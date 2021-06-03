NFL defense rankings: Outlook for 2021 season

After witnessing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV thanks to their defense, 31 NFL teams have taken notice this offseason. NFL free agency is in the books and big moves happened throughout the league that shook up our NFL defense rankings.

Many of the top talents didn’t even head elsewhere. Leonard Williams re-signed with the New York Giants, Shaq Barrett is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Justin Simmons is headed for a contract extension. With that said, John Johnson, Carl Lawson, William Jackson and Bud Dupree all landed huge contracts and found new homes.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Tennessee Titans climb after Julio Jones trade

Let’s dive into our updated NFL defense rankings before summer practices begin.

20. Tennessee Titans (UR)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the offseason, the Tennessee Titans desperately needed pass rushers and help at cornerback. Adding Janoris Jenkins was a solid move. While they overpaid for Bud Dupree, he will be a force off the edge that this team lacked. But the real driving force behind Tennessee’s rise in the NFL defense rankings is the 2021 NFL Draft.

Caleb Farley could be one of the biggest steals of the year. He’s an elite cornerback prospect, but fell due to back surgery. There are long-term durability worries, but he can be an impact starter immediately. Meanwhile, Elijah Molden was the top slot corner in the 2021 NFL Draft. This secondary is vastly improved and if the pass rush is more consistent, this will be a good defense.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

19. Kansas City Chiefs (20)

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly recognized coming off that Super Bowl loss that defense and the offensive line were big problems. Most of the spending this winter went towards improving in the trenches and protecting Patrick Mahomes is smart. Defensively, bringing in Jarrad Reed (20 pressures last season) was a smart move.

In Round 2, Kansas City added linebacker Nick Bolton. The 21-year-old will be a battering ram in the middle of the defense. With the defensive linemen taking up blocks, Bolton can fly in through gaps and help stop a running back in his tracks. It’s not a huge addition, but any help at linebacker is big for the Chiefs.

18. Buffalo Bills (15)

The Buffalo Bills drafted Gregory Rousseau, a pick that could look like a steal a few years from now. This was one of the worst pass-rush units in 2020, ranking in the bottom-10 or below average in every major category for creating pressure. Rousseau, if NFL coaching taps into his potential, can help create some havoc in the backfield.

Buffalo kept adding to its defensive line in Round 2, taking Carlos Basham Jr. He has drawn comparisons to Shaq Lawson, a player this fan base should be very familiar with. Basham doesn’t offer a high ceiling, but the Bills landed a quality contributor who will do the job assigned to him.

Read More: Ranking the best NFL stadiums

17. New Orleans Saints (15)

New Orleans reached for Payton Turner, who ranked outside our top-50. While some might give the Saints the benefit of the doubt, this is the same front office that spent two first-round picks on Marcus Davenport, who hasn’t played up to that value. But Turner, who received a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade last season, will help the front seven. Adding linebacker Pete Werner, who should start alongside Demario Davis, really rounds out this linebacker corps. We like the Paulson Adebo pick even more, but the situation would be even better if he had Richard Sherman as a mentor.

16. Green Bay Packers (16)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, the Aaron Rodgers trade drama isn’t making fans feel very happy in Green Bay right now. Many wanted to see a wide receiver at No. 29, but that was never going to happen. The Packers desperately needed help at cornerback, especially a defensive back who wouldn’t get burned deep like Kevin King was in the NFC Championship Game.

Eric Stokes is one of the fastest players in the 2021 NFL Draft, starred for an SEC defense this past season and is experienced playing press coverage. There’s plenty of rawness to his game, with below-average instincts and a dependence on getting too physical with receivers. But this is a 6-foot-1 cornerback with great athleticism who could become an excellent No. 2 cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander and Green Bay needed that.

15. Arizona Cardinals (17)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Once Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II came off the board, Arizona knew it had to shift its focus. Fortunately, the player this front office love sat there for the taking. Zaven Collins is truly a ridiculous athlete for a 6-foot-3 linebacker, bringing a level of versatility at MIKE linebacker that is incredibly difficult to match. It will take a great defensive mind to find the correct ways to use him and Isaiah Simmons and this pick makes the Jordan Hicks contract even worse, Arizona’s front seven improved on Thursday.

14. Chicago Bears (11)

Following Chuck Pagano’s retirement, Chicago decided to roll the dice on Sean Desai as its defensive coordinator. It remains to be seen how the 37-year-old will handle the massive responsibilities. It would have helped if the Bears kept Kyle Fuller. Losing a great defensive play-caller is one thing, cutting a top cornerback is another.

Chicago Bears stats (Week 10-17): Opponents averaged 248.7 pass yards/game, 109.5 passer rating, 69.1% completion rate and had an 18-5 TD-INT ratio

The arrival of Justin Fields helps the Bears significantly, but Chicago also won’t be shutting opponents down like it used to. We can appreciate dedicating the early picks on Day 1 and Day 2 to the offense, but this defense is going to get worse in 2021.

13. Indianapolis Colts (10)

The Colts finished the season allowing the eighth-fewest total yards (332.1) and 10th-fewest points (22.6) per game this season. Those numbers are impressive, but we also see cause for concern. After holding opposing quarterbacks to 198.7 yards and an average 78.9 passer rating in the first nine games, the Colts allowed 297 passing yards per game and a 102.5 passer rating in the final seven contests.

Xavier Rhodes is back and that’s notable, but the second-half issues create some hesitancy. Once considered a top-five defense, Indianapolis doesn’t have the pass rush to sustain that and this glaring need wasn’t adequately addressed with impact talent this offseason.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback: 5 best options to replace retired Philip Rivers in 2021

12. Los Angeles Chargers (10)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have enough talent to be a top-five defense, but coaching and injuries got in the way. The first step to unlock this group’s potential, hiring Brandon Staley. His ability to put players in roles they are comfortable with, creating unique looks with his defense and adapting everything for each opponent faced, makes him a great addition. He’ll be taking over a defense with All-Pro defensive back Derwin James Jr., top edge rusher Joey Bosa and a collection of more young talent at every level.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Los Angeles landed a steal at No. 47 with Asante Samuel Jr. He offers the same kind of playmaking skills as his father and is comfortable playing in man coverage. It’s an especially great fit for both sides. Samuel Jr. will get great coaching and the Chargers landed the outside cornerback that was missing in the secondary. Los Angeles could be much higher in our NFL defense rankings by the fall.

11. New York Giants (9)

New York needed a No. 2 cornerback and it found one, signing Adoree Jackson. Injuries significantly impacted him in 2020, playing only 155 snaps and struggling in coverage. The year prior, he was strong in coverage and now will be tasked with easier matchups as a starter opposite James Bradberry.

The Giants added to this defense on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, first snagging Azeez Ojulari. He doesn’t have prototypical size, but his length, motor and skills can help him become a situational pass rusher. We liked that pick and the selection of cornerback Aaron Robinson, who will provide nice versatility for Patrick Graham.

10. Cleveland Browns (14)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason needing a safety, two cornerbacks and an edge rusher to complement Myles Garrett. They signed John Johnson III, an outstanding free safety, paired him with nickel corner Troy Hill then added Jadeveon Clowney. The No.2 cornerback spot is now solved.

Cleveland drafted Greg Newsome II, a top-25 talent who thrives in coverage, shows outstanding instincts and plays with an edge this coaching staff will love. He is more than capable of starting opposite Denzel Ward, kicking Greedy Williams into a smaller role. Linebacker was the remaining hole on this defense and Cleveland somehow landed Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. We broke down the pick more here. The important thing, Cleveland’s defense has everything it needs to be great and that should scare the AFC.

9. San Francisco 49ers (13)

San Francisco, like few other teams, can’t afford injuries on this side of the ball. There is very little depth in the secondary. Even banking on Jason Verrett to stay healthy and Emmanuel Moseley to hold down the No. 2 job is asking a lot. But the 49ers’ front seven is legit.

Nick Bosa, fully recovered from a torn ACL, can be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. While Javon Kinlaw didn’t have a great rookie season, he could be poised to make a huge leap in his second season and creating penetration should be easier with Bosa and Arik Armstead on the edge. Behind them, Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. San Francisco’s front will carry them, with its spot in the NFL defense rankings dependent on the secondary.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

Pittsburgh’s defense is more than capable of carrying this team, we saw it with elite play in 2020. While losing Bud Dupree isn’t a huge blow, it does take away an impact edge rusher. That is compounded with several defensive backs walking out the door in free agency and the voids not being addressed. T.J. Watt is still one of the best players in the NFL and this defensive front is ridiculous.

Ultimately, the Steelers move down in our NFL defense rankings because the image of Baker Mayfield racking up 263 yards and three touchdowns, paired with the free-agent losses, gives us reason to think this unit takes a step back.

7. New England Patriots (8)

It’s been a wild offseason in New England. The biggest additions came on the offensive side, but Bill Belichick’s defense will also look a lot better in 2021. Kyle Van Noy should return to the form we saw from his previous stay in Foxborough, while Matthew Judon will be a nice three-down player. Jalen Mills seems like the replacement for Patrick Chung, who is retiring. The best news for the Patriots, Dont’a Hightower will be back in 2021.

New England is ecstatic with its Day 2 haul from the NFL Draft. Christian Barmore is inconsistent, but the flashes of brilliance he showed in the CFB Playoffs hinted at elite ability. If any coaching staff can help him tap into that more consistently, it’s the Patriots. As for Ronnie Perkins, he’ll provide quality, he’ll provide quality reps in a situational role and rotational depth is crucial for a defense being consistently great.

New England Patriots quarterback options: Trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft

6. Miami Dolphins (6)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

When you have a pair of first-round picks, you can afford to take more risks with the second selection. Jaelan Phillips carries alarming medical red flag, issues that couldn’t be figured out after he tested positive for COVID-19 before his medical check. When healthy, he is the best pass rusher from this draft class and can make an instant impact. Phillips will do a nice job helping Miami’s defense sustain its strong level of play from the 2020 season.

Jevon Holland will become the flex defensive back in Miami’s secondary. Whether Flores wants him to be a ballhawk at safety or to shift into coverage against a slot receiver, Holland can do it. He’ll likely never be a Pro Bowl player, but this is a nice boost for this defense.

5. Baltimore Ravens (6)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore’s spot in our NFL defense rankings will be determined by how it rushes the passer this fall. Opponents averaged just 6.4 ypa with an 87.2 passer rating and 63.8% completion rate against the Ravens’ secondary, some of the best marks in the NFL. But Don Martindale needs the blitz to help the cornerbacks in man coverage, so Odafe Oweh or Tyus Bower must step up.

4. Denver Broncos (7)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Many projected the Denver Broncos could wake a quarterback, linebacker, or offensive tackle at No. 9 overall. Instead, they drafted Patrick Surtain II. It’s a surprising decision, but Denver landed the top cornerback in the draft class and a player who can start immediately. Adding Patrick Surtain II gives Denver one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with four starting-caliber corners (Surtain, Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan) and an underrated pass rush.

Baron Browning checks off the height, length and athleticism boxes that teams look for in a linebacker. But he never put the bag of raw tools together at Ohio State. If we’re being optimistic, this is a good home for him to grow as a player and to better understand the position. This defense is loaded and it easily could be the best in the NFL by November.

3. Los Angeles Rams (3)

Losing Brandon Staley hurts. He was the conductor who orchestrated the NFL’s most dominant defense in the regular season. The Rams held opponents to 18.5 points per game, quarterbacks averaged the second-lowest passer rating (80.4) against this defense and offenses converted just 35.4% of their third-down attempts. Los Angeles also lost safety John Johnson, who was outstanding in this secondary. With Raheem Morris calling plays for a defense that has Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, this remains one of the best units in the NFL.

2. Washington Football Team (3)

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase young lived up to all the pre-draft hype, quickly developing into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers late in his rookie season. Of course, he isn’t alone in this dominant front. Young (six sacks, 40 total pressures), Montez Sweat (nine sacks, 47 pressures) and Jonathan Allen (47 pressures) are a dominant front.

Now, let’s take another look at the depth chart. Washington’s secondary will be better than it was in 2020, especially after adding William Jackson III to start opposite Kendall Fuller. Washington also signed Bobby McCain, who will provide a huge boost at safety. On top of that, first-round pick Jamin Davis will deliver some pop and plenty of speed at linebacker.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The best defense in the NFL is found in Tampa Bay. Todd Bowles, a great NFL head coach candidate in 2022, is coordinating a group that did spectacular things this past season. During the team’s run to the Lombardi Trophy, the Bucs’ opponents completed just 59.7% of their passers, averaged 19.5 points per game and this defense allowed just a 46% third-down conversion rate.

Don’t expect much regression in 2021. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will have another year of experience, the pass rush is even deeper than before and Vita Vea will likely avoid a freak injury. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are in trouble Week 1.

Related: 5 Most Valuable Football Cards 1990s: Includes Manning And Favre