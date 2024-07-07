10 Greatest New York Mets of all-time: From Mike Piazza to Tom Seaver

The New York Mets are often viewed as the red-headed stepchild when it comes to New York baseball. However, the Queens franchise has had many legendary players during its history. As the team’s streak of seasons without a World Series title continues, let’s take a look at the positives in Amazin’s history and rank the 10 greatest players in New York Mets history.

10. John Franco

Credit: The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

John Franco holds a special place in New York Mets history. The legendary closer drove fans crazy at times during his 14 years in Queens, but no player was more passionate and driven to have the franchise succeed than the Brooklyn native. He is the all-time leader in saves and was one of the greatest locker room leaders the organization has ever had despite being a reliever.

9. Ed Kranepool

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Kranepool was one of the longest-tenured players in Mets history and racked up a boatload of stats during his run as the team’s starting third basemen. The New York legend is top five in at-bats, hits, runs batted in, doubles, total bases, and played more games than any other player in franchise history. The 1969 team does not win their championship without the talents of the New York native.

8. Jerry Koosman

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Koosman had the bad luck of playing at the same time as Tom Seaver, so the two-time All-Star's play was often overshadowed by the Hall-of-Famer. However, the Minnesota native was a fantastic pitcher for the franchise. He is third all-time in wins and innings and is tied for second in shutouts and complete games. At his peak, Koosman was an elite arm in the game.

7. Jose Reyes

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

At his best, Jose Reyes was pure electricity. The four-time All-Star was lightning-quick and could turn a triple into one of the most exciting moments in the sport. He also owned a rocket arm that helped to make him one of the most gifted athletes the franchise has ever had. His electrifying playing style and sparkling smile are why he will go down as one of the most beloved players in team history.

6. Darryl Strawberry

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Darryl Strawberry played for three different teams and won a championship in the Bronx, however, he will forever be seen as a Met. Despite being just 21 years old when he made his debut, the outfielder electrified New York crowds from the start. He is one of the greatest power hitters in Mets history, and he will forever be adored due to his huge role in the team's 1986 title win. Furthermore, Strawberry had one of the sweetest lefty strokes in baseball history.

5. David Wright

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

In many ways, David Wright was as good a representative for a franchise as any organization could ask for. For a decade, the seven-time All-Star was one of the best third basemen in the game and the face of the Mets franchise. He was a team captain who led by example and never got into trouble despite being in a city built to get star athletes in regrettable situations. While he never got the team a championship, he was a homegrown star who brought respectability and class back to the franchise at the turn of the century.

4. Jacob deGrom

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For a generation of New York Mets fans, Jacob deGrom is the greatest pitcher they have ever seen ply their craft in Shea Stadium and Citi Field. While players like Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard received more attention at first, deGrom ended up being the best by far from that era of pitching prospects. He is top 10 for the organization in innings and wins and is the No. 1 all-time in ERA. Not only was he the Mets ace for much of his career, but the two-time Cy Young winner was one of the best pitchers in the game for several years during his peak.

3. Dwight Gooden

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

If not for his off-the-field troubles, Dwight Gooden had the talent to be one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time. Nevertheless, “Doc” still delivered a legendary 11-year run with the franchise. The 1984 Rookie of the Year and one-time Cy Young winner is top three in many key pitching categories for the team and is No. 1 in win percentage. In his first three seasons in the league, the game has seen few better players take an MLB mound.

2. Mike Piazza

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Piazza had five and a half stellar years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, he will forever be known as a New York Met. From the moment he put on the blue and orange, he immediately brought relevancy back to the franchise. The 12-time All-Star managed the New York pressure and played like a superstar despite the high expectations. While he had many iconic moments, his home run in the first game following the 9/11 attacks will live in New York sports lore forever and helped make him an icon in Queens.

1. Tom Seaver

Credit: Kevin R.Wexler/NorthJersey.com file