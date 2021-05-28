fbpx
Published May 28, 2021

NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s NHL action, check out the NHL games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.

Big Game Recap: Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Thursday night to stave off elimination in the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series. Read Sportsnaut’s NHL recap here.

NHL Playoff games today: Friday, May 28

Here are all the NHL matchups today.

GameTime (ET)TV
Wild @ Knights
(Series tied 3-3, Game 7)		9:00 PMNBCSN

NHL Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 28)

  • Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights
  • Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

The Best NHL Bets Today (May 28)

  • Vegas Golden Knights (-180) over Minnesota Wild

NHL Schedule

Saturday, May 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Maple Leafs @ Canadiens
(Maple Leafs lead Series 3-2)		7:30 PMNBCSN
Islanders @ Bruins
(Round 2 Game 1)		8:00 PMNBC

Sunday, May 30

GameTime (ET)TV
TBD @ Avalanche
(Round 2 Game 1)		8:00 PMNBC

Monday, May 31

GameTime (ET)TV
Canadiens @ Maple Leafs
(Round 1 Game 7*)		TBDTBD

