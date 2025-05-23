Highest paid NFL players 2025: Highest paid NFL quarterbacks, highest paid players by position

Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Who are the highest paid NFL players? As the salary cap climbs, the top NFL player salaries are skyrocketing each year with record-setting contracts resetting the market.

While quarterbacks are the highest-paid NFL players, teams are beginning to spend a lot more money on edge rushers, cornerbacks, offensive tackles, and wide receivers. Between the skyrocketing NFL salary cap, TV rights deals worth more than $100 billion and stadium revenue, the highest-paid players in NFL are cashing in.

Here are the highest paid NFL players in 2025. We’ve broken down our list into sections; providing you with the highest paid NFL quarterbacks right now, the highest paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL and the highest paid NFL players by position.

Highest paid NFL players 2025: 10 highest paid non-quarterbacks

10. Derek Stingley Jr, cornerback, Houston Texans – $30 million salary

Derek Stingley Jr contract: 3 years, $90M

3 years, $90M Derek Stingley Jr cap hit: $11.027 million

$11.027 million Derek Stingley Jr free agent: 2030 Derek Stingley Jr salary 2025: $1.1M base

$1.1M base Derek Stingley Jr AAV: $30 million

$30 million Derek Stingley Jr career earnings: $29.93M

Derek Stingley Jr. is the highest paid cornerback in the NFL right now. Selected by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Stingley Jr. became the first cornerback to make $30 million per season. Interestingly, Stingley was part of the 2019 LSU Tigers team that featured four of the highest paid NFL players – Stingley Jr., Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson – with the star players signed to $666 million in total contracts. Moving forward, Stingley’s average annual salary ($30 million) will be more than he made in his first three NFL seasons. While $89 million of the three-year, $90 million deal was guaranteed, that includes his fully-guaranteed fifth-year team option for 2026 which is tacked onto the contract.

9. Chris Jones, defensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs – $31.75 million salary

Chris Jones contract: 5 years, $158.75M

5 years, $158.75M Chris Jones cap hit 2025: $23.6 million

$23.6 million Chris Jones free agent: 2029 Chris Jones salary 2025: $13.75 million base

$13.75 million base Chris Jones AAV: $31.75 million

$31.75 million Chris Jones career earnings: $125.773 million

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro lineman Chris Jones is the highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. A second-round pick in he 2016 NFL Draft, Jones has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and earned Six Pro Bowl nods with six All-Pro selections. The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle also holds the NFL record for most consecutive games (11) with a sack. Jones’ deal likely ensures he’ll spend his entire career in Kansas City, as he won’t be a free agent until he is 35 years old.

8. A.J. Brown, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles – $32 million salary

A.J. Brown contract: 3 years, $96 million

3 years, $96 million A.J. Brown cap hit 2025: $17.59 million

$17.59 million A.J. Brown free agent: 2030 A.J. Brown salary 2025: $1.17 million base

$1.17 million base A.J. Brown AAV: $32 million

$32 million A.J. Brown career earnings: $61.86 million

The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver A.J. Brown to a three-year, $96 million contract extension in April 2024, moving him back into the list of the 10 highest paid NFL players. Months later, the All-Pro wideout scored a touchdown in the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory. Heading into his age-28 season, Brown is under team control through 2029 with a sizable $53.52 million dead cap hit when his contract expires in 2030.

7. D.K. Metcalf, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers – $33 million salary

DK Metcalf contract: 5 years, $150 million

5 years, $150 million DK Metcalf cap hit 2025: $18 million

$18 million DK Metcalf free agent: 2030 DK Metcalf salary 2025: $18 million base

$18 million base DK Metcalf AAV: $33 million

$33 million DK Metcalf career earnings: $61.685 million

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf in March, sending a 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks, then immediately signed him to a five-year contract extension worth $150 million. While the total value of the deal carries a $30 million AAV, in combination with his previous deal, Metcalf has a $33 million average annual salary. The Steelers will have him under team control through his age-32 season.

6. CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys – $34 million salary

CeeDee Lamb contract: 4 years, $136 million

4 years, $136 million CeeDee Lamb cap hit (2025): $15.332 million

$15.332 million CeeDee Lamb free agent: 2029 CeeDee Lamb salary (2025): $1.85M base

$1.85M base CeeDee Lamb AAV: $34 million

$34 million CeeDee Lamb career earnings: $53.3 million

The Dallas Cowboys made CeeDee Lamb one of the highest paid NFL players ever on August 26, 2024, agreeing to a four-year deal worth $136 million. Lamb’s average annual salary ($34 million) falls just behind Justin Jefferson, making him the third highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. While Lamb came under Jefferson’s AAV, he did receive a $38 million signing bonus, more than Jefferson received from Minnesota. Lamb’s cap hit climbs to $38.6 million in 2026 with a $41.6 million cap hit in 2027.

5. Nick Bosa, edge rusher, San Francisco 49ers – $34 million salary

Nick Bosa contract: 5 years, $170 million

5 years, $170 million Nick Bosa cap hit (2025): $20.519 million

$20.519 million Nick Bosa free agent: 2029 Nick Bosa cap hit (2024): $1.17M base

$1.17M base Nick Bosa AAV: $34 million

$34 million Nick Bosa Career Earnings: $101.5 million

The San Francisco 49ers signed All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa to a five-year, $170 million contract extension in 2023, at the time making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. While Bosa’s deal has since been overtaken by Myles Garrett, the 49ers’ defensive star has the second-biggest contract among defensive players in NFL history. Bosa’s deal includes $29,4111 per-game active bonuses from 2025-’28 and he received a $50 million signing bonus with $122.5 million of the deal guaranteed.

4. Justin Jefferson, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings – $35 million salary

Justin Jefferson contract: 4 years, $140M

4 years, $140M Justin Jefferson cap hit (2025): $15.17M

$15.17M Justin Jefferson free agent: 2029 Justin Jefferson salary 2025: $1.17M base

$1.17M base Justin Jefferson AAV: $35 million

$35 million Justin Jefferson career earnings: $51.9M

The Minnesota Vikings signed Justin Jefferson to a four-year contract extension worth $140 million ahead of the 2024 NFL season, making him one of the highest paid NFL players ever. Since entering the league as the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL raft, Jefferson has earned All-Pro selections in all four seasons and he holds the NFL record for most career receiving yards per game (96.5) entering the 2025 campaign.

3. Maxx Crosby, edge rusher, Las Vegas Raiders – $35.5 million

Maxx Crosby contract: 3 years, $106.5 million

3 years, $106.5 million Maxx Crosby cap hit (2025): $38.153 million

$38.153 million Maxx Crosby free agent: 2030 Maxx Crosby salary 2025: $32.5 million

$32.5 million Maxx Crosby AAV: $35.5 million

$35.5 million Maxx Crosby career earnings: $63.18 million

Maxx Crosby, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, landed a three-year extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. The $106.5 million contract makes him the second-highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, just ahead of fellow edge rusher Nick Bosa. Crosby’s deal includes a $46,000 per-game active bonus and his $29 million salary in 2027 becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year.

2. Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Cleveland Browns – $40 million salary

Myles Garrett contract: 4 years, $160 million

4 years, $160 million Myles Garrett cap hit (2025): $19.722 million

$19.722 million Myles Garrett free agent: 2031 Myles Garrett salary 2025: $1.255M base

$1.255M base Myles Garrett AAV: $40 million

$40 million Myles Garrett career earnings: $124.73M

Just weeks after he publicly requested a trade stating he wanted to play for a contender, edge rusher Myles Garrett signed a $160 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Garrett, the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and in 2024 became the fourth-fastest player to 100 career sacks. Garrett is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history with the most total guarantees ($122.796 million) awarded to any player outside of Ja’Marr Chase.

1. Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals – $41 million salary

Ja’Marr Chase contract: 4 years, $161 million

4 years, $161 million Ja’Marr Chase cap hit (2025): $21.816 million

$21.816 million Ja’Marr Chase free agent: 2030 Ja’Marr Chasee salary 2025: $21.816 million

$21.816 million Ja’Marr Chase AAV: $40 million

$40 million Ja’Marr Chase career earnings: $30.8 million

The Cincinnati Bengals made wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year, $161 million contract extension. Chase, an All-Pro offensive weapon, topped the Myles Garrett contract for the highest average annual salary ($41 million per season) ever in football. With the deal, the Bengals have committed to spending more than $120 million per season on Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow for each of the next four years.

Highest paid NFL players: Highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – $51 million salary

Jalen Hurts contract: 5 years, $255 million

5 years, $255 million Jalen Hurts cap hit (2025): $21.869 million

$21.869 million Jalen Hurts free agent: 2029 Jalen Hurts salary 2025: $1.17 million base

$1.17 million base Jalen Hurts AAV: $51 million

$51 million Jalen Hurts career earnings: $68.9 million

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history. The Super Bowl LIX MVP has the fourth-highest salary ($51 million per season) among NFC quarterbacks. Hurts’ contract carries cap hits of $21.869 million (2025), $31.971 million (2026) and $42.132 million (2027) with a potential $47.549 million cap hit in 2028. The Eagles structured the deal to have four void years to lessen the cap hit during the five seasons of the deal. Hurts has a full no-trade clause and came with $110 million guaranteed at signing with $179.399 million total guaranteed over the lifetime of the deal.

10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – $52 million salary

Lamar Jackson contract: 5 years, $260 million

5 years, $260 million Lamar Jackson cap hit (2025): $43.65 million

$43.65 million Lamar Jackson free agent: 2028 Lamar Jackson salary 2025: $20.25 million

$20.25 million Lamar Jackson AAV: $52 million

$52 million Lamar Jackson career earnings: $144.5M

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is the only player among the highest paid NFL quarterbacks to receive his contract in NFL free agency. The two-time NFL MVP received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore in March 2023 but no teams pursued him on the open market. Baltimore eventually re-signed him to a five-year contract that includes a full no-trade clause, a no-tag clause after 2027 and a $72.5 million signing bonus.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – $52.5 million salary

Justin Herbert contract: 5 years, $262.5M

5 years, $262.5M Justin Herbert cap hit (2025): $37.345 million

$37.345 million Justin Herbert free agent: 2030 Justin Herbert salary 2025: $15 million

$15 million Justin Herbert AAV: $52.5 million

$52.5 million Justin Herbert career earnings: $96.2 million

The Los Angeles Chargers made quarterback Justin Herbert one of the highest paid NFL players ever when they signed him to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension in July 2023. Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, received just a $16.128 million signing bonus but the deal included $133.738 million guaranteed at signing. Herbert’s contract includes a full no-trade clause and he can earn an additional $1.25 million for winning a conference championship with another $1.25 million for a Super Bowl win.

8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – $53 million salary

Brock Purdy contract: 5 years, $265 million

5 years, $265 million Brock Purdy AAV: $53 million

$53 million Brock Purdy cap hit: $9.119 million Brock Purdy free agent: 2031

2031 Brock Purdy career earnings: $2.85 million

Brock Purdy, the last pick (262nd overall) in the 2022, is now one of the highest paid NFL players right now. After making just $2.85 million in the first three years of his rookie-scale contract, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback signed a $265 million contract in May 2025. The deal included $182.55 million total guaranteed, with a $40 million signing bonus and it ties the Jared Goff contract in terms of AAV for the highest paid NFL quarterbacks right now. It’s the largest contract ever for a seventh round pick in NFL Draft history.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – $53 million salary

Jared Goff contract : 4 years, $212 million

: 4 years, $212 million Jared Goff cap hit (2025): $32.6 million

$32.6 million Jared Goff free agent: 2029 Jared Goff salary 2025: $18 million base

$18 million base Jared Goff AAV: $53 million

$53 million Jared Goff career earnings: $241.63 million

Traded away by the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Jared Goff turned his career around with the Detroit Lions to become one of the highest paid NFL players in history. Detroit signed the first overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft to a four-year, $212 million contract extension in 2024, awarding him a $73 million signing bonus with $113.611 million guaranteed at signing. Goff’s contract includes a no-trade clause and has a $1 million salary escalator for a Super Bowl win with at least 50 percent of the snaps played in the regular season.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – $53.1 million salary

Tua Tagovailoa contract: 4 years, $212.4M

4 years, $212.4M Tua Tagovailoa cap hit (2025): $39.181M

$39.181M Tua Tagovailoa free agent: 2029 Tua Tagovailoa salary 2025: $25.046M

$25.046M Tua Tagovailoa AAV: $53.1 million

$53.1 million Tua Tagovailoa career earnings: $73.5M

After demonstrating he could stay fully healthy in 2023 and earning a Pro Bowl selection, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins. Because of his documented history of head injuries, Tagovailoa received just $3.171 million guaranteed at signing, the lowest total among the highest paid NFL quarterbacks. He receives a $44,117 per game bonus for every game he plays in and is guaranteed $54 million of compensation in 2026 if he is rostered on the third day of the league year.

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – $55 million salary

Jordan Love contract : 4 years, $220 million

: 4 years, $220 million Jordan Love cap hit (2025): $29.687 million

$29.687 million Jordan Love free agent: 2029 Jordan Love salary 2025: $11.9 million base

$11.9 million base Jordan Love AAV: $55 million

$55 million Jordan Love career earnings: $98.883 million

After an MVP-caliber second half of the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Jordan Love was signed to a four-year contract extension worth $220 million. Love is tied entering 2025 as the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL right now. While his contract doesn’t include a no-trade clause, he received a $75 million signing bonus with $100.8 million of the contract guaranteed at signing.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – $55 million salary

Joe Burrow contract : 5 years, $275 million

: 5 years, $275 million Joe Burrow cap hit (2025): $46.086 million

$46.086 million Joe Burrow free agent: 2030 Joe Burrow salary 2025: $25.25 million base

$25.25 million base Joe Burrow AAV: $55 million

$55 million Joe Burrow career earnings: $141.9 million

The Cincinnati Bengals sold the naming rights to their stadium to afford paying the Joe Burrow contract. Selected with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the former Heisman Trophy winner has already taken Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Burrow’s contract includes a full no-trade clause with $146.51 million of his $275 million contract guaranteed at signing. However, Cincinnati gave Burrow one of the lowest signing bonuses ($40 million) of the highest paid NFL quarterbacks, but Burrow can restructure his deal in future years to lower his cap hit with his salary converted into a bonus.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars – $55 million salary

Trevor Lawrence contract: 5 years, $275M

5 years, $275M Trevor Lawrence cap hit (2025): $17 million

$17 million Trevor Lawrence free agent: 2031 Trevor Lawrence salary 2025: $2M base

$2M base Trevor Lawrence AAV: $55 million

$55 million Trevor Lawrence career earnings: $70.2M

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joins Joe Burrow and Jared Goff as former No. 1 overall picks who are now among the highest paid NFL quarterbacks. While Lawrence has limited on-field success, with just one career Pro Bowl selection (2022), Jacksonville signed him to a fie-year, $275 million contract extension based in part on his potential. Lawrence’s contract includes a full no-trade clause with $142 million guaranteed at signing, but he only received a $37.5 million signing bonus.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – $55 million salary

Josh Allen contract: 6 years, $330 million

6 years, $330 million Josh Allen cap hit (2025): $41.335 million

$41.335 million Josh Allen free agent: 2031 Josh Allen salary 2025: $1.255 million base

$1.255 million base Josh Allen AAV: $55 million

$55 million Josh Allen career earnings: $174.6 million

After winning his first NFL MVP in 2024, the Buffalo Bills signed quarterback Josh Allen to a new contract extension worth $330 million over six years. Allen’s deal included an NFL record $250 million total guaranteed, with $147 million of that guaranteed at signing. Allen’s contract is also the second-largest in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million over 10 years) and it’s the second-longest deal in the NFL right now.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – $60 million salary

Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $240 million

4 years, $240 million Dak Prescott cap hit (2025): $52.974 million

$52.974 million Dak Prescott free agent: 2029 Dak Prescott salary 2025: $2 million base

$2 million base Dak Prescott AAV: $60 million

$60 million Dak Prescott career earnings: $249 million

The Dallas Cowboys made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history with a four-year extension signed in 2024. Prescott’s $60 million average annual value tops the salaries of the other highest paid NFL quarterbacks by $5 million per season. Despite his lack of success in the postseason, Prescott received $231 million of his deal guaranteed, with a staggering $80 million signing bonus. A year after Prescott signed his deal, Allen still signed for only $55 million per season. As part of Prescott’s contract, Dallas isn’t able to trade him without his approval and they can’t use the franchise tag on him in 2029.

Highest paid quarterbacks in NFL 2025

Here are the salaries of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL right now, ranking the average annual salaries of quarterbacks across the league.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys – $60 million Josh Allen, Bills – $55 million Joe Burrow, Bengals – $55 million Jordan Love, Packers – $55 million Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars – $55 million Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins – $53.1 million Jared Goff, Lions – $53 million Justin Herbert, Chargers – $52.5 million Lamar Jackson, Ravens – $52 million Jalen Hurts, Eagles – $51 million Kyler Murray, Cardinals – $46.1 million Deshaun Watson, Browns – $46 million Kirk Cousins, Falcons – $45 million Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs – $45 million Matthew Stafford, Rams – $40 million Geno Smith, Raiders – $37.5 million AAV Derek Carr, Saints – $37.5 million Sam Darnold, Seahawks – $33.5 million Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers – $33.3 million Justin Fields, Jets – $20 million AAV Daniel Jones, Colts – $14 million AAV Caleb Williams, Bears – $9.871 million AAV Bryce Young, Panthers – $9.488 million AAV Jayden Daniels, Commanders – $9.44M AAV Drake Maye, Patriots – $9.16 million AAV C.J. Stroud, Texans – $9.069 million AAV Anthony Richardson, Colts – $8.49M AAV Marcus Mariota, Commanders $8M AAV Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals – $6.25M AAV Taylor Heinicke, Chargers – $6.2M AAV Cooper Rush, Ravens – $6.1 million AAV Jarrett Stidham, Broncos – $6 million AAV

Highest paid non-quarterbacks in NFL: Top 20 salaries

Here are the 20 highest paid NFL players this season among non-quarterbacks.

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals – $40 million AAV Myles Garrett, Browns – $40 million AAV Maxx Crosby, Raiders – $35.5 million AAV Justin Jefferson, Vikings – $35 million AAV CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys – $34 million AAV Nick Bosa, 49ers — $34 million AAV DK Metcalf, Steelers – $33 million AAV A.J. Brown, Eagles – $32 million AAV Chris Jones, Chiefs – $31.75 million AAV Derek Stingley Jr, Texans – $30 million AAV Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions – $30.002M AAV Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers – $30 million AAV Tyreek Hill, Dolphins – $30M AAV Tee Higgins, AAV – $28.75 million AAV Joshua Hines-Allen, Jaguars – $28.25M AAV Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins – $28.25M AAV Brian Burns, Giants – $28.2M AAV Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers – $28.12M AAV T.J. Watt, Steelers – $28.002M AAV Penei Sewell, Lions – $28M AAV

Highest paid NFL players by position

Contracts courtesy Spotrac. All salary figures and cap hits for the highest paid NFL players are for 2025.

Highest paid running backs in NFL

Who is the paid running back in the NFL?

Saquon Barkley is the highest paid running back in the NFL right now with a $20.6 million average annual salary. Barkley’s contract is worth $1 million more than the Christian McCaffrey contract and is more than $6 million more than the other highest paid running backs.

Highest paid wide receivers in NFL

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – $40.25 million average annual value Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – $35 million AAV CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys – $34 million AAV DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers – $33 million AAV A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles – $32 million AAV Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions – $30.002 million AAV Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers – $30 million AAV Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — $30 million AAV Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals – $28.75 million AAV Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins — $28.25 million AAV

Who is the paid wide receiver in the NFL?

Ja’Marr Chase is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL with a $40.25 million salary, which also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Chase makes more than $5 million more per season than the other highest paid wide receivers in the NFL in 2025.

Highest paid tight ends in NFL

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – $19.1 million AAV Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – $19 million AAV Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – $17.125 million AAV T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – $16.5 million AAV Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – $14.25 million AAV Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – $14 million AAV David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – $13.687 million AAV Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears – $12.5 million AAV Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – $12.1 million AAV Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans – $12 million AAV Evan Engram, Denver Broncos – $11.5 million AAV

Who is the paid tight end in the NFL?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the highest paid tight end in the NFL right now, earning a $19.1 million average annual salary. Kittle is the highest paid tight end in NFL history.

Highest paid offensive linemen in NFL

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $28.12 million AAV Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions – $28 million AAV Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – $27.553 million AAV Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings — $26 million AAV Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders – $25 million AAV Andrew Thomas, New York Giants – $23.5 million AAV Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs – $23.4 million AAV Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons – $22.5 million AAV Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles — $22 million AAV Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles – $21 million AAV

Who is the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL?

Penei Sewell is the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL, earning a $28.12 million annual average salary.

Who is the highest paid offensive guard in the NFL?

Trey Smith is the highest paid offensive guard in the NFL right now with a $23.4 million salary on the franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the highest paid center in the NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey is the highest paid center in the NFL right now, signed to a four-year extension worth $18 million per season.

Highest paid defensive linemen in NFL

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – $40 million AAV Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders – $35.5 million AAV Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers — $34 million AAV Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs – $31.75 million AAV Brian Burns, New York Giants – $28.2 million AAV Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas Raiders – $27.5 million AAV Milton Williams, new England Patriots – $26 million AAV Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans – $24.5 million AAV Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears — $24.5 million AAV Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens – $24.5 million AAV

Highest paid edge rushers in NFL

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – $40 million AAV Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders – $35.5 million AAV Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers — $34 million AAV Joshua Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars – $28.25 million AAV Brian Burns, New York Giants – $28.2 million AAV T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers – $28.002 million AAV Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans – $24.5 million AAV Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears — $24.5 million AAV Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers – $24 million AAV Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks – $21.5 million AAV

Who is the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL?

Myles Garrett is the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL with a $40 million average annual salary, making him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.

Highest paid linebackers in NFL

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers – $21 million AAV Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens — $20 million AAV Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears — $18 million AAV Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles – $17 million AAV Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets – $15 million AAV Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs – $15 million AAV Patrick Queen, Chicago Bears – $13.667 million AAV Terrekk Bernard, Buffalo Bills – $10.535 million AAV Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos – $10.5 million AAV Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks – $9.5 million AAV

Who is the highest paid linebacker in the NFL?

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is the highest paid linebacker in the NFL, earnign $21 million per season. Warner is the highest paid linebacker in NFL history.

Highest paid cornerbacks in NFL

Derek Stingley Jr, Houston Texans – $30 million AAV Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers – $25 million AAV Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins – $24.1 million AAV Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos – $24 million AAV Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers – $21 million AAV AJ Terrell, Atlanta Falcons – $20.25 million AAV Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns – $20.1 million AAV Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints – $19.52 million AAV Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens – $19.5 million AAV Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys – $19.4 million AAV

Who is the highest paid cornerback in the NFL?

Derek Stingley Jr is the highest paid cornerback in the NFL right now with a $30 million average annual salary. Stingley’s AAV is more than $5 million more than the other highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL in 2025.

Highest paid safety in NFL

Antoine Winfield Jr, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $21.025 million AAV Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers – $19 million AAV Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers – $18.4 million AAV Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals – $18 million AAV Tre’von Moehrig, Carolina Panthers – $17 million AAV Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers – $16.75 million AAV Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons — $16.005 million AAV Jevon Holland, New York Giants – $15.1 million AAV Camryn Bynum, Indianapolis Colts – $15 million AAV

Who is the highest paid safety in the NFL?

Antoine Winfield Jr is the highest paid safety in the NFL. In May 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Winfield to a four-year extension worth $84.1 million, including $45 million guaranteed. Winfield Jr. is the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Highest paid kicker in NFL

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs – $6.4 million Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles — $6 million AAV Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts – $5.625 million AAV Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers – $5.501 million AAV Graham Gano, New York Giants – $5.5 million AAV Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns – $5.3 million Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans – $5.3 million AAV Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks – $5.275 million AAV Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills – $5.1 million AAV Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers – $5.1 million AAV

Who is the highest paid kicker in the NFL?

Harrison Butker is the highest paid kicker in the NFL, earning. a $6.4 million average annual salary.

Who is the highest paid punter in the NFL?

Michael Dickson is the highest paid punter in the NFL, earning a $3.675 million average annual salary from the Seattle Seahawks.

Highest paid punters 2024

Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks – $3.675 million AAV Jack Fox, Detroit Lions – $3.516 million AAV A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders – $3 million AAV Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars – $3 million AAV Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys – $3 million AAV

NFL practice squad salary

Non-veteran practice squad salary – $12,000 per week or $216,000 for full season

$12,000 per week or $216,000 for full season Veteran practice squad salary $16,100 per week minimum salary or $289,000 for the season $20,500 per week maximum salary or $370,8000 for the season



What is the minimum salary for NFL practice squad players?

How much do NFL practice squad players make?

Veterans players on an NFL practice squad make a minimum salary of $289,000 per season ($16,100 per week) and a maximum salary of $370,800 ($20,500 per week). Non-veterans receive an NFL practice squad salary of $216,000 per season ($12,000 per week).

Highest paid NFL players FAQ

What is the minimum NFL salary?

The lowest salary in the NFL is $750,000, which is the base salary for rookies that aren’t selected with one of the top picks in the NFL Draft. In a player’s second season under a base value contract, they would earn $870,000 in their second year and $940,000 in year three.

The minimum salary for NFL veterans, those with at least seven years of experience, is $1.165 million. The lowest NFL salary in 2023, per Spotrac, is $1.08 million. Heading into the 2023 season, 185 players have a base salary of $1.08 million.

Who is the highest paid NFL player right now now?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the highest paid NFL player right now with a $50 million average annual salary. Prescott is the only NFL player making more than $56 million per year.

Who is the highest paid defensive player in the NFL?

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is the highest paid defensive player in the NFL with a $40 million annual salary. Garrett is joined by Ja’Marr Chase as the only two non-quarterbacks to be making at least $40 million per year.

Do NFL players get paid in the offseason?

Outside of signing bonuses and roster bonuses, which are paid out on specific dates, NFL players are not paid during the offseason. NFL teams expect them to use that time off to prepare for the upcoming season. Once training camp starts, players then start receiving payments.

Do NFL players get paid weekly?

NFL players are paid each week during the regular season, receiving a weekly percentage of their annual base salary. They can also earn additional incentives in a given week if they reach certain contract incentives that are in place.

Is Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player?

Patrick Mahomes isn’t among the highest-paid NFL players in 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback ranks 13th in average annual salary ($45 million) among the highest paid NFL quarterbacks right now.

Do NFL players pay for their Super Bowl rings?

NFL players do not pay for their Super Bowl ring. The NFL covers the estimated cost ($5,000-$7,000) for up to 150 Super Bowl rings. Any additional rings a team wants after that must be paid for by the organization and team owner.

Is every NFL player a millionaire?

No, there are many NFL players who aren’t millionaires. With 53-man rosters, there are dozens of players in both the NFC and AFC who aren’t millionaires. While the minimum NFL salary is greater than $1 million, that figure is inflated by the highest-paid NFL players.

How much money did Tom Brady make?

Tom Brady received $332.962 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac, across 23 seasons in the NFL. This doesn’t account for the record-setting deal he signed with FOX Sports to serve as a color analyst and brand ambassador, which is worth $375 million over 10 years. Brady’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be over $500 million.