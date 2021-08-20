College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information, and solid betting and daily fantasy advice, you’re in the right spot.

Keep reading to find out which matchups are on tap for all the college football games today. Whether you’re looking for the full top-25 schedule or the larger FBS, we’ve got you covered.

College football FBS Week 0 schedule

Saturday, August 28

Game Time (ET) TV Nebraska @ Illinois 1:00 PM FOX UConn @ Fresno State 2:00 PM CBS Sports Network Hawaii @ UCLA 3:30 PM ESPN UTEP @ New Mexico State 9:30 PM TBD Southern Utah @ San Jose State 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network

What are the college football games today?

There are no college football games today, but the kickoff for the 2021 season takes place on Saturday, August 28. Most teams across the country debut the following week, so the five matchups on tap for that last Saturday in August technically comprise “Week 0” of the schedule.

College Football Daily Fantasy Picks (Week 0)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

QB, UCLA Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

RB, Illinois Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State

Fresno State Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State

The Best College Football Bets (Week 0)

Fresno State (-27.5) vs. UConn

vs. UConn UCLA (-17) vs. Hawaii

vs. Hawaii Illinois (+205 moneyline) vs. Nebraska

College Football Daily Fantasy Picks (Week 1)

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

QB, Oklahoma Isaiah Spiller , RB, Texas A&M

, RB, Texas A&M John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

WR, Alabama Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

The Best College Football Bets (Week 1)

Clemson (-4) vs. Georgia

vs. Georgia Wisconsin (-3.5) vs. Penn State

vs. Penn State Miami (+17.5) vs. Alabama

College football Week 1 Top 25 schedule

Thursday, September 2

Game Time (ET) TV The Citadel @ Coastal Carolina 7:00 PM ESPN+ Weber State @ Utah 7:30 PM Pac-12 Network Ohio State @ Minnesota 8:00 PM FOX Southern Utah @ Arizona State 10:30 PM Pac-12 Network

Friday, September 3

Game Time (ET) TV North Carolina @ Virginia Tech 6:00 PM ESPN

Saturday, September 4

Game Time (ET) TV Oklahoma @ Tulane 12:00 PM ABC Penn State @ Wisconsin 12:00 PM FOX Fresno State @ Oregon 2:00 PM Pac-12 Network Alabama @ Miami (Florida) 3:30 PM ABC Indiana @ Iowa 3:30 PM Big Ten Network Northern Iowa @ Iowa State 3:30 PM Big 12 Network Miami (Ohio) @ Cincinnati 3:30 PM ESPN+ Louisiana @ Texas 4:30 PM FOX San Jose State @ USC 5:00 PM Pac-12 Network Missouri State @ Oklahoma State 7:00 PM Big 12 Network Florida Atlantic @ Florida 7:30 PM SEC Network Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte) 7:30 PM ABC Kent State @ Texas A&M 8:00 PM ESPNU Montana @ Washington 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network LSU @ UCLA 8:30 PM FOX

Sunday, September 5

Game Time (ET) TV Notre Dame @ Florida State 7:30 PM ABC

College football FBS Week 1 schedule

Wednesday, September 1

Game Time (ET) TV UAB vs. Jacksonville State (@ Cramton Bowl) 7:30 PM ESPN

Thursday, September 2

Game Time (ET) TV Temple @ Rutgers 6:30 PM Big Ten Network Boise State @ UCF 7:00 PM ESPN Wagner @ Buffalo 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Long Island University @ Florida International 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Houston Baptist @ New Mexico 7:00 PM Pac-12 Network Western Illinois @ Ball State 7:00 PM ESPN+ South Florida @ NC State 7:30 PM ACC Network East Carolina vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte) 7:30 PM ESPNU UC Davis @ Tulsa 7:30 PM ESPN+ Bowling Green @ Tennessee 8:00 PM SEC Network UT Martin @ Western Kentucky 8:00 PM ESPN+ Eastern Washington @ UNLV 10:00 PM TBD

Friday, September 3

Game Time (ET) TV Old Dominion @ Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACC Network Duke @ Charlotte 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network St. Francis (PA) @ Eastern Michigan 7:00 PM ESPN 3 South Dakota @ Kansas 8:00 PM Big 12 Network Michigan State @ Northwestern 9:00 PM ESPN Northern Colorado @ Colorado 9:00 PM Pac-12 Network South Dakota State @ Colorado State 9:00 PM FS1

Saturday, September 4

Game Time (ET) TV Stanford @ Kansas State 12:00 PM FS1 Army @ Georgia State 12:00 PM ESPNU Fordham @ Nebraska 12:00 PM Big Ten Network UL Monroe @ Kentucky 12:00 PM SEC Network Colgate @ Boston College 12:00 PM ACC Network Holy Cross @ UConn 12:00 PM CBS Sports Network Lafayette @ Air Force 2:00 PM TBD Rice @ Arkansas 2:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Marshall @ Navy 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network Montana State @ Wyoming 4:00 PM TBD Louisiana Tech @ Mississippi State 4:00 PM ESPNU Central Michigan @ Missouri 4:00 PM SEC Network UMass @ Pittsburgh 4:00 PM ACC Network Campbell @ Liberty 6:00 PM ESPN 3 Gardner-Webb @ Georgia Southern 6:00 PM ESPN 3 Eastern Illinois @ South Carolina 7:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Syracuse @ Ohio 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network Oregon State @ Purdue 7:00 PM FS1 Akron @ Auburn 7:00 PM ESPN+/SEC Network Texas Tech vs. Houston (@ NRG Stadium) 7:00 PM ESPN Abilene Christian @ SMU 7:00 PM ESPN+ Baylor @ Texas State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Monmouth @ Middle Tennessee State 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Norfolk State @ Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Southern @ Troy 7:00 PM ESPN 3 UTSA @ Illinois 7:30 PM Big Ten Network Northern Illinois @ Georgia Tech 7:30 PM ACC Network William & Mary @ Virginia 7:30 PM ESPN 3 Northwestern State @ North Texas 7:30 PM ESPN 3 Duquesne @ TCU 8:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+ Southern Mississippi @ South Alabama 8:00 PM ESPN+ East Tennessee State @ Vanderbilt 8:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman @ UTEP 9:00 PM ESPN 3 Nevada @ California 10:30 PM FS1 New Mexico State @ San Diego State 10:30 PM CBS Sports Network Utah State @ Washington State 11:00 PM Pac-12 Network Portland State @ Hawaii 11:59 PM TBD

Monday, September 6

Game Time (ET) TV Louisville vs. Ole Miss (in Atlanta) 8:00 PM ESPN

College football Week 2 Top 25 schedule

Friday, September 10

Game Time (ET) TV Kansas @ Coastal Carolina 7:30 PM ESPN 2

Saturday, September 11

Game Time (ET) TV Florida @ South Florida 12:00 PM ABC Oregon @ Ohio State 12:00 PM FOX Tulsa @ Oklahoma State 12:00 PM FS1 Toledo @ Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC UAB @ Georgia 3:30 PM ESPN 2 Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver) 3:30 PM FOX Ball State @ Penn State 3:30 PM FS1 Murray State @ Cincinnati 3:30 PM ESPN+ Mercer @ Alabama 4:00 PM SEC Network South Carolina State @ Clemson 5:00 PM ACC Network Western Carolina @ Oklahoma 7:00 PM TBD Texas @ Arkansas 7:00 PM ESPN Eastern Michigan @ Wisconsin 7:00 PM FS1 Appalachian State @ Miami (Florida) 7:00 PM TBD Nicholls @ Louisiana 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Washington @ Michigan 7:30 PM ABC Georgia State @ North Carolina 7:30 PM ESPN 3 Idaho @ Indiana 7:30 PM Big Ten Network McNeese @ LSU 8:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Utah @ BYU 10:15 PM ESPN Stanford @ USC 10:30 PM FOX UNLV @ Arizona State 10:30 PM ESPN 2

College football FBS Week 2 schedule

Friday, September 10

Game Time (ET) TV North Carolina A&T @ Duke 8:00 PM ACC Network North Dakota @ Utah State 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network UTEP @ Boise State 9:30 PM FS1

Saturday, September 11