New York Yankees insider explains realistic blockbuster trade they can make, and it’s not for Garrett Crochet

Despite speculation surrounding the New York Yankees and All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal, a notable reporter for the club believes there is a blockbuster trade they can make before July 30. But it won’t be for either of the aforementioned pitchers.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees are in the middle of a serious slump. Over the last month, they have lost two-thirds of their games and have quickly fallen from their post among the elite teams in 2024. The lineup has been underwhelming — outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto — and their starting staff has become very shaky.

To avoid slipping out of World Series contention, New York obviously needs to make a move or two to bolster the roster. The organization has been linked to potential blockbuster trades for All-Stars Garrett Crochett and Tarik Skubal. But upgrading first, second, and third base is a priority as well.

While landing one of the aforementioned stud pitchers would be a coup, it is unlikely — even if they offer their best prospects. However, on Thursday, The Athletic New York Yankees beat writer Chris Kirshner wrote about the one big-time player the team actually has a realistic chance of getting. And he would fill a major hole.

New York Yankees insider says Isaac Paredes is a realistic blockbuster trade option

“The Yankees don’t have the prospect capital to land Skubal unless they want to trade Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones. Even that might not be enough for the American League Cy Young Award favorite. Crochet might not be obtainable for the Yankees, either,” Kirschner wrote. “The package would have to start with [Spencer] Jones or [Jasson] Domínguez plus another top-five prospect or Austin Wells.

“[Isaac] Paredes is more obtainable, and third base is a massive need for the Yankees with DJ LeMahieu no longer looking like an everyday player. I wrote that trading Jones and other prospects for Paredes would make sense. It’s a move I believe is worth it. Paredes has been one of MLB’s best third basemen for three consecutive years.”

Isaac Paredes stats (2024): .250 AVG, .353 OBP, .444 SLG, 16 HR, 55 RBI, 40 R

The 25-year-old earned All-Star honors for the first time this season and is on pace to potentially hit 30 or more home runs for a second straight season. He is also under team control (arbitration contracts) for three more seasons and could be a key building block for the next decade.

