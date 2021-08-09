NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings

When is the next NASCAR race? If you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today, you’ve come to the right place. Here you will find today’s races, upcoming races, race highlights, race recaps, power rankings, and more!
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Kyle Larson wins with a solid performance at Watkins Glen International (August 8)
NASCAR Race Recap: Kyle Larson drove an almost perfect race on his way to a series-leading fifth win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson held off a hard-charging Chase Elliott, who wasn’t able to get to his back bumper after a rough day of mistakes.
Larson led 27 laps out of the 90-lap race. Larson almost won Stage 1 but wasn’t able to get around the No. 22 of Joey Logano. He now takes the regular-season points lead with three races remaining.
NASCAR today
This is the scheduled race for NASCAR today.
Saturday, August 14
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis RC (Xfinity)
|4:00 PM
|NBCSN
Next NASCAR race
Sunday, August 15
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Cup)
|1:00 PM
|NBC
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Picks (August 15)
- Chase Elliott
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Preece
Upcoming NASCAR races
Friday, August 20
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power (Truck)
|9:00 PM
|FS1
Saturday, August 21
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|New Holland 250 (Xfinity)
|3:00 PM
|NBCSN
Sunday, August 22
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|FireKeepers Casino 400 (Cup)
|3:00 PM
|NBCSN
Friday, August 27
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Wawa 250 (Xfinity)
|7:30 PM
|NBCSN
Saturday, August 28
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Cup)
|7:00 PM
|NBC
NASCAR Drivers Ranked
1. Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 1st)
Kyle Larson moves to the top spot in Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings after securing his fifth victory of the 2021 season last Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Larson held off a hard-charging Chase Elliott after cycling out in front after the final green-flag pit stops. Larson goes into next weekend looking to carry his momentum at the Indianapolis Road Course.
2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 4th)
3. Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 7th)
4. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 2nd)
5. Tyler Reddick (Richard Childress Racing, Standings: 12th)
6. Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 15th)
7. Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing, Standings: 14th)
8. Ryan Blaney (Team Penske, Standings: 8th)
9. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 9th)
10. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske, Standings: 10th)
11. Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 6th)
12. Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 24th)
13. Joey Logano (Team Penske, Standings: 5th)
14. Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing, Standings: 18th)
15. Matt DiBenedetto (Wood Brothers Racing, Standings: 17th)
16. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 3rd)
17. Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 11th)
18. Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing, Standings: 13th)
19. Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 22nd)
20. Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing, Standings: 21st)
NASCAR Standings
Next race: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (24/36)