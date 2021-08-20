College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information, and solid betting and daily fantasy advice, you’re in the right spot.
Saturday, August 28
Game Time (ET) TV Nebraska @ Illinois 1:00 PM FOX UConn @ Fresno State 2:00 PM CBS Sports Network Hawaii @ UCLA 3:30 PM ESPN UTEP @ New Mexico State 9:30 PM TBD Southern Utah @ San Jose State 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network What are the college football games today?
There are no college football games today, but the kickoff for the 2021 season takes place on
Saturday, August 28. Most teams across the country debut the following week, so the five matchups on tap for that last Saturday in August technically comprise “ Week 0” of the schedule. College Football Daily Fantasy Picks (Week 0)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA Chase Brown, RB, Illinois Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State The Best College Football Bets (Week 0)
Fresno State (-27.5) vs. UConn UCLA (-17) vs. Hawaii Illinois (+205 moneyline) vs. Nebraska College Football Daily Fantasy Picks (Week 1)
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M John Metchie III, WR, Alabama Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State The Best College Football Bets (Week 1)
Clemson (-4) vs. Georgia Wisconsin (-3.5) vs. Penn State Miami (+17.5) vs. Alabama
Thursday, September 2
Game Time (ET) TV The Citadel @ Coastal Carolina 7:00 PM ESPN+ Weber State @ Utah 7:30 PM Pac-12 Network Ohio State @ Minnesota 8:00 PM FOX Southern Utah @ Arizona State 10:30 PM Pac-12 Network Friday, September 3
Game Time (ET) TV North Carolina @ Virginia Tech 6:00 PM ESPN Saturday, September 4
Game Time (ET) TV Oklahoma @ Tulane 12:00 PM ABC Penn State @ Wisconsin 12:00 PM FOX Fresno State @ Oregon 2:00 PM Pac-12 Network Alabama @ Miami (Florida) 3:30 PM ABC Indiana @ Iowa 3:30 PM Big Ten Network Northern Iowa @ Iowa State 3:30 PM Big 12 Network Miami (Ohio) @ Cincinnati 3:30 PM ESPN+ Louisiana @ Texas 4:30 PM FOX San Jose State @ USC 5:00 PM Pac-12 Network Missouri State @ Oklahoma State 7:00 PM Big 12 Network Florida Atlantic @ Florida 7:30 PM SEC Network Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte) 7:30 PM ABC Kent State @ Texas A&M 8:00 PM ESPNU Montana @ Washington 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network LSU @ UCLA 8:30 PM FOX Sunday, September 5
Game Time (ET) TV Notre Dame @ Florida State 7:30 PM ABC
Wednesday, September 1
Game Time (ET) TV UAB vs. Jacksonville State (@ Cramton Bowl) 7:30 PM ESPN Thursday, September 2
Game Time (ET) TV Temple @ Rutgers 6:30 PM Big Ten Network Boise State @ UCF 7:00 PM ESPN Wagner @ Buffalo 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Long Island University @ Florida International 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Houston Baptist @ New Mexico 7:00 PM Pac-12 Network Western Illinois @ Ball State 7:00 PM ESPN+ South Florida @ NC State 7:30 PM ACC Network East Carolina vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte) 7:30 PM ESPNU UC Davis @ Tulsa 7:30 PM ESPN+ Bowling Green @ Tennessee 8:00 PM SEC Network UT Martin @ Western Kentucky 8:00 PM ESPN+ Eastern Washington @ UNLV 10:00 PM TBD Friday, September 3
Game Time (ET) TV Old Dominion @ Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACC Network Duke @ Charlotte 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network St. Francis (PA) @ Eastern Michigan 7:00 PM ESPN 3 South Dakota @ Kansas 8:00 PM Big 12 Network Michigan State @ Northwestern 9:00 PM ESPN Northern Colorado @ Colorado 9:00 PM Pac-12 Network South Dakota State @ Colorado State 9:00 PM FS1 Saturday, September 4
Game Time (ET) TV Stanford @ Kansas State 12:00 PM FS1 Army @ Georgia State 12:00 PM ESPNU Fordham @ Nebraska 12:00 PM Big Ten Network UL Monroe @ Kentucky 12:00 PM SEC Network Colgate @ Boston College 12:00 PM ACC Network Holy Cross @ UConn 12:00 PM CBS Sports Network Lafayette @ Air Force 2:00 PM TBD Rice @ Arkansas 2:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Marshall @ Navy 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network Montana State @ Wyoming 4:00 PM TBD Louisiana Tech @ Mississippi State 4:00 PM ESPNU Central Michigan @ Missouri 4:00 PM SEC Network UMass @ Pittsburgh 4:00 PM ACC Network Campbell @ Liberty 6:00 PM ESPN 3 Gardner-Webb @ Georgia Southern 6:00 PM ESPN 3 Eastern Illinois @ South Carolina 7:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Syracuse @ Ohio 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network Oregon State @ Purdue 7:00 PM FS1 Akron @ Auburn 7:00 PM ESPN+/SEC Network Texas Tech vs. Houston (@ NRG Stadium) 7:00 PM ESPN Abilene Christian @ SMU 7:00 PM ESPN+ Baylor @ Texas State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Monmouth @ Middle Tennessee State 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Norfolk State @ Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Southern @ Troy 7:00 PM ESPN 3 UTSA @ Illinois 7:30 PM Big Ten Network Northern Illinois @ Georgia Tech 7:30 PM ACC Network William & Mary @ Virginia 7:30 PM ESPN 3 Northwestern State @ North Texas 7:30 PM ESPN 3 Duquesne @ TCU 8:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+ Southern Mississippi @ South Alabama 8:00 PM ESPN+ East Tennessee State @ Vanderbilt 8:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman @ UTEP 9:00 PM ESPN 3 Nevada @ California 10:30 PM FS1 New Mexico State @ San Diego State 10:30 PM CBS Sports Network Utah State @ Washington State 11:00 PM Pac-12 Network Portland State @ Hawaii 11:59 PM TBD Monday, September 6
Game Time (ET) TV Louisville vs. Ole Miss (in Atlanta) 8:00 PM ESPN College football Week 2 Top 25 schedule
Friday, September 10
Game Time (ET) TV Kansas @ Coastal Carolina 7:30 PM ESPN 2 Saturday, September 11
Game Time (ET) TV Florida @ South Florida 12:00 PM ABC Oregon @ Ohio State 12:00 PM FOX Tulsa @ Oklahoma State 12:00 PM FS1 Toledo @ Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC UAB @ Georgia 3:30 PM ESPN 2 Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver) 3:30 PM FOX Ball State @ Penn State 3:30 PM FS1 Murray State @ Cincinnati 3:30 PM ESPN+ Mercer @ Alabama 4:00 PM SEC Network South Carolina State @ Clemson 5:00 PM ACC Network Western Carolina @ Oklahoma 7:00 PM TBD Texas @ Arkansas 7:00 PM ESPN Eastern Michigan @ Wisconsin 7:00 PM FS1 Appalachian State @ Miami (Florida) 7:00 PM TBD Nicholls @ Louisiana 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Washington @ Michigan 7:30 PM ABC Georgia State @ North Carolina 7:30 PM ESPN 3 Idaho @ Indiana 7:30 PM Big Ten Network McNeese @ LSU 8:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Utah @ BYU 10:15 PM ESPN Stanford @ USC 10:30 PM FOX UNLV @ Arizona State 10:30 PM ESPN 2 College football FBS Week 2 schedule
Friday, September 10
Game Time (ET) TV North Carolina A&T @ Duke 8:00 PM ACC Network North Dakota @ Utah State 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network UTEP @ Boise State 9:30 PM FS1 Saturday, September 11
Game Time (ET) TV Illinois @ Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network Western Kentucky @ Army 11:30 AM CBS Sports Network VMI @ Kent State 11:30 AM ESPN 3 South Carolina @ East Carolina 12:00 PM ESPN 2 Alabama State @ Auburn 12:00 PM SEC Network Pittsburgh @ Tennessee 12:00 PM ESPN Norfolk State @ Wake Forest 12:00 PM ACCNX Youngstown State @ Michigan State 12:00 PM Big Ten Network Miami (Ohio) @ Minnesota 12:00 PM ESPNU Indiana State @ Northwestern 12:00 PM Big Ten Network Kennesaw State @ Georgia Tech 12:00 PM ESPN 3 Wyoming @ Northern Illinois 1:30 PM ESPN+ Middle Tennessee @ Virginia Tech 2:00 PM ACCNX Rutgers @ Syracuse 2:00 PM ACC Network Duquesne @ Ohio 2:00 PM ESPN 3 Purdue @ UConn 3:00 PM CBS Sports Network Robert Morris @ Central Michigan 3:00 PM ESPN 3 California @ TCU 3:30 PM ESPNU Buffalo @ Nebraska 3:30 PM Big Ten Network Air Force @ Navy 3:30 PM CBS Temple @ Akron 3:30 PM ESPN+ Boston College @ UMass 3:30 PM TBD Georgia Southern @ Florida Atlantic 3:30 PM TBD South Alabama @ Bowling Green 4:00 PM ESPN+ Long Island University @ West Virginia 5:00 PM ESPN 3 Illinois State @ Western Michigan 5:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+ Portland State @ Washington State 6:00 PM Pac-12 Network Gardner-Webb @ Charlotte 6:00 PM ESPN 3 Lamar @ UTSA 6:00 PM ESPN 3 Bethune-Cookman @ UCF 6:30 PM ESPN+ North Carolina Central @ Marshall 6:30 PM ESPN+ Houston @ Rice 6:30 PM CBS Sports Network Liberty @ Troy 7:00 PM ESPN+ NC State @ Mississippi State 7:00 PM TBD Texas Southern @ Baylor 7:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+ Southern Illinois @ Kansas State 7:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+ Stephen F. Austin @ Texas Tech 7:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+ North Texas @ SMU 7:00 PM ESPN+ Texas State @ Florida International 7:00 PM ESPN+ Morgan State @ Tulane 7:00 PM ESPN+ Memphis @ Arkansas State 7:00 PM ESPN+ SE Louisiana @ Louisiana Tech 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Hampton @ Old Dominion 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Grambling @ Southern Mississippi 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Eastern Kentucky @ Louisville 7:00 PM ACCNX New Mexico State @ New Mexico 7:00 PM TBD Missouri @ Kentucky 7:30 PM SEC Network Austin Peay @ Ole Miss 7:30 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ Howard @ Maryland 7:30 PM Big Ten Network Jacksonville State @ Florida State 8:00 PM ACC Network Vanderbilt @ Colorado State 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network San Diego State @ Arizona 10:00 PM Pac-12 Network Cal Poly @ Fresno State 10:00 PM TBD Idaho State @ Nevada 10:30 PM TBD Hawaii @ Oregon State 11:00 PM FS1