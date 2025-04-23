NHL Games Today: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule, Dates, Times, and Results

There are three NHL games today. Wednesday’s NHL playoff schedule starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their series on ESPN. Game 3 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The last of the NHL games tonight features the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET on TBS/HBO Max in Game 2 of their series.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Canadiens @ Capitals (Game 2)
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Stars @ Avalanche (Game 3)
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Oilers @ Kings (Game 2)
|10:00 p.m.
|TBS/HBO Max
Also Read: How To Watch NHL Games Live in 2025
NHL Playoff Schedule
Round 1
vs
OTT
TOR
Game 1 — Apr 20, 11:00 PM
at Scotiabank Arena
Final
vs
OTT
TOR
Game 2 — Apr 22, 11:30 PM
at Scotiabank Arena
Final
vs
TOR
OTT
Game 3 — Apr 24, 11:00 PM
at Canadian Tire Centre
Upcoming
vs
TOR
OTT
Game 4 — Apr 26, 11:00 PM
at Canadian Tire Centre
Upcoming
vs
OTT
TOR
Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
at Scotiabank Arena
Upcoming
vs
TOR
OTT
Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
at Canadian Tire Centre
Upcoming
vs
OTT
TOR
Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
at Scotiabank Arena
Upcoming
vs
FLA
TBL
Game 1 — Apr 23, 12:30 AM
at Amalie Arena
Final
vs
FLA
TBL
Game 2 — Apr 24, 10:30 PM
at Amalie Arena
Upcoming
vs
TBL
FLA
Game 3 — Apr 26, 5:00 PM
at Amerant Bank Arena
Upcoming
vs
TBL
FLA
Game 4 — Apr 28, 11:00 PM
at Amerant Bank Arena
Upcoming
vs
FLA
TBL
Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM
at Amalie Arena
Upcoming
vs
TBL
FLA
Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
at Amerant Bank Arena
Upcoming
vs
FLA
TBL
Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
at Amalie Arena
Upcoming
vs
MTL
WSH
Game 1 — Apr 21, 11:00 PM
at Capital One Arena
Final
vs
MTL
WSH
Game 2 — Apr 23, 11:00 PM
at Capital One Arena
Upcoming
vs
WSH
MTL
Game 3 — Apr 25, 11:00 PM
at Centre Bell
Upcoming
vs
WSH
MTL
Game 4 — Apr 27, 10:30 PM
at Centre Bell
Upcoming
vs
MTL
WSH
Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM
at Capital One Arena
Upcoming
vs
WSH
MTL
Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
at Centre Bell
Upcoming
vs
MTL
WSH
Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
at Capital One Arena
Upcoming
vs
NJD
CAR
Game 1 — Apr 20, 7:00 PM
at Lenovo Center
Final
vs
NJD
CAR
Game 2 — Apr 22, 10:00 PM
at Lenovo Center
Final
vs
CAR
NJD
Game 3 — Apr 26, 12:00 AM
at Prudential Center
Upcoming
vs
CAR
NJD
Game 4 — Apr 27, 7:30 PM
at Prudential Center
Upcoming
vs
NJD
CAR
Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
at Lenovo Center
Upcoming
vs
CAR
NJD
Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
at Prudential Center
Upcoming
vs
NJD
CAR
Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
at Lenovo Center
Upcoming
vs
STL
WPG
Game 1 — Apr 19, 10:00 PM
at Canada Life Centre
Final
vs
STL
WPG
Game 2 — Apr 21, 11:30 PM
at Canada Life Centre
Final
vs
WPG
STL
Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:30 AM
at Enterprise Center
Upcoming
vs
WPG
STL
Game 4 — Apr 27, 5:00 PM
at Enterprise Center
Upcoming
vs
STL
WPG
Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM
at Canada Life Centre
Upcoming
vs
WPG
STL
Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM
at Enterprise Center
Upcoming
vs
STL
WPG
Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM
at Canada Life Centre
Upcoming
vs
COL
DAL
Game 1 — Apr 20, 12:30 AM
at American Airlines Center
Final
vs
COL
DAL
Game 2 — Apr 22, 1:30 AM
at American Airlines Center
Final
vs
DAL
COL
Game 3 — Apr 24, 1:30 AM
at Ball Arena
Upcoming
vs
DAL
COL
Game 4 — Apr 27, 1:30 AM
at Ball Arena
Upcoming
vs
COL
DAL
Game 5 — Apr 29, 1:30 AM
at American Airlines Center
Upcoming
vs
DAL
COL
Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
at Ball Arena
Upcoming
vs
COL
DAL
Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
at American Airlines Center
Upcoming
vs
MIN
VGK
Game 1 — Apr 21, 2:00 AM
at T-Mobile Arena
Final
vs
MIN
VGK
Game 2 — Apr 23, 3:00 AM
at T-Mobile Arena
Final
vs
VGK
MIN
Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:00 AM
at Xcel Energy Center
Upcoming
vs
VGK
MIN
Game 4 — Apr 26, 8:00 PM
at Xcel Energy Center
Upcoming
vs
MIN
VGK
Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
at T-Mobile Arena
Upcoming
vs
VGK
MIN
Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
at Xcel Energy Center
Upcoming
vs
MIN
VGK
Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
at T-Mobile Arena
Upcoming
vs
EDM
LAK
Game 1 — Apr 22, 2:00 AM
at Crypto.com Arena
Final
vs
EDM
LAK
Game 2 — Apr 24, 2:00 AM
at Crypto.com Arena
Upcoming
vs
LAK
EDM
Game 3 — Apr 26, 2:00 AM
at Rogers Place
Upcoming
vs
LAK
EDM
Game 4 — Apr 28, 1:30 AM
at Rogers Place
Upcoming
vs
EDM
LAK
Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM
at Crypto.com Arena
Upcoming
vs
LAK
EDM
Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM
at Rogers Place
Upcoming
vs
EDM
LAK
Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM
at Crypto.com Arena
Upcoming
Round 2 - TBD
Round 3 - TBD
Round 4 - TBD
NHL Schedule FAQ
How many games are there in the NHL season?
There are 82 games played during the NHL season, ranging from October through May.
When is the NHL All-Star game?
There is no NHL All-Star Game this year. Taking its place was the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held in Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States in February.
When is the NHL trade deadline?
The NHL trade deadline this season was on March 7, 2025, at 3 PM EDT. All trades were submitted to the league office by the 3:00 PM EDT deadline.
When is the NHL Draft?
The 2025 NHL Draft will take place in the summer of 2025, but no date has been set yet.
When is the Stanley Cup Final?
The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for June 2025.
Related: 2025 NHL Draft order, including Lottery odds, picks for every team at conclusion of season