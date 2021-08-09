NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings

When is the next NASCAR race? If you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today, you’ve come to the right place. Here you will find today’s races, upcoming races, race highlights, race recaps, power rankings, and more!

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson wins with a solid performance at Watkins Glen International (August 8)

NASCAR Race Recap: Kyle Larson drove an almost perfect race on his way to a series-leading fifth win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson held off a hard-charging Chase Elliott, who wasn’t able to get to his back bumper after a rough day of mistakes.

Larson led 27 laps out of the 90-lap race. Larson almost won Stage 1 but wasn’t able to get around the No. 22 of Joey Logano. He now takes the regular-season points lead with three races remaining.

NASCAR today

This is the scheduled race for NASCAR today.

Saturday, August 14

Series Time (ET) TV NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis RC (Xfinity) 4:00 PM NBCSN Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Indianapolis, IN

Next NASCAR race

Sunday, August 15

Series Time (ET) TV Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Cup) 1:00 PM NBC Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Indianapolis, IN

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Picks (August 15)

Chase Elliott

Christopher Bell

Ryan Preece

Upcoming NASCAR races

Friday, August 20

Series Time (ET) TV WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power (Truck) 9:00 PM FS1 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – Madison, IL

Saturday, August 21

Series Time (ET) TV New Holland 250 (Xfinity) 3:00 PM NBCSN Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI

Sunday, August 22

Series Time (ET) TV FireKeepers Casino 400 (Cup) 3:00 PM NBCSN Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI

Friday, August 27

Series Time (ET) TV Wawa 250 (Xfinity) 7:30 PM NBCSN Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

Saturday, August 28

Series Time (ET) TV Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Cup) 7:00 PM NBC Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

NASCAR Drivers Ranked

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

1. Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 1st)

Kyle Larson moves to the top spot in Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings after securing his fifth victory of the 2021 season last Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Larson held off a hard-charging Chase Elliott after cycling out in front after the final green-flag pit stops. Larson goes into next weekend looking to carry his momentum at the Indianapolis Road Course.

2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 4th)

3. Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 7th)

4. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 2nd)

5. Tyler Reddick (Richard Childress Racing, Standings: 12th)

6. Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 15th)

7. Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing, Standings: 14th)

8. Ryan Blaney (Team Penske, Standings: 8th)

9. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 9th)

10. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske, Standings: 10th)

11. Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 6th)

12. Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 24th)

13. Joey Logano (Team Penske, Standings: 5th)

14. Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing, Standings: 18th)

15. Matt DiBenedetto (Wood Brothers Racing, Standings: 17th)

16. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 3rd)

17. Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 11th)

18. Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing, Standings: 13th)

19. Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 22nd)

20. Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing, Standings: 21st)

NASCAR Standings

Next race: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (24/36)