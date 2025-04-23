NHL Games Today: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule, Dates, Times, and Results

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

There are three NHL games today. Wednesday’s NHL playoff schedule starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their series on ESPN. Game 3 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The last of the NHL games tonight features the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET on TBS/HBO Max in Game 2 of their series.

Matchup Time (ET) How to Watch Canadiens @ Capitals (Game 2) 7:00 p.m. ESPN Stars @ Avalanche (Game 3) 9:30 p.m. ESPN Oilers @ Kings (Game 2) 10:00 p.m. TBS/HBO Max

NHL Playoff Schedule

Round 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators OTT OTT vs TOR TOR Final OTT OTT vs TOR TOR Final TOR TOR vs OTT OTT Upcoming TOR TOR vs OTT OTT Upcoming OTT OTT vs TOR TOR Upcoming TOR TOR vs OTT OTT Upcoming OTT OTT vs TOR TOR Upcoming

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers FLA FLA vs TBL TBL Final FLA FLA vs TBL TBL Upcoming TBL TBL vs FLA FLA Upcoming TBL TBL vs FLA FLA Upcoming FLA FLA vs TBL TBL Upcoming TBL TBL vs FLA FLA Upcoming FLA FLA vs TBL TBL Upcoming

Washington Capitals vs Montréal Canadiens MTL MTL vs WSH WSH Final MTL MTL vs WSH WSH Upcoming WSH WSH vs MTL MTL Upcoming WSH WSH vs MTL MTL Upcoming MTL MTL vs WSH WSH Upcoming WSH WSH vs MTL MTL Upcoming MTL MTL vs WSH WSH Upcoming

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils NJD NJD vs CAR CAR Final NJD NJD vs CAR CAR Final CAR CAR vs NJD NJD Upcoming CAR CAR vs NJD NJD Upcoming NJD NJD vs CAR CAR Upcoming CAR CAR vs NJD NJD Upcoming NJD NJD vs CAR CAR Upcoming

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues STL STL vs WPG WPG Final STL STL vs WPG WPG Final WPG WPG vs STL STL Upcoming WPG WPG vs STL STL Upcoming STL STL vs WPG WPG Upcoming WPG WPG vs STL STL Upcoming STL STL vs WPG WPG Upcoming

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche COL COL vs DAL DAL Final COL COL vs DAL DAL Final DAL DAL vs COL COL Upcoming DAL DAL vs COL COL Upcoming COL COL vs DAL DAL Upcoming DAL DAL vs COL COL Upcoming COL COL vs DAL DAL Upcoming

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild MIN MIN vs VGK VGK Final MIN MIN vs VGK VGK Final VGK VGK vs MIN MIN Upcoming VGK VGK vs MIN MIN Upcoming MIN MIN vs VGK VGK Upcoming VGK VGK vs MIN MIN Upcoming MIN MIN vs VGK VGK Upcoming

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers EDM EDM vs LAK LAK Final EDM EDM vs LAK LAK Upcoming LAK LAK vs EDM EDM Upcoming LAK LAK vs EDM EDM Upcoming EDM EDM vs LAK LAK Upcoming LAK LAK vs EDM EDM Upcoming EDM EDM vs LAK LAK Upcoming Round 2 - TBD Round 3 - TBD Round 4 - TBD

NHL Schedule FAQ

How many games are there in the NHL season? There are 82 games played during the NHL season, ranging from October through May. When is the NHL All-Star game? There is no NHL All-Star Game this year. Taking its place was the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held in Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States in February. When is the NHL trade deadline? The NHL trade deadline this season was on March 7, 2025, at 3 PM EDT. All trades were submitted to the league office by the 3:00 PM EDT deadline. When is the NHL Draft? The 2025 NHL Draft will take place in the summer of 2025, but no date has been set yet. When is the Stanley Cup Final? The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for June 2025.

