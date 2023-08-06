NASCAR results: Practice, qualifying, and race results for Firekeepers Casino 400

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the latest NASCAR results. You will find practice, qualifying, and race results which are updated after every session. Save, bookmark, and stay up-to-date with updated NASCAR results.

Related: 10 Best Movies about NASCAR

NASCAR results: FireKeepers 400 starting lineup

Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the pack on the restart while being closely pursued by NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered. Check out the NASCAR results from practice, qualifying, and the races below!

Who is the favorite to win the Michigan NASCAR race?

Christopher Bell (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+700) are favored to win the FIreKeepers Casino 400, followed by Kyle Larson (+750), Martin Truex Jr (+750) and William Byron (+750).

Who is in the pole position for FireKeepers Casino 400?

Christopher Bell is in the pole position for the NASCAR race today in Michigan. Bell and Ross Chastain are leading the front row at the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400

Row 1 1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 2 3. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 4. Chris Buescher, No. 17

Row 3 5. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 6. Joey Logano, No. 22

Row 4 7. William Byron, No. 24 8. Kyle Busch, No. 8

Row 5 9. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 10. Chase Elliott, No. 9

Row 6 11. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 12. Brad Keselowski, No. 6

Row 7 13. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99

Row 8 15. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 16. Austin Dillon, No. 3

Row 9 17. Kyle Larson, No. 5 18. Aric Almirola, No. 10

Row 10 19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 20. Alex Bowman, No. 48

Row 11 21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 22. Kevin Harvick, No. 4

Row 12 23. Michael McDowell, No. 34 24. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16

Row 13 25. Erik Jones, No. 43 26. Justin Haley, No. 31

Row 14 27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 28. Ryan Preece, No. 41

Row 15 29. Harrison Burton, No. 21 30. Austin Hill, No. 62

Row 16 31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 32. Todd Gilliland, No. 38

Row 17 33. Cole Custer, No. 51 34. Ty Dillon, No. 77

Row 18 35. Josh Berry, No. 42 (replacing suspended Noah Gragson) 36. JJ Yeley, No. 15

Row 19 37. Josh Bilicki, No. 78



Related: NASCAR standings

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?

Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, the victory was Buescher’s first of the season.

Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!

NASCAR results at Richmond

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Cup Driver 1 Chris Buescher 19 Kyle Larson 2 Denny Hamlin 20 Christopher Bell 3 Kyle Busch 21 William Byron 4 Joey Logano 22 Michael McDowell 5 Ryan Preece 23 Erik Jones 6 Brad Keselowski 24 Ross Chastain 7 Martin Truex Jr 25 Todd Gilliland 8 Aric Almirola 26 Austin Cindric 9 Austin Dillon 27 AJ Allmendinger 10 Kevin Harvick 28 Noah Gragson 11 Chase Briscoe 29 Ryan Newman 12 Bubba Wallace 30 Justin Haley 13 Chase Elliott 31 Harrison Burton 14 Ryan Blaney 32 Corey LaJoie 15 Ty Gibbs 33 Daniel Suarez 16 Tyler Reddick 34 Ty DIllon 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 35 J.J. Yeley 18 Alex Bowman 36 B.J. McLeod

Related: Looking for the best way to Watch NASCAR, explore these amazing options.

NASCAR results at Sonoma

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver 1 Martin Truex Jr 1 Aric Almirola 2 Kyle Busch 2 AJ Allmendinger 3 Joey Logano 3 Kyle Larson 4 Chris Buescher 4 Ty Gibbs 5 Chase Elliott 5 Parker Kligerman 6 AJ Allmendinger 6 Cole Custer 7 Michael McDowell 7 Justin Allgaier 8 Kyle Larson 8 Austin Hill 9 Christopher Bell 9 Sammy Smith 10 Ross Chastain 10 Sam Mayer 11 Kevin Harvick 11 Sheldon Creed 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 12 Brett Moffitt 13 Ryan Preece 13 Daniel Hemric 14 William Byron 14 Chandler Smith 15 Alex Bowman 15 Riley Herbst 16 Brad Keselowski 16 John H. Nemechek 17 Bubba Wallace 17 Jeremy Clements 18 Ty Gibbs 18 Ross Chastain 19 Austin Dillon 19 Josh Bilicki 20 Corey LaJoie 20 Kaz Grala 21 Justin Haley 21 Brandon Jones 22 Daniel Suarez 22 Kyle Weatherman 23 Ty Dillon 23 Ty Dillon 24 Todd Gilliland 24 Dylan Lupton 25 Austin Cindric 25 Alex Labbe 26 Grant Enfinger 26 Jeb Burton 27 Harrison Burton 27 Daniel Suarez 28 Aric Almirola 28 Ryan Sieg 29 Chase Briscoe 29 Brad Perez 30 Josh Bilicki 30 Blaine Perkins 31 Ryan Blaney 31 Joe Graf Jr. 32 Erik JonesErik Jones 32 Connor Mosack 33 Tyler Reddick 33 Josh Berry 34 Zane Smith 34 Sage Karam 35 Andy Lally 35 Josh Williams 36 Denny Hamlin 36 Jeffrey Earnhardt – 37 Anthony Alfredo – 38 Parker Retzlaff

Who won the NASCAR race at Sonoma?

Martin Truex Jr. won the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California. The victory marked Truex Jr’s second win of the season, securing his placement atop the NASCAR standings.

Related: F1 results

NASCAR results – World Wide Technology Raceway & Portland

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity – Portland) Driver 1 Kyle Busch 1 Cole Custer 2 Denny Hamlin 2 Justin Allgaier 3 Joey Logano 3 Sam Mayer 4 Kyle Larson 4 Josh Berry 5 Martin Truex Jr. 5 Austin Hill 6 Ryan Blaney 6 Myatt Snider 7 Daniel Suarez 7 Sheldon Creed 8 William Byron 8 Connor Mosack 9 Michael McDowell 9 Chandler Smith 10 Kevin Harvick 10 John H. Nemechek 11 Christopher Bell 11 Alex Labbe 12 Chris Buescher 12 Brett Moffitt 13 Austin Cindric 13 Brandon Jones 14 AJ Almendinger 14 Parker Kligerman 15 Todd Gilliland 15 Blaine Perkins 16 Justin Haley 16 Josh Williams 17 Ryan Preece 17 Parker Retzlaff 18 Erik Jones 18 Ryan Sieg 19 Aric Almirola 19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 20 Ty Gibbs 20 Patrick Emerling 21 Corey LaJoie 21 Anthony Alfredo 22 Ross Chastain 22 Jeremy Clements 23 Harrison Burton 23 Joe Graf Jr 24 J.J Yeley 24 Garrett Smithley 25 Ty Dillon 25 Jeb Burton 26 Alex Bowman 26 Kaz Grala 27 B.J. McLeod 27 Jordan Taylor 28 Brad Keselowski 28 Leland Honeyman Jr 29 Gray Gaulding 29 Dylan Lupton 30 Bubba Wallace 30 Sammy Smith 31 Austin Dillon 31 Preston Pardus 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 32 Riley Herbst 33 Noah Gragson 33 Daniel Hemric 34 Chase Briscoe 34 Kyle Sieg 35 Tyler Reddick 35 Parker Chase 36 Carson Hocevar 36 Mason Maggio – 37 Stefan Parsons – 38 Brennan Poole

Who won at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Kyle Busch won the NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4. Rounding out the top-five NASCAR results were Denny Hamlin (second), Joey Logano (third), Kyle Larson (fourth) and Martin Truex Jr (fifth).

NASCAR results at Charlotte – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver 1 Ryan Blaney 1 Justin Allgaier 2 William Byron 2 John N. Nemechek 3 Martin Truex Jr 3 Cole Custer 4 Bubba Wallace 4 Austin Hill 5 Tyler Reddick 5 Ty Gibbs 6 Kyle Busch 6 Parker Retzlaff 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 7 Jeb Burton 8 Chris Buescher 8 Carson Hocevar 9 Austin Dillon 9 Brandon Jones 10 Zane SMith 10 Sammy Smith 11 Kevin Harvick 11 Kyle Sieg 12 Alex Bowman 12 Justin Haley 13 Ryan Preece 13 Chandler Smith 14 AJ Allmendinger 14 Riley Herbst 15 Justin Haley 15 Josh Berry 16 J.J. Yeley 16 Kaz Grala 17 Corey LaJoie 17 Joe Graf Jr 18 Harrison Burton 18 Josh Williams 19 Brad Keselowski 19 Jeremy Cleemnts 20 Chase Briscoe 20 Kyle Weatherman 21 Joey Logano 21 Jeffrey Earnhardt 22 Ross Chastain 22 Daniel Hemric 23 Daniel Suarez 23 Connor Mosack 24 Christopher Bell 24 Ryan Sieg 25 Aric Almirola 25 Rajah Caruth 26 Ty Gibbs 26 Stefan Parsons 27 Ty Dillon 27 Ryan Ellis 28 Michael McDowell 28 Sheldon Creed 29 B.J. McLeod 29 Brett Moffitt 30 Kyle Larson 30 Brennan Poole 31 Austin Cindric 31 Patrick Emerling 32 Erik Jones 32 Anthony Alfredo 33 Todd Gilliland 33 Garrett Smithley 34 Chase Elliott 34 Natalie Decker 35 Denny Hamlin 35 Sam Mayer 36 Noah Gragson 36 Dawson Cram 37 Jimmie Johnson 37 Blaine Perkins – 38 Parker Kligerman

Who won the race at NASCAR in Charlotte?

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR Sup Series at Charlotte, coming a day after the race had to be postponed. Blaney led for 163 laps, finishing first ahead fo William Byron (second), Martin Truex Jr. (third), Bubba Wallace (fourth) and Tyler Reddick (fifth).

NASCAR results – NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Finish (Cup) Driver 1 Kyle Larson 2 Bubba Wallace 3 Tyler Reddick 4 Chase Briscoe 5 Chase Elliott 6 Ryan Blaney 7 Daniel Suarez 8 Erik Jones 9 Ty Gibbs 10 Joey Logano 11 Ross Chastain 12 Christopher Bell 13 Denny Hamlin 14 Martin Truex Jr. 15 Josh Berry 16 Chris Buescher 17 Austin Dillon 18 Kevin Harvick 19 Brad Keselowski 20 William Byron 21 Austin Cindric 22 Kyle Busch 23 Noah Gragson 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Who won the NASCAR All-Star Race?

Kyle Larson won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, beating Bubba Wallace by 4.537 seconds with Tyler Reddick placing third, Chase Briscoe in fourth and Chase Elliott in fifth.

NASCAR results at Darlington

Finish (Cup) Driver 1 William Byron 2 Kevin Harvick 3 Chase Elliott 4 Brad Keselowski 5 Bubba Wallace 6 Harrison Burton 7 Kyle Busch 8 Justin Haley 9 Ryan Blaney 10 Chris Buescher 11 Todd Gilliland 12 Demmy Hamlin 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 14 Christopher Bell 15 Ryan Preece 16 Ty Gibbs 17 Chase Briscoe 18 Joey Logano 19 Austin Cindric 20 Kyle Larson 21 Aric Almirola 22 Tyler Reddick 23 AJ Allmendinger 24 Corey LaJoie 25 Erik Jones 26 Noah Gragson 27 Ty DIllon 28 Ryan Newman 29 Ross Chastain 30 Josh Berry 31 Martin Truex Jr 32 B.J. McLeod 33 Michael McDowell 34 Daniel Suarez 35 Austin Dillon 36 Brennan Poole

NASCAR results at Phoenix: March 11-12

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver 1 William Byron 1 Sammy Smith 2 Ryan Blaney 2 Ryan Truex 3 Tyler Reddick 3 Sheldon Creed 4 Kyle Larson 4 Riley Herbst 5 Kevin Harvick 5 Chandler Smith 6 Christopher Bell 6 John Hunter Nemechek 7 Chase Briscoe 7 Austin Hill 8 Kyle Busch 8 Josh Berry 9 Alex Bowman 9 Kyle Busch 10 Josh Berry 10 Daniel Hemric 11 Joey Logano 11 Sam Mayer 12 Ryan Preece 12 Cole Custer 13 Michael McDowell 13 Brett Moffitt 14 Bubba Wallace 14 Anthony Alfredo 15 Chris Buescher 15 Parker Kligerman 16 Austin Dillon 16 Ryan Sieg 17 Martin Truex Jr. 17 Kyle Weatherman 18 Brad Keselowski 18 Parker Retzlaff 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19 Ryan Ellis 20 A.J. Allmendinger 20 Jeremy Clements 21 Erik Jones 21 Josh Williams 22 Daniel Suarez 22 Jeb Burton 23 Denny Hamlin 23 Brandon Jones 24 Ross Chastain 24 Connor Mosack 25 Austin Cindric 25 Kyle Sieg 26 Corey LaJoie 26 Joey Gase 27 Justin Haley 27 Leland Honeyman 28 Ty Gibbs 28 Bayley Currey 29 Noah Gragson 29 Brennan Poole 30 Ty Dillon 30 Patrick Emerling 31 Zane Smith 31 Joe Graf Jr. 32 Todd Gilliland 32 Garrett Smithley 33 Aric Almirola 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 34 Cody Ware 34 Kaz Grala 35 Harrison Burton 35 Blaine Perkins 36 B.J. McLeod 36 Justin Allgaier – 37 Gray Gaulding – 38 Dawson Cram – 39 Official NASCAR results following Phoenix

NASCAR qualifying results at Phoenix

Kyle Larson (Cup) and Cole Custer (Xfinity) were the pole winners at Phoenix Raceway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver 1 Kyle Larson 1 Cole Custer 2 Denny Hamlin 2 Justin Allgaier 3 William Byron 3 Daniel Hemric 4 Brad Keselowski 4 John Hunter Nemechek 5 Christopher Bell 5 Sheldon Creed 6 Ross Chastain 6 Chandler Smith 7 Michael McDowell 7 Josh Berry 8 Ryan Blaney 8 Austin Hill 9 Kyle Busch 9 Ryan Sieg 10 Erik Jones 10 Riley Herbst 11 Daniel Suarez 11 Sammy Smith 12 Tyler Reddick 12 Ryan Truex 13 Martin Truex Jr. 13 Kaz Grala 14 Ty Gibbs 14 Sam Mayer 15 Kevin Harvick 15 Parker Retzlaff 16 Joey Logano 16 Jeb Burton 17 Josh Berry 17 Brett Moffitt 18 Alex Bowman 18 Kyle Weatherman 19 Bubba Wallace 19 Ryan Ellis 20 Austin Cindric 20 Josh Williams 21 Chris Buescher 21 Brandon Jones 22 A.J. Allmendinger 22 Kyle Sieg 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23 Leland Honeyman 24 Chase Briscoe 24 Joe Graf Jr. 25 Ryan Preece 25 Anthony Alfredo 26 Justin Haley 26 Gray Gaulding 27 Harrison Burton 27 Jeremy Clements 28 Corey LaJoie 28 Brennan Poole 29 Todd Gilliland 29 Dawson Cram 30 Austin Dillon 30 Garrett Smithley 31 Aric Almirola 31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 32 Noah Gragson 32 Bayley Currey 33 B.J. McLeod 33 Joey Gase 34 Zane Smith 34 Patrick Emerling 35 Ty Dillon 35 Blaine Perkins 36 Cody Ware 36 Connor Mosack – 37 Parker Kligerman – 38 Kyle Busch Official NASCAR results following Qualifying

NASCAR practice results at Phoenix

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver 1 Kyle Larson 1 Cole Custer 2 Ryan Blaney 2 Kyle Busch 3 Alex Bowman 3 Chandler Smith 4 Joey Logano 4 Josh Berry 5 Chase Briscoe 5 Ryan Truex 6 Brad Keselowski 6 Austin Hill 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 7 Sammy Smith 8 Harrison Burton 8 Justin Allgaier 9 Kevin Harvick 9 John Hunter Nemechek 10 Aric Almirola 10 Parker Kligerman 11 A.J. Allmendinger 11 Riley Herbst 12 Chris Buescher 12 Brett Moffitt 13 Daniel Suarez 13 Kaz Grala 14 Corey LaJoie 14 Sheldon Creed 15 Austin Dillon 15 Parker Retzlaff 16 Bubba Wallace 16 Ryan Sieg 17 Martin Truex Jr. 17 Sam Mayer 18 Austin Cindric 18 Daniel Hemric 19 Denny Hamlin 19 Kyle Weatherman 20 William Byron 20 Brandon Jones 21 Zane Smith 21 Connor Mosack 22 Tyler Reddick 22 Josh Williams 23 Josh Berry 23 Kyle Sieg 24 Christopher Bell 24 Jeb Burton 25 Noah Gragson 25 Joe Graf Jr. 26 Ross Chastain 26 Dawson Cram 27 Erik Jones 27 Anthony Alfredo 28 Ty Gibbs 28 Blaine Perkins 29 Kyle Busch 29 Jeremy Clements 30 Michael McDowell 30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 31 Todd Gilliland 31 Bayley Currey 32 Ryan Preece 32 Ryan Ellis 33 Justin Haley 33 Leland Honeyman 34 Ty Dillon 34 Brennan Poole 35 Cody Ware 35 Gray Gaulding 36 B.J. McLeod 36 Joey Gase – 37 Garrett Smithley – 38 Timmy Hill – 39 Patrick Emerling Official NASCAR results following Practice

Previous NASCAR results (Las Vegas)

Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered. Check out the NASCAR results from practice, qualifying, and the races below!

Who won the NASCAR races last weekend?

William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! It was Byron’s first win of the 2023 season. Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas! It was Hill’s second win of the 2023 season. Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas! It was Busch’s first victory of the 2023 Truck Series season. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!

Related: NASCAR schedule during the 2023 season

NASCAR results at Las Vegas: March 3-5

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver Finish (Truck) Driver 1 William Byron 1 Austin Hill 1 Kyle Busch 2 Kyle Larson 2 Justin Allgaier 2 Zane Smith 3 Alex Bowman 3 Chandler Smith 3 Ben Rhodes 4 Bubba Wallace 4 Kyle Busch 4 Corey Heim 5 Christopher Bell 5 Josh Berry 5 Ty Majeski 6 Austin Cindric 6 John Hunter Nemechek 6 Christian Eckes 7 Martin Truex Jr. 7 Sam Mayer 7 Carson Hocevar 8 Justin Haley 8 Riley Herbst 8 Chase Purdy 9 Kevin Harvick 9 Sheldon Creed 9 Grant Enfinger 10 Daniel Suarez 10 Daniel Hemric 10 Jake Garcia 11 Denny Hamlin 11 Parker Kligerman 11 Matt Crafton 12 Ross Chastain 12 Cole Custer 12 Matt DiBenedetto 13 Ryan Blaney 13 Tyler Reddick 13 Tanner Gray 14 Kyle Busch 14 Jeb Burton 14 Stewart Friesen 15 Tyler Reddick 15 Joe Graf Jr. 15 Tyler Ankrum 16 Aric Almirola 16 Kyle Weatherman 16 Dean Thompson 17 Brad Keselowski 17 Sammy Smith 17 Kaz Grala 18 A.J. Allmendinger 18 Alex Labbe 18 Colby Howard 19 Erik Jones 19 Anthony Alfredo 19 Daniel Dye 20 Corey LaJoie 20 Kyle Sieg 20 Lawless Alan 21 Chris Buescher 21 Brandon Jones 21 Max Gutierrez 22 Ty Gibbs 22 Brett Moffitt 22 Timmy Hill 23 Ryan Preece 23 Kaz Grala 23 Spencer Boyd 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Ryan Sieg 24 Ross Chastain 25 Michael McDowell 25 Jeremy Clements 25 Kaden Honeycutt 26 Harrison Burton 26 Rajah Caruth 26 Matt Mills 27 Austin Dillon 27 Ryan Ellis 27 Mason Massey 28 Chase Briscoe 28 Bayley Currey 28 Kris Wright 29 Josh Berry 29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 29 Rajah Caruth 30 Noah Gragson 30 Josh Williams 30 Nick Sanchez 31 Todd Gilliland 31 Josh Bilicki 31 John Hunter Nemechek 32 B.J. McLeod 32 Gray Gaulding 32 Hailie Deegan 33 J.J. Yeley 33 Brennan Poole 33 Brennan Poole 34 Ty Dillon 34 Patrick Emerling 34 Bret Holmes 35 Cody Ware 35 Blaine Perkins 35 Josh Reaume 36 Joey Logano 36 Garrett Smithley – – 37 Parker Retzlaff – – 38 Joey Gase – Official NASCAR results following Las Vegas

NASCAR qualifying results at Las Vegas

Joey Logano (Cup), Chandler Smith (Xfinity), and Kyle Busch (Truck) were the pole winners at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver Finish (Truck) Driver 1 Joey Logano 1 Chandler Smith 1 Kyle Busch 2 William Byron 2 Justin Allgaier 2 Nick Sanchez 3 Ryan Blaney 3 Cole Custer 3 Chase Purdy 4 Ty Gibbs 4 Brett Moffitt 4 Ty Majeski 5 Kyle Busch 5 Josh Berry 5 Hailie Deegan 6 Kyle Larson 6 Parker Kligerman 6 Bret Holmes 7 Brad Keselowski 7 John Hunter Nemechek 7 Zane Smith 8 Ross Chastain 8 Daniel Hemric 8 Carson Hocevar 9 Austin Cindric 9 Austin Hill 9 Ben Rhodes 10 Christopher Bell 10 Riley Herbst 10 Kaz Grala 11 Alex Bowman 11 Kyle Busch 11 Matt Crafton 12 Denny Hamlin 12 Sheldon Creed 12 Christian Eckes 13 Bubba Wallace 13 Sam Mayer 13 John Hunter Nemechek 14 Kevin Harvick 14 Sammy Smith 14 Jake Garcia 15 Martin Truex Jr. 15 Tyler Reddick 15 Corey Heim 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16 Rajah Caruth 16 Tanner Gray 17 Michael McDowell 17 Joe Graf Jr. 17 Grant Enfinger 18 Chris Buescher 18 Ryan Sieg 18 Tyler Ankrum 19 Corey LaJoie 19 Brandon Jones 19 Matt DiBenedetto 20 Chase Briscoe 20 Parker Retzlaff 20 Daniel Dye 21 Aric Almirola 21 Kaz Grala 21 Lawless Alan 22 Erik Jones 22 Kyle Sieg 22 Stewart Friesen 23 A.J. Allmendinger 23 Anthony Alfredo 23 Ross Chastain 24 Daniel Suarez 24 Jeb Burton 24 Rajah Caruth 25 Noah Gragson 25 Jeremy Clements 25 Dean Thompson 26 Austin Dillon 26 Kyle Weatherman 26 Timmy Hill 27 Justin Haley 27 Josh Williams 27 Colby Howard 28 Todd Gilliland 28 Garrett Smithley 28 Kris Wright 29 J.J. Yeley 29 Bayley Currey 29 Kaden Honeycutt 30 Cody Ware 30 Blaine Perkins 30 Max Gutierrez 31 Ryan Preece 31 Josh Bilicki 31 Spencer Boyd 32 Josh Berry 32 Alex Labbe 32 Mason Massey 33 Ty Dillon 33 Brennan Poole 33 Josh Reaume 34 Tyler Reddick 34 Gray Gaulding 34 Brennan Poole 35 Harrison Burton 35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 35 Matt Mills 36 B.J. McLeod 36 Ryan Ellis – – 37 Joey Gase – – 38 C.J. McLaughlin – Official NASCAR results following Qualifying

NASCAR practice results at Las Vegas

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver Finish (Truck) Driver 1 Kyle Larson 1 Daniel Hemric 1 Ty Majeski 2 Ryan Blaney 2 Brandon Jones 2 Matt Crafton 3 Joey Logano 3 Cole Custer 3 Rajah Caruth 4 Chris Buescher 4 Parker Kligerman 4 Chase Purdy 5 William Byron 5 John Hunter Nemechek 5 Kyle Busch 6 Bubba Wallace 6 Chandler Smith 6 Nick Sanchez 7 Kevin Harvick 7 Riley Herbst 7 Grant Enfinger 8 Ty Gibbs 8 Justin Allgaier 8 Matt DiBenedetto 9 Aric Almirola 9 Ryan Sieg 9 Carson Hocevar 10 Ross Chastain 10 Tyler Reddick 10 Ross Chastain 11 Austin Cindric 11 Brett Moffitt 11 Jake Garcia 12 Christopher Bell 12 Kyle Busch 12 Dean Thompson 13 A.J. Allmendinger 13 Sheldon Creed 13 Tanner Gray 14 Chase Briscoe 14 Sam Mayer 14 John Hunter Nemechek 15 Erik Jones 15 Sammy Smith 15 Corey Heim 16 Alex Bowman 16 Austin Hill 16 Ben Rhodes 17 Michael McDowell 17 Josh Berry 17 Bret Holmes 18 Daniel Suarez 18 Rajah Caruth 18 Kaz Grala 19 Ryan Preece 19 Kaz Grala 19 Zane Smith 20 Harrison Burton 20 Kyle Sieg 20 Hailie Deegan 21 Justin Haley 21 Parker Retzlaff 21 Tyler Ankrum 22 Brad Keselowski 22 Joe Graf Jr. 22 Christian Eckes 23 Denny Hamlin 23 Jeremy Clements 23 Colby Howard 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Jeb Burton 24 Kris Wright 25 Martin Truex Jr. 25 Anthony Alfredo 25 Stewart Friesen 26 Todd Gilliland 26 C.J. McLaughlin 26 Daniel Dye 27 Kyle Busch 27 Kyle Weatherman 27 Lawless Alan 28 Corey LaJoie 28 Josh Bilicki 28 Brennan Poole 29 Josh Berry 29 Alex Labbe 29 Timmy Hill 30 Ty Dillon 30 Josh Williams 30 Kaden Honeycutt 31 Austin Dillon 31 Blaine Perkins 31 Matt Mills 32 Noah Gragson 32 Bayley Currey 32 Spencer Boyd 33 Cody Ware 33 Joey Gase 33 Max Gutierrez 34 J.J. Yeley 34 Mason Maggio 34 Mason Massey 35 B.J. McLeod 35 Gray Gaulding 35 Josh Reaume 36 Tyler Reddick 36 Jeffrey Earnhardt – – 37 Brennan Poole – – 38 Ryan Ellis – – 39 Ryan Vargas – – 40 Garrett Smithley – Official NASCAR results following Practice

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend?

Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) does a victory burnout after winning the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Wiliam Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway! It was Byron’s second victory of the 2023 season and the fourth straight for Chevrolet. Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Larson won Stage 2 and got lucky on a late caution that stole the win from Kevin Harvick. Then, he passed Kyle Larson on the overtime restart.

Related: NASCAR power rankings during the 2023 season

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place and the rest of the NASCAR results were then affected, including Stage 1 and 2.