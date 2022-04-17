MLB Standings 2022

Here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective on where all 30 teams stand during the 162-game season.

Related: Don’t miss any of the action, check out Sportsnaut’s MLB TV schedule now

What does MLB stand for?

MLB stands for Major League Baseball, a professional baseball organization in the United States. While professional baseball started in 1869. The National League was founded in February 1876 and the American League started in 1901. This is the 147th season in MLB history,.

How many teams are in the MLB?

There are 30 MLB teams. The National League is home to the oldest teams, including the Atlanta Braves (formerly Boston Red Stockings), Chicago Cubs (previously Chicago White Stockings), Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees were founded in 1901, along with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics. In 1998, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks were formed, becoming the most recently expanded MLB teams.

How many games are left in the MLB season?

After the first week of the 2022 MLB season, all 30 teams have played approximately 8-10 games. MLB standings use fractions, 0.5 games, to help determine the order when teams have played a different number of games. At the end of the 2022 season, every team will have played 162 games.

Related: MLB power rankings – Blue Jays rise, Braves tumble after Opening Week

How many wild card teams are there in MLB?

Under the new MLB collective-bargaining agreement, the postseason was expanded starting in 2022. Under the new format, there are three wild card teams in the NL and thee teams in the AL. Each wild card team with the lowest seed faces the division winner with the lowest record. The format looks like this.

No. 6 wild card team vs No. 3 division winner

No. 5 wild card team vs No. 4 wild card team

Each AL and NL Wild Card series is a best-of-three set. The No. 1 seed, the team with the best record in each league, hosts the winner of the 4 vs. 5 matchup. Meanwhile, the No. 2 seed faces the winner of the No. 3 vs No. 6 in the Divisional Round.

Related: MLB playoffs schedule, projections

When is the MLB World Series?

The date for the 2022 World Series will be released later this year. The MLB regular season concludes on Oct. 5 with the playoffs beginning two days later. The 2021 World Series started on October 21.

Who won the MLB World Series in 2021?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, defeating the Houston Astros in six games. Jorge Soler, who signed with the Miami Marlins this offseason, won 2021 World Series MVP after hitting three home runs and posting a 1.191 OPS with six RBI.

2021 World Series recap

Recent World Series winners