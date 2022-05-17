fbpx
Sportsnaut
Published May 17, 2022

Atlanta Falcons schedule: Initiating a rebuild in 2022 with little hope

Vincent Frank

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 1

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Sep. 11New Orleans Saints1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17

Atlanta Falcons roster outlook

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:

Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.

Defensively, Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021. The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022.

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Preseason opponents

  • Week 1: @ Detroit Lions
  • Week 2: @ New York Jets
  • Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 — @ Los Angeles Rams

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18@ Rams4:05 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

Week 3 — @ Seattle Seahawks

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25@ Seahawks4:25 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16

Week 4 — Cleveland Browns

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2Browns1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 20
Week 5 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9@ Buccaneers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13

Week 6 — San Francisco 49ers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 1649ers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23@ Bengals1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Bengals 41, Falcons 13

Week 8 — Carolina Panthers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30Panthers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Week 9 — Los Angeles Chargers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6Chargers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10

Week 10 — @ Carolina Panthers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 10@ Panthers8:15 PMPrime Video
  • Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17
Week 11 — Chicago Bears

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20Bears1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20

Week 12 — @ Washington Commanders

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27@ Commanders1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20

Week 13 — Pittsburgh Steelers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4Steelers1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
TBD@ SaintsTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24@ Ravens1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1Cardinals1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
TBDBuccaneersTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 2-15, last place in the NFC South

