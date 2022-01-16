Fresh off winning their second Super Bowl in team history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of 20 franchises who have won the big game. With LV being their second victory, the Bucs are just one of 14 franchises to have won a Super Bowl more than once.

How many teams have not won a Super Bowl? 12. We look at them here.

NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals

Established in 1968, some may wonder, have the Cincinnati Bengals won a Super Bowl? After reaching the big game in 1981 and 1988, the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers both times.

Now, with Joe Burrow, it’s possible the Bengals finally have the franchise quarterback needed to bring them deep into the playoffs once again. It may not happen immediately, but Burrow and the Bengals can start laying the groundwork with a competitive season. The 31-year streak without a playoff victory is over, next is the Lombardi Trophy drought.

Carolina Panthers

While the Carolina Panthers are 0-2 all-time in Super Bowl appearances, current team owner David Tepper isn’t afraid to do things differently. I wouldn’t expect this team to stay out of postseason contention for very long.

Coach Matt Rhule went 5-11 in his first season as a head coach in the NFL. With a new quarterback in town and another year in the system, don’t be shocked if the Panthers take a step forward in 2021.

How Sam Darnold develops will have a great impact on their season. Even if the wins aren’t there, the Panthers could find themselves in a nice position to land their franchise quarterback next year either by trade or via a high draft pick.

The last time Carolina reached the Super Bowl was after drafting Cam Newton. Maybe another superstar QB will be needed to bring this franchise back to the promised land.

Atlanta Falcons

After appearing like they’d win their first Super Bowl after leading 28-3 in 2016, we all know what happened next. Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks of all-time for his former Patriots squad and the Atlanta Falcons are still searching for their first Lombardi Trophy as a franchise.

Super Bowl LI was the start of Mike Smith’s demise with the Falcons. Now replaced by coach Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan and Co. will try to climb back into contention.

The offensive-minded Smith should be able to bring a more explosive scoring attack, but the defense has been a much bigger issue in recent years. Fixing those issues may ultimately be the deciding factor to fuel their potential success.

Los Angeles Chargers

Of the four quarterbacks drafted in 2020, Justin Herbert may have the best chances to become a superstar after his record-breaking rookie season. In the NFL, having a top-notch quarterback is one of the best ways to reach the Super Bowl.

For a Chargers franchise that has changed locations to Los Angeles, the only time they made it to the Super Bowl was back in 1994 when they were still in San Diego led by a strong defense. Before that season, the Chargers were seen as a longshot to qualify for postseason play. Ultimately, they were blown out by the 49ers.

Having to go through Kansas City, most wouldn’t expect the Chargers to make it to the playoffs in 2021. After a year of major changes, ending their season with a Super Bowl appearance would be a shock.

The Chargers certainly boasted the talent in 2021, led by Herbert, to compete for a Super Bowl. But a bad run defense and some costly decisions by first-year coach Brandon Staley eliminated them from playoff contention on the final play of the regular season. We’ll see if things change next fall.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are one of two NFL franchises to get to the Super Bowl four different times without winning any of them. As their fans know all too well, their postseason history is dreadful.

Despite having some historically great teams over the years with the Purple People Eaters, and in 1998, with what some used to say was one of the greatest scoring attacks of all time, the Vikings have never won a Super Bowl.

Some diehard fans will tell you, the Vikings have gotten screwed a few times. Maybe you buy into the theories that the Giants stole some signals leading to a 41-0 shutout in the 2000 NFC Championship game despite having the fifth-best offense in the NFL.

Curiously, there hasn’t been a shutout or a bigger margin of victory in a conference championship or Super Bowl since. Were the Giants cheating? You tell me.

Or maybe when the Saints had bounties out to try and injure Brett Favre in the 2009 NFC Championship Game, which led to several rule changes and suspensions. While the Vikings aren’t the only team to deal with some less-than-favorable situations, it’s helped contribute to their many playoff mishaps through the years.

Minnesota’s misfortunes have kept them away from the big dance since 1976, which is the longest Super Bowl drought of any team who has ever made it that far without winning. The 2021 version of the Vikes appear to have what it takes to contend for postseason play on paper.

Perhaps, the biggest factor to their success will be what happens with two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. If he leaves the division, the Vikings should be seen as NFC North favorites.

But with Minnesota cleaning house, firing Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman, a rebuild might be closer than a Lombardi Trophy.

Arizona Cardinals

This past offseason, the Arizona Cardinals went all in, acquiring star power at seemingly every turn. Adding players such as Rodney Hudson, A.J. Green, and J.J. Watt seems like moves only possible in a video game.

But this isn’t five years ago and how much they still have in the tank collectively will go a long way toward how great they can become. There’s no reason to think they don’t have what it takes to reach the second Super Bowl of the Cardinals’ storied history.

A franchise that has moved from St. Louis and Phoenix, the only time the Cardinals made it to the Super Bowl was in 2008 with Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald. While it was a close game against Pittsburgh, it wasn’t enough to get the Cards their first Super Bowl victory.

The hope is that Kyler Murray can be the one to lead them to the promised land. As part of the current dual-threat quarterback takeover, Murray may be one of the toughest football players to consistently game plan for.

A dynamic offense led by coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray paired with a roster built to compete could have the Cardinals in the mix for a Super Bowl very soon. Let’s see if the magic finally happens in the NFL Playoffs.

Tennessee Titans

For many fans of football, it will be hard to ever forget the time the Tennessee Titans made it to the Super Bowl, losing in the final seconds after being one yard shy of scoring the tying touchdown against the then-St. Louis Rams. What a game.

After coming so close, it seemed the Titans may be able to simply make a few adjustments to make it back to the Super Bowl, though that was easier said than done. Ever since 1999, they have yet to make it back.

Under the current regime, the Titans have enjoyed some recent success, reaching the playoffs three out of the past four seasons. Led by Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and a receiver duo of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, maybe this is the year. If it is, it would be an upset with everyone picking against the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills

Have the Buffalo Bills ever won a Super Bowl? No, but they are one of the teams who have had several chances. In fact, the Bills are 0-4 all-time in Super Bowl appearances.

While it’s incredible for them to have even made it that far on four separate occasions, history really only remembers the winners.

The silver lining for members of the Bills Mafia is that Josh Allen has the team positioned to be a contender for a long time. With Tom Brady out of the AFC East, now Patrick Mahomes is the dragon Buffalo needs to find a way to slay.

With an elite defense and an MVP-talent at quarterback, this could finally be the year the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl.

Which teams have never made it to the Super Bowl?

While there are some franchises to have never won a ring, there are even some NFL teams who have never been to the Super Bowl. Here are the teams who have never made it to the Super Bowl.

Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowls. So how many Super Bowls have the Houston Texans won from the same state?

Well, it’s not that simple. The Cowboys have been around since 1960 whereas the Texans are the league’s newest franchise after being established in 2002. Thus, the Texans have never won a Super Bowl.

Incredibly, the Texans won six AFC South Championships from 2011-2019. But those were the only times they have ever made the playoffs.

After a complete overhaul, the Texans could be entering tumultuous times as a franchise without any Super Bowl appearances. What happens with Deshaun Watson will have a major impact on their organization for years to come.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite being around since 1995, the Jacksonville Jaguars only have three division titles and have been to the playoffs just seven times in total. But the Jaguars have never made it to the Super Bowl.

I wouldn’t bet on that changing this season. But if Lawrence is as advertised, the Jags may not be far away from being a perennial contender. The long Super Bowl drought in Duval could come to an end sooner than some fans expect.

It only took Jared Goff three seasons to reach a Super Bowl after being selected No. 1. The pressure’s on this kid. But the failed Urban Meyer experiment will likely set the franchise back at least two years.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the oldest NFL team to have never appeared in a Super Bowl and the only franchise from the NFC to have never played for the trophy. Their last playoff victory came in 1992 and it’s highly unlikely that will change this season.

After trading former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford, the Lions have replaced him with another first overall selection in Jared Goff.

Not only did Detroit change quarterbacks, but it also swapped out its head coach and general manager. While the Lions have likely entered a rebuilding phase, it’s also possible the massive organizational overhaul leads to instant results.

Goff certainly has the experience and he’s never led his team to a losing season in the NFL. While his methods may be a bit unconventional, coach Dan Campbell just spent five seasons as an assistant head coach for the New Orleans Saints where they made the postseason four out of the five years he was there.

What happens with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay will have a major impact on the NFC North. How Detroit responds to so much changeover will be crucial if it hopes to make a quick turnaround.

Cleveland Browns

Have the Cleveland Browns won a Super Bowl? Not yet.

The Browns are also one of the teams that have never been to the Super Bowl, but that may change at the end of this season. Of all teams yet to win a ring, the Browns may have the best chance to finally put an end to their misfortunes.

Thanks to the roster they’ve built, the Browns should be seen as a legit contender for Super Bowl LVI. Boasting a star-studded offense with Pro Bowl players such as Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry among others, the Browns also have playmakers throughout each level of the defense.

Last season the Browns came close, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champs. Many thought they would finally get over the hump this season, especially if Baker Mayfield took a step forward. Instead, Cleveland didn’t even make the playoffs and now Mayfield might lose his starting job in 2022. Needless to say, this team isn’t ready to end its Super Bowl drought yet.