieg
|17
|Martin Truex Jr.
|17
|Kyle Weatherman
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|18
|Parker Retzlaff
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|19
|Ryan Ellis
|20
|A.J. Allmendinger
|20
|Jeremy Clements
|21
|Erik Jones
|21
|Josh Williams
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|22
|Jeb Burton
|23
|Denny Hamlin
|23
|Brandon Jones
|24
|Ross Chastain
|24
|Connor Mosack
|25
|Austin Cindric
|25
|Kyle Sieg
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|26
|Joey Gase
|27
|Justin Haley
|27
|Leland Honeyman
|28
|Ty Gibbs
|28
|Bayley Currey
|29
|Noah Gragson
|29
|Brennan Poole
|30
|Ty Dillon
|30
|Patrick Emerling
|31
|Zane Smith
|31
|Joe Graf Jr.
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|32
|Garrett Smithley
|33
|Aric Almirola
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|34
|Cody Ware
|34
|Kaz Grala
|35
|Harrison Burton
|35
|Blaine Perkins
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|36
|Justin Allgaier
|–
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|–
|38
|Dawson Cram
|–
|39
NASCAR qualifying results at Phoenix
Kyle Larson (Cup) and Cole Custer (Xfinity) were the pole winners at Phoenix Raceway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|1
|Kyle Larson
|1
|Cole Custer
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|William Byron
|3
|Daniel Hemric
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|5
|Christopher Bell
|5
|Sheldon Creed
|6
|Ross Chastain
|6
|Chandler Smith
|7
|Michael McDowell
|7
|Josh Berry
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|8
|Austin Hill
|9
|Kyle Busch
|9
|Ryan Sieg
|10
|Erik Jones
|10
|Riley Herbst
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|11
|Sammy Smith
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|12
|Ryan Truex
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|13
|Kaz Grala
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|14
|Sam Mayer
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|15
|Parker Retzlaff
|16
|Joey Logano
|16
|Jeb Burton
|17
|Josh Berry
|17
|Brett Moffitt
|18
|Alex Bowman
|18
|Kyle Weatherman
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|19
|Ryan Ellis
|20
|Austin Cindric
|20
|Josh Williams
|21
|Chris Buescher
|21
|Brandon Jones
|22
|A.J. Allmendinger
|22
|Kyle Sieg
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|23
|Leland Honeyman
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|24
|Joe Graf Jr.
|25
|Ryan Preece
|25
|Anthony Alfredo
|26
|Justin Haley
|26
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|Harrison Burton
|27
|Jeremy Clements
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|28
|Brennan Poole
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|29
|Dawson Cram
|30
|Austin Dillon
|30
|Garrett Smithley
|31
|Aric Almirola
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|32
|Noah Gragson
|32
|Bayley Currey
|33
|B.J. McLeod
|33
|Joey Gase
|34
|Zane Smith
|34
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|Ty Dillon
|35
|Blaine Perkins
|36
|Cody Ware
|36
|Connor Mosack
|–
|37
|Parker Kligerman
|–
|38
|Kyle Busch
NASCAR practice results at Phoenix
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|1
|Kyle Larson
|1
|Cole Custer
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|Kyle Busch
|3
|Alex Bowman
|3
|Chandler Smith
|4
|Joey Logano
|4
|Josh Berry
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|5
|Ryan Truex
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Austin Hill
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|7
|Sammy Smith
|8
|Harrison Burton
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|9
|John Hunter Nemechek
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Parker Kligerman
|11
|A.J. Allmendinger
|11
|Riley Herbst
|12
|Chris Buescher
|12
|Brett Moffitt
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|13
|Kaz Grala
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|14
|Sheldon Creed
|15
|Austin Dillon
|15
|Parker Retzlaff
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|16
|Ryan Sieg
|17
|Martin Truex Jr.
|17
|Sam Mayer
|18
|Austin Cindric
|18
|Daniel Hemric
|19
|Denny Hamlin
|19
|Kyle Weatherman
|20
|William Byron
|20
|Brandon Jones
|21
|Zane Smith
|21
|Connor Mosack
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|22
|Josh Williams
|23
|Josh Berry
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|24
|Christopher Bell
|24
|Jeb Burton
|25
|Noah Gragson
|25
|Joe Graf Jr.
|26
|Ross Chastain
|26
|Dawson Cram
|27
|Erik Jones
|27
|Anthony Alfredo
|28
|Ty Gibbs
|28
|Blaine Perkins
|29
|Kyle Busch
|29
|Jeremy Clements
|30
|Michael McDowell
|30
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|31
|Bayley Currey
|32
|Ryan Preece
|32
|Ryan Ellis
|33
|Justin Haley
|33
|Leland Honeyman
|34
|Ty Dillon
|34
|Brennan Poole
|35
|Cody Ware
|35
|Gray Gaulding
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|36
|Joey Gase
|–
|37
|Garrett Smithley
|–
|38
|Timmy Hill
|–
|39
|Patrick Emerling
Previous NASCAR results (Las Vegas)
Who won the NASCAR races last weekend?
William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! It was Byron’s first win of the 2023 season. Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas! It was Hill’s second win of the 2023 season. Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas! It was Busch’s first victory of the 2023 Truck Series season. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!
NASCAR results at Las Vegas: March 3-5
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|Finish (Truck)
|Driver
|1
|William Byron
|1
|Austin Hill
|1
|Kyle Busch
|2
|Kyle Larson
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|2
|Zane Smith
|3
|Alex Bowman
|3
|Chandler Smith
|3
|Ben Rhodes
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|4
|Kyle Busch
|4
|Corey Heim
|5
|Christopher Bell
|5
|Josh Berry
|5
|Ty Majeski
|6
|Austin Cindric
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|6
|Christian Eckes
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|7
|Sam Mayer
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|8
|Justin Haley
|8
|Riley Herbst
|8
|Chase Purdy
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|9
|Sheldon Creed
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|10
|Daniel Hemric
|10
|Jake Garcia
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Parker Kligerman
|11
|Matt Crafton
|12
|Ross Chastain
|12
|Cole Custer
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|13
|Tanner Gray
|14
|Kyle Busch
|14
|Jeb Burton
|14
|Stewart Friesen
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|15
|Joe Graf Jr.
|15
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|Aric Almirola
|16
|Kyle Weatherman
|16
|Dean Thompson
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|17
|Sammy Smith
|17
|Kaz Grala
|18
|A.J. Allmendinger
|18
|Alex Labbe
|18
|Colby Howard
|19
|Erik Jones
|19
|Anthony Alfredo
|19
|Daniel Dye
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|20
|Kyle Sieg
|20
|Lawless Alan
|21
|Chris Buescher
|21
|Brandon Jones
|21
|Max Gutierrez
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|22
|Brett Moffitt
|22
|Timmy Hill
|23
|Ryan Preece
|23
|Kaz Grala
|23
|Spencer Boyd
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|24
|Ryan Sieg
|24
|Ross Chastain
|25
|Michael McDowell
|25
|Jeremy Clements
|25
|Kaden Honeycutt
|26
|Harrison Burton
|26
|Rajah Caruth
|26
|Matt Mills
|27
|Austin Dillon
|27
|Ryan Ellis
|27
|Mason Massey
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|28
|Bayley Currey
|28
|Kris Wright
|29
|Josh Berry
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|29
|Rajah Caruth
|30
|Noah Gragson
|30
|Josh Williams
|30
|Nick Sanchez
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|32
|B.J. McLeod
|32
|Gray Gaulding
|32
|Hailie Deegan
|33
|J.J. Yeley
|33
|Brennan Poole
|33
|Brennan Poole
|34
|Ty Dillon
|34
|Patrick Emerling
|34
|Bret Holmes
|35
|Cody Ware
|35
|Blaine Perkins
|35
|Josh Reaume
|36
|Joey Logano
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|–
|–
|37
|Parker Retzlaff
|–
|–
|38
|Joey Gase
|–
NASCAR qualifying results at Las Vegas
Joey Logano (Cup), Chandler Smith (Xfinity), and Kyle Busch (Truck) were the pole winners at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|Finish (Truck)
|Driver
|1
|Joey Logano
|1
|Chandler Smith
|1
|Kyle Busch
|2
|William Byron
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|Cole Custer
|3
|Chase Purdy
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|4
|Brett Moffitt
|4
|Ty Majeski
|5
|Kyle Busch
|5
|Josh Berry
|5
|Hailie Deegan
|6
|Kyle Larson
|6
|Parker Kligerman
|6
|Bret Holmes
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|7
|John Hunter Nemechek
|7
|Zane Smith
|8
|Ross Chastain
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|9
|Austin Cindric
|9
|Austin Hill
|9
|Ben Rhodes
|10
|Christopher Bell
|10
|Riley Herbst
|10
|Kaz Grala
|11
|Alex Bowman
|11
|Kyle Busch
|11
|Matt Crafton
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|12
|Sheldon Creed
|12
|Christian Eckes
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|13
|Sam Mayer
|13
|John Hunter Nemechek
|14
|Kevin Harvick
|14
|Sammy Smith
|14
|Jake Garcia
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|15
|Corey Heim
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|16
|Rajah Caruth
|16
|Tanner Gray
|17
|Michael McDowell
|17
|Joe Graf Jr.
|17
|Grant Enfinger
|18
|Chris Buescher
|18
|Ryan Sieg
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|19
|Brandon Jones
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|20
|Parker Retzlaff
|20
|Daniel Dye
|21
|Aric Almirola
|21
|Kaz Grala
|21
|Lawless Alan
|22
|Erik Jones
|22
|Kyle Sieg
|22
|Stewart Friesen
|23
|A.J. Allmendinger
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|Ross Chastain
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|24
|Jeb Burton
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|25
|Noah Gragson
|25
|Jeremy Clements
|25
|Dean Thompson
|26
|Austin Dillon
|26
|Kyle Weatherman
|26
|Timmy Hill
|27
|Justin Haley
|27
|Josh Williams
|27
|Colby Howard
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|28
|Garrett Smithley
|28
|Kris Wright
|29
|J.J. Yeley
|29
|Bayley Currey
|29
|Kaden Honeycutt
|30
|Cody Ware
|30
|Blaine Perkins
|30
|Max Gutierrez
|31
|Ryan Preece
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|31
|Spencer Boyd
|32
|Josh Berry
|32
|Alex Labbe
|32
|Mason Massey
|33
|Ty Dillon
|33
|Brennan Poole
|33
|Josh Reaume
|34
|Tyler Reddick
|34
|Gray Gaulding
|34
|Brennan Poole
|35
|Harrison Burton
|35
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|35
|Matt Mills
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|–
|–
|37
|Joey Gase
|–
|–
|38
|C.J. McLaughlin
|–
NASCAR practice results at Las Vegas
|Finish (Cup)
|Driver
|Finish (Xfinity)
|Driver
|Finish (Truck)
|Driver
|1
|Kyle Larson
|1
|Daniel Hemric
|1
|Ty Majeski
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|Brandon Jones
|2
|Matt Crafton
|3
|Joey Logano
|3
|Cole Custer
|3
|Rajah Caruth
|4
|Chris Buescher
|4
|Parker Kligerman
|4
|Chase Purdy
|5
|William Byron
|5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|5
|Kyle Busch
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|6
|Chandler Smith
|6
|Nick Sanchez
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|7
|Riley Herbst
|7
|Grant Enfinger
|8
|Ty Gibbs
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|8
|Matt DiBenedetto
|9
|Aric Almirola
|9
|Ryan Sieg
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|10
|Ross Chastain
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|10
|Ross Chastain
|11
|Austin Cindric
|11
|Brett Moffitt
|11
|Jake Garcia
|12
|Christopher Bell
|12
|Kyle Busch
|12
|Dean Thompson
|13
|A.J. Allmendinger
|13
|Sheldon Creed
|13
|Tanner Gray
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Sam Mayer
|14
|John Hunter Nemechek
|15
|Erik Jones
|15
|Sammy Smith
|15
|Corey Heim
|16
|Alex Bowman
|16
|Austin Hill
|16
|Ben Rhodes
|17
|Michael McDowell
|17
|Josh Berry
|17
|Bret Holmes
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|18
|Rajah Caruth
|18
|Kaz Grala
|19
|Ryan Preece
|19
|Kaz Grala
|19
|Zane Smith
|20
|Harrison Burton
|20
|Kyle Sieg
|20
|Hailie Deegan
|21
|Justin Haley
|21
|Parker Retzlaff
|21
|Tyler Ankrum
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|22
|Joe Graf Jr.
|22
|Christian Eckes
|23
|Denny Hamlin
|23
|Jeremy Clements
|23
|Colby Howard
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|24
|Jeb Burton
|24
|Kris Wright
|25
|Martin Truex Jr.
|25
|Anthony Alfredo
|25
|Stewart Friesen
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|26
|C.J. McLaughlin
|26
|Daniel Dye
|27
|Kyle Busch
|27
|Kyle Weatherman
|27
|Lawless Alan
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|28
|Josh Bilicki
|28
|Brennan Poole
|29
|Josh Berry
|29
|Alex Labbe
|29
|Timmy Hill
|30
|Ty Dillon
|30
|Josh Williams
|30
|Kaden Honeycutt
|31
|Austin Dillon
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|31
|Matt Mills
|32
|Noah Gragson
|32
|Bayley Currey
|32
|Spencer Boyd
|33
|Cody Ware
|33
|Joey Gase
|33
|Max Gutierrez
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|34
|Mason Maggio
|34
|Mason Massey
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|35
|Gray Gaulding
|35
|Josh Reaume
|36
|Tyler Reddick
|36
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|–
|–
|37
|Brennan Poole
|–
|–
|38
|Ryan Ellis
|–
|–
|39
|Ryan Vargas
|–
|–
|40
|Garrett Smithley
|–
Who won the NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend?
Wiliam Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway! It was Byron’s second victory of the 2023 season and the fourth straight for Chevrolet. Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Larson won Stage 2 and got lucky on a late caution that stole the win from Kevin Harvick. Then, he passed Kyle Larson on the overtime restart.
Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?
Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place and the rest of the NASCAR results were then affected, including Stage 1 and 2.