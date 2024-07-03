New reports suggest Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are perfect match for major trade before July 30

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets could be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and some prominent MLB insiders recently revealed why they are a perfect match for a major swap.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Mets and Red Sox are in very similar situations. Both teams have been able to bounce back from slow starts, get over .500, and are in the thick of the Wild Card race in their respective leagues. Neither team had high hopes entering the season but both are in a position to defy the odds and reach the postseason in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, both have had their names pop up in various trade rumors over the last few weeks as either buyers or sellers. Yet, the two franchises have not been linked in any specific trade, but that could soon change. Recently The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed an interesting bit of intel that points to Boston and New York being a good match for a deal before the deadline.

In answering a fan question on what the Red Sox might do before July 30, Bowden wrote, “I do think there is a scenario where the Red Sox could trade Kenley Jansen or Chris Martin for a starting pitcher who is an impending free agent if they matched up with a team that needed a closer or set-up reliever more than one of its back-end starters because it has enough rotation depth.”

New York Mets have the starting pitching that could entice Boston Red Sox

Well, that is quite interesting because on Tuesday New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed bullpen help will be a top priority for the Amazin’s this month and they have the specific asset the Red Sox would be interested in to give up a bullpen arm.

“They are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid. They may be the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race,” Heyman wrote recently. “Jose Butto, Christian Scott, and Tylor Megill are extras now, meaning vets like Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana or even Luis Severino could hit the market.”

Quintana and Severino are both free agents after this season, while Manaea has a player option for 2025. The latter two have had strong showings in their debut season in Queens and could contribute to a playoff run for the Sox down the stretch.