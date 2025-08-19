The Detroit Lions posted the best record in the NFL last season, 15-2, only to suffer a first-round exit in the NFL Playoffs. Coming off an offseason that saw turnover on the coaching staff, there’s more pressure on a talented roster to overcome a tough Lions schedule.

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Lions predictions for the 2025 NFL season.

Week 1 @ Green Bay Packers: Loss (0-1)

For the first time since 2022, the Lions’ schedule will open with a loss in Week 1. It’s going to take time for the new play-callers to settle in, and the Lions’ interior offensive line will likely be a weakness early in the season. Dealing with all of that in a regular-season opener at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers proves too much to overcome for Detroit. Revenge will come later in the year; this won’t be the best version of the Lions.

Prediction: Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 24

Week 2 vs Chicago Bears: Win (1-1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has made it pretty clear that the Lions roster is looking forward to this game. For all the love Detroit has for Ben Johnson, he poached a lot of quality coaching talent. In time, he’ll get the most out of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. That time isn’t Week 2. Detroit’s familiarity with Johnson’s scheme and the huge gap in both talent and depth between these two teams will be apparent in Detroit’s win.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 28, Chicago Bears 17

Week 3 @ Baltimore Ravens: Loss (1-2)

Once again, it’s the acclimation period that comes back to hurt Detroit on the road. Racing the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry take advantage of a few lapses by the first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. On the other side of the ball, Baltimore will exploit the middle of Detroit’s offensive line to keep Jared Goff out of rhythm with his receivers well-covered. This is the downside of being a great team in recent years, getting coordinators poached and facing first-place teams gives Detroit some early challenges.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens 27, Detroit Lions 20

Week 4 vs Cleveland Browns: Win (2-2)

The Lions’ schedule doesn’t have a lot of ‘gimme’ games, but this should be one of them. Aidan Hutchinson should thrive against one of the worst NFL offensive lines, and Joe Flacco’s penchant for turnover-worthy plays will provide Detroit’s secondary with plenty of chances for interceptions. With takeaways providing better field position, the Lions’ offense punches in four touchdowns en route to a double-digit victory at home over the Cleveland Browns.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 28, Cleveland Browns 13

Week 5 @ Cincinnati Bengals: Win (3-2)

As dangerous as the Cincinnati Bengals passing game is, their offensive line and defense are that bad. Winning the battle in the trenches is the primary key to a Lions’ victory, and they should be able to accomplish it with relative ease. Facing the Bengals’ defense allows Goff and company to get settled into offensive coordinator John Morton’s offense. Detroit is starting to round into form at the right time.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 35, Cincinnati Bengals 28

Week 6 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Win (4-2)

The Lions are one of the teams best equipped to battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs, especially if wide receiver Rashee Rice is suspended for this matchup. Aidan Hutchinson can win most of the matchups off the edge, and the Lions’ corners match up pretty well against the Chiefs’ pass-catchers. We do expect Chris Jones to be a game-wrecker, but David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will do enough to propel Detroit to a victory on Sunday Night Football.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 24, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Week 7 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loss (4-3)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a better team than some realize. A defensive front of Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Haason Reddick, and Yaya Diaby can cause disruption up front against Detroit. Tampa Bay also has an outstanding offensive line—one that can provide Baker Mayfield with enough time to pepper the NFL’s best receiver trio (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka). On Monday Night Football, the Buccaneers will make a statement at the Lions’ expense.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Detroit Lions 27

Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings: Win (5-3)

Coming off the bye week, Detroit gets back on track against the Minnesota Vikings. While Minnesota is great up front, its secondary can be exploited and both St. Brown and Jameson Williams will do that on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. The Lions will also do a good job causing some confusion for first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and those two factors are what will secure a Lions’ victory.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 27, Minnesota Vikings 24

Week 10 @ Washington Commanders: Win (6-3)

If there’s one game we believe Campbell and the locker room have circled on the Lions’ schedule, it’s the rematch against the Washington Commanders. The fact that it’s played at home makes it that much better for the Lions. The issues Detroit had against this Commanders defense in the Divisional Round will be forgotten, with Goff and Gibbs leading four touchdown drives in a 10-point victory.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 34, Washington Commanders 24

Week 11 @ Philadelphia Eagles: Win (7-3)

Detroit won’t win as many regular-season games as it did in 2024, but the victories it does achieve will carry more weight. The epitome of that will come in Week 11, when the Lions go into hostile territory and beat the Philadelphia Eagles. A late turnover by Jalen Hurts allows Goff to move the offense into Eagles’ territory, setting up Jake Bates for the game-winning field goal.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 31, Philadelphia Eagles 28

Week 12 vs New York Giants: Win (8-3)

For the first time since Week 4, Detroit finally gets to face an NFL team that isn’t viewed as a playoff contender. It could be considered a trap game, but that’s not something the Lions coaching staff would allow to happen. While the New York Giants defensive line will cause some problems for Detroit up front, the other advantages the Lions have (quarterback, talent, depth, and coaching) will easily decide this matchup.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 17

Week 13 vs Green Bay Packers: Win (9-3)

The Lions get their revenge for the season-opening loss in Green Bay. Detroit’s defensive line sacks Jordan Love three times and forces a second-half interception. Pair that with the Lions’ offensive line having more cohesion than in Week 1, and those ingredients will help the team improve to 9-3.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 28, Green Bay Packers 20

Week 14 vs Dallas Cowboys: Win (10-3)

Just over 13 months removed from his devastating injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson will get to strengthen his resume for both Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. The Pro Bowl edge rusher will sack Dak Prescott twice, highlighting a strong performance by this Lions’ pass rush that secures double-digit wins for the third consecutive season.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 31, Dallas Cowboys 21

Week 15 @ Los Angeles Rams: Loss (10-4)

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams avenge their recent losses to the Lions. Detroit will have the benefit of 10 days off after facing Dallas on Thursday Night Football the previous week, but the Rams’ defensive line delivers a season-best performance. It’ll be a low-scoring affair, but Stafford comes through with some fourth-quarter heroics to upset his former team.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 20, Detroit Lions 17

Week 16 vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Win (11-4)

If there’s one thing this Lions’ defense loves, it’s facing Aaron Rodgers. He’ll be 42 years old when Detroit faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his age will show. Kerby Joseph picks him off, Hutchinson and Alim McNeil each record a sack, and the Lions’ run game eclipses 150 yards against the Steelers’ defense.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 23, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

Week 17 @ Minnesota Vikings: Loss (11-5)

McCarthy will be settled in this late in the regular season, positioning the Vikings’ quarterback to take full advantage of the best supporting cast in the NFL. In the Lions vs Vikings rematch, Minnesota’s pass rush and offensive weapons make big plays at home. The loss will ensure Detroit doesn’t earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed, missing out on home-field advantage and that first-round bye.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 24

Week 18 @ Chicago Bears: Win (12-5)

With the first-round bye off the table, the Lions will have to use Week 18 as a tune-up game before the playoffs. It also helps that they can end the regular season by completing a sweep of the Bears and doing it in Chicago. Williams and the Bears’ offense will look a lot better with a full season in Johnson’s scheme, that still won’t be enough to beat Detroit.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 24