NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s NHL action, check out the NHL games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.

Big Game Recap: Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Thursday night to stave off elimination in the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series. Read Sportsnaut’s NHL recap here.

NHL Playoff games today: Friday, May 28

Here are all the NHL matchups today.

Game Time (ET) TV Wild @ Knights

(Series tied 3-3, Game 7) 9:00 PM NBCSN

NHL Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 28)

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights

G, Vegas Golden Knights Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

The Best NHL Bets Today (May 28)

Vegas Golden Knights (-180) over Minnesota Wild

NHL Schedule

Saturday, May 29

Game Time (ET) TV Maple Leafs @ Canadiens

(Maple Leafs lead Series 3-2) 7:30 PM NBCSN Islanders @ Bruins

(Round 2 Game 1) 8:00 PM NBC

Sunday, May 30

Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Avalanche

(Round 2 Game 1) 8:00 PM NBC

Monday, May 31