New York Mets game today: TV schedule, channel, record and more

Is there a New York Mets game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t always mean New York is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Mets schedule.

New York Mets game today

When is the next New York Mets game? Wednesday, August 9 Who are they playing? Chicago Cubs Where are the Mets playing? Citi Field What time does the Mets game start? 7:10 PM (ET) What channel is the Mets game on? SportsNet New York Where can we stream the Mets game? MLB.TV, Hulu Who is starting for the New York Mets today? David Peterson (5.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP) Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

New York Mets games this week

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Sunday, Aug. 6 Orioles 2, Mets 0 1:35 PM SNY Monday, Aug. 7 Mets 11, Cubs 2 7:10 PM SNY Wednesday, Aug. 9 Cubs @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Friday, Aug. 11 Braves @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Saturday, Aug. 12 Braves @ Mets 1:10 PM ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 12 Braves @ Mets 7:15 PM FOX Sunday, Aug. 13 Braves @ Mets 7:00 PM ESPN Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Mets game today?

Yes, the New York Mets play the Chicago Cubs today. Looking ahead at the Mets schedule, their next off day is on Thursday.

What channel is the Mets game on today?

The New York Mets game today is on SportsNet New York. SNY will broadcast the next two games on the upcoming Mets schedule before they play Saturday on ESPN+ and Fox and then appear on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

What time is the Mets game today?

The Mets play the Chicago Cubs at 7:10 PM ET today. The Mets are off tomorrow then begin a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

What place are the Mets in right now?

The Mets are in fourth place in the NL East, more than 10 games below the .500 mark. Overall, the Mets have the eighth-worst record in MLB.

Did the Mets win last night?

The Mets lost 3-2 to the Chicago Cubs last night. New York and Chicago play the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday.

What is the Mets record?

The Mets are 51-62 this season.

How can I watch SNY Mets?

You can watch SportsNet New York on FuboTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

What is the AAA affiliate of the New York Mets?

The Syracuse Mets are the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

New York Mets schedule

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the upcoming Mets schedule for the remainder of the 2023 season.

August 2023

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Friday, Aug. 11 Braves @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Saturday, Aug. 12 Braves @ Mets 1:10 PM ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 12 Braves @ Mets 7:15 PM FOX Sunday, Aug. 13 Braves @ Mets 7:00 PM ESPN Monday, Aug. 14 Pirates @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Tuesday, Aug. 15 Pirates @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Wednesday, Aug. 16 Pirates @ Mets 1:10 PM SNY Thursday, Aug. 17 Mets @ Cardinals 7:15 PM FOX Friday, Aug. 18 Mets @ Cardinals 8:15 PM SNY Saturday, Aug. 19 Mets @ Cardinals 7:15 PM SNY Sunday, Aug. 20 Mets @ Cardinals 2:15 PM SNY Monday, Aug. 21 Mets @ Braves 7:20 PM SNY Tuesday, Aug. 22 Mets @ Braves 7:20 PM SNY Wednesday, Aug. 23 Mets @ Braves 7:20 PM SNY Friday, Aug. 25 Angels @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Saturday, Aug. 26 Angels @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Sunday, Aug. 27 Angels @ Mets 12:05 PM Peacock Monday, Aug. 28 Rangers @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Tuesday, Aug. 29 Rangers @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Wednesday, Aug. 30 Rangers @ Mets 6:40 PM SNY

September 2023

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Friday, Sep. 1 Mariners @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Saturday, Sep. 2 Mariners @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Sunday, Sep. 3 Mariners @ Mets 1:40 PM SNY Tuesday, Sep. 5 Mets @ Nationals 7:05 PM SNY Wednesday, Sep. 6 Mets @ Nationals 7:05 PM SNY Friday, Sep. 8 Mets @ Twins 8:10 PM SNY Saturday, Sep. 9 Mets @ Twins 2:10 PM SNY Sunday, Sep. 10 Mets @ Twins 2:10 PM SNY Monday, Sep. 11 Diamondbacks @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Tuesday, Sep. 12 Diamondbacks @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Wednesday, Sep. 13 Diamondbacks @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Thursday, Sep. 14 Diamondbacks @ Mets 4:10 PM SNY Friday, Sep. 15 Reds @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Saturday, Sep. 16 Reds @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Sunday, Sep. 17 Reds @ Mets 1:40 PM SNY Monday, Sep. 18 Mets @ Marlins 6:40 PM SNY Tuesday, Sep. 19 Mets @ Marlins 6:40 PM SNY Wednesday, Sep. 20 Mets @ Marlins 6:40 PM SNY Thursday, Sep. 21 Mets @ Phillies 7:05 PM SNY Friday, Sep. 22 Mets @ Phillies 7:05 PM SNY Saturday, Sep. 23 Mets @ Phillies 4:05 PM SNY Sunday, Sep. 24 Mets @ Phillies 1:05 PM SNY Tuesday, Sep. 26 Marlins @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Wednesday, Sep. 27 Marlins @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Thursday, Sep. 28 Marlins @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Friday, Sep. 29 Phillies @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY Saturday, Sep. 30 Phillies @ Mets 7:10 PM SNY

October 2023

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 1 Phillies @ Mets 3:10 PM SNY

2023 New York Mets scores, results

Date Matchup Record Thursday, March 30 Mets 5, Marlins 3 1-0 Friday, March 31 Marlins 2, Mets 1 1-1 Saturday, April 1 Mets 6, Marlins 2 2-1 Sunday, April 2 Mets 5, Marlins 1 3-1 Monday, April 3 Brewers 10, Mets 0 3-2 Tuesday, April 4 Brewers 9, Mets 0 3-3 Wednesday, April 5 Brewers 7, Mets 6 3-4 Friday, April 7 Mets 9, Marlins 3 4-4 Saturday, April 8 Mets 5, Marlins 2 5-4 Sunday, April 9 Marlins 7, Mets 2 5-5 Monday, April 10 Mets 5, Padres 0 6-5 Tuesday, April 11 Padres 4, Mets 2 6-6 Wednesday, April 12 Mets 5, Padres 2 7-6 Friday, April 14 Mets 17, Athletics 6 8-6 Saturday, April 15 Mets 3, Athletics 2 9-6 Sunday, April 16 Mets 4, Athletics 3 (10) 10-6 Monday, April 17 Mets 8, Dodgers 6 11-6 Tuesday, April 18 Dodgers 5, Mets 0 11-7 Wednesday, April 19 Mets 5, Dodgers 3 12-7 Thursday, April 20 Mets 9, Giants 4 13-7 Friday, April 21 Mets 7, Giants 0 14-7 Saturday, April 22 Giants 7, Mets 4 14-8 Sunday, April 23 Giants 5, Mets 4 14-9 Tuesday, April 25 Nationals 5, Mets 0 14-10 Wednesday, April 26 Nationals 4, Mets 1 14-11 Thursday, April 27 Mets 9, Nationals 8 15-11 Friday, April 28 Braves 4, Mets 0 (5) 15-12 Monday, May 1 Braves 9, Mets 8 15-13 Monday, May 1 Mets 5, Braves 3 16-13 Wednesday, May 3 Tigers 6, Mets 5 16-14 Wednesday, May 3 Tigers 8, Mets 1 16-15 Thursday, May 4 Tigers 2, Mets 0 16-16 Friday, May 5 Mets 1, Rockies 0 17-16 Saturday, May 6 Rockies 5, Mets 2 17-17 Sunday, May 7 Rockies 13, Mets 6 17-18 Tuesday, May 9 Reds 7, Mets 6 17-19 Wednesday, May 10 Mets 2, Reds 1 18-19 Thursday, May 11 Reds 5, Mets 0 18-20 Friday, May 12 Mets 3, Nationals 2 19-20 Saturday, May 13 Nationals 3, Mets 2 19-21 Sunday, May 14 Mets 8, Nationals 2 20-21 Monday, May 15 Nationals 10, Mets 3 20-22 Tuesday, May 16 Rays 8, Mets 5 20-23 Wednesday, May 17 Mets 8, Rays 7 (10) 21-23 Thursday, May 18 Mets 3, Rays 2 22-23 Friday, May 19 Mets 10, Guardians 9 (10) 23-23 Sunday, May 21 Mets 5, Guardians 4 24-23 Sunday, May 21 Mets 2, Guardians 1 25-23 Tuesday, May 23 Cubs 7, Mets 2 25-24 Wednesday, May 24 Cubs 4, Mets 2 25-25 Thursday, May 25 Mets 10, Cubs 1 26-25 Friday, May 26 Mets 5, Rockies 2 27-25 Saturday, May 27 Rockies 10, Mets 7 27-26 Sunday, May 28 Rockies 11, Mets 10 27-27 Tuesday, May 30 Mets 2, Phillies 0 28-27 Wednesday, May 31 Mets 4, Phillies 1 29-27 Thursday, June 1 Mets 4, Phillies 2 30-27 Friday, June 2 Blue Jays 3, Mets 0 30-28 Saturday, June 3 Blue Jays 2, Mets 1 30-29 Sunday, June 4 Blue Jays 6, Mets 4 30-30 Tuesday, June 6 Braves 6, Mets 4 30-31 Wednesday, June 7 Braves 7, Mets 5 30-32 Thursday, June 8 Braves 13, Mets 10 (10) 30-33 Friday, June 9 Pirates 14, Mets 7 30-34 Saturday, June 10 Mets 5, Pirates 1 31-34 Sunday, June 11 Pirates 2, Mets 1 31-35 Tuesday, June 13 Yankees 7, Mets 6 31-36 Wednesday, June 14 Mets 4, Yankees 3 (10) 32-36 Friday, June 16 Mets 6, Cardinals 1 33-36 Saturday, Juen 17 Cardinals 5, Mets 3 33-37 Sunday, June 18 Cardinals 8, Mets 7 33-38 Monday, June 19 Mets 11, Astros 1 34-38 Tuesday, June 20 Astros 4, Mets 2 34-39 Wednesday, June 21 Astros 10, Mets 8 34-40 Friday, June 23 Phillies 5, Mets 1 34-41 Saturday, June 24 Mets 4, Phillies 2 35-41 Sunday, June 25 Phillies 7, Mets 6 35-42 Monday, June 26 Brewers 2, mets 1 35-43 Tuesday, June 27 Mets 7, Brewers 2 36-43 Wednesday, June 28 Brewers 5, Mets 2 36-44 Thursday, June 29 Brewers 3, Mets 2 36-45 Friday, June 30 Giants 5, Mets 4 36-46 Saturday, July 1 Mets 4, Giants 1 37-46 Sunday, July 2 Mets 8, Giants 4 38-46 Tuesday, July 4 Mets 8, Diamondbacks 5 39-46 Wednesday, July 5 Mets 2, Diamondbacks 1 40-46 Thursday, July 6 Mets 9, Diamondbacks 0 41-46 Friday, July 7 Mets 7, Padres 5 (10) 42-46 Saturday, July 8 Padres 3, Mets 1 42-47 Sunday, July 9 Paders 6, Mets 2 42-48 Friday, July 14 Dodgers 6, Mets 0 42-49 Saturday, July 15 Dodgers 5, Mets 1 42-50 Sunday, July 16 Mets 2, Dodgers 1 (10) 43-50 Tuesday, July 18 Mets 11, White Sox 10 44-50 Wednesday, July 19 Mets 5, White Sox 1 45-50 Thursday, July 20 White Sox 6, Mets 2 Friday, July 21 Mets 5, red Sox 4 46-51 Saturday, July 22 Red Sox 8, Mets 6 46-52 Sunday, July 23 Red Sox 6, Mets 1 46-53 Tuesday, July 25 Mets 9, Yankees 3 47-53 Wednesday, July 26 Yankees 3, Mets 1 47-54 Thursday, July 27 Mets 2, Nationals 1 48-54 Friday, July 28 Mets 5, Nationals 1 49-54 Saturday, July 29 Nationals 11, Mets 6 49-55 Sunday, July 30 Mets 5, Nationals 2 50-55 Tuesday, Aug. 1 Royals 7, Mets 6 (10) 50-56 Wednesday, Aug. 2 Royals 4, Mets 0 50-57 Thursday, Aug. 3 Royals 9, Mets 2 50-58 Friday, Aug. 4 Orioles 10, Mets 3 50-59 Saturday, Aug. 5 Orioles 7, Mets 3 50-60 Sunday, Aug. 6 Orioles 2, Mets 0 50-61 Monday, Aug. 7 Mets 11, Cubs 2 51-61 Tuesday, Aug. 8 Cubs 3, Mets 2 51-62

New York Mets record by year