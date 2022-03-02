UFC tonight: UFC 272 fight card, watch times & odds

Credit: UFC

There is no UFC tonight. The next MMA scheduled for cage fighting fans is at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 272 on March 5.

UFC 272 fight card

Main Card Colby Covington (-320) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+250) Edson Barboza (+140) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-160) Kevin Holland (-300) vs. Alex Oliveira (+235) Sergey Spivak (-195) vs. Greg Hardy (+165) Marina Rodriguez (-260) vs. Xiaonan Yan (+210) Preliminary Card Jalin Turner (-160) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+140) Nicolae Negumereanu (+125) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-145) Maryna Moroz (+170) vs. Mariya Agapova (-200) Umar Nurmagomedov (-720) vs. Brian Kelleher (+500) Tim Elliott (+205) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (-255) Ľudovít Klein (+150) vs. Devonte Smith (-170) Dustin Jacoby (-190) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+160)

The upcoming UFC card is headlined by a grudge match between former teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The besties turned hated enemies will look to inflict bodily harm on one another in a welterweight clash between the first and sixth-ranked fighters in the division, respectively.

The UFC fight card also features popular action fighters Edson Barboza and Kevin Holland as well as unbeaten featherweight talent Bryce Mitchell.

How to watch UFC 272 on March 5

UFC 272 fight card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Early prelims start at 6 PM ET on ESPN+. Core UFC prelims follow at 8 PM ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

Main card action begins at 10 PM ET exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $74.99

You can purchase tickets for this UFC event from the arena box office HERE

UFC 272 predictions

Colby Covington (16-3) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-15)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not having a UFC championship on the line or even title contender implications for their next UFC fight, this is one of the most-highly anticipated upcoming UFC fights of 2022. In a world where hate is manufactured to sell PPVs, there is nothing fake about this rivalry. Two of the best welterweights on the planet legitimately despise one another, and it may lead to an entertaining fight with two men looking to put long-term damage on the other.

Prediction: Colby Covington by split-decision

Edson Barboza (22-10) vs Bryce Mitchell (14-0)

Barboza is a tailor-made opponent for Mitchell. That doesn’t mean victory will come easy. The Brazilian is still a very dangerous striker and “Thug Nasty” needs to be careful with his takedown entries. With that said,, grappling and cardio have always been a weakness for “Junior” and that will likely be exploited by the rising 145-pound star.

Prediction: Mitchell by submission, round 3

Kevin Hollad (21-7) vs Alex Oliveira (22-11-1)

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup between Holland and Alex Oliveira should be a violently entertaining UFC match with two fighters who enjoy getting into a cage and scrapping. “Trailblazer” will be the favorite as he makes his welterweight debut. Despite a significant weight-cut, he should be. The question for the Brazilian is how long can he keep it competitive?

Prediction: Holland by TKO, round 2