MLB trade rumors 2024: Latest MLB rumors on Yankees, Phillies, Mets and more

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen at the MLB trade deadline? We’re approaching everyone’s favorite time of year in the Major League Baseball season, which means a whole new flurry of MLB trade rumors to track in advance of the trade deadline in July.

Here, we’ll keep you updated on the latest MLB trade rumors from around the league. Whether it’s which players are on the trade block or which MLB teams will be buyers and sellers at the MLB trade deadline, consider this the home for everything you’re looking for this summer. Let’s dive in.

Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott generating significant interest

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins signaled they would be sellers at the MLB trade deadline when they shipped off Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. With the arrival of the summer, Miami is even more committed to selling off some of its top players.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Marlins’ relief pitcher Tanner Scott has generated interest from a flurry of World Series contenders, with top teams in both the National League and American League eyeing him for bullpen help. Scott, a free agent this winter, sports a 1.93 ERA with a 26.1 percent strikeout rate this season and could be the Marlins’ representative at the All-Star Game in July.

Chicago White Sox’ Michael Kopech drawing trade buzz

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, 28-year-old Michael Kopech has recently popped up in MLB trade rumors. He is struggling this year with the Chicago White Sox – 4.91 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched – but clubs see the 32.3 percent strikeout rate and prospect pedigree with contract control (free agent in 2026) as a buy-low opportunity. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams interested in Kopech.

Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing shortstop

The Los Angeles Dodgers converted Mookie Betts to shortstop before the season opened because Gavin Lu’s defense at that spot was too harmful to the team. However, which should come as no surprise, Los Angeles is now being linked in MLB rumors to the shortstop market.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported that Los Angeles is eyeing the shortstop position among MLB trade candidates, with the idea of moving Betts back to second base. Not only would this improve things defensively, but it should also add more run production to the Dodgers lineup.

Pete Alonso reportedly not among most valuable New York Mets trade candidates

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will be sellers at the trade deadline, with All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso widely viewed as one of the many players on the club who could be moved in July. However, while Alonso is the biggest name among the Mets trade candidates, he’s not the one teams are highest on.

Rival executives told Andy Martino of SNY that starting pitcher Luis Severino is “by far” the Mets’ most valuable trade chip this summer. As for Alonso, the half-season rental might not generate the return fans are hoping for. New York likely could’ve gotten more for him at the MLB trade deadline in 2023, but talks with the Milwaukee Brewers never yielded a final agreement.

Philadelphia Phillies to target bullpen, likely avoid blockbuster trade

The Philadelphia Phillies are already one of the top teams in 2024, even with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner missing a significant portion of the season. With his expected return before the All-Star break, Philadelphia won’t be under pressure to make a big move to improve its roster.

However, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski did tell Matt Gelb of The Athletic that the team is likely to explore additions to its bullpen this summer. It aligns with some of the latest MLB trade rumors, linking Philadelphia with interest in some options to add depth to its pen. Don’t count on a Mason Miller trade, however, with Dombrowski noting a blockbuster trade that requires trading “three top prospects” as unlikely to even be pursued.

Additional MLB rumors