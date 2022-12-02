Longest field goal in college football history: From 2022 to Ove Johansson’s NCAA record

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

At a time when kickers in the NFL are showing off more power than ever before, no one at the collegiate level is coming close to kicking the longest field goal in college football history.

There were a handful of field-goal conversions from 65-plus yards in the late 1970s, with some even happening in the same month. Fast forward to the longest field goals in college football this year and the distances look very different.

Related: 10 longest field goals in NFL history

Consider that in the last five years, only four kickers have made a field-goal attempt from at least 60 yards out. While one specialist came within a few yards of the record in 2022, it seems evident the record held by Ove Johansson will be safe for a while.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the longest field goal in college football history and the longest field goals in college football during the 2022 season.

Longest field goal in college football this year

Only one kicker in college football has converted a field goal from 60-plus yards out this season. During the entire 2022 regular season, there have been 62 field goals made from 50-plus yards out. Here are the longest field goals in college football 2022, courtesy of TeamRankings.

61 yards – Joshua Karty, Stanford Cardinal

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Facing the California Golden Bears on Nov. 19 on a Saturday evening, Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty was called out to attempt the longest field goal in college football this season. the game was already decided, but Stanford sent its junior out there to add his name to the record books from 61 yards out

A three-star recruit out of North Carolina rated, Karty was the No.1. kicker in 2020 by 247 Sports. While the Cardinal offense struggled this season, Karty was literally perfect. He converted all 18 of his field-goal attempts, including three from 50-plus.

56 yards – Dominik Zvada, Arkansas State and Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the longest field goals at the collegiate level this season both come with individual factors that make them more incredible.

Dominic Zvada drilled a 56-yard field goal attempt on November 19 against Texas State, getting enough on it to match for the second-longest field goal in college football this year. What stands out about Zvada is that he’s a freshman, doing something rarely seen from first-year players.

Meanwhile, Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis had one of the best performances from a specialist this season. On Oct. 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 in the college football rankings, Mevis kept Missouri in the game with Georgia.

The 5-foot-11 junior drilled a 56-yard- field goal in the fourth quarter, providing the Tigers with a 22-9 lead. While Missouri lost the game Mevis scored 16 points, converting all five of his field-goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards out.

Longest field goal in college football 2022

61 – Joshua Karty, Stanford Cardinal

56 – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State Red Wolves

56 – Harrison Mevis, Missouri Tigers

55 – John Hoyland, Wyoming Cowboys

55 – Jesus Gomez, Eastern Michigan Eagles

55 – Nathaniel Vakos, Ohio Bobcats

54 – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse Orange

54 – Jake Moody, Michigan Wolverines

54 – Noe Ruelas, Connecticut Huskies

Longest field goals in college football 2021

62 yards – Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech Red Raiders 60 yards – Everett Hayes, Oregon State Beavers 57 yards – Lucas Havrisik, Arizona Wildcats 56 yards – Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma Sooners Jonathan Cruz (Charlotte 49ers), Cole Becker (Colorado Buffaloes), Cade York (Louisiana State Tigers), Harrison Mevis (Missouri)

5 longest field goals in college football history

Here are the longest field goals in college football history.

69 yards – Ove Johansson, Abilene Christian University

Abilene Christian kicker Ove Johansson kicked a 69-yard field goal on Oct. 16, 1976, recording the record for the longest field goal in NCAA history. As detailed by Pete Christy, the record-breaking attempt camp with a 17 MPH wind against East Texas State, with the natural elements helping Johansson achieve a record that no one has touched in nearly 50 years.

67 yards – Russell Erxleben, Texas Longhorns

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

On Oct. 1, 1977, Texas Longhorns kicker Russell Erxleben hit a 67-yard field goal against Rice (NYT). It is tied for the second-longest kick in college football history. While it was the longest field goal ever at the time, Erxleben had to share the record two weeks later. Notably, Erxleben hit a 64-yard field goal on Oct. 8, 1977.

67 yards – Steve Little, Arkansas Razorbacks

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Remarkably, Erxleben would be a first-hand witness to see his previous record tied. On Oct. 15, 1977 in a matchup of Arkansas vs Texas, Razorbacks’ All-American kicker Steve Little connected on a 67-yard field goal attempt. As the ball sailed through the uprights, Little and Erxleben were the only two players to ever make a field goal from 67-plus yards in recorded history.

Related: College Football Standings

67 yards – Joe Williams, Wichita State Shockers

A year after Erxleben and Little kicked their way into the record books, Wichita State Kicker Joe Williams followed. Facing Southern Illinois on Oct. 21, 1978, Williams stood at midfield and booted his 67-yard field goal.

No college football player has made a field goal from 67-plus yards out in a regulation game since Williams’ boot in 1978. However, Purdue kicker Carson Wiggs made a 67-yard field goal in the Black & Gold spring scrimmage in 2011.

65 yards – Tony Franklin, Texas A&M Aggies and Martin Gramatica, Kansas State Wildcats

Former Texas A&M Aggies kicker Tony Franklin holds his own special place in history. He is the only player in NCAA history to convert two 60-plus-yard field goals in one game. His longest kick happened on Oct. 16, 1976, against Baylor.

Martin Gramatica is distinguished in his own way. Before being selected with the 80th pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Kansas State’s kicker made a 65-yard field goal. What makes his mark unique is it was the longest field goal in college football history without a kicking tee.