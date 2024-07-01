New York Mets expected to make bold decision on potential Pete Alonso trade

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets rumors in recent weeks have centered on a potential Pete Alonso trade, with the All-Star first baseman in the last year of his deal. Considering New York showed no interest in signing Alonso to a contract extension this winter, MLB teams were rightfully eyeing a trade for him during the summer.

An Alonso trade seemed even likelier to happen when New York was near the bottom of the MLB standings. However, after sitting at 24-35 on June 2< New York has now improved to 40-41 with a realistic shot at making the playoffs as a wild card team.

Pete Alonso stats: .245/.444/.474, .808 OPS, 17 home runs 20 doubles, 46 RBI, 134 OPS+ in 310 ABs

The turnaround doesn’t necessarily mean New York will be all-in buyers this summer. Instead, it’s believed New York would take a split approach in shopping players at positions of depth (pitching) in order to make small additions to the lineup and farm system.

Will Pete Alonso be traded?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival teams who have expressed interest to the Mets in Alonso have all come away convinced that New York isn’t moving him right now. Other clubs believe the only way the Mets consider trading their All-Star first baseman is if they are more than five games out of the wild card race.

Pete Alonso contract: $20.5 million salary

There’s a very realistic chance New York is within five games of a playoff spot in late July. The team’s upcoming schedule features matchups against the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies. If the Mets play well, they’ll be multiple games over .500 at the All-Star Break.

While none of this means Alonso will be back in New York next season, it seems increasingly clear that he won’t be moving ahead of the MLB trade deadline. If he is off the board, teams like the Seattle Mariners ad New York Yankees who are in the market for a first baseman will have even fewer options to choose from.

