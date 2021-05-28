NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s NHL action, check out the NHL games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.
Big Game Recap: Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Thursday night to stave off elimination in the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series. Read Sportsnaut’s NHL recap here.
NHL Playoff games today: Friday, May 28
Here are all the NHL matchups today.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Wild @ Knights
(Series tied 3-3, Game 7)
|9:00 PM
|NBCSN
NHL Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 28)
- Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights
- Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
The Best NHL Bets Today (May 28)
- Vegas Golden Knights (-180) over Minnesota Wild
NHL Schedule
Saturday, May 29
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Maple Leafs @ Canadiens
(Maple Leafs lead Series 3-2)
|7:30 PM
|NBCSN
|Islanders @ Bruins
(Round 2 Game 1)
|8:00 PM
|NBC
Sunday, May 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|TBD @ Avalanche
(Round 2 Game 1)
|8:00 PM
|NBC
Monday, May 31
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Canadiens @ Maple Leafs
(Round 1 Game 7*)
|TBD
|TBD