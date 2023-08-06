fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 6, 2023

NASCAR results: Practice, qualifying, and race results for Firekeepers Casino 400

Get the latest NASCAR results updated after every practice, qualifying, and race over the entire the season. Stay up to date with Sportsnaut.

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the latest NASCAR results. You will find practice, qualifying, and race results which are updated after every session. Save, bookmark, and stay up-to-date with updated NASCAR results.

Related: 10 Best Movies about NASCAR

NASCAR results: FireKeepers 400 starting lineup

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the pack on the restart while being closely pursued by NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered. Check out the NASCAR results from practice, qualifying, and the races below!

Who is the favorite to win the Michigan NASCAR race?

Christopher Bell (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+700) are favored to win the FIreKeepers Casino 400, followed by Kyle Larson (+750), Martin Truex Jr (+750) and William Byron (+750).

Who is in the pole position for FireKeepers Casino 400?

Christopher Bell is in the pole position for the NASCAR race today in Michigan. Bell and Ross Chastain are leading the front row at the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400

  • Row 1
    • 1. Christopher Bell, No. 20
    • 2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  • Row 2
    • 3. Ty Gibbs, No. 54
    • 4. Chris Buescher, No. 17
  • Row 3
    • 5. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19
    • 6. Joey Logano, No. 22
  • Row 4
    • 7. William Byron, No. 24
    • 8. Kyle Busch, No. 8
  • Row 5
    • 9. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 
    • 10. Chase Elliott, No. 9 
  • Row 6
    • 11. Bubba Wallace, No. 23
    • 12. Brad Keselowski, No. 6
  • Row 7
    • 13. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 
    • 14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99
  • Row 8
    • 15. Tyler Reddick, No. 45
    • 16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 
  • Row 9
    • 17. Kyle Larson, No. 5
    • 18. Aric Almirola, No. 10
  • Row 10
    • 19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 
    • 20. Alex Bowman, No. 48 
  • Row 11
    • 21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
    • 22. Kevin Harvick, No. 4
  • Row 12
    • 23. Michael McDowell, No. 34
      • 24. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16
  • Row 13
    • 25. Erik Jones, No. 43
    • 26. Justin Haley, No. 31
  • Row 14
    • 27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47
    • 28. Ryan Preece, No. 41
  • Row 15
    • 29. Harrison Burton, No. 21
    • 30. Austin Hill, No. 62
  • Row 16
    • 31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7
    • 32. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 
  • Row 17
    • 33. Cole Custer, No. 51
    • 34. Ty Dillon, No. 77
  • Row 18
    • 35. Josh Berry, No. 42 (replacing suspended Noah Gragson)
    • 36. JJ Yeley, No. 15
  • Row 19
    • 37. Josh Bilicki, No. 78

Related: NASCAR standings

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?

Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, the victory was Buescher’s first of the season.

NASCAR race in Europe? Formula 1 champion Jenson Button says it should happen ASAP
Also Read:
NASCAR race in Europe? Formula 1 champion Jenson Button says it should happen ASAP

Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!

NASCAR results at Richmond

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (CupDriver
1Chris Buescher19Kyle Larson
2Denny Hamlin20Christopher Bell
3Kyle Busch21William Byron
4Joey Logano22Michael McDowell
5Ryan Preece23Erik Jones
6Brad Keselowski24Ross Chastain
7Martin Truex Jr25Todd Gilliland
8Aric Almirola26Austin Cindric
9Austin Dillon27AJ Allmendinger
10Kevin Harvick28Noah Gragson
11Chase Briscoe29Ryan Newman
12Bubba Wallace30Justin Haley
13Chase Elliott31Harrison Burton
14Ryan Blaney32Corey LaJoie
15Ty Gibbs33Daniel Suarez
16Tyler Reddick34Ty DIllon
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr35J.J. Yeley
18Alex Bowman36B.J. McLeod

Related: Looking for the best way to Watch NASCAR, explore these amazing options.

NASCAR results at Sonoma

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)Driver
1Martin Truex Jr1Aric Almirola
2Kyle Busch2AJ Allmendinger
3Joey Logano3Kyle Larson
4Chris Buescher4Ty Gibbs
5Chase Elliott5Parker Kligerman
6AJ Allmendinger6Cole Custer
7Michael McDowell7Justin Allgaier
8Kyle Larson8Austin Hill
9Christopher Bell9Sammy Smith
10Ross Chastain10Sam Mayer
11Kevin Harvick11Sheldon Creed
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr12Brett Moffitt
13Ryan Preece13Daniel Hemric
14William Byron14Chandler Smith
15Alex Bowman15Riley Herbst
16Brad Keselowski16John H. Nemechek
17Bubba Wallace17Jeremy Clements
18Ty Gibbs18Ross Chastain
19Austin Dillon19Josh Bilicki
20Corey LaJoie20Kaz Grala
21Justin Haley21Brandon Jones
22Daniel Suarez22Kyle Weatherman
23Ty Dillon23Ty Dillon
24Todd Gilliland24Dylan Lupton
25Austin Cindric25Alex Labbe
26Grant Enfinger26Jeb Burton
27Harrison Burton27Daniel Suarez
28Aric Almirola28Ryan Sieg
29Chase Briscoe29Brad Perez
30Josh Bilicki30Blaine Perkins
31Ryan Blaney31Joe Graf Jr.
32Erik JonesErik Jones32Connor Mosack
33Tyler Reddick33Josh Berry
34Zane Smith34Sage Karam
35Andy Lally35Josh Williams
36Denny Hamlin36Jeffrey Earnhardt
37Anthony Alfredo
38Parker Retzlaff

Who won the NASCAR race at Sonoma?

Martin Truex Jr. won the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California. The victory marked Truex Jr’s second win of the season, securing his placement atop the NASCAR standings.

Related: F1 results

NASCAR results – World Wide Technology Raceway & Portland

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity – Portland)Driver
1Kyle Busch1Cole Custer
2Denny Hamlin2Justin Allgaier
3Joey Logano3Sam Mayer
4Kyle Larson4Josh Berry
5Martin Truex Jr.5Austin Hill
6Ryan Blaney6Myatt Snider
7Daniel Suarez7Sheldon Creed
8William Byron8Connor Mosack
9Michael McDowell9Chandler Smith
10Kevin Harvick10John H. Nemechek
11Christopher Bell11Alex Labbe
12Chris Buescher12Brett Moffitt
13Austin Cindric13Brandon Jones
14AJ Almendinger14Parker Kligerman
15Todd Gilliland15Blaine Perkins
16Justin Haley16Josh Williams
17Ryan Preece17Parker Retzlaff
18Erik Jones18Ryan Sieg
19Aric Almirola19Jeffrey Earnhardt
20Ty Gibbs20Patrick Emerling
21Corey LaJoie21Anthony Alfredo
22Ross Chastain22Jeremy Clements
23Harrison Burton23Joe Graf Jr
24J.J Yeley24Garrett Smithley
25Ty Dillon25Jeb Burton
26Alex Bowman26Kaz Grala
27B.J. McLeod27Jordan Taylor
28Brad Keselowski28Leland Honeyman Jr
29Gray Gaulding29Dylan Lupton
30Bubba Wallace30Sammy Smith
31Austin Dillon31Preston Pardus
32Ricky Stenhouse Jr32Riley Herbst
33Noah Gragson33Daniel Hemric
34Chase Briscoe34Kyle Sieg
35Tyler Reddick35Parker Chase
36Carson Hocevar36Mason Maggio
37Stefan Parsons
38Brennan Poole

Who won at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Kyle Busch won the NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4. Rounding out the top-five NASCAR results were Denny Hamlin (second), Joey Logano (third), Kyle Larson (fourth) and Martin Truex Jr (fifth).

NASCAR results at Charlotte – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)Driver
1Ryan Blaney1Justin Allgaier
2William Byron2John N. Nemechek
3Martin Truex Jr3Cole Custer
4Bubba Wallace4Austin Hill
5Tyler Reddick5Ty Gibbs
6Kyle Busch6Parker Retzlaff
7Ricky Stenhouse Jr7Jeb Burton
8Chris Buescher8Carson Hocevar
9Austin Dillon9Brandon Jones
10Zane SMith10Sammy Smith
11Kevin Harvick11Kyle Sieg
12Alex Bowman12Justin Haley
13Ryan Preece13Chandler Smith
14AJ Allmendinger14Riley Herbst
15Justin Haley15Josh Berry
16J.J. Yeley16Kaz Grala
17Corey LaJoie17Joe Graf Jr
18Harrison Burton18Josh Williams
19Brad Keselowski19Jeremy Cleemnts
20Chase Briscoe20Kyle Weatherman
21Joey Logano21Jeffrey Earnhardt
22Ross Chastain22Daniel Hemric
23Daniel Suarez23Connor Mosack
24Christopher Bell24Ryan Sieg
25Aric Almirola25Rajah Caruth
26Ty Gibbs26Stefan Parsons
27Ty Dillon27Ryan Ellis
28Michael McDowell28Sheldon Creed
29B.J. McLeod29Brett Moffitt
30Kyle Larson30Brennan Poole
31Austin Cindric31Patrick Emerling
32Erik Jones32Anthony Alfredo
33Todd Gilliland33Garrett Smithley
34Chase Elliott34Natalie Decker
35Denny Hamlin35Sam Mayer
36Noah Gragson36Dawson Cram
37Jimmie Johnson37Blaine Perkins
38Parker Kligerman

Who won the race at NASCAR in Charlotte?

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR Sup Series at Charlotte, coming a day after the race had to be postponed. Blaney led for 163 laps, finishing first ahead fo William Byron (second), Martin Truex Jr. (third), Bubba Wallace (fourth) and Tyler Reddick (fifth).

NASCAR results – NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Finish (Cup)Driver
1Kyle Larson
2Bubba Wallace
3Tyler Reddick
4Chase Briscoe
5Chase Elliott
6Ryan Blaney
7Daniel Suarez
8Erik Jones
9Ty Gibbs
10Joey Logano
11Ross Chastain
12Christopher Bell
13Denny Hamlin
14Martin Truex Jr.
15Josh Berry
16Chris Buescher
17Austin Dillon
18Kevin Harvick
19Brad Keselowski
20William Byron
21Austin Cindric
22Kyle Busch
23Noah Gragson
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Who won the NASCAR All-Star Race?

Kyle Larson won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, beating Bubba Wallace by 4.537 seconds with Tyler Reddick placing third, Chase Briscoe in fourth and Chase Elliott in fifth.

NASCAR results at Darlington

Finish (Cup)Driver
1William Byron
2Kevin Harvick
3Chase Elliott
4Brad Keselowski
5Bubba Wallace
6Harrison Burton
7Kyle Busch
8Justin Haley
9Ryan Blaney
10Chris Buescher
11Todd Gilliland
12Demmy Hamlin
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr
14Christopher Bell
15Ryan Preece
16Ty Gibbs
17Chase Briscoe
18Joey Logano
19Austin Cindric
20Kyle Larson
21Aric Almirola
22Tyler Reddick
23AJ Allmendinger
24Corey LaJoie
25Erik Jones
26Noah Gragson
27Ty DIllon
28Ryan Newman
29Ross Chastain
30Josh Berry
31Martin Truex Jr
32B.J. McLeod
33Michael McDowell
34Daniel Suarez
35Austin Dillon
36Brennan Poole

NASCAR results at Phoenix: March 11-12

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)Driver
1William Byron1Sammy Smith
2Ryan Blaney2Ryan Truex
3Tyler Reddick3Sheldon Creed
4Kyle Larson4Riley Herbst
5Kevin Harvick5Chandler Smith
6Christopher Bell6John Hunter Nemechek
7Chase Briscoe7Austin Hill
8Kyle Busch8Josh Berry
9Alex Bowman9Kyle Busch
10Josh Berry10Daniel Hemric
11Joey Logano11Sam Mayer
12Ryan Preece12Cole Custer
13Michael McDowell13Brett Moffitt
14Bubba Wallace14Anthony Alfredo
15Chris Buescher15Parker Kligerman
16Austin Dillon16Ryan Sieg
17Martin Truex Jr.17Kyle Weatherman
18Brad Keselowski18Parker Retzlaff
19Ricky Stenhouse Jr.19Ryan Ellis
20A.J. Allmendinger20Jeremy Clements
21Erik Jones21Josh Williams
22Daniel Suarez22Jeb Burton
23Denny Hamlin23Brandon Jones
24Ross Chastain24Connor Mosack
25Austin Cindric25Kyle Sieg
26Corey LaJoie26Joey Gase
27Justin Haley27Leland Honeyman
28Ty Gibbs28Bayley Currey
29Noah Gragson29Brennan Poole
30Ty Dillon30Patrick Emerling
31Zane Smith31Joe Graf Jr.
32Todd Gilliland32Garrett Smithley
33Aric Almirola33Jeffrey Earnhardt
34Cody Ware34Kaz Grala
35Harrison Burton35Blaine Perkins
36B.J. McLeod36Justin Allgaier
37Gray Gaulding
38Dawson Cram
39
Official NASCAR results following Phoenix

NASCAR qualifying results at Phoenix

Kyle Larson (Cup) and Cole Custer (Xfinity) were the pole winners at Phoenix Raceway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)Driver
1Kyle Larson1Cole Custer
2Denny Hamlin2Justin Allgaier
3William Byron3Daniel Hemric
4Brad Keselowski4John Hunter Nemechek
5Christopher Bell5Sheldon Creed
6Ross Chastain6Chandler Smith
7Michael McDowell7Josh Berry
8Ryan Blaney8Austin Hill
9Kyle Busch9Ryan Sieg
10Erik Jones10Riley Herbst
11Daniel Suarez11Sammy Smith
12Tyler Reddick12Ryan Truex
13Martin Truex Jr.13Kaz Grala
14Ty Gibbs14Sam Mayer
15Kevin Harvick15Parker Retzlaff
16Joey Logano16Jeb Burton
17Josh Berry17Brett Moffitt
18Alex Bowman18Kyle Weatherman
19Bubba Wallace19Ryan Ellis
20Austin Cindric20Josh Williams
21Chris Buescher21Brandon Jones
22A.J. Allmendinger22Kyle Sieg
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.23Leland Honeyman
24Chase Briscoe24Joe Graf Jr.
25Ryan Preece25Anthony Alfredo
26Justin Haley26Gray Gaulding
27Harrison Burton27Jeremy Clements
28Corey LaJoie28Brennan Poole
29Todd Gilliland29Dawson Cram
30Austin Dillon30Garrett Smithley
31Aric Almirola31Jeffrey Earnhardt
32Noah Gragson32Bayley Currey
33B.J. McLeod33Joey Gase
34Zane Smith34Patrick Emerling
35Ty Dillon35Blaine Perkins
36Cody Ware36Connor Mosack
37Parker Kligerman
38Kyle Busch
Official NASCAR results following Qualifying

NASCAR practice results at Phoenix

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)Driver
1Kyle Larson1Cole Custer
2Ryan Blaney2Kyle Busch
3Alex Bowman3Chandler Smith
4Joey Logano4Josh Berry
5Chase Briscoe5Ryan Truex
6Brad Keselowski6Austin Hill
7Ricky Stenhouse Jr.7Sammy Smith
8Harrison Burton8Justin Allgaier
9Kevin Harvick9John Hunter Nemechek
10Aric Almirola10Parker Kligerman
11A.J. Allmendinger11Riley Herbst
12Chris Buescher12Brett Moffitt
13Daniel Suarez13Kaz Grala
14Corey LaJoie14Sheldon Creed
15Austin Dillon15Parker Retzlaff
16Bubba Wallace16Ryan Sieg
17Martin Truex Jr.17Sam Mayer
18Austin Cindric18Daniel Hemric
19Denny Hamlin19Kyle Weatherman
20William Byron20Brandon Jones
21Zane Smith21Connor Mosack
22Tyler Reddick22Josh Williams
23Josh Berry23Kyle Sieg
24Christopher Bell24Jeb Burton
25Noah Gragson25Joe Graf Jr.
26Ross Chastain26Dawson Cram
27Erik Jones27Anthony Alfredo
28Ty Gibbs28Blaine Perkins
29Kyle Busch29Jeremy Clements
30Michael McDowell30Jeffrey Earnhardt
31Todd Gilliland31Bayley Currey
32Ryan Preece32Ryan Ellis
33Justin Haley33Leland Honeyman
34Ty Dillon34Brennan Poole
35Cody Ware35Gray Gaulding
36B.J. McLeod36Joey Gase
37Garrett Smithley
38Timmy Hill
39Patrick Emerling
Official NASCAR results following Practice
NASCAR standings: Latest NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity points in 2023 season
Also Read:
NASCAR standings: Latest NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity points in 2023 season

Previous NASCAR results (Las Vegas)

NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered. Check out the NASCAR results from practice, qualifying, and the races below!

Who won the NASCAR races last weekend?

William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! It was Byron’s first win of the 2023 season. Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas! It was Hill’s second win of the 2023 season. Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas! It was Busch’s first victory of the 2023 Truck Series season. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!

Related: NASCAR schedule during the 2023 season

NASCAR results at Las Vegas: March 3-5

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)DriverFinish (Truck)Driver
1William Byron1Austin Hill1Kyle Busch
2Kyle Larson2Justin Allgaier2Zane Smith
3Alex Bowman3Chandler Smith3Ben Rhodes
4Bubba Wallace4Kyle Busch4Corey Heim
5Christopher Bell5Josh Berry5Ty Majeski
6Austin Cindric6John Hunter Nemechek6Christian Eckes
7Martin Truex Jr.7Sam Mayer7Carson Hocevar
8Justin Haley8Riley Herbst8Chase Purdy
9Kevin Harvick9Sheldon Creed9Grant Enfinger
10Daniel Suarez10Daniel Hemric10Jake Garcia
11Denny Hamlin11Parker Kligerman11Matt Crafton
12Ross Chastain12Cole Custer12Matt DiBenedetto
13Ryan Blaney13Tyler Reddick13Tanner Gray
14Kyle Busch14Jeb Burton14Stewart Friesen
15Tyler Reddick15Joe Graf Jr.15Tyler Ankrum
16Aric Almirola16Kyle Weatherman16Dean Thompson
17Brad Keselowski17Sammy Smith17Kaz Grala
18A.J. Allmendinger18Alex Labbe18Colby Howard
19Erik Jones19Anthony Alfredo19Daniel Dye
20Corey LaJoie20Kyle Sieg20Lawless Alan
21Chris Buescher21Brandon Jones21Max Gutierrez
22Ty Gibbs22Brett Moffitt22Timmy Hill
23Ryan Preece23Kaz Grala23Spencer Boyd
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.24Ryan Sieg24Ross Chastain
25Michael McDowell25Jeremy Clements25Kaden Honeycutt
26Harrison Burton26Rajah Caruth26Matt Mills
27Austin Dillon27Ryan Ellis27Mason Massey
28Chase Briscoe28Bayley Currey28Kris Wright
29Josh Berry29Jeffrey Earnhardt29Rajah Caruth
30Noah Gragson30Josh Williams30Nick Sanchez
31Todd Gilliland31Josh Bilicki31John Hunter Nemechek
32B.J. McLeod32Gray Gaulding32Hailie Deegan
33J.J. Yeley33Brennan Poole33Brennan Poole
34Ty Dillon34Patrick Emerling34Bret Holmes
35Cody Ware35Blaine Perkins35Josh Reaume
36Joey Logano36Garrett Smithley
37Parker Retzlaff
38Joey Gase
Official NASCAR results following Las Vegas

NASCAR qualifying results at Las Vegas

Joey Logano (Cup), Chandler Smith (Xfinity), and Kyle Busch (Truck) were the pole winners at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)DriverFinish (Truck)Driver
1Joey Logano1Chandler Smith1Kyle Busch
2William Byron2Justin Allgaier2Nick Sanchez
3Ryan Blaney3Cole Custer3Chase Purdy
4Ty Gibbs4Brett Moffitt4Ty Majeski
5Kyle Busch5Josh Berry5Hailie Deegan
6Kyle Larson6Parker Kligerman6Bret Holmes
7Brad Keselowski7John Hunter Nemechek7Zane Smith
8Ross Chastain8Daniel Hemric8Carson Hocevar
9Austin Cindric9Austin Hill9Ben Rhodes
10Christopher Bell10Riley Herbst10Kaz Grala
11Alex Bowman11Kyle Busch11Matt Crafton
12Denny Hamlin12Sheldon Creed12Christian Eckes
13Bubba Wallace13Sam Mayer13John Hunter Nemechek
14Kevin Harvick14Sammy Smith14Jake Garcia
15Martin Truex Jr.15Tyler Reddick15Corey Heim
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr.16Rajah Caruth16Tanner Gray
17Michael McDowell17Joe Graf Jr.17Grant Enfinger
18Chris Buescher18Ryan Sieg18Tyler Ankrum
19Corey LaJoie19Brandon Jones19Matt DiBenedetto
20Chase Briscoe20Parker Retzlaff20Daniel Dye
21Aric Almirola21Kaz Grala21Lawless Alan
22Erik Jones22Kyle Sieg22Stewart Friesen
23A.J. Allmendinger23Anthony Alfredo23Ross Chastain
24Daniel Suarez24Jeb Burton24Rajah Caruth
25Noah Gragson25Jeremy Clements 25Dean Thompson
26Austin Dillon26Kyle Weatherman26Timmy Hill
27Justin Haley27Josh Williams27Colby Howard
28Todd Gilliland28Garrett Smithley28Kris Wright
29J.J. Yeley29Bayley Currey29Kaden Honeycutt
30Cody Ware30Blaine Perkins30Max Gutierrez
31Ryan Preece31Josh Bilicki31Spencer Boyd
32Josh Berry32Alex Labbe32Mason Massey
33Ty Dillon33Brennan Poole33Josh Reaume
34Tyler Reddick34Gray Gaulding34Brennan Poole
35Harrison Burton35Jeffrey Earnhardt35Matt Mills
36B.J. McLeod36Ryan Ellis
37Joey Gase
38C.J. McLaughlin
Official NASCAR results following Qualifying

NASCAR practice results at Las Vegas

Finish (Cup)DriverFinish (Xfinity)DriverFinish (Truck)Driver
1Kyle Larson1Daniel Hemric1Ty Majeski
2Ryan Blaney2Brandon Jones2Matt Crafton
3Joey Logano3Cole Custer3Rajah Caruth
4Chris Buescher4Parker Kligerman4Chase Purdy
5William Byron5John Hunter Nemechek5Kyle Busch
6Bubba Wallace6Chandler Smith6Nick Sanchez
7Kevin Harvick7Riley Herbst7Grant Enfinger
8Ty Gibbs8Justin Allgaier8Matt DiBenedetto
9Aric Almirola9Ryan Sieg9Carson Hocevar
10Ross Chastain10Tyler Reddick10Ross Chastain
11Austin Cindric11Brett Moffitt11Jake Garcia
12Christopher Bell12Kyle Busch12Dean Thompson
13A.J. Allmendinger13Sheldon Creed13Tanner Gray
14Chase Briscoe14Sam Mayer14John Hunter Nemechek
15Erik Jones15Sammy Smith15Corey Heim
16Alex Bowman16Austin Hill16Ben Rhodes
17Michael McDowell17Josh Berry17Bret Holmes
18Daniel Suarez18Rajah Caruth18Kaz Grala
19Ryan Preece19Kaz Grala19Zane Smith
20Harrison Burton20Kyle Sieg20Hailie Deegan
21Justin Haley21Parker Retzlaff21Tyler Ankrum
22Brad Keselowski22Joe Graf Jr.22Christian Eckes
23Denny Hamlin23Jeremy Clements 23Colby Howard
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.24Jeb Burton24Kris Wright
25Martin Truex Jr.25Anthony Alfredo25Stewart Friesen
26Todd Gilliland26C.J. McLaughlin26Daniel Dye
27Kyle Busch27Kyle Weatherman27Lawless Alan
28Corey LaJoie28Josh Bilicki28Brennan Poole
29Josh Berry29Alex Labbe29Timmy Hill
30Ty Dillon30Josh Williams30Kaden Honeycutt
31Austin Dillon31Blaine Perkins31Matt Mills
32Noah Gragson32Bayley Currey32Spencer Boyd
33Cody Ware33Joey Gase33Max Gutierrez
34J.J. Yeley34Mason Maggio34Mason Massey
35B.J. McLeod35Gray Gaulding35Josh Reaume
36Tyler Reddick36Jeffrey Earnhardt
37Brennan Poole
38Ryan Ellis
39Ryan Vargas
40Garrett Smithley
Official NASCAR results following Practice
NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures
Also Read:
NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend?

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) does a victory burnout after winning the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Wiliam Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway! It was Byron’s second victory of the 2023 season and the fourth straight for Chevrolet. Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Larson won Stage 2 and got lucky on a late caution that stole the win from Kevin Harvick. Then, he passed Kyle Larson on the overtime restart.

Related: NASCAR power rankings during the 2023 season

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

NASCAR results
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place and the rest of the NASCAR results were then affected, including Stage 1 and 2.

Share: 