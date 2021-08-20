fbpx
Published August 20, 2021

College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information, and solid betting and daily fantasy advice, you’re in the right spot.

Keep reading to find out which matchups are on tap for all the college football games today. Whether you’re looking for the full top-25 schedule or the larger FBS, we’ve got you covered.

College football FBS Week 0 schedule

Saturday, August 28

GameTime (ET)TV
Nebraska @ Illinois1:00 PMFOX
UConn @ Fresno State2:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Hawaii @ UCLA3:30 PMESPN
UTEP @ New Mexico State9:30 PMTBD
Southern Utah @ San Jose State10:00 PMCBS Sports Network

What are the college football games today?

There are no college football games today, but the kickoff for the 2021 season takes place on Saturday, August 28. Most teams across the country debut the following week, so the five matchups on tap for that last Saturday in August technically comprise “Week 0” of the schedule.

College Football Daily Fantasy Picks (Week 0)

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
  • Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
  • Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State
  • Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State

The Best College Football Bets (Week 0)

  • Fresno State (-27.5) vs. UConn
  • UCLA (-17) vs. Hawaii
  • Illinois (+205 moneyline) vs. Nebraska

College Football Daily Fantasy Picks (Week 1)

  • Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma
  • Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
  • John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
  • Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
The Best College Football Bets (Week 1)

  • Clemson (-4) vs. Georgia
  • Wisconsin (-3.5) vs. Penn State
  • Miami (+17.5) vs. Alabama

*Also check out our game-by-game predictions for several of the nation’s powerhouse programs. We have full record projections and analysis of every matchup on the 2021 schedule for Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

College football Week 1 Top 25 schedule

Thursday, September 2

GameTime (ET)TV
The Citadel @ Coastal Carolina7:00 PMESPN+
Weber State @ Utah7:30 PMPac-12 Network
Ohio State @ Minnesota8:00 PMFOX
Southern Utah @ Arizona State10:30 PMPac-12 Network
Friday, September 3

GameTime (ET)TV
North Carolina @ Virginia Tech6:00 PMESPN

Saturday, September 4

GameTime (ET)TV
Oklahoma @ Tulane12:00 PMABC
Penn State @ Wisconsin12:00 PMFOX
Fresno State @ Oregon2:00 PMPac-12 Network
Alabama @ Miami (Florida)3:30 PMABC
Indiana @ Iowa3:30 PMBig Ten Network
Northern Iowa @ Iowa State3:30 PMBig 12 Network
Miami (Ohio) @ Cincinnati 3:30 PMESPN+
Louisiana @ Texas4:30 PMFOX
San Jose State @ USC5:00 PMPac-12 Network
Missouri State @ Oklahoma State7:00 PMBig 12 Network
Florida Atlantic @ Florida7:30 PMSEC Network
Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)7:30 PMABC
Kent State @ Texas A&M8:00 PMESPNU
Montana @ Washington8:00 PMPac-12 Network
LSU @ UCLA8:30 PMFOX

Sunday, September 5

GameTime (ET)TV
Notre Dame @ Florida State7:30 PMABC

College football FBS Week 1 schedule

Wednesday, September 1

GameTime (ET)TV
UAB vs. Jacksonville State (@ Cramton Bowl)7:30 PMESPN

Thursday, September 2

GameTime (ET)TV
Temple @ Rutgers6:30 PMBig Ten Network
Boise State @ UCF7:00 PMESPN
Wagner @ Buffalo7:00 PMESPN 3
Long Island University @ Florida International7:00 PMESPN 3
Houston Baptist @ New Mexico7:00 PMPac-12 Network
Western Illinois @ Ball State7:00 PMESPN+
South Florida @ NC State7:30 PMACC Network
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte)7:30 PMESPNU
UC Davis @ Tulsa7:30 PMESPN+
Bowling Green @ Tennessee8:00 PMSEC Network
UT Martin @ Western Kentucky8:00 PMESPN+
Eastern Washington @ UNLV10:00 PMTBD

Friday, September 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Old Dominion @ Wake Forest7:00 PMACC Network
Duke @ Charlotte7:00 PMCBS Sports Network
St. Francis (PA) @ Eastern Michigan7:00 PMESPN 3
South Dakota @ Kansas8:00 PMBig 12 Network
Michigan State @ Northwestern9:00 PMESPN
Northern Colorado @ Colorado9:00 PMPac-12 Network
South Dakota State @ Colorado State9:00 PMFS1

Saturday, September 4

GameTime (ET)TV
Stanford @ Kansas State12:00 PMFS1
Army @ Georgia State12:00 PMESPNU
Fordham @ Nebraska12:00 PMBig Ten Network
UL Monroe @ Kentucky12:00 PMSEC Network
Colgate @ Boston College12:00 PMACC Network
Holy Cross @ UConn12:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Lafayette @ Air Force2:00 PMTBD
Rice @ Arkansas2:00 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
Marshall @ Navy3:30 PMCBS Sports Network
Montana State @ Wyoming4:00 PMTBD
Louisiana Tech @ Mississippi State4:00 PMESPNU
Central Michigan @ Missouri4:00 PMSEC Network
UMass @ Pittsburgh4:00 PMACC Network
Campbell @ Liberty6:00 PMESPN 3
Gardner-Webb @ Georgia Southern6:00 PMESPN 3
Eastern Illinois @ South Carolina7:00 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
Syracuse @ Ohio7:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Oregon State @ Purdue7:00 PMFS1
Akron @ Auburn7:00 PMESPN+/SEC Network
Texas Tech vs. Houston (@ NRG Stadium)7:00 PMESPN
Abilene Christian @ SMU7:00 PMESPN+
Baylor @ Texas State7:00 PMESPN+
Monmouth @ Middle Tennessee State7:00 PMESPN 3
Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State7:00 PMESPN 3
Norfolk State @ Toledo7:00 PMESPN 3
Southern @ Troy7:00 PMESPN 3
UTSA @ Illinois7:30 PMBig Ten Network
Northern Illinois @ Georgia Tech7:30 PMACC Network
William & Mary @ Virginia7:30 PMESPN 3
Northwestern State @ North Texas7:30 PMESPN 3
Duquesne @ TCU8:00 PMBig 12 Network/ESPN+
Southern Mississippi @ South Alabama8:00 PMESPN+
East Tennessee State @ Vanderbilt8:00 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman @ UTEP9:00 PMESPN 3
Nevada @ California10:30 PMFS1
New Mexico State @ San Diego State10:30 PMCBS Sports Network
Utah State @ Washington State11:00 PMPac-12 Network
Portland State @ Hawaii11:59 PMTBD

Monday, September 6

GameTime (ET)TV
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (in Atlanta)8:00 PMESPN
College football Week 2 Top 25 schedule

Friday, September 10

GameTime (ET)TV
Kansas @ Coastal Carolina7:30 PMESPN 2

Saturday, September 11

GameTime (ET)TV
Florida @ South Florida12:00 PMABC
Oregon @ Ohio State12:00 PMFOX
Tulsa @ Oklahoma State12:00 PMFS1
Toledo @ Notre Dame2:30 PMNBC
UAB @ Georgia3:30 PMESPN 2
Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver)3:30 PMFOX
Ball State @ Penn State3:30 PMFS1
Murray State @ Cincinnati3:30 PMESPN+
Mercer @ Alabama4:00 PMSEC Network
South Carolina State @ Clemson5:00 PMACC Network
Western Carolina @ Oklahoma7:00 PMTBD
Texas @ Arkansas7:00 PMESPN
Eastern Michigan @ Wisconsin7:00 PMFS1
Appalachian State @ Miami (Florida)7:00 PMTBD
Nicholls @ Louisiana7:00 PMESPN 3
Washington @ Michigan7:30 PMABC
Georgia State @ North Carolina7:30 PMESPN 3
Idaho @ Indiana7:30 PMBig Ten Network
McNeese @ LSU8:00 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
Utah @ BYU10:15 PMESPN
Stanford @ USC10:30 PMFOX
UNLV @ Arizona State10:30 PMESPN 2

College football FBS Week 2 schedule

Friday, September 10

GameTime (ET)TV
North Carolina A&T @ Duke8:00 PMACC Network
North Dakota @ Utah State9:00 PMCBS Sports Network
UTEP @ Boise State9:30 PMFS1

Saturday, September 11

GameTime (ET)TV
Illinois @ Virginia11:00 AMACC Network
Western Kentucky @ Army11:30 AMCBS Sports Network
VMI @ Kent State11:30 AMESPN 3
South Carolina @ East Carolina12:00 PMESPN 2
Alabama State @ Auburn12:00 PMSEC Network
Pittsburgh @ Tennessee12:00 PMESPN
Norfolk State @ Wake Forest12:00 PMACCNX
Youngstown State @ Michigan State12:00 PMBig Ten Network
Miami (Ohio) @ Minnesota12:00 PMESPNU
Indiana State @ Northwestern12:00 PMBig Ten Network
Kennesaw State @ Georgia Tech12:00 PMESPN 3
Wyoming @ Northern Illinois1:30 PMESPN+
Middle Tennessee @ Virginia Tech2:00 PMACCNX
Rutgers @ Syracuse2:00 PMACC Network
Duquesne @ Ohio2:00 PMESPN 3
Purdue @ UConn3:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Robert Morris @ Central Michigan3:00 PMESPN 3
California @ TCU3:30 PMESPNU
Buffalo @ Nebraska3:30 PMBig Ten Network
Air Force @ Navy3:30 PMCBS
Temple @ Akron3:30 PMESPN+
Boston College @ UMass3:30 PMTBD
Georgia Southern @ Florida Atlantic3:30 PMTBD
South Alabama @ Bowling Green4:00 PMESPN+
Long Island University @ West Virginia5:00 PMESPN 3
Illinois State @ Western Michigan5:00 PMBig 12 Network/ESPN+
Portland State @ Washington State6:00 PMPac-12 Network
Gardner-Webb @ Charlotte6:00 PMESPN 3
Lamar @ UTSA6:00 PMESPN 3
Bethune-Cookman @ UCF6:30 PMESPN+
North Carolina Central @ Marshall6:30 PMESPN+
Houston @ Rice6:30 PMCBS Sports Network
Liberty @ Troy7:00 PMESPN+
NC State @ Mississippi State7:00 PMTBD
Texas Southern @ Baylor7:00 PMBig 12 Network/ESPN+
Southern Illinois @ Kansas State7:00 PMBig 12 Network/ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin @ Texas Tech7:00 PMBig 12 Network/ESPN+
North Texas @ SMU7:00 PMESPN+
Texas State @ Florida International7:00 PMESPN+
Morgan State @ Tulane7:00 PMESPN+
Memphis @ Arkansas State7:00 PMESPN+
SE Louisiana @ Louisiana Tech7:00 PMESPN 3
Hampton @ Old Dominion7:00 PMESPN 3
Grambling @ Southern Mississippi7:00 PMESPN 3
Eastern Kentucky @ Louisville7:00 PMACCNX
New Mexico State @ New Mexico7:00 PMTBD
Missouri @ Kentucky7:30 PMSEC Network
Austin Peay @ Ole Miss7:30 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
Howard @ Maryland7:30 PMBig Ten Network
Jacksonville State @ Florida State8:00 PMACC Network
Vanderbilt @ Colorado State10:00 PMCBS Sports Network
San Diego State @ Arizona10:00 PMPac-12 Network
Cal Poly @ Fresno State10:00 PMTBD
Idaho State @ Nevada10:30 PMTBD
Hawaii @ Oregon State11:00 PMFS1
