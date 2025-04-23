NHL Games Today: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule, Dates, Times, and Results

Updated:
NHL games today, NHL schedule
There are three NHL games today. Wednesday’s NHL playoff schedule starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their series on ESPN. Game 3 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The last of the NHL games tonight features the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET on TBS/HBO Max in Game 2 of their series.

MatchupTime (ET)How to Watch
Canadiens @ Capitals (Game 2)7:00 p.m.ESPN
Stars @ Avalanche (Game 3)9:30 p.m.ESPN
Oilers @ Kings (Game 2)10:00 p.m.TBS/HBO Max

NHL Playoff Schedule

Round 1

  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    vs
    Ottawa Senators
      OTT OTT
      vs
      TOR TOR
      Game 1 — Apr 20, 11:00 PM
      at Scotiabank Arena
      Final
      OTT OTT
      vs
      TOR TOR
      Game 2 — Apr 22, 11:30 PM
      at Scotiabank Arena
      Final
      TOR TOR
      vs
      OTT OTT
      Game 3 — Apr 24, 11:00 PM
      at Canadian Tire Centre
      Upcoming
      TOR TOR
      vs
      OTT OTT
      Game 4 — Apr 26, 11:00 PM
      at Canadian Tire Centre
      Upcoming
      OTT OTT
      vs
      TOR TOR
      Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
      at Scotiabank Arena
      Upcoming
      TOR TOR
      vs
      OTT OTT
      Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
      at Canadian Tire Centre
      Upcoming
      OTT OTT
      vs
      TOR TOR
      Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
      at Scotiabank Arena
      Upcoming
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    vs
    Florida Panthers
      FLA FLA
      vs
      TBL TBL
      Game 1 — Apr 23, 12:30 AM
      at Amalie Arena
      Final
      FLA FLA
      vs
      TBL TBL
      Game 2 — Apr 24, 10:30 PM
      at Amalie Arena
      Upcoming
      TBL TBL
      vs
      FLA FLA
      Game 3 — Apr 26, 5:00 PM
      at Amerant Bank Arena
      Upcoming
      TBL TBL
      vs
      FLA FLA
      Game 4 — Apr 28, 11:00 PM
      at Amerant Bank Arena
      Upcoming
      FLA FLA
      vs
      TBL TBL
      Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM
      at Amalie Arena
      Upcoming
      TBL TBL
      vs
      FLA FLA
      Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
      at Amerant Bank Arena
      Upcoming
      FLA FLA
      vs
      TBL TBL
      Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
      at Amalie Arena
      Upcoming
  • Washington Capitals
    vs
    Montréal Canadiens
      MTL MTL
      vs
      WSH WSH
      Game 1 — Apr 21, 11:00 PM
      at Capital One Arena
      Final
      MTL MTL
      vs
      WSH WSH
      Game 2 — Apr 23, 11:00 PM
      at Capital One Arena
      Upcoming
      WSH WSH
      vs
      MTL MTL
      Game 3 — Apr 25, 11:00 PM
      at Centre Bell
      Upcoming
      WSH WSH
      vs
      MTL MTL
      Game 4 — Apr 27, 10:30 PM
      at Centre Bell
      Upcoming
      MTL MTL
      vs
      WSH WSH
      Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM
      at Capital One Arena
      Upcoming
      WSH WSH
      vs
      MTL MTL
      Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
      at Centre Bell
      Upcoming
      MTL MTL
      vs
      WSH WSH
      Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
      at Capital One Arena
      Upcoming
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    vs
    New Jersey Devils
      NJD NJD
      vs
      CAR CAR
      Game 1 — Apr 20, 7:00 PM
      at Lenovo Center
      Final
      NJD NJD
      vs
      CAR CAR
      Game 2 — Apr 22, 10:00 PM
      at Lenovo Center
      Final
      CAR CAR
      vs
      NJD NJD
      Game 3 — Apr 26, 12:00 AM
      at Prudential Center
      Upcoming
      CAR CAR
      vs
      NJD NJD
      Game 4 — Apr 27, 7:30 PM
      at Prudential Center
      Upcoming
      NJD NJD
      vs
      CAR CAR
      Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
      at Lenovo Center
      Upcoming
      CAR CAR
      vs
      NJD NJD
      Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
      at Prudential Center
      Upcoming
      NJD NJD
      vs
      CAR CAR
      Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
      at Lenovo Center
      Upcoming
  • Winnipeg Jets
    vs
    St. Louis Blues
      STL STL
      vs
      WPG WPG
      Game 1 — Apr 19, 10:00 PM
      at Canada Life Centre
      Final
      STL STL
      vs
      WPG WPG
      Game 2 — Apr 21, 11:30 PM
      at Canada Life Centre
      Final
      WPG WPG
      vs
      STL STL
      Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:30 AM
      at Enterprise Center
      Upcoming
      WPG WPG
      vs
      STL STL
      Game 4 — Apr 27, 5:00 PM
      at Enterprise Center
      Upcoming
      STL STL
      vs
      WPG WPG
      Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM
      at Canada Life Centre
      Upcoming
      WPG WPG
      vs
      STL STL
      Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
      at Enterprise Center
      Upcoming
      STL STL
      vs
      WPG WPG
      Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
      at Canada Life Centre
      Upcoming
  • Dallas Stars
    vs
    Colorado Avalanche
      COL COL
      vs
      DAL DAL
      Game 1 — Apr 20, 12:30 AM
      at American Airlines Center
      Final
      COL COL
      vs
      DAL DAL
      Game 2 — Apr 22, 1:30 AM
      at American Airlines Center
      Final
      DAL DAL
      vs
      COL COL
      Game 3 — Apr 24, 1:30 AM
      at Ball Arena
      Upcoming
      DAL DAL
      vs
      COL COL
      Game 4 — Apr 27, 1:30 AM
      at Ball Arena
      Upcoming
      COL COL
      vs
      DAL DAL
      Game 5 — Apr 29, 1:30 AM
      at American Airlines Center
      Upcoming
      DAL DAL
      vs
      COL COL
      Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
      at Ball Arena
      Upcoming
      COL COL
      vs
      DAL DAL
      Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
      at American Airlines Center
      Upcoming
  • Vegas Golden Knights
    vs
    Minnesota Wild
      MIN MIN
      vs
      VGK VGK
      Game 1 — Apr 21, 2:00 AM
      at T-Mobile Arena
      Final
      MIN MIN
      vs
      VGK VGK
      Game 2 — Apr 23, 3:00 AM
      at T-Mobile Arena
      Final
      VGK VGK
      vs
      MIN MIN
      Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:00 AM
      at Xcel Energy Center
      Upcoming
      VGK VGK
      vs
      MIN MIN
      Game 4 — Apr 26, 8:00 PM
      at Xcel Energy Center
      Upcoming
      MIN MIN
      vs
      VGK VGK
      Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
      at T-Mobile Arena
      Upcoming
      VGK VGK
      vs
      MIN MIN
      Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
      at Xcel Energy Center
      Upcoming
      MIN MIN
      vs
      VGK VGK
      Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
      at T-Mobile Arena
      Upcoming
  • Los Angeles Kings
    vs
    Edmonton Oilers
      EDM EDM
      vs
      LAK LAK
      Game 1 — Apr 22, 2:00 AM
      at Crypto.com Arena
      Final
      EDM EDM
      vs
      LAK LAK
      Game 2 — Apr 24, 2:00 AM
      at Crypto.com Arena
      Upcoming
      LAK LAK
      vs
      EDM EDM
      Game 3 — Apr 26, 2:00 AM
      at Rogers Place
      Upcoming
      LAK LAK
      vs
      EDM EDM
      Game 4 — Apr 28, 1:30 AM
      at Rogers Place
      Upcoming
      EDM EDM
      vs
      LAK LAK
      Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
      at Crypto.com Arena
      Upcoming
      LAK LAK
      vs
      EDM EDM
      Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
      at Rogers Place
      Upcoming
      EDM EDM
      vs
      LAK LAK
      Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
      at Crypto.com Arena
      Upcoming

Round 2 - TBD

Round 3 - TBD

Round 4 - TBD

NHL Schedule FAQ

How many games are there in the NHL season?

There are 82 games played during the NHL season, ranging from October through May.

When is the NHL All-Star game?

There is no NHL All-Star Game this year. Taking its place was the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held in Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States in February.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline this season was on March 7, 2025, at 3 PM EDT. All trades were submitted to the league office by the 3:00 PM EDT deadline.

When is the NHL Draft?

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place in the summer of 2025, but no date has been set yet.

When is the Stanley Cup Final?

The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for June 2025.

