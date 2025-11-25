Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league to determine the best defenses in the NFL. With the preseason wrapped up, let’s dive into our evaluations for the worst and best NFL defenses this season. We’ll update our NFL defense rankings, with analysis on all 32 teams, every Sunday night each week.

Our NFL defense rankings are updated as of Tuesday, November 25. We’ve provided evaluations on NFL defenses for all 32 teams coming out of Week 12. First, our Week 13 fantasy defense rankings.

Week 13 Fantasy Defense Rankings

Let’s dive into our fantasy defense rankings this week. You can find analysis on all 32 defenses entering Week 13 further below. We’ve ranked them from the best NFL defenses in 2025 to the worst NFL defenses right now.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams D/ST vs Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos D/ST vs Washington Commanders Los Angeles Chargers D/ST vs Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons D/ST vs New York Jets Houston Texans D/ST vs Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs Tennessee Titans New England Patriots D/ST vs New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs Chicago Bears Miami Dolphins D/ST vs New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns D/ST vs San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers D/ST vs Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST vs Arizona Cardinals New Orleans Saints D/ST vs Miami Dolphins Arizona Cardinals D/ST vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs Houston Texans Las Vegas Raiders D/ST vs Los Angeles Chargers

1. Houston Texans (4)

The Houston Texans needed a defensive masterpiece on Thursday Night Football to beat the Bills, and this unit delivered. With the eight-sack performance, the Texans defense now has six times as many sacks recorded (12) as it does passing touchdowns allowed (2) in the last three games. In that three-week stretch, quarterbacks have averaged just 157.7 passing yards per game with a 70.9 QB rating and 5.0 yards per attempt. As long as Houston can slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 13, it will create all kinds of havoc that rattles Daniel Jones.

2. Denver Broncos (1)

In three games without All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the Denver Broncos defense held opponents to 184.7 passing yards per game, with a 4.9 yards-per-attempt average and just a 68.8 QB rating. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is trending toward a Week 13 return, along with linebacker Alex Singleton. Best of all, Denver gets all that talent back ahead of matchups against two of the league’s worst offenses (Commanders and Raiders). The numbers this unit puts up in the next two games will be incredible.

3. Seattle Seahawks (2)

The Seattle Seahawks defense didn’t deliver quite as masterful of a performance as we expected in Week 12 against the Titans. Now, we’ll first acknowledge that special teams is responsible for 7 of the 24 points allowed and another score came in garbage time of a 30-17 game. Tennessee still only managed just a 35.3 percent third-down conversion rate and a 4.4 yards-per-play average, but it did put up 37 yards per drive. Again, Seattle is judged at an incredibly high standard as one of the league’s best defenses by far. Set to face J.J. McCarthy in Week 13, five-plus sacks with multiple interceptions and fewer than 14 points allowed is doable.

4. Los Angeles Rams (3)

Another defensive masterpiece for the Los Angeles Rams. On the national stage, the Rams defense allowed just a 2.9 yards-per-play average to Tampa Bay with only 14 first downs and 193 total yards surrendered on 11 drives. Over the last six games, opponents are averaging just a 68.2 QB rating and a 61.6 percent completion rate while converting just 35.4 percent of their third-down attempts and averaging only 12 points per game. Facing Jacoby Brissett in Week 13, it’ll be another game with four-plus sacks for this Rams defense.

5. Cleveland Browns (5)

To the surprise of no one, the Cleveland Browns defense ate the Raiders offensive line alive on Sunday. Geno Smith was sacked 10 times, and Ashton Jeanty averaged just a 2.9 yards-per-carry average. When you live in the backfield like that, holding an opponent to a 3.6 yards-per-play average with a 23.5 percent third-down conversion rate feels like a given. It won’t be as easy in Week 13, as Kyle Shanahan will find ways to mitigate the 49ers offensive line with quick passes for Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (6)

There’s one vulnerability on this Philadelphia Eagles defense, and you saw the Cowboys exploit it with George Pickens (9-146-1). It could’ve been even worse for this Eagles secondary had it not been for some drops by CeeDee Lamb and a lost fumble by KaVontae Turpin. We still view this as one of the best NFL defenses in 2025, but opponents are going to keep peppering whatever wide receiver isn’t being covered by Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell with great success.

7. Green Bay Packers (11)

The Green Bay Packers defense allowed 6 points to the Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and those came on field-goal attempts from 52-plus yards out in the first half. Green Bay’s pass rush (10 QB hits and 5 sacks) terrorized J.J. McCarthy, forcing 2 interceptions and limiting the Vikings offense to 52 net passing yards. Just a remarkable performance by this Packers defense in a big game. The hope is for Green Bay that linebacker Quay Walker returns on a short week, and he’ll be needed for this defense to contain Jahmyr Gibbs.

8. Detroit Lions (7)

Evidently, the Detroit Lions defense wasn’t ready for the amount of trick plays that the Giants offense was willing to try out on Sunday. Even with those plays aside, allowing 517 total yards, a 6.7 yards-per-play average, and a 50 percent third-down conversion rate is a bad look for this unit. With that said, Detroit only drops a spot in the NFL defense rankings because this group came into Sunday allowing just 19.7 points, 18.3 first downs, and 285 total yards per game with a 4.64 yards-per-play average, 2.9 sacks per game, and a 28.4 percent third-down conversion rate. We expect Detroit’s defense to rebound on Thanksgiving against a Packers offense that badly misses its only YAC threats in Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (10)

The first touchdown allowed by the Kansas City Chiefs defense on Sunday came as the result of a 3-yard drive. Outside of that, Kansas City held the league’s best offense (statistically) to 13 points and 252 total yards on 10 drives, a stellar 25.5 yards-per-drive average. We also have to highlight how well this group played versus the run, with Jonathan Taylor getting one explosive run (27 yards) and the remainder of his 15 carries turning into just 31 yards (2.07 yards per carry). With that effort, the Chiefs defense has allowed just 76.6 rushing yards with a 3.54 yards-per-carry average in the last six games and opponents have managed just 15.6 PPG in that stretch. Facing the Cowboys offense on Thanksgiving, we’re more interested in how the corners fare against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (9)

Dropping the Los Angeles Chargers in our NFL defense rankings has everything to do with how much time this unit will be spending on the field in the weeks to come. The Jacksonville game might be an extreme example of it (38 minutes), but it showed what happens when Los Angeles can’t take an early lead and opponents can just run on a defense that has allowed 4.9 yards per carry in the last seven games.

11. New England Patriots (8)

Already without Jahlani Tavai (personal) and Milton Williams (injured reserve), the New England Patriots defense also lost Khyiris Tonga (chest) to an injury on Sunday. It resulted in Chase Brown eclipsing the 100-yard mark, and that’s now 373 rushing yards allowed (124.3 rush ypg) in the last three weeks after surrendering just 75.4 rushing yards per game in the previous nine contests. We won’t put much stock into how the Patriots’ pass defense fared given Ja’Marr Chase (suspension) was out, and Tee Higgins exited with a concussion. The Patriots defense probably isn’t the best fantasy option in Week 13, even against the Giants.

12. Minnesota Vikings (13)

Brian Flores and this Minnesota Vikings defense challenged Green Bay to beat them on the ground. So, that’s exactly what the Packers did with backup running back Emanuel Wilson (106 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns). To the credit of the Vikings defense, they only allowed 288 total yards on Sunday, and one of the Packers’ touchdowns came after they recovered a muffed punt at the 5-yard line and scored two plays later. The bad news for Minnesota is that its Week 13 opponent, Seattle, is better equipped than Green Bay to attack the Vikings’ cornerbacks. Plus, it’s a pretty safe bet that McCarthy will turn it over and force the Vikings defense to defend very short fields and play from behind.

13. Baltimore Ravens (15)

The Baltimore Ravens defense is carrying this team right now. On Sunday against the Jets, Baltimore allowed just 10 points and 282 total yards on 10 drives with 3 sacks and 2 takeaways. Over the last six games, Baltimore has allowed just 14 points, 19.3 first downs, and 323.8 total yards per game with 17 sacks (2.8 per game) and a 39.2 percent third-down conversion rate. Facing Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on Thanksgiving, that will be the real test for a pass defense that has allowed a 7-4 TD-INT ratio over that six-game stretch.

14. Indianapolis Colts (12)

Sunday’s performance ultimately didn’t erase any of the concerns about this Indianapolis Colts defense even after the Sauce Gardner acquisition. Indianapolis kept Travis Kelce in check, but Rashee Rice (8-141) ate them alive over the middle of the field. The Colts also allowed Kareem Hunt to have his first 100-yard game since Week 9 of last season. With C.J. Stroud rejoining the Texans offense in Week 13 and Nico Collins being deployed more in the slot lately, we’ll keep a close eye to see if opponents have a new way to exploit the Colts defense.

15. New Orleans Saints (16)

A respectable effort from this New Orleans Saints defense on Sunday, but it certainly helped that Drake London and Michael Penix Jr. were out. The positive we’re taking away from Week 12 is that New Orleans at least didn’t get torched by Bijan Robinson and we can’t exactly fault the secondary for being stunned that Kirk Cousins had the arm strength to hit Darnell Mooney deep. Atlanta did put up 24 points, but that did come on 12 drives with a 25 percent third-down conversion rate.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14)

Over the last three games, this Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has allowed quarterbacks to average 283 passing yards and 2.7 passing touchdowns per game with a 105.8 QB rating and 8.8 yards per attempt. On the ground, the opposition is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. That’s how you get a defense that has allowed 106 points (35.3 PPG) in the last three weeks. The matchup in Week 13 is a bit easier, but Jacoby Brissett can still make Tampa Bay a few times with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

17. Chicago Bears (19)

The Chicago Bears defense still doesn’t have either Kyler Gordon or Jaylon Johnson back, and it still keeps trending in the right direction. In Sunday’s victory over Pittsburgh, Chicago’s defense was responsible for allowing just 21 points and a modest 5.0 yards-per-play average with 2 takeaways. The Bears are still dreadful against the run, but at least it’s finally becoming a respectable unit. Given the Eagles’ offensive inconsistency, we see no reason why the Bears defense couldn’t perform relatively well in Week 13.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (17)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense delivered a touchdown on Sunday in Chicago, delivering a strong early performance with two takeaways and a three-and-out on the first four drives. It was a bit downhill from there, as the Bears put up 31 points, 328 total yards and a 5.4 yards-per-play average. Pittsburgh’s defense has certainly improved from where it was a few weeks ago, but it’s still fighting to be even an above-average unit and now it has a Week 13 matchup versus Josh Allen.

19. Atlanta Falcons (22)

Given the results delivered by this Atlanta Falcons defense in recent weeks, we’ll hold off on overreacting too strongly to a performance against Tyler Shough. It is a positive step forward, however, which this unit needed to make. Given Atlanta’s blitz-heavy tendencies, the Falcons D/ST can be a starting-caliber fantasy option in Week 13 against the Jets. After that, we’d move on from this unit in fantasy.

20. Buffalo Bills (18)

The Thursday Night Football performance did nothing to inspire any confidence in the Buffalo Bills defense. Davis Mills wasn’t good, starting 1-for-7 and missing some open wide receivers. He completed 65.2 percent of his remaining passes with 2 passing touchdowns and took 0 sacks. Meanwhile, despite Houston not being particularly great at running the football coming into Week 12, Woody Marks turned 16 carries into 74 yards (4.6 ypc). Heading into a Week 13 matchup in Pittsburgh, the Bills defense is now allowing 26.5 PPG in the last four contests.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (22)

From Weeks 4-10, the Jacksonville Jaguars defense recored 6 sacks in six games. They now have 9 sacks in the last two games. Do we think it’s sustainable long-term? Probably not given the competition faced. However, the Titans offensive line is just as bad as what Jacksonville has taken advantage of versus Los Angeles and Arizona. The Jaguars D/ST is a great fantasy option in Week 13.

22. Dallas Cowboys (26)

After shutting down Saquon Barkley (22 yards on 7 carries) in Week 12, this Dallas Cowboys defense has allowed just 69.7 rushing yards per game with a 3.54 yards-per-carry average in the last three games. At the very least, Dallas has made real strides at defending the run, and this pass rush is responsible for 10 sacks over that three-game stretch. That’s the good news for Jerry Jones. The bad news is that the corners are still getting torched. Expect Rashee Rice to be busy on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium.

23. Carolina Panthers (21)

Some underthrown passes by Brock Purdy certainly helped this Carolina Panthers defense get a few of its interceptions on Monday Night Football. On the positive side, the 49ers offense averaged just 4.9 yards per play and went 2-for-6 on its red-zone trips. There’s room for criticism of this unit given San Francisco reached the red zone on 60 percent of its drives and averaged 34 yards per play, but bend-but-don’t-break at least kept Carolina in the game for a while. Facing the Rams offense in Week 13, it’ll be a rough go for this pass defense.

24. San Francisco 49ers (23)

The box score – 12 first downs and 9 points allowed with 2 takeaways – certainly looks great for this San Francisco 49ers defense. Robert Saleh will also be proud of the way his young guys played. However, San Francisco still doesn’t have anything resembling a pass rush and it greatly benefited from facing a quarterback with extreme limitations. With that said, there’s not a ton different about a Week 13 matchup versus Cleveland. The Browns offensive line is abysmal and while Shedeur Sanders is more mobile than Young, he also has a penchant for holding onto the football too long.

25. Miami Dolphins (26)

Kudos to Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for the work he’s done with this group as of late. In four games before the Week 12 bye, the Dolphins defense held opponents to 326.5 total yards, 17.8 first downs, and 16 points per game. That’s after awful averages – 29.3 PPG, 363.1 total YPG, and 21.7 first downs per game allowed – in the first 11 weeks of the season. Miami’s defense is going to be a sneaky fantasy option in Week 13 against the Saints.

26. Arizona Cardinals (25)

There were big plays from this Arizona Cardinals defense on Sunday – 3 interceptions and 3 sacks – but the Jaguars offense also averaged 6.1 yards per play and reached the red zone on five drives. It’s just not a recipe for success unless you have a great offense. Drawing a Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will exploit Arizona’s biggest weakness (run defense).

27. New York Jets (28)

Each passing week gives us an increasing level of confidence in the future of this New York Jets defense under Aaron Glenn. Baltimore had its own issues on Sunday, particularly on third down and in the red zone, but this Jets defense continues to show improvements that can be traced back to work done by this coaching staff. Talent matters, however, so Bijan Robinson and Drake London (if healthy) can win their matchups against the Jets defense in Week 13.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (27)

The lone supporting case for this Las Vegas Raiders defense is that it really doesn’t matter how well they play in games; this offense ensures there’s little shot of recording a win. Now, with that said, the blown coverage on Isaiah Bond’s deep reception and the abysmal tackling on Dylan Sampson’s screen turned into a 66-yard touchdown said plenty about this defense. Las Vegas will get to sack Justin Herbert a few times next Sunday—that’s how bad the Chargers offensive line is—but Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, and Quentin Johnston will get open for some big plays.

29. Tennessee TItans (29)

The Tennessee Titans defense simply didn’t have the talent in the secondary to give Jaxon Smith-Njigba any problems. Similarly, even with Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat back, one of the worst NFL run defenses (114 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry allowed) struggled again on Sunday. Set to face the Jaguars in Week 13, we’d anticipate that Liam Coen finds a way to get Jacksonville over 140 rushing yards and exploits one of Tennessee’s biggest weaknesses.

30. New York Giants (30)

Following the monster performance from Jahmyr Gibbs, the New York Giants defense is now allowing 157 rushing yards per game and a 5.9 yards-per-carry average this season, so this is the worst run defense in the NFL by every metric. While the Patriots haven’t been great at running the football this year, Tre’Veyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson need to combine for 20-plus carries because New York will give up 120-plus yards if they do on Monday Night Football. Plus, that’ll set up play-action deep shots for Drake Maye, and he’ll have great opportunities to hit downfield shots on the Giants.

31. Washington Commanders (31)

There’s zero reason to believe Dan Quinn taking over as play-caller and the Week 12 bye will do anything to fix one of the worst NFL defenses in 2025. After all, the Washington Commanders have allowed 29 points and 402.6 total yards per game with a 6.6 yards-per-play average in the last 10 games. Quarterbacks are averaging a 116.2 passer rating and 8.9 yards per attempt against this unit. Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and Courtland Sutton had two weeks to prepare for Washington, too

32. Cincinnati Bengals (32)

Drake Maye handed this Cincinnati Bengals defense a pick-six, and then the New England Patriots lost the left side of their offensive line. Somehow, this defense still found a way to surrender nearly 400 total yards to the Patriots offense. We will at least give Cincinnati credit for its goal-line defense, which kept New England out of the end zone on 11 separate plays within the 5-yard line. Given the Ravens’ red-zone issues this season, maybe this Bengals defense can at least hold Baltimore to field goals on Thanksgiving.

NFL defense rankings FAQ

What are NFL defense rankings? Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings evaluate and rank all 32 NFL defenses each week, reviewing their performances and projecting how they’ll perform in their upcoming game based on matchups and NFL defense stats. What is the best defense in the NFL? The Houston Texans have the best defense in the NFL right now. Who has the worst defense in the NFL? The Cincinnati Bengals have the worst NFL defense right now. Who has the best pass defense in the NFL? The Houston Texans have the best pass defense in the NFL this season. Who has the worst pass defense in the NFL? The Cincinnati Bengals have the worst pass defense in the NFL right now, allowing 257.3 passing yards per game with the most passing touchdowns (25) allowed) through 10 games. Who has the best run defense in the NFL? The New England Patriots have the best run defense in the NFL right now. Who has the worst run defense in the NFL? The Cincinnati Bengals have the worst run defense in the NFL right now, allowing 160.9 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry. Which NFL defense has forced the most turnovers? The Chicago Bears lead the NFL in takeaways this season with 22. What team has the most sacks in a season? The Chicago Bears set the NFL record for most sacks in a season with 72 sacks in 16 games in 1984. Most recently, the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles became just the fourth team in NFL history to record 70 sacks in a single season. Who gives up the most passing yards in the NFL? The Pittsburgh Steelers allow the most passing yards in the NFL in 2025. Who has the best defense in NFL history? The 1985 Chicago Bears had the best NFL defense ever. Led by three Hall of Famers – Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and Dan Hampton – Chicago allowed just 101 total points on its way to winning Super Bowl XX, including an NFL record two shutouts in the playoffs. In addition, the 1985 Bears’ defense held opponents to a 50.2 passer rating with a 46.5 percent completion rate and 17-37 TD-INT ratio in 19 total games and opponents averaged just 76 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry across 19 contests in the regular season and playoffs. What NFL defense is best for fantasy? The Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are some of the best NFL defenses to target in fantasy.