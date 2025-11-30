Who is the best team in the NFL? The offseason and preseason have drawn to a close and rosters are finalized, with all focus now shifting towards Week 1. Ahead of the 2025 season kicking off, we’re evaluating all 32 teams in our latest NFL power rankings heading into the season.

We’ll update our NFL power rankings every Sunday night, analyzing all 32 teams every week. Let’s dive into our evaluations on all 32 clubs. You can find out NFL power rankings from the previous weeks further below.

Week 13

1. Seattle Seahawks (3)

The Seattle Seahawks reclaim the top spot in the NFL power rankings after shutting out the Vikings on Sunday. Sam Darnold wasn’t particularly effective against his former team, but he doesn’t need to be with a defense this good and a run game that’s starting to come alive. Now sitting at 8-3 on the year, the Seahawks head out on the road for a very winnable game in Atlanta that would lock them into a winning season for the second consecutive year under Mike Macdonald.

2. New England Patriots (2)

The concern with the New England Patriots right now is the mounting injuries. Will Campbell has now joined Milton Williams on injured reserve, leaving this club even thinner in the trenches on both sides of the ball. It might not necessarily cost them on Monday Night Football against the Giants, so this should still be an 11-2 club entering the bye. The worry is just a fall-off after that when the schedule gets tougher.

3. Los Angeles Rams (1)

In Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six, lost a fumble in Carolina territory and had a deflected pass picked off in the end zone. That’s how you get the Los Angeles Rams losing 31-28 to Carolina on Sunday. Matthew Stafford will rebound, but Week 13 served as a reminder that the secondary for Los Angeles is still a bit of a problem. We fully expect the Rams to rebound next week versus the Cardinals.

4. Green Bay Packers (5)

The Green Bay Packers pulled off the coveted sweep of the Lions, improving to a perfect 3-0 record in the NFC North. Now, losing Devonte Wyatt to a season-ending injury is a blow for one of the league’s best defenses, but this Packers offense should be getting back Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden in Week 14. As of now, this looks like the team to beat in the NFC North, and that’s led by Jordan Love playing near an MVP-caliber level.

5. Denver Broncos (4)

Bo Nix leads another comeback in a game that again raises significant questions about just where the Denver Broncos rank among the best NFL teams in 2025. Nix should’ve performed much better than this and the fact that Denver’s offense is now averaging just 76.7 rushing yards per game with a 3.2 yards-per-carry average in the last three weeks. The issues will work just fine next week to beat the Raiders, but performances like this do leave doubt about Denver’s future matchups against the Packers, Jaguars and Chiefs.

6. Chicago Bears (9)

Coming into Week 13, the Chicago Bears were viewed as a bit of a fluke because they had a negative point differential. Bullying the Eagles on Black Friday in Philadelphia should put an end to that narrative. The thing is, Caleb Williams isn’t even playing at a particularly high level right now. However, he doesn’t need to because Ben Johnson has orchestrated the league’s best rushing offense for nearly two months now and Chicago’s defense is turning around. The two Bears vs Packers matchups, including in Week 14, will almost certainly determine who wins the NFC North.

7. Houston Texans (11)

Here come the Houston Texans. Going on the road Sunday, the return of C.J. Stroud and more excellence from this Texans defense proved to be just enough to take out Indianapolis. While the Texans (7-5) are still a game behind the Colts (7-4) in the AFC South race, Houston is riding a four-game win streak with two or three of those victories coming against the Jaguars, Bills and Colts. Quite frankly, if Stroud would’ve been healthy in Week 9 against Denver, we’d probably be looking at an 8-4 record with a six-game win streak. If Houston’s offensive line can protect Stroud enough next week, the Texans can beat Patrick Mahomes.

8. Detroit Lions (6)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Already without Sam LaPorta, this Detroit Lions offense now won’t have Amon-Ra St. Brown for the next week-plus. It’s certainly part of the reason why this unit has taken a significant step backward, but Dan Campbell’s play-calling on fourth down (0-for-7 in the last two games) is only magnifying the problems. Unfortunately for Detroit, its offensive woes all come ahead of a matchup against the red-hot Cowboys. To make matters worse, the brief excitement for Frank Ragnow’s return was immediately squashed with a season-ending hamstring injury.

9. Buffalo Bills (12)

Sunday’s victory in Pittsburgh might not have erased the concerns many have for the Buffalo Bills’ passing game, but all that matters right now is the win. By moving to 8-4 on Sunday, the Bills keep themselves in a favorable position for a playoff spot ahead of a critical two-game stretch versus the Bengals and Patriots. For the time being, Buffalo gets to control its destiny.

10. Dallas Cowboys (15)

A league-average defense is all Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens needed for the Dallas Cowboys to become a playoff threat. Since falling into a 21-point hole against Philadelphia, the Cowboys have outscored the Eagles and Chiefs 55-28. Given how injury-depleted Detroit is entering Week 14, we feel there’s real reason to believe the Cowboys will go into Ford Field next Thursday and make it four straight wins.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (7)

The Lane Johnson injury has taken an obvious toll on this Philadelphia Eagles offense, but even the eventual return of the All-Pro right tackle won’t make up for Kevin Patullo remaining offensive coordinator. To make matters worse, Friday’s loss showed how ill-equipped Philadelphia is to play from behind or in poor weather conditions. A soft schedule in the final five weeks might be the only reason the Eagles hold off Dallas to retain the NFC East crown.

12. San Francisco 49ers (13)

Some good fortune on special teams made this game more of a blowout than it was really played, but all that matters to Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers is improving to 9-4 on the season. It seems absurd that San Francisco could finish with a winning record and likely hit double-digit wins in a season with so many devastating injuries, but that’s the position this team has clawed its way to. There are reasons to be a bit suspicious of how San Francisco would fare versus top competition, but it should roll over the Titans in Week 14 to move to 10-4.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (16)

The roller-coaster ride of a season continues for the Jacksonville Jaguars. From a 4-1 start to dropping to 5-4 in early November and now rolling into December atop the division with an 8-4 mark. Jacksonville’s defense is feasting as of late against bad competition, and Trevor Lawrence is playing well at a time when the rushing attack has slowed down a bit. Now, Jacksonville (8-4) is standing on the doorstep of a win next week at home versus Indianapolis that would put them a game up in the division.

14. Indianapolis Colts (8)

A month ago, the Indianapolis Colts stood atop the NFL world with a 7-1 record and a path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They recovered from the loss against Pittsburgh to beat Atlanta and then had two weeks to prepare for Kansas City. As we feared coming out of their fourth-quarter collapse against the Chiefs, it felt like something broke in this team and Daniel Jones had fallen back to earth after a hot start to the year. That carried over into Sunday’s home loss to Houston. Given the upcoming Colts’ schedule – at Jaguars, at Seahawks, vs 49ers, vs Jaguars and at Texans – it wouldn’t shock us if Indianapolis finishes the season with 8 or 9 losses.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter, seemingly in perfect position to coast to a much-needed victory at home. Instead, the offense fell flat on its face in the fourth quarter and might have only escaped with a victory (7-5) because of a turnover on downs by Arizona. Fittingly, the Buccaneers didn’t gain a yard on that drive but the field position set up a 57-yard field goal that proved to be the difference in a 20-17 win. Fortunately for the Bucs, they get to control their playoff destiny with two games in the final five weeks versus Carolina that will determine which NFC South team makes the playoffs.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (10)

It’s not just that the Kansas City Chiefs are a six-loss team; it’s that Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 1-3 in their last four games. Since crushing a lifeless Commanders team at the end of October, Kansas City has a -10 point differential, and there’s a distinct possibility of them dropping their home matchup against Houston next week. What’s particularly alarming is that Andy Reid seems to be coaching with no urgency in games, and it may cost the team again next week.

17. Carolina Panthers (20)

What a fitting win in Week 13 that embodies this season for the Carolina Panthers. A heavy underdog at home versus Los Angeles, the Panthers defense delivered three takeaways that changed everything. We also have to give credit to Bryce Young, who rebounded nicely after a disastrous performance in San Francisco. If Carolina could build upon this performance coming out of the bye, it would have a good shot at winning the NFC South.

18. Los Angeles Chargers (19)

Defeating the Raiders on Sunday moves the Los Angeles Chargers to 8-4, keeping them well within the playoff hunt entering December. The issue is that this Chargers offensive line has proven to be a massive liability and they are about to close out the season against the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos. For as much as we might like Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and Jesse Minter, that offensive line puts Los Angeles in real danger of finishing the season with an 8-9 record.

19. Baltimore Ravens (14)

Even if you remove the turnovers, what’s so concerning about the Baltimore Ravens at this point is how ineffective the offense is. Between Lamar Jackson playing through multiple lower-body injuries and one of the league’s worst offensive lines, the Ravens offense is now averaging just 312.7 total yards and 20 points per game with a 29.4 percent third-down conversion rate in the last three games. It’s hard to believe anything gets better anytime soon, and this club is in real danger of losing next week to Pittsburgh.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (18)

The Ravens’ loss on Thanksgiving created an opening for the Pittsburgh Steelers to regain control of the AFC North. Instead, the Steelers offense laid an egg at home versus Buffalo. Less than two months ago, Pittsburgh was riding high with a 4-1 record. Entering December, the Steelers are a .500 club and they still have to play Baltimore twice and the Detroit Lions.

21. Miami Dolphins (21)

Another win where the Miami Dolphins are carried by De’Von Achane. Everything looked great early, with the Dolphins jumping out to a 16-0 lead at home entering halftime. New Orleans would outscore Miami 17-3 from there, making it a 19-17 game. Thankfully for Miami, Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off the two-point try and returned it to the house to give the Dolphins two points and a 21-17 win. If the Dolphins can beat the Jets next week, turning a 1-6 record into a 6-7 mark, it might be safe to say that Mike McDaniel saved his job.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (23)

It’s great for the Cincinnati Bengals that Joe Burrow is back under center, and he’ll likely look better throwing deep as he settles back down and gets further removed from toe surgery. We’re also not going to question Burrow wanting to return, as he’s determined to compete for a playoff spot and to just be out there on the field with his teammates. However, Cincinnati would need to win out to make the playoffs, and we just don’t see any scenario where that happens.

23. Arizona Cardinals (25)

Still missing Trey Benson and with Marvin Harrison Jr. playing through a heel injury, Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals rallied back on Sunday in Tampa Bay and at least had a shot at a game-winning drive. What these last few weeks with Brissett under center have shown is that Arizona has put together the supporting cast to elevate a young quarterback. Now it’s about finding that quarterback and, if the Cardinals find the right signal-caller, this could be a team that makes the big leap next season. Granted, we said the same coming into the year when we had hope for Kyler Murray.

24. Atlanta Falcons (22)

Different coach, different quarterback, same Atlanta Falcons team that blows a lead in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the season, we were hesitant to suggest that Raheem Morris was a part of the problem and a head-coaching change in Atlanta was necessary. Now, with a 4-8 record and this franchise taking a significant step back in his second year, that feels like the right call.

25. New York Giants (24)

Jaxson Dart returns for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots, and that certainly makes the New York Giants a lot more interesting. We like the flashes we’ve seen from Tyrone Tracy Jr., Wan’Dale Robinson, and Theo Johnson Jr. in recent weeks, and that was with Dart sidelined. Now that he’s back, this offense could be really fun to watch even if it doesn’t translate to wins.

26. Washington Commanders (30)

The Washington Commanders may get Jayden Daniels back in Week 14 and they are coming off arguably their best performance of the season. Having a healthy Terry McLaurin makes quite the difference in this passing game and it stands to reason things could get even better when Daniels gets under center. With a matchup against the struggling Vikings, Washington will now have a shot at its first win since Oct. 5.

27. Minnesota Vikings (26)

Unsurprisingly, the UDFA quarterback Max Brosmer isn’t the guy either for the Minnesota Vikings. It’s a shame too because this defense continues to perform at a playoff-caliber level. It’s just all going to waste because the organization completely botched its handling of the quarterback situation this offseason. Until it’s fixed, this is by far the worst team in the NFC North.

28. New Orleans Saints (28)

The New Orleans Saints are going to face a fascinating decision in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyler Shough looked solid in a second-half comeback on the road versus Miami, but it came up just short. The rookie quarterback has shown some nice flashes since being named the starter, but a 2-10 record likely means an opportunity to take the best quarterback prospect in the draft. We’d tend to lean toward using the pick on a defender and then taking a quarterback in 2027, but Mickey Loomis might feel inclined to give the fan base hope immediately.

29. Cleveland Browns (27)

Given the weather conditions on Sunday, we can’t be too critical of Shedeur Sanders’ performance (16-of-25, 149 passing yards, 6.0 ypa and 1-0 TD-INT) as a whole. He protected the football in his second career start and made a nice throw to Harold Fannin Jr for a score. However, what we can’t excuse is Sanders’ decisions on the final drive when he threw the ball away on third down and then ran for 6 yards before sliding on 4th-and-26 instead of at least trying something deep. That felt like someone who was trying to protect his stats, which isn’t exactly what you want to see from a quarterback who still needs to prove himself.

30. New York Jets (31)

It’s been a difficult season for the New York Jets and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. You have to give credit to this club’s willingness to fight. New York fell down by a touchdown in the second half twice and then responded with game-tying scores. Then, the Jets defense made two big stops in the fourth to set up Nick Folk for the game-winner.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (30)

Either the Las Vegas Raiders roster has quit on Pete Carroll or he assembled such a bad offensive staff that there’s nothing redeeming about this unit. Whichever it is, Las Vegas needs to make a change. We say that with the understanding that the Raiders’ coaching vacancy, given all of the turnover, wouldn’t be particularly attractive. Unfortunately for the franchise, Carroll has left them with no other choice.

32. Tennessee Titans (32)

The Tennessee Titans really are just an utter implosion by Arizona away from potentially going winless in a 17-game season. There have been some nice moments from Cam Ward, but each week Tennessee demonstrates why it is easily the worst team in the NFL and there isn’t a close second. All we’re hoping for in Week 14 is that Cam Ward avoids a major injury because Myles Garrett is going to sack him multiple times.

Week 12

1. Los Angeles Rams (1)

Even without Tyler Higbee, Quentin Lake, Rob Havenstein and Ahkello Witherspoon, Sunday Night Football demonstrated why the Los Angeles Rams are the best NFL team right now. They an offense led by NFL MVP front-runner Matthew Stafford that’s capable of winning in a shootout against anyone. Of course, high-scoring games are a rarity when you have one of the league’s top defenses. Now at 9-2, Los Angeles can expand its lead in the NFC in these enxt two weeks with wins over the Panthers and Cardinals.

2. New England Patriots (2)

The 26-20 victory over the Bengals on Sunday came at a painful cost for the New England Patriots. Standout rookie left tackle Will Campbell was carted off the field with an injury, and left guard Jared Wilson also was ruled out with an injury. New England still came out of this with a victory, and its defense should be good enough to beat the Giants on Monday Night Football. If those are long-term absences on the left side, however, the losses are coming in December.

3. Seattle Seahawks (7)

The Seattle Seahawks can come out of Sunday’s win over the Titans seeing room for improvement (punt coverage) and be excited about what’s to come. Kenneth Walker looked explosive in Week 12, with Seattle finding explosive plays and consistent gains for the first time in weeks. Now at 8-3, the Seahawks get to throw this defense at J.J. McCarthy next week**,** plus a little revenge for Sam Darnold against his former team.

4. Denver Broncos (7)

Bo Nix ultimately determines if the Denver Broncos are a Super Bowl contender. Losing J.K. Dobbins is a huge blow for an offense that was already averaging just 78.8 rushing yards per game and a 3.4 yards-per-carry average in its last eight contests. With Pat Surtain returning, Denver absolutely boasts a championship-caliber defense. It’s just a question of consistency with Nix.

5. Green Bay Packers (10)

Winning that one without Josh Jacobs, Quay Walker, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden is pretty big for the Green Bay Packers. It had been weeks since the Packers looked like a dominant team, and Jordan Love wasn’t necessarily great on Sunday, but that was a dominant second-half by that defense at Lambeau Field. Jacobs, Walker and Golden could all be back for a critical Thanksgiving matchup versus Detroit.

6. Detroit Lions (8)

So it’s not just the Packers who got a tough fight from the Giants. If not for a phenomenal performance from Jahmyr Gibbs (264 scrimmage yards and 3 total touchdowns), the Detroit Lions might be looking at a 6-5 record. Then again, this is exactly why Brad Holmes drafted Gibbs, and he was rewarded with a game-winning performance from arguably the best running back in the NFL. Now, Detroit gets its shot at revenge against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (3)

Leading 21-zip early at AT&T Stadium, it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles offense finally figured things out through the air, and would roll to a dominant victory over Dallas. Instead, just as they did against the Broncos, the Eagles imploded. The absence of Lane Johnson is still looming large, but it would also be fair to highlight that Howie Roseman missed out on finding an Adoree Jackson replacement at the NFL trade deadline. Philadelphia is still 8-3, but that collapse is fuel to the fire for the drama already surrounding this team.

8. Indianapolis Colts (4)

The Indianapolis Colts held a 20-9 lead at Arrowhead and possession of the football. That’s exactly the kind of position this team seemed tailor-made to thrive in. Instead, the vaunted defense gave up 223 total yards to Kansas City’s offense on its final four drives in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Colts are still 8-3, but it feels like that late-game collapse could deliver a mental blow that carries over into a Week 13 matchup against an outstanding Houston defense.

9. Chicago Bears (9)

The Chicago Bears just keep finding ways to win. Avoiding the matchup against Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, Chicago’s defense found it much easier to stop Mason Rudolph (1-1 TD-INT, 2 sacks taken, and 5.5 ypa), and that proved key on a day where the team turned it over twice, including a fumble recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Very few people likely believe this is the best team in the NFC North, but it can’t be denied who is atop the division right now. In the next two weeks, against the Eagles and Packers, we’re about to find out just how good of a team Chicago has.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (14)

It’s difficult to determine where to put the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL power rankigns after Week 12. The fourth-quarter rally at home versus Indianapolis looked reminiscent of the team that thoroughly wholloped the Lions, Raiders and Commanders in October. However, the first half also felt reminiscent of the losses to Buffalo and Denver. What we know is that the Chiefs recognize their back is on the wall and they are great in that situation. If Kansas City can dominate Dallas on Thanksgiving, maybe this needs to be viewed as a top-five team again.

11. Houston Texans (15)

DeMeco Ryans has turned the Houston Texans around again. Houston had multiple problems following an 0-3 start, and a rough end to October still put them in a 3-5 hole. Thanks to the Texans’ defense and improvements in the run game, Houston has won three straight—and that’s without C.J. Stroud. With their franchise quarterback returning in Week 13, this Texans defense will have a chance to beat Daniel Jones and the Colts.

12. Buffalo Bills (5)

It’s possible the Buffalo Bills just have a Texans problem. However, there seem to be much bigger issues beyond that. Josh Allen has now been sacked 20 times in the last six games, with Buffalo posting a 6-6 record during that span. In that same span, opponents have averaged 151.7 rushing yards and 1.7 rushing touchdowns per game against Buffalo. When looking ahead to potential playoff matchups, the Bills’ weaknesses and their reliance on Allen don’t bode well for success.

13. San Francisco 49ers (16)

The San Francisco 49ers almost seemingly tried to give away a win on Monday Night Football, but the Panthers wouldn’t take it. Nothing from Monday’s performance instilled new confidence in the defense, but we do expect quarterback Brock Purdy will rebound with better performances. Now at 8-4 on the season, San Francisco has two very winnable games (at Browns and vs Titans) sandwiched around a bye. Kyle Shanahan and Christian McCaffrey carried this team to a 10-win season.

14. Baltimore Ravens (11)

Our level of concern with this Baltimore Ravens offense is starting to tick up a bit. In the Week 12 victory against the Jets, Baltimore went just 2-fir-11 on third down, with one of its two touchdown drives coming on a short field. Lamar Jackson is playing through multiple injuries, but the greater concern is the Ravens’ offensive line. Fortunately, the defense has turned things around, and we think the offense will get back on track on Thanksgiving night against the Bengals.

15. Dallas Cowboys (21)

What an incredible rally. That’s both in regards to overcoming a 21-0 hole midway through the second quarter and this Dallas Cowboys team turning a 2-3-1 record into a 5-5-1 mark. George Pickens is everything Jerry Jones hoped for and more. Just as imperative to Sunday’s win, this Cowboys defense is playing much better football since the bye. Maybe, just maybe, there’s a path to a Wild Card spot. Even if not, this second-half turnaround will provide momentum to carry over into 2026.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (20)

Brenton Strange returns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars offense overcomes 4 turnovers to still put up 371 total yards in a 27-24 OT road win. Yes, the young tight end is integral to this team’s success both as a receiving threat and with what he brings as a run blocker. From 4-1 to 5-4 and now 7-4, the Jaguars dug themselves out of the hole they created and can move to four games over .500 with a win over Tennessee next week.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)

Chris Godwin returns and Bucky Irving will be back in Week 13, but now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without Baker Mayfield for the foreseeable future. It’s been that kind of month for this franchise. On Oct. 13, the Buccaneers sat atop the NFC with a 5-1 record and seemed to be overcoming a lot of injuries. It’s spiraled out of control since then into a 6-5 mark. Given Mayfield’s likely absence in Week 13, there’s a chance we could be looking at a .500 Buccaneers team entering December.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (13)

It feels safe to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers can kiss the AFC North crown goodbye. Everything looked fairly promising heading into the middle of October, with the Steelers holding a $4-1$ record and the Ravens sitting in the cellar of the division. Fast forward to Week 13, Baltimore now sits atop the division, and the Steelers still have to face the Bills, Ravens (twice), and Lions.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (17)

As the Los Angeles Chargers return from the Week 12 bye, it’s worth noting this team has a 2-4 record in games without Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. The offensive line is abysmal, and after facing the Raiders in Week 13, the rest of the Chargers’ schedule features the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos. Barring MVP-caliber play from Justin Herbert, Los Angeles could go from 7-3 to 8-9.

20. Carolina Panthers (17)

Bryce Young had one good game and then reminded everyone on Monday Night Football of why he probably shouldn’t be the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback in 2026. The physical limitations he has just puts far too many constraints on this Panthers offense, all the more reason why it’s odd Dave Canales abandoned the run game so early on Monday. Carolina had a window to win the NFC South with the Buccaneers imploding, but it appears they don’t have the quarterback to take advantage of it.

21. Miami Dolphins (20)

Will the Miami Dolphins do enough to make the playoffs? No. However, this team is now 3-1 in its last four games and heading into a two-game stretch against the Saints and Jets. By the second week of December, Miami could be just a game below the .500 line and that momentum could carry over into matchups against the Steelers and Bengals. At the very least, this team hasn’t quit on Mike McDaniel and that should matter for the offseason evaluation.

22. Atlanta Falcons (24)

Hats off to Kirk Cousins for making just enough throws, including a deep shot we didn’t know he still had the arm strength for, to deliver the Atlanta Falcons a road win in New Orleans. This doesn’t change the fact that the franchise’s future is bleak without a first-round pick next year and seemingly without a quarterback, but all that matters (rightfully) for the fan base in the days to come is beating the Saints in New Orleans.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-8 with slim-to-none chances of making the playoffs. Yet, Joe Burrow will almost certainly be out there on Thanksgiving Day against the Ravens. Is it the right decision for the franchise’s long-term outlook and Burrow’s health? No. However, he’s the face of the franchise and his desire to keep competing with this team will make the decision. We just hope he stays healthy.

24. New York Giants (26)

The New York Giants broke out all the tricks on Sunday to try and beat the Lions, and it was nearly enough. In some ways, the last two weeks have almost felt like the best result as New York took top teams to the wire and still improved their positioning in the 2026 NFL Draft. Best of all, we’ll see Jaxson Dart back on the field in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

25. Arizona Cardinals (23)

The absences of Trey Benson and Marvin Harrison Jr. loomed large on Sunday. It also didn’t help the Arizona Cardinals that Chad Ryland missed another field goal and this offense went 1-for-3 in the red zone. Most will focus on Arizona’s 3-8 record entering Week 13, but it’s worth highlighting that the Cardinals have six losses this season by a combined 16 points

26. Minnesota Vikings (22)

Following Sunday’s brutal loss at Lambeau Field, quarterback J.J. McCarthy now has a 6.3 percent interception rate entering Week 13. He’s the only quarterback with an interception rate of 5 percent or higher. To make matters worse for Minnesota, left tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game with an injury. The Vikings built a strong roster around McCarthy and he’s already looking like a colossal draft bust.

27. Cleveland Browns (29)

The Cleveland Browns pulled Shedeur Sanders to a victory in his first NFL start. He made a nice 52-yard strike to Isaiah Bond, but rookie Dylan Sampson did all the work on that 66-yard touchdown. Of course, the driving force behind this two-touchdown victory was a defense led by Myles Garrett that recorded 10 sacks for 77 yards lost. This was a matchup that was ripe for a Browns’ victory. Set to face the 49ers next Sunday, Cleveland will likely return to its typical feeling in experiencing defeat.

28. New Orleans Saints (26)

On paper, with the Falcons missing Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London, this seemed like a game the New Orleans Saints should’ve won. Instead, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough looked like someone who can’t be the long-term answer, and Alvin Kamara demonstrated why he probably needs to retire. On the bright side, Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson remain bright spots for New Orleans.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (28)

This is rock-bottom for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the offseason, bringing in Geno Smith and Pete Carroll with a top pick spent on Ashton Jeanty was all to make this a competitive football team. As the loss at home to the Browns showed, this organization is the same disaster it always has been. Carroll needs to be fired before the season ends, and Las Vegas will probably have to reach for a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and throw him into a situation with an awful offensive line. Raider Nation deserves better, but the on-field product reflects on how the organization has been for years now.

30. Washington Commanders (30)

This is rock-bottom for the Washington Commanders. This six-game losing streak has made it evident just how much of a fluke last season’s success was. It should also be clear to the front office that Jayden Daniels has no business returning to the field this season, even if it means changes need to be made to the coaching staff. Returning from the bye, there’s probably only one possible win on the Commanders’ schedule.

31. New York Jets (31)

We’re still not totally convinced the best strategy for the New York Jets this offseason is to use their top pick on a quarterback. This isn’t a particularly strong class, especially if Oregon Ducks signal-caller Dante Moore returns for another year. Instead, the Jets front office can use all that draft capital to keep filling out this defense and build a better supporting cast for the quarterback of the future. We’re focused on the future because there’s nothing really to take away from Sunday’s loss in Baltimore.

32. Tennessee Titans (32)

Well, at least Cam Ward came out of the game healthy, and he had a Cam Newton moment. That’s about all there is to say with Tennessee Titans games at this point. Although it would be fair to highlight rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike as he’s now returned a punt for a touchdown in two of the last three games. You’re one week closer to the No. 1 pick, Tennessee fans.

Week 11

1. Los Angeles Rams (3)

A statement win for the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford wasn’t particularly effective in this one, but he didn’t need to be. Kyren Williams (91 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries) was outstanding against a top-three run defense, carrying the Rams offense. Meanwhile, Los Angeles returned to its familiar game plan against Sam Darnold and turned it into 4 takeaways and a 25 percent red-zone conversion rate allowed. The Rams are 8-2 on the year and look like the best team in the NFL right now.

2. New England Patriots (2)

Some view the New England Patriots as a fluke, a team destined to lose when it steps onto center stage and faces a top opponent. The thing is, though, you can find blemishes on the résumés of the best teams in the AFC (Chiefs, Bills, and Colts) this season that are even worse than New England’s marks. What matters right now is that the Patriots are 9-2, and the rest of their schedule gives Drake Maye and company a path to home-field advantage and a first-round bye come playoff time.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5)

Whether it’s by choice or necessity, this is clearly the style of play the Philadelphia Eagles need to win with. It might leave one of DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown frustrated each week and the Sunday Night Football performance won’t squash the calls from the fan base for Kevin Patullo to be fired. As long as Jalen Hurts is protecting the football, though, this Eagles defense can carry the team to victories against top-flight competition on its own.

4. Indianapolis Colts (4)

In his last two games before the Week 11 bye, quarterback Daniel Jones had a 76.5 QB rating with seven total turnovers. The Indianapolis Colts have to hope it’s not a sign of the former first-round pick regressing closer to the player we saw for the majority of his NFL career. What Shane Steichen can do is put this offense on Jonathan Taylor’s shoulders, with the OPOY candidate averaging 140 scrimmage yards per game with 17 total touchdowns. Just as important, this Colts defense will hopefully get Charvarius Ward back sometime soon to pair with Sauce Gardner.

5. Buffalo Bills (7)

Despite three turnovers and some horrendous defense, the Buffalo Bills still found a way to a much-needed victory. It felt like the Josh Allen we saw a season ago, making a few mistakes (2 interceptions) and then wowing with everything else in a six-touchdown performance. Buffalo won’t get much rest, facing the Texans defense on Thursday Night Football, but fortune might be on the team’s side with C.J. Stroud (concussion) out.

6. Seattle Seahawks (1)

The Seattle Seahawks will be kicking themselves in this one. Sam Darnold’s turnovers and the offese’s inability to turn red-zone trips into touchdowns proved costly. Even with all of that happening, the Seahawks defense played well enough for Jason Myers to attempt the game-winning field goal. It’s a painful loss, but the Seahawks are still 7-3 and they can take out their frustrations on the Titans in Week 12.

7. Denver Broncos (10)

The Denver Broncos just find a way to win. It’s rarely pretty, as evidenced by their last two wins against the Texans and Raiders, but they get to enjoy Victory Monday each time. In Week 11, Bo Nix took advantage of the great field position set up by Denver’s defense and twice put Wil Lutz in position to deliver. Just as he did for Sean Payton in New Orleans, Nix is doing the same today for the Broncos. The victory moves Denver to 9-2, taking a commanding lead in the AFC West.

8. Detroit Lions (5)

It’s safe to say that Dan Campbell taking over offensive play-calling for the Detroit Lions didn’t fix everything. The head coach also seemed unnecessarily overaggressive with his go-for-it mentality on fourth downs in the Sunday Night Football Loss to Philadelphia, sticking with it even when it was evident that Jared Goff was rattled by the pressure. Still, it’s only one loss and there are no major long-term concerns for Detroit. The club will make improvements and rebound from the loss against the Giants next week.

9. Chicago Bears (12)

Are the Chicago Bears one of the best NFL teams in 2025? Probably not. However, they went into Sunday night atop the NFC North thanks to a 7-3 record. Chicago has won 7 of its last 8 games, with Caleb Williams leading three consecutive game-winning drives. Just like that, the Bears have tied their season high for wins from the last five seasons. Regression feels inevitable given the Steelers, Eagles, Packers (twice), and Lions loom on the Bears’ schedule, but Chicago will finish this year with a winning record at a minimum.

10. Green Bay Packers (14)

Drops and injuries have become a recurring theme for the Green Bay Packers this season. Josh Jacobs (knee) exited early in Week 11 and didn’t return, a blow an offense that was already struggling couldn’t afford. Fortunately for Green Bay, it was facing the Giants. New York eventually gave the game away, only after the Packers tried to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s hard to have a ton of confidence in this team right now, but the Vikings (Week 12 opponent) have been even worse and don’t seem to have a starting-caliber QB.

11. Baltimore Ravens (13)

The Baltimore Ravens survived a brutal showing from their offense, improving to 5-5. The path to a .500 record was ugly, but that seems fitting for a team that started the season with a 1-5 record. Baltimore’s defense is trending in the right direction and, since this offensive line doesn’t have to face Myles Garrett again, it should be alright. Up next, a chance for this passing game to get back on track against the Jets.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)

In a game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark and their defense couldn’t get a stop, the decision was made to have Baker Mayfield throw it on 3rd-and-2. When he couldn’t convert, Raheem Morris opted to punt the football away, and the Bills answered with a touchdown drive that put the game away at 44-32. Injuries to the receiving corps are an obvious issue right now for Tampa Bay, but coaching feels like the bigger reason the Buccaneers have lost two straight and now sit at 6-4 after a 5-1 start.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (15)

Aaron Rodgers exited with a hand injury before halftime of a 10-6 game, forcing the Pittsburgh Steelers to put the ball in the hands of Mason Rudolph. Fortunately for Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ defense (2 defensive touchdowns) and Kenneth Gainwell (105 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns) turned this into a blowout. They are the reason why the Steelers are 6-4, with the win providing desperately needed breathing room in the AFC North.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (8)

At some point, you just have to acknowledge the 5-5 record instead of the name. If the NFL Playoffs started today, the Chiefs wouldn’t be in it. To make matters worse, the .500 record comes before they have to take on the nine-win Indianapolis Colts. There’s also still a rematch versus Denver later this season and we wouldn’t rule out the Texans beating Kansas City in Week 14. There’s a very realistic chance we’ll be looking at a 10-7 Chiefs team that barely sneaks into the playoffs when the regular season ends.

15. Houston Texans (16)

The good news for the Houston Texans is that they are 2-0 with C.J. Stroud still in the concussion protocol. It was the usual suspects on Sunday, with receiver Nico Collins and the Texans’ shutdown defense carrying Davis Mills and Co. to another victory. The 5-5 mark is a decent position to be in, but it already appears that Stroud will be out again for the Thursday Night Football matchup versus Buffalo. Barring an all-time defensive masterpiece, Houston is likely headed for a loss.

16. San Francisco 49ers (17)

Brock Purdy is back and it feels so good for Kyle Shanahan. Everything was working for the San Francisco 49ers offense on Sunday, charting the course for a comfortable three-score victory over Arizona. Moving to 6-4 on the season, San Francisco now gets a very favorable four-week stretch that features the bye (Week 14) and matchups versus the Panthers, Browns and Titans.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9)

The moment it was announced that Trevor Penning was starting at left tackle, it was over for the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s understandable that injuries forced the team’s hand, but Justin Herbert’s health was always going to be at risk behind this offensive line. Unfortunately, the Week 12 bye won’t change much.

18. Carolina Panthers (18)

Bryce Young delivered. A week after being the reason the Carolina Panthers lost, the third-year quarterback turned back the clock in Atlanta by performing like the Heisman Trophy winner who tore up SEC defenses. Even beyond Young’s 448 passing yards and 3 scores, it was the timing of his biggest drives that should be remembered from this game. Carolina now has six wins for the first time since 2018.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (21)

The good version of the Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly returned in Week 11. Facing the worst offensive line in football certainly helped, but this pass rush had been non-existent at times coming into the game. Liam Coen also saw his rushing attack (192 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns) wake up after a month-long slumber. Jacksonville is a really weird 6-4 team, but this version of the Jaguars can beat the Cardinals and Titans on the road to close out November.

20. Miami Dolphins (24)

It was an ugly international win for the Miami Dolphins, but they got their style points last week at home against the Bills. No one will mistake a 4-7 Dolphins team for a playoff contender, but Mike McDaniel and De’Von Achane do have a 3-1 record over the last month. When Miami returns from its Week 12 bye, there’s a very real chance we’ll be looking at a 6-7 team a few weeks later, as long as they can handle their business against the Saints and Jets.

21. Dallas Cowboys (23)

The Dallas Cowboys delivered a season-best performance on Monday Night Football. The question is, how much of the success belongs to the Cowboys roster versus what percentage of it is an indictment on the Raiders as a whole. We’ll find that answer out immediately in Week 12 when Dak Prescott and arguably the best receiver tandem in the NFC takes on the red-hot Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

22. Minnesota Vikings (19)

The J.J. McCarthy problem. That’s what the Minnesota Vikings have. He’s now up to nine turnovers this season, and he hasn’t played nearly as much as the rest of the quarterbacks with equally alarming turnover rates. What feels even worse is that he’s wasting Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Now at 4-6 on the season, McCarthy must head to Lambeau Field to face Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary.

23. Arizona Cardinals (22)

The Arizona Cardinals just never had it on Sunday, with a 98-yard kickoff return to the 1-yard line seemingly setting the tone for what the 49ers were going to do in Arizona. Now at 3-7 on the season, the focus shifts to discussion in who will be the Cardinals quarterback in 2026 and whether or not Jonathan Gannon is the right head coach for the franchise.

24. Atlanta Falcons (20)

The Atlanta Falcons have lost five in a row, with the last three defeats coming against winning teams and decided by a combined 10 points. It’s a reflection on head coach Raheem Morris at this point. Atlanta has now blown three consecutive fourth-quarter leads, and the coaching staff isn’t taking full advantage of all the talent on this roster. With Michael Penix Jr. now lost for the season and Drake London (knee sprain) potentially missing Week 12, the losses will keep coming for Atlanta.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

There’s no reason Joe Burrow should return this season. The Cincinnati Bengals are a three-loss team that can’t protect Joe Flacco, so there’s little faith this offensive line will do anything to keep Burrow safe coming off surgery. Besides, Cincinnati’s record further demonstrates why the organization is better off telling Burrow to shut it down and come back in 2026.

26. New Orleans Saints (26)

The New Orleans Saints used their bye week to remind Who Dat Nation that Mickey Loomis is practically like family to ownership, so he’s never leaving. That’s disappointing, given the top decision-maker in the Saints front office hasn’t built a viable playoff-caliber roster since 2020. There are elements of the roster and coaching staff to like, but ownership just reminded us that the person most responsible for this being one of the worst NFL teams is never leaving until he voluntarily retires.

27. New York Giants (28)

The New York Giants had a shot at winning against Green Bay in Week 11. Yet, it feels like the Packers kind of let that happen with dropped interceptions and receptions. Jameis Winston probably should’ve had three interceptions on Sunday, but he only threw the game-sealing pick in the end zone. Fortunately, Jaxson Dart (concussion) is nearing a return, and there’s a bit more confidence in the surrounding skill talent given how Wan’Dale Robinson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have looked recently.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (24)

Is this the ‘winning culture’ that Pete Carroll and Tom Brady were supposed to be bringing? Because right now, the only thing it looks like is that Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty will join Maxx Crosby among the young careers that the Las Vegas Raiders have cast a black cloud over. The Chip Kelly hiring has proven to be a disaster and it seems pretty evident this team needs a new coaching staff and offensive line.

29. Cleveland Browns (30)

Well, there’s Shedeur Sanders. He looked like the same quarterback from college, one who holds onto the football far too long but can do a few nice things. Not exactly the repertoire you want from a quarterback behind the Browns offensive line, but it’s better than what we’ve seen in previous weeks. He is different than Dillon Gabriel, so the Browns might as well try him out for a little while.

30. Washington Commanders (29)

It’s reached that point for the Washington Commanders where the fan base views every game that passes as just one week closer to this season mercifully coming to an end. Similar to the Bengals’ situation, there’s zero point in bringing Jayden Daniels back in 2025. Washington’s roster needs a lot of work this offseason, and the injuries on both sides of the ball have only highlighted that.

31. New York Jets (31)

With each passing week, the New York Jets are that much closer to being put out of their misery. Thursday Night Football highlighted how much work must be done to overhaul this roster, fixing issues on both sides of the ball. New York’s plan, as of now, seems fairly simple: find a bridge quarterback for 2026 and use the offseason to fill some of the gaps on this roster. Take a step forward next season, then find a quarterback with those three first-round picks and ample cap space.

32. Tennessee Titans (32)

There’s really nothing left to say about the worst team in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing on offense to help Cam Ward. Truly, the only hope is that the effects of playing on this Titans offense as a rookie don’t carryover into 2026 and beyond.

Week 10

1. Seattle Seahawks (5)

The Seattle Seahawks have arguably the best defense in the NFL and the best offense in the NFL. What other club would belong atop the NFL power rankings after Week 10? Seattle completely dominated Arizona on Sunday afternoon, turning it into a first-half blowout before starting to take its foot off the brake. Now at 7-2 on the season, we’re going to get a fantastic battle for the NFC West next Sunday in Los Angeles.

2. New England Patriots (4)

It took overtime to beat Atlanta, but this has been a season of chaos and the Indianapolis Colts absolutely have a resume worthy of a top spot in the NFL power rankings. Jonathan Taylor practically single-handedly carried the team to victory with over 200 yards and three touchdowns. The regression has arrived a bit for Daniel Jones, but he’s at least still making some nice throws and getting the football out to his playmakers. There’ll be a lot more pressure on his shoulders in the next two games versus Kansas City and Houston.

3. Los Angeles Rams (8)

The Los Angeles Rams would be 8-1 right now if not for their weird implosion in the TNF loss to San Francisco back on Oct. 2. Since then, they’ve dominated nearly every opponent put in front of them, with Matthew Stafford delivering MVP-caliber play and this Rams defense playing even better than it did during its best stretches last season. We still tend to believe that Seattle is much better defensively and is well-equipped to match up against the Rams, but Los Angeles could easily prove that wrong next week and take the top spot in the NFL power rankings.

4. Indianapolis Colts (3)

It took overtime to beat Atlanta, but this has been a season of chaos and the Indianapolis Colts absolutely have a résumé worthy of a top spot in the NFL power rankings. Jonathan Taylor practically single-handedly carried the team to victory with over 200 yards and three touchdowns. The regression has arrived a bit for Daniel Jones, but he’s at least still making some nice throws and getting the football out to his playmakers. There will be a lot more pressure on his shoulders in the next two games versus Kansas City and Houston.

The Philadelphia Eagles passing game certainly didn’t look fixed coming out of the bye on Monday Night Football. Fortunately, the Jaelan Phillips trade immediately paid off as this Eagles defense is starting to look like a top-five unit. We still have concerns about how Philadelphia will fair if a high-scoring game is necessary and that will be immediately put to the test on Sunday versus the Lions.

6. Detroit Lions (10)

There was never any doubt that Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions would respond to that tough home loss a week ago by beating the proverbial dead horse that is the Commanders. Detroit took full advantage of a non-existent Commanders pass rush and did whatever it wanted in the trenches, total domination on both sides of the ball. Great teams should beat up on inferior opponents, and that’s precisely what we saw from the Lions on Sunday. After this get-right game, Detroit now gets a shot on Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia to prove it is one of the five best teams in the NFL.

7. Buffalo Bills (1)

From a monumental win over the Chiefs to falling flat on their face in Miami: the 2025 Buffalo Bills, ladies and gentlemen. Buffalo returned to fielding the league’s worst run defense, surrendering 197 yards and 2 touchdowns to Miami. Fittingly, no one in the Bills receiving corps could really get separation, and the typically stout offensive line allowed 7 QB hits and 3 sacks. It’s a loss the 6-3 Bills couldn’t afford heading into a stretch of matchups against the Buccaneers, Texans, Steelers, Bengals, and Patriots. At this point, a wild-card berth might be Buffalo’s path to the playoffs.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (9)

The Kansas City Chiefs are a fascinating team at this point in the season. On the one hand, they’ve lost four times already this year, including a defeat at the hands of the Jaguars along with several clubs with winning records. However, they also beat Detroit with relative ease, and this offense has looked a lot different since Rashee Rice returned. The litmus test comes in the next two weeks, with Kansas City’s offense tested on the road in Baltimore, and then the Chiefs’ defense will be put to the test by the Colts in Week 12.

Justin Herbert got hit a lot on Sunday Night Football, but the Los Angeles Chargers still pulled out a comfortable win thanks to a defensive clinic by Jesse Minter’s group. It also helps that even with Omarion Hampton out, Los Angeles can put the football in Kimani Vidal’s hands and run it effectively. Now at 7-3 on the year, the Chargers can dispatch Jacksonville in Week 11 before going into the bye with an 8-3 mark.

10. Denver Broncos (6)

It’s extraordinarily difficult to have any faith that the Denver Broncos are one of the best NFL teams right now. Defensively, this unit belongs on the field with Super Bowl contenders. Once the football is in Bo Nix’s hands, outside of a few miraculous fourth-quarter performances, confidence in this team evaporates. Nix isn’t improving in his second year; he’s regressing. There are no positive signs from him that he’s turning the corner, even in November. Since Sean Payton won’t fully commit to making this a run-first team, there’s added weight on Nix’s shoulders, and that’s a recipe for disaster.

111. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought back from a 21-10 deficit early in the third quarter, pulling it to within five and giving Baker Mayfield a chance to complete the comeback. Missing Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers’ offense simply couldn’t take advantage, and then TreVeyon Henderson sank the dagger into Tampa Bay’s hearts with his second 50-plus-yard touchdown run. The Buccaneers are now 3-3 since the last week of September and heading toward a two-game road slate against two of the best NFL teams right now (Bills and Rams). With reinforcements not coming anytime soon, there’s a chance Tampa Bay goes from 5-1 to 6-5 entering the final week of November.

12. Chicago Bears (15)

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears keep finding ways to win. That’s certainly not something we could’ve said about this club during the Matt Eberflus era. There’s plenty of room for criticism of this Bears defense and the fact that Chicago needed New York to play conservatively and then lose Jaxson Dart to injury for the win to come together, but that 6-3 matters. The Bears offense keeps demonstrating the ability to rally in key moments and that will be needed in Week 11 on the road versus the Vikings.

13. Baltimore Ravens (18)

The Baltimore Ravens won a game because of their defense. That’s not something anyone expected a month ago when Baltimore statistically had the worst defense in football with a 1-5 record entering its bye. Since then, the Ravens are riding a three-game winning streak with a defense that has allowed just 13.6 points per game in that span. With two upcoming matchups against the Browns and Jets, it’s hard to see any reason why this version of Baltimore won’t be 6-5 when it faces the Bengals on Thanksgiving.

14. Green Bay Packers (12)

Matt LaFleur’s offense certainly seems entirely dependent on Tucker Kraft and the occasional bail-out big play on a downfield throw by Jordan Love. With Kraft lost for the season, LaFleur’s short-comings as a play-caller have become increasingly evident. Given all the draft capital and money invested into this Packers roster this season, there might now be reason to question if LaFleur is the right coach for the Packers.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (13)

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a 4-1 record with a massive lead over the reeling Ravens entering the third week of October. Baltimore now only trails Pittsburgh by one game in the AFC North. The Steelers gave up control of their destiny and with a slate of games in the next four weeks that includes the bears, Bills and Ravens, Pittsburgh could drop under .500 quickly.

16. Houston Texans (19)

A massive win for the Houston Texans without C.J. Stroud. Trailing by 19 points entering the fourth quarter, Houston stared a 3-6 record in the face with its playoff hopes dwindling by the second. A methodical 13-play touchdown drive brought life, and then the defense got a big stop. Once more, Davis Mills delivered a touchdown drive to make it a five-point game. The Texans’ defense delivered another three-and-out, and that set up the go-ahead touchdown drive, covering 93 yards on 14 plays in just under six minutes. The difference between 3-6 and 4-5 is massive, especially ahead of next week’s very winnable game in Tennessee with Stroud likely returning from a concussion.

17. San Francisco 49ers (13)

With the Rams not giving the game away this time around, the San Francisco 49ers stood no real chance on Sunday. Injuries have once again taken a heavy toll on this 49ers roster, playing a significant role in the team going from 4-1 after facing Los Angeles the first time this season to now 6-4 after the Rams got their revenge. We’re not ruling out Arizona beating the 49ers next week, though; getting Brock Purdy back would help. The real problem, of course, is what’s left of San Francisco’s defense after so many season-ending injuries.

18. Carolina Panthers (16)

This is what happens when an opponent forces the Carolina Panthers to beat them with Bryce Young. New Orleans threw everything it had at stopping Rico Dowdle on Sunday, seeing what Young could do. The former first overall pick finished with 102 net passing yards on 25 attempts, taking two sacks and turning it over twice in a 10-point home loss. Carolina is a better team than it was last season, but it can’t take that real step forward until it finds a viable starting quarterback who can carry a lot more weight in the offense.

19. Minnesota Vikings (17)

The Minnesota Vikings offense opened the game with a seven-play, 86-yard touchdown drive. They generated 370 total yards and 12 points on their next 12 drives. There really seems to be an issue with this unit when it comes to maintaining efficiency the further removed they get from the scripted opening series. Given Chicago’s tendency for fourth-quarter comebacks this season, we wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota takes an early double-digit lead at home next Sunday and the Bears rally for a win.\

20. Atlanta Falcons (22)

There was no moral victory in the Week 11 defeat overseas, but the Atlanta Falcons did take one of the best NFL teams to overtime. Atlanta’s run game and Drake London are as good as ever, and it’s nice to see Zac Robinson get Bijan Robinson a little more involved. Unfortunately, the defense has started to regress considerably in recent weeks, and that, paired with pedestrian quarterback play, creates a 3-6 record.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the same as they’ve always been. Wins certainly aren’t entirely a quarterback stat, but the fact that Trevor Lawrence is now 1-3 when facing a Davis Mills-led team is a damaging indictment on one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Of course, it doesn’t help either that the once-explosive and effective Jaguars rushing attack has stalled. It’s hard to believe this team was 4-1 a month ago and coming off a win over the Chiefs. Five weeks later, Jacksonville has a 1-3 record in its last four games, and it would be without a win if Las Vegas didn’t gamble on the game-winning two-point conversion attempt in OT.

22. Arizona Cardinals (21)

At least the Arizona Cardinals were put out of their misery early on Sunday. The ugly loss in Seattle doesn’t change the fact that Jacoby Brissett is the right option to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in the weeks to come. Against a worse defense, like San Francisco’s in Week 11, we think this Cardinals offense will look a lot better and give the team a shot at a win.

23. Dallas Cowboys (23)

Jerry Jones made the big splash at the NFL trade deadline, but acquiring Quinnen Williams likely won’t be quite enough to salvage this defense in 2025 and pull out of a 3-5-1 record. That’s what makes the gamble next season fascinating. Williams will pair up with a healthy DeMarvion Overshown with edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for improvement in his second season. We don’t view Dallas as a playoff contender moving forward this season, but this team just became a lot more intriguing for 2026.

24. Miami Dolphins (28)

Credit where it’s due, the Miami Dolphins looked like the better team at home on Sunday versus Buffalo. The standout, of course, is running back De’Von Achane (225 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns), who delivered the explosive runs that really seemed to bury the Bills in key moments. Miami is still four games below .500, but it does have two blowout wins over the Falcons and Bills in the last three weeks.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

The frustration from the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Chase Brown with this Cincinnati Bengals defense is justified. For two years, one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses has had a losing record because the defense gives out points like they are candy at Halloween. It’s the end result of both bad drafting and, quite frankly, the insistence from Joe Burrow on paying Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki. Cincinnati doesn’t draft or develop talent well enough on the defensive side to spend so much money on offensive skill players. Given ownership and the front office aren’t changing, it’s hard to see where improvement comes from even next year.

26. New Orleans Saints (29)

You’ve got to hand it to first-year head coach Kellen Moore, who has helped both his quarterbacks (Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough) look fairly good this season as starters. The New Orleans Saints also have to feel great about the decision to keep Chris Olave past the NFL trade deadline, and he should be in line for a contract extension this offseason.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (26)

Losing on Thursday Night Football to Denver certainly isn’t surprising for the Las Vegas Raiders. What is underwhelming, though, is the continued ineffectiveness of Ashton Jeanty behind this offensive line and play-caller Chip Kelly generating just two touches for All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. For comparison, Bowers had three fewer touches than Tyler Lockett. Now at 2-7, Las Vegas has to get ready to host a Cowboys offense that will be far better equipped to exploit this defense. Although, Bowers and Jeanty should do well versus the Cowboys defense on Monday Night Football.

28. New York Giants (27)

If ownership needs a further push to move on from Brian Daboll, look no further than what happened in the New York Giants game on Sunday. On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with a touchdown lead, Brian Daboll opted for a 19-yard field goal and then declined a Too Many Men on the Field penalty that would’ve made it 4th-and-goal from the half-yard line. Inexcusable for a two-win team.

29. Washington Commanders (24)

The next few weeks without Jayden Daniels should be an evaluation period of Dan Quinn for the Washington Commanders front office. Quinn’s defense has been abysmal this season, and while injuries play a part in that, he also holds some responsibility for the injury Daniels suffered a week ago. If the Commanders perform in the next few games like they did against Detroit, perhaps Quinn shouldn’t be the head coach long-term.

Dillon Gabriel simply isn’t a starting-caliber quarterback. Even if you take out the 6 sacks, which put him at 167 net passing yards, he finished Sunday’s game averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He’s now eclipsed 5.5 ypa just once since taking over. If Shedeur Sanders truly isn’t ready to start in the NFL in the mind of the coaching staff, that says everything about the organization’s decision to draft both quarterbacks.

31. New York Jets (31)

There’s selling at the NFL trade deadline, and then there’s what the New York Jets did. Utterly blowing up the defense by moving Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner sets that unit back multiple seasons and pushes the rebuild timeline back a year. However, it was also the right move. All of the 2026 draft capital can be used to start filling out this roster, creating a better supporting cast for a quarterback from the 2027 NFL Draft to walk into. It’s early, but we do believe right now that the Jets front office is taking the right approach to rebuilding this roster. As for Sunday’s win, we probably won’t see back-to-back kickoff and punt return touchdowns for a long time.

32. Tennessee Titans (32)

The Tennessee Titans couldn’t follow the Jets’ teardown model because the franchise wanted to keep key players Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat. The current Titans roster prominently features Simmons, Sweat, quarterback Cam Ward, and very limited additional talent. This situation makes it difficult to have strong confidence in the franchise’s long-term vision as of now. While there is potential to improve during the offseason, that period is still months away, and the team faces the prospect of more struggles on the field in the meantime.1. Seattle Seahawks (5)

Week 9

1. Buffalo Bills (7)

Just an excellent performance by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. James Cook continues to perform like an All-Pro this season, and Josh Allen was nearly perfect through the air. But what really stood out today was how well this defense performed against an offense that looked unstoppable coming into Week 9. We know Buffalo’s history versus Kansas City in the regular season versus playoffs; that doesn’t matter right now. What does matter is that the Bills looked like the best team in the NFL for the first time since September.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6)

Health is everything for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they return from the Week 9 bye. Baker Mayfield needs Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin back, especially given what lies ahead on this Buccaneers’ schedule. These matchups against the Patriots, Bills, and Rams will put the Buccaneers’ defense and offensive line to the test. A 1-2 record during this three-game stretch is well within reason, which could make that 6-2 record amid all the previous injuries even more crucial.

3. Indianapolis Colts (1)

Halloween is over, but the nightmare version of Daniel Jones came out in Week 9 against the Steelers. The Indianapolis Colts lost their second game of the season because of it. Indianapolis performed really well defensively and it was still a one-score game even with Jonathan Taylor (45 rushing yards) shut down. It was just those four turnovers by Jones, turned into 24 points for the Steelers, that proved so costly. Four turnovers is fluky, but Jones turning back into pumpkin again could prove costly in the coming weeks versus Atlanta, Kansas City, and Houston.

4. New England Patriots (11)

Week 9 was chaotic, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to survive it. Drake Maye was sacked six times on Sunday and has now taken 12 sacks over the last two games, but three first-half touchdowns were enough in Foxborough to beat the Falcons. New England should come out of this one feeling like if it can clean up the mistakes—two takeaways turned into 10 points—it can challenge for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

5. Seattle Seahawks (6)

This is who the Seattle Seahawks are now. They certainly won’t win blowouts every week, but this is a team with an elite defense and an offense capable of putting up 28-plus points on any given week. Sam Darnold is thriving behind a much-improved offensive line, Seattle’s run game is getting better and Torry Horton could be emerging as a No. 2 receiver. This is the team to beat in the NFC West.

6. Denver Broncos (8)

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos just find ways to win. Missing reigning DPOY Pat Surtain, Denver again found itself facing a fourth-quarter deficit. Of course, Mr. Fourth Quarter delivered again. Maybe that game shouldn’t have been as close as it was, given CJ Stroud left early with a concussion, but the Broncos salvaged a victory on Sunday, and that’s never a given in the NFL as teams like the Colts and Packers demonstrated.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9)

We’re a tad bit lower on the Philadelphia Eagles than the consensus NFL power rankings entering Week 10, but that can change in a hurry. The bye week came at a good time, allowing A.J. Brown and the Eagles’ offensive line to get healthy. If Philadelphia’s front five can hold up, Brown and Saquon Barkley could be critical to humbling the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

8. Los Angeles Rams (10)

The Los Angeles Rams won convincingly on Sunday over New Orleans, but there has to be a bit of concern following the Puka Nacua injury. If it is not serious, it is time to talk about Matthew Stafford as a top-two candidate for NFL MVP. Los Angeles is rolling right now, and Sean McVay’s club now has a shot at revenge in San Francisco versus Kyle Shanahan.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Both the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line and defense came crashing back down to earth on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes was under duress far too much, and Kansas City’s defense was picked apart by Josh Allen, all the while James Cook seemingly turned every carry into a chunk of yards. The Chiefs still looked like one of the best NFL teams, but they also have four losses on the season and still have looming matchups against the Colts and Broncos (twice). All of that is to say Kansas City will be playing at least one road game in the playoffs.

10. Detroit Lions (4)

Sunday was a particularly painful loss for the Detroit Lions, given what happened at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Detroit’s offensive line was certainly an issue versus Minnesota, and it could get even worse given the injuries suffered on the interior. However, it was really the special-teams woes that ultimately swung this 27-24 game in the Vikings’ favor. Given how well-coached Detroit is, we expect the team to recover immediately next week against the reeling Commanders.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (12)

We’ll start with the good for the Los Angeles Chargers. In a game where they gave up a pick-six and a punt return touchdown, they still won on the road after making a cross-country trip to Tennessee for an early game. Unfortunately, left tackle Joe Alt was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Week 9 and didn’t return. The Chargers’ offensive line without Alt is abysmal, and that could prove very poor timing with matchups against the Steelers and Jaguars looming before the Week 12 bye.

12. Green Bay Packers (3)

Everything that could go wrong for the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 did. Brandon McManus missed a field goal, Savion Williams fumbled in the red zone, Tucker Kraft suffered a significant knee injury, and Jordan Love’s questionable decision-making with the football returned. Oh, Green Bay also repeatedly shot itself in the foot with penalties and red-zone ineffectiveness (1-for-5). The Packers just seem to have a penchant for playing at their opponent’s level, so we’ll just have to see what’s in store for a Monday Night Football matchup versus the Eagles.

13. San Francisco 49ers (13)

Feed Christian McCaffrey—that was what the San Francisco 49ers needed to do on Sunday to win at MetLife Stadium. Mission accomplished. CMC turned 33 touches into 173 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns, carrying San Francisco to a 10-point victory over the Giants. The 49ers don’t necessarily look like an impressive six-win team, but being three games above .500 is quite remarkable given all the injuries.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (17)

Where has this version of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense been? Against a historically great offense, Pittsburgh generated six takeaways and turned them into 24 points. Aaron Rodgers and Co. didn’t play particularly well in this one, but it didn’t matter because Pittsburgh put on a defensive clinic. What we’ve seen from this unit over the first two months of the season suggests regression will happen, but that was a monumental win for the Steelers (5-3) ahead of another tough matchup against the Chargers.

15. Chicago Bears (15)

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and then reaching in at the last second to snag the win, that is what the Chicago Bears did in Week 9. Chicago led Cincinnati 41-27 with 2:24 left, and Caleb Williams next took the field trailing 42-21 with 54 seconds left. Thankfully for him, rookie tight end Colston Loveland delivered the game-winning touchdown that could be his breakout moment in the NFL. It was too close for comfort, and the Bears’ defense is a mess, but Chicago comes out of it with a 5-3 record and a chance at its sixth win if it can handle its business at home in Week 10 versus the Giants.

16. Carolina Panthers (21)

Look at what happens when Dave Canales makes Rico Dowdle the centerpiece of the Carolina Panthers offense. We also have to acknowledge the fine work done by this Panthers defense on Sunday at Lambeau Field, recording two critical takeaways and holding Green Bay to 1-for-5 in the red zone. This is a great recovery after the Buffalo game, and Carolina now has a shot at its sixth win of the season in early November. Who saw that coming after the 1-3 start?

17. Minnesota Vikings (24)

For the Minnesota Vikings playoff hopes to remain alive, they desperately needed a big win against a top-flight opponent. All three sides of the ball proved instrumental in Sunday’s stunning win in Detroit. J.J. McCarthy was outstanding in the first half, Aaron Jones had a big game, big plays on special teams generated points, and Brian Flores’ defense got back on track. While a 4-4 record still leaves something to be desired, the arrow is pointing up on the Vikings as they head into a Week 10 fight at home versus Baltimore.

18. Baltimore Ravens (20)

Here come the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson returns and this offense, for the most part, fires on all cylinders and the defense is playing relatively well with Roquan Smith back on the field. Health coming out of the bye week has helped deliver two consecutive wins for Baltimore, all at a time when the Steelers are struggling. If the Ravens can go into Minnesota and win in Week 10, this might be the new favorite in the AFC North moving forward.

19. Houston Texans (13)

The C.J. Stroud concussion wiped out whatever chance the Houston Texans had of taking out Denver in Week 9. Houston’s defense held on for as long as it could, but that unit was bound to break eventually since the Texans’ offense had five three-and-outs after taking a 15-7 lead. If Stroud doesn’t clear the concussion protocol this week, Houston will be staring down a 3-6 record.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (16)

That version of the Jacksonville Jaguars that started the season 4-1 with victories over the 49ers and Chiefs is long gone. There are plenty of reasons for the regression, including this defense’s historic takeaway rate plummeting back to normal. However, the holes on this offense have also become evident, and Trevor Lawrence is demonstrating that he’s simply never going to recapture the form we saw a few seasons ago. Going to OT against the Raiders is unacceptable; Jacksonville looks like a mediocre football team.

21. Arizona Cardinals (23)

Marvin Harrison Jr. is establishing himself as a true No.1 wide receiver and the Arizona Cardinals held onto a fourth-quarter lead. Those are the two biggest developments for Arizona coming out of Monday Night Football. Now, Kyler Murray is poised to return to the starting lineup and the Cardinals offense has looked worse with him under center. Maybe, though, Arizona just figured out its passing game and Murray can keep this going. We’re not optimistic, especially since its a matchup against the Seahawks defense.

22. Atlanta Falcons (22)

Keeping it close on the road against the Patriots is nice, but the end result is still a 3-5 record for the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s outlook seemed promising after beating Buffalo on Monday Night Football, but the Falcons are now riding a three-game losing streak and set to face an Indianapolis team that will be looking to rebound after a stunning Week 9 loss. It suddenly feels like this could be a 10-loss team by the time the season ends, given there are still matchups versus the Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Rams, too.

23. Dallas Cowboys (18)

Fumbles likely cost the Dallas Cowboys two scoring drives on Monday night, but it wouldn’t have mattered because this defense would’ve just given up the game-winning points. Trading for Logan Wilson and whoever else Jerry Jones thinks will help won’t move the needle, not even close. This team is everything the Bengals were in 2024.

24. Washington Commanders (19)

There will be discourse about whether or not Jayden Daniels should’ve been playing in that moment, but that shouldn’t be the real discussion. The Washington Commanders roster is bad, injuries play a part of that, but years of poor drafting are the biggest reason why. This is also the oldest roster in the NFL. It might be in the Commanders’ best long-term interest to be a seller at the NFL trade deadline and start prioritizing the 2026 NFL Draft.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t trade Trey Hendrickson because that is how this defense looks when he isn’t on the field. That is a bigger indictment on the ‘talent’ assembled by the Bengals front office, but the end result is that this team is a worse version of what fans saw last year. If the losses keep piling up, it is fair to wonder if the Bengals eventually consider just shutting Joe Burrow down for the season because he does not need to return to this.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (29)

Brock Bowers returns and Geno Smith delivers a season-best performance, looking like an above-average starting quarterback. How about that. Las Vegas clearly doesn’t have the offensive line nor the defense to beat the Broncos or Cowboys in the next two weeks, but at least a Bowers-led Raiders offense looks capable of winning two more gmaes this season.

27. New York Giants (27)

This is the new normal for the New York Giants offense. Even against an injury-decimated 49ers defnese that struggles mightily to rush the passer, New York finished under 300 total yards on Sunday and much of the damage came after San Francisco had a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. The hope is just gone with this team and the only desire now should be for Jaxson Dart to stay healthy and steadily make improvements.

28. Miami Dolphins (26)

The true victory for the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 is the firing of general manager Chris Grier. He is responsible for constructing one of the league’s worst rosters, and that is the biggest reason why this team has fallen off so drastically in the last two years. A head-coaching change and new quarterback still feel necessary, but the biggest step has finally been taken.

29. New Orleans Saints (26)

While we understand that the New Orleans Saints want to use the rest of the season to evaluate Tyler Shough, it would still be in the team’s best interest to be a fairly aggressive seller atthe NFL trade deadline. Move on from Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Alontae Taylor and Carl Granderson. This roster needs to be reloaded and trading away contributors now will give the front office a better shot at rebuilding the roster.

30. Cleveland Browns (30)

We can see the rationale in the Cleveland Browns not trading Myles Garrett, given he chose to stay with the franchise this offseason for the money. What we don’t understand is the franchise’s commitment to Dillon Gabriel, who hasn’t looked like an NFL-caliber starting quarterback since taking the field. If Shedeur Sanders isn’t any closer to making his first NFL start after Week 9, that is a further indictment of the Browns’ entire organization.

31. New York Jets (31)

Can that first victory of the season serve as some sort of springboard for Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets? They’ve shown some fight this season versus Denver and Tampa Bay, losing by 4 total points, but that elusive first win is now in the books. Selling at the NFL trade deadline is still the right call for the Jets, but there’s reason to hold out hope for 3-4 more wins over the rest of the season.

32. Tennessee Titans (32)

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Week 8

1. Indianapolis Colts (1)

The Indianapolis Colts have the best record in the NFL right now, which warrants the top spot in the power rankings entering Week 9. Indianapolis’ résumé—with signature wins over the Chargers and Broncos—paired with the preseason skepticism surrounding this team, explains why some remain cautious about buying in. What Shane Steichen and company keep demonstrating, however, is that they can dominate weaker competition and rise to the level of tougher opponents. Sunday’s win was the latest example of that. Given the Colts’ strengths, they should go into Pittsburgh next week and beat Aaron Rodgers.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ dominance continues. If they hadn’t taken their foot off the break on Monday Night Football, it would’ve been three consecutive games with 30-plus points scored. Still, Kansas City has to feel great about the 21-0 second half. This is still a three-loss team, including that painful MNF loss to Jacksonville in Week 5. As long as Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice keep doing this, though, Kansas City can win every single game remaining on its schedule and be the overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl.

3. Green Bay Packers (6)

Jordan Love has made that ascension into the next tier of top quarterbacks, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Green Bay Packers. The play-calling and offensive line aren’t where they need to be right now, which is playing some part in this unit’s penchant for three-and-outs mixed between explosive plays. Fortunately for Matt LaFleur, he has time to figure those issues out because Love and this Packers defense are playing at a top level.

4. Detroit Lions (2)

Coming out of the Week 8 bye, the Detroit Lions are starting to get healthier defensively. The time off also provides offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard an opportunity to make adjustments, learning from their first seven games as play-callers to better position their units moving forward. At 5-2, fielding one of the best rosters in the NFL, Detroit can quickly demonstrate in the second half of the season that it’s the team to beat in the NFC.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

Survival. That’s all Week 8 needed to be about for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offense has been devastated by injuries and desperately needs some time off. So, while Baker Mayfield’s MVP campaign is taking some big hits, the Buccaneers’ defense is rising to the occasion. Excellent defense is what the Buccaneers didn’t have last season. If they can return from the Week 9 bye with the offensive line in better shape and both Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving returning to the field, that 6-2 record will feel even better.

6. Seattle Seahawks (5)

The Seattle Seahawks have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, especially once Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love return to the secondary. One unit that’s really flying under the radar, though, is Seattle’s offensive line. Heading into the Week 8 bye, the Seahawks ranked 21st in ESPN pass-block win rate (58 percent) and 12th in run-block win rate (72 percent). Last year, they were in the bottom 10. That’s been one of the biggest keys to Sam Darnold playing so well this season. Now, as Seattle heads into a Week 9 matchup versus Washington, the next objective is finding a way to run the football more effectively (26th in Rush Success Rate), which should help improve an offense that entered the bye with the fifth-lowest third-down conversion rate in the NFL.

7. Buffalo Bills (7)

That’s something much closer to the version of the Buffalo Bills that Bills Mafia expected this season. James Cook shouldered the load for this offense early, proving instrumental in Buffalo taking a 26-3 lead. That forced Carolina to go away from the one thing it can do well, run the football, and that was all she wrote in this one-sided blowout. It’s the kind of confidence builder Buffalo needs before facing the Chiefs, especially given how dominant Kansas City has looked lately.

8. Denver Broncos (9)

After throwing a pick on the opening drive, Bo Nix and this Denver Broncos offense locked in, and the rest is history. Considering how dominant the Cowboys’ offense had been until now, Sunday’s win over the Cowboys felt like the most well-rounded performance by the Broncos all season. If Nix and Denver’s ground game can maintain anything close to the effectiveness we’ve seen in the last five quarters, this could become the second-best team in the AFC. That said, we’re at least a month away from buying into Nix at that level.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (10)

That’s a good note for the Philadelphia Eagles to enter the bye week on. Saquon Barkley (174 scrimmage yards) got going again, and Jalen Hurts had nearly as many touchdowns (four) as incompletions. Nick Sirianni has to feel particularly good about how the run game looked. Carryover will be necessary after the bye, given the upcoming stretch includes matchups at Green Bay, versus Detroit, and at Dallas.

10. Los Angeles Rams (8)

Special-teams woes and some mistakes are the reason why the Los Angeles Rams entered their bye with a 5-2 record instead of an undefeated mark. Still, Sean McVay and Les Snead have to feel great about this team sitting near the top of the NFC West given the injuries suffered by Puka Nacua, Rob Havenstein and Ahkello Witherspoon. Los Angeles is one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL right now, boasting a top-10 defense and offense. We’ll find out quickly just where the Rams rank among the top NFC teams, as they face the 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers in November.

11. New England Patriots (11)

Drake Maye had one thing left to prove nationally entering Week 9: could he maintain that All-Pro-level play against a top-shelf defense? He proved he could do just that on Sunday. Equally meaningful for the New England Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson’s breakout game has arrived. This five-game win streak has provided a litany of reasons why New England looks like a very good team right now — and one that’s legitimately capable of winning 11 games.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (15)

Moving the Los Angeles Chargers up this many spots in our NFL power rankings is more about the return of Joe Alt than the Thursday Night Football victory over Minnesota. As that game demonstrated, though, getting the standout blindside protector back on the field actually gives Justin Herbert time to throw to this excellent cast of weapons, and it helps out the run game. Plus, the Chargers’ defense seems to be getting back on track. Los Angeles has three very winnable games (at Titans, vs. Steelers, and at Jaguars) ahead, so there is a path to an 8-3 record entering the bye week.

13. Houston Texans (21)

Winning that game without Nico Collins feels monumental for the Houston Texans. C.J. Stroud certainly benefited from the fact that the 49ers’ front seven has been decimated by injuries, but he still played extremely well on Sunday against a game plan from one of the league’s top defensive coordinators. Houston is now 3-1 in its last four games and if it can win at home next week versus Denver, this is a playoff contender again.

14. San Francisco 49ers (13)

A week later, it feels like that victory over Atlanta says a lot more about the Falcons than it does the San Francisco 49ers. This looked like an injury-plagued team on Sunday in Houston and the issues up front, resulting in a non-existent run game, reared their ugly head again for San Francisco. There’s still a 5-3 record, but there are still some tough matchups remaining on the schedule and the defense is clearly regressing.

15. Chicago Bears (14)

The Chicago Bears have no one but themselves to blame for Sunday’s loss. Poor decision-making before halftime cost Chicago points, and the situational play didn’t get any better with a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, as Caleb Williams came up inches short on his goal-line dive and then threw way off the mark on fourth-and-goal to lose the game. With the way this Bears defense is performing and the inconsistency of this offense in the first year of the Caleb Williams–Ben Johnson pairing, there’s an outside shot Chicago loses next week to the Bengals.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (18)

It’s not hard to see what went wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars during their two-game losing streak before the bye. The defense couldn’t generate takeaways after recording 14 in its first five games , and the offensive line allowed 14 sacks while the rushing attack mustered just 76.5 rushing yards per game. Those takeaways had masked other issues — drops and inconsistency from Trevor Lawrence — that are now glaring. If those areas don’t improve quickly coming out of the bye, Jacksonville could lose three of its next four games.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (13)

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have above-average quarterback play and it’s not going to matter. There’s a real possibility of this Steelers defense being bad enough to allow the Baltimore Ravens to steal the AFC North with a second-half revival. It’s a shame for Aaron Rodgers, because he’s played very well this season and is making this passing game work despite only having one true reliable wide receiver. With a looming matchup versus Indianapolis in Week 9, the Steelers will likely at .500 next Sunday.

18. Dallas Cowboys (16)

Dak Prescott and this Dallas Cowboys offense need to be near-flawless to overcome the defense. They were nothing close to that on Sunday. There’s every reason to believe this passing attack will rebound quickly, especially next week on Monday Night Football versus Arizona. However, no matter who Jerry Jones acquires at the NFL trade deadline, this defense won’t be good enough to make the playoffs.

19. Washington Commanders (19)

The lone bright spot that could’ve come out of that ugly Monday Night Football loss for the Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin’s return, was wiped out by the Pro Bowl wideout exiting again with a quad injury. Jayden Daniels could return in Week 9, but the Commanders are now two games below .500 and entering a two-game stretch that will almost certainly result in a 3-7 record. Realistically, Washington will be 4-7 entering its bye week.

20. Baltimore Ravens (26)

The Baltimore Ravens might finally be turning a corner, which is very unfortuante for the rest of the AFC North. It wasn’t a banner performance by any means, but a victory without Lamar Jackson against Chicago is a significant step forward.

21. Carolina Panthers (20)

The only path to victory for the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 was stopping the run and getting a big game from Rico Dowdle. James Cook put up 200 rushing yards in three quarters, and Carolina found itself down three scores quickly. Sunday was a game that put the Panthers back in their place as a league-average team that can win when things are going right. That doesn’t bode well for a Week 9 matchup at Lambeau Field.

22. Atlanta Falcons (17)

We’re going to need an explanation from Zac Robinson on why the Atlanta Falcons abandoned the run game so early. Facing one of the league’s worst defenses, Atlanta put the ball far too much in Kirk Cousins’ hands when it was still a close game. Unsurprisingly, especially with Drake London out, he looked just as bad as he did last season. Of course, it’s also worth recognizing how bad the Falcons’ offensive line has been over the last two games — going from beating the Commanders and Bills to dropping games against San Francisco and Miami. It’ll only get worse from here with the Patriots and Colts up next.

23. Arizona Cardinals (25)

The Arizona Cardinals have a -1 point differential this season, better than multiple four-win teams (Bears, Panthers, Jaguars, and Chargers) and just behind the five-win 49ers and Eagles. Remarkably, Arizona has outscored its opponents by 44 points through the first three quarters of games but has been outscored by 45 points in the fourth. This is a good team that implodes in the final 15 minutes. Given that Kyler Murray will return as the starter in Week 9, even though Jacoby Brissett has been more effective so far, it’s hard to see significant improvement coming for the Cardinals.

24. Minnesota Vikings (23)

It’s now beyond time to panic with the Minnesota Vikings. The bye week is already behind them, and it’s pretty evident, seven games into the season, that there isn’t a reliable starting-caliber quarterback on this roster. Earlier in the season, that could be masked a bit more because of the defense. Now, with the pass rush regressing, the secondary has been exposed, and Minnesota’s defense has been just as bad as its quarterback play in the last month. Even worse for the Vikings, they have a 3-4 record before a stretch against the Lions, Ravens, Bears, Packers, Seahawks, Commanders, and Cowboys. A losing record now feels inevitable.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (22)

New quarterback, same team. The Cincinnati Bengals are a carbon copy of what we saw last season—a team that needs to score on nearly every possession because its defense might give up just as many scoring drives. The fact that nothing has changed is an indictment of the entire organization. At this point, trading Trey Hendrickson and waving the white flag on this version of the team might be the best idea. Then again, it’s hard to imagine this front office and coaching staff executing the kind of draft-and-develop approach necessary to turn this Bengals defense around.

26. Miami Dolphins (31)

That will probably go down as the best performance of the season for the Miami Dolphins. Defensively, this unit played extremely well and took full advantage of Atlanta abandoning the run far too early. De’Von Achane and Tua Tagovailoa capitalized on that, putting Miami up 24-3 and making this a Week 8 blowout that no one saw coming. This win probably won’t be enough to save Mike McDaniel’s job long term, but it’s promising to see the fight this team showed on the road.

27. New York Giants (24)

The life was taken out of the New York Giants’ season immediately after the Cam Skattebo injury. He was more than just an excellent running back — the rookie was the heart of this Giants team. With him done for the season, there will be far too much of this offense placed on Jaxson Dart’s shoulders. The only hope now is for Dart to stay healthy, for Skattebo to make a full recovery, and for a new Giants coaching staff to be in place next season.

28. New Orleans Saints (28)

The Spencer Rattler era ends as quickly as it seemed to be taking off. He wasn’t entirely to blame for all the turnovers committed by this New Orleans Saints offense in Sunday’s 20-point home loss, but we can’t fault Kellen Moore for making a change. At 1-7 with the NFL trade deadline nearing, it seems increasingly likely that Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks and a few veterans could be off this roster in the near future.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (29)

The one hope for the Las Vegas Raiders to be a competitive team this season and win seven to nine games was having an above-average offense. Instead, Geno Smith has suddenly regressed to the player he was in New York. Brock Bowers is dealing with a serious knee injury, and neither Smith nor Ashton Jeanty stands much chance behind this struggling offensive line. Coming out of the bye, without an offensive turnaround, the Raiders might only win two more games this season. Smith has a low passer rating, ranks near the bottom in the league for interceptions (tied for most with 10), and has been benched recently after poor performances, leaving the team in a difficult position offensively.

30. Cleveland Browns (27)

There’s just nothing inspiring about watching Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. It wouldn’t have made a difference if Shedeur Sanders or Joe Flacco were under center on Sunday — the Cleveland Browns defense didn’t perform well enough to win. Still, Gabriel hasn’t shown the physical tools that starting-caliber quarterbacks need. With a matchup next week against the Jets, Cleveland’s defense should absolutely rebound in a win.

Aaron Glenn gets his first win as a head coach, and the New York Jets deliver their best offensive performance since the regular-season opener. Glenn’s team, led by Justin Fields, showed real fight on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, responding to a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with 15 unanswered points and a timely defensive stop for that elusive victory. This is still one of the worst NFL teams in 2025, but Glenn and the Jets finally delivered a performance that gives fans a little hope for the future.

32. Tennessee Titans (30)

The Tennessee Titans are in a class of their own as the worst team in the NFL. It legitimately took another franchise finding unique ways to give the game away, in the form of 14 points, for Tennessee to win its lone game this season. Outside of that, this has looked like by far the worst roster and worst-coached team in the league. Cam Ward deserves so much better than this.

Week 7

1. Indianapolis Colts (2)

What else do the Indianapolis Colts have left to prove? The offensive line and receiving corps in Shane Steichen’s system have provided the perfect supporting cast for Daniel Jones, especially with defenses still having to respect Jonathan Taylor in the backfield amid his All-Pro season. Defensively, Indianapolis just delivered one of its best performances of the season even with top corner Charvarius Ward on IR. Indianapolis is the Super Bowl contender we didn’t see coming, but it’s undeniable at this point.

2. Detroit Lions (3)

The resiliency of the Detroit Lions is remarkable. A decimated secondary forced to start backups and rely on career journeymen is one of the biggest reasons why Detroit won on Monday Night Football. Well, them and Jahmyr Gibbs. It hasn’t mattered in these last three years who the defensive or offensive coordinator is, this team is a reflection on head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions have one of the best NFL rosters in 2025 and they are going to get healthier. With how wide-open the NFL is this year, Detroit has as good of a chance as anyone as hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5)

This is the Kansas City Chiefs offense now. Patrick Mahomes has a deep threat (Tyquan Thornton) that defenses have to respect, an offensive weapon (Xavier Worthy) and two chain-movers (Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice) who consistently get open. Oh, he also is playing with far more confidence in his offensive line than he has in years. The only thing Kansas City’s offense is missing is an explosive running back, but there’s a chance of that being found at the NFL trade deadline.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

Baker Mayfield was dreadful on Monday Night Football, there’s no other way around it. It proved especially costly because, outside of the one big touchdown run allowed, this Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense held its own against an elite unit. Mayfield will be able to put this game behind him, he’s played at an MVP-caliber level until now. However, the long-term absence of Mike Evans and the lingering Chris Godwin injury could start taking a toll on the efficiency of this passing game.

5. Seattle Seahawks (4)

A 5-2 record going into the Week 8 bye. Certainly not we expected from the Seattle Seahawks, but this defense is playing at an exceptional level, the offensive line is respectable for the first time in years and Sam Darnold looks like a Pro Bowl quarterback. This looks like one of the five best NFL teams right now. Best of all for Seattle, its defense will get back two of its most critical pieces in November.

6. Green Bay Packers (6)

Micah Parsons earned his money on Sunday. Not only did the All-Pro edge rusher contribute 3 sacks on his own, but his very presence proved essential in the team setting a season-high in six. We could knock the Green Bay Packers for putting themselves in a position where they nearly lost to Arizona, but the Cardinals have taken the Colts, 49ers, and Seahawks to the brink this season too. Now, the Packers get to unleash Parsons on Aaron Rodgers while hoping Jordan Love outduels his mentor.

7. Buffalo Bills (8)

It’s not a given that this Buffalo Bills defense will improve coming out of the bye. During their recent two-game losing streak, Buffalo allowed opponents to average 8.1 yards per attempt, and this unit has been pretty abysmal against the run (156.3 rush ypg, 5.8 ypc allowed). Josh Allen, behind an elite offensive line, is still an incredible force who will propel Buffalo to double-digit victories and likely the AFC East crown, but there’s now real reason to question if Buffalo can overcome its defensive issues come playoff time.

8. Los Angeles Rams (13)

No Puka Nacua? No problem for the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford still threw five touchdowns, connecting with 10 different receivers in a remarkably efficient performance. The most impressive showing, of course, came from the Rams’ defensive line, which generated 11 QB hits and 7 sacks. Los Angeles will get Nacua back following its Week 8 bye, and Sean McVay has to feel like his team should have an even better record if not for some special teams woes.

9. Denver Broncos (11