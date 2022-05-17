Atlanta Falcons schedule: Initiating a rebuild in 2022 with little hope

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 1
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17 Atlanta Falcons roster outlook Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:
Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of
Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.
Defensively,
Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021. The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022. 2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Preseason opponents Week 1: @ Detroit Lions Week 2: @ New York Jets Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Week 2 — @ Los Angeles Rams
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 @ Rams 4:05 PM FOX Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17 Week 3 — @ Seattle Seahawks
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX Prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16 Week 4 — Cleveland Browns
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Browns 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 20 Week 5 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13 Week 6 — San Francisco 49ers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 49ers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17 Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Bengals 41, Falcons 13 Week 8 — Carolina Panthers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20 Week 9 — Los Angeles Chargers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Chargers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10 Week 10 — @ Carolina Panthers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 10 @ Panthers 8:15 PM Prime Video Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17 Week 11 — Chicago Bears
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20 Week 12 — @ Washington Commanders
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20 Week 13 — Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16 Week 14: BYE Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Saints TBD TBD Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13 Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14 Week 17: Arizona Cardinals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16 Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Buccaneers TBD TBD Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10 Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 2-15, last place in the NFC South