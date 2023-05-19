fbpx
Longest overtime games in NHL history

Matthew Tkachuk scored with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime early Friday morning to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., ending the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

The game that began Thursday night saw 79 minutes, 47 seconds of overtime played and fell 13 seconds short of becoming the sixth game in league history to see a fifth overtime period.

Here are the six longest games in NHL history (time listed is overtime minutes and seconds elapsed; goal scorer listed last):

March 24, 1936 — Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0, semifinals, 116:30 (Mud Bruneteau)

April 3, 1933 — Toronto 1, Boston 0, semifinals, 104:46 (Ken Doraty)

May 4, 2000 — Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, Eastern Conference semifinals, 92:01 (Keith Primeau)

Aug. 11, 2020 — Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, Eastern Conference first round, 90:27 (Brayden Point)

April 24, 2003 — Anaheim 4, Dallas 3, Western Conference semifinals, 80:48, (Petr Sykora)

May 18, 2023 — Florida 3, Carolina 2, Eastern Conference finals, 79:47 (Matthew Tkachuk)

