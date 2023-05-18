Pound for pound Women’s UFC rankings: Amanda Nunes defends #1 spot in June

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Results #1 Amanda Nunes 22-5 W-L-W #2 Alexa Grasso 16-3 W-W-W #3 Valentina Shevchenko 23-4 L-W-W #4 Zhang Weili 23-3 W-W-L #5 Carla Esparza 20-7 L-W-W #6 Rose Namajunas 12-5 L-W-W #7 Julianna Pena 12-5 L-W-W #8 Yan Xiaonan 17-3 W-W-L #9 Erin Blanchfield 11-1 W-W-W #10 Jessica Andrade 24-11 L-L-W

The pound-for-pound women’s UFC rankings are a showcase of the best female fighters in MMA. It features world-class talents, a few division GOATs, and several champions across the company’s four female weight classes.

With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top-10 for the organization’s pound-for-pound women’s UFC rankings.

10. Jessica Andrade (24-11)

Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

After catching fire and winning three straight at flyweight, former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade is in the midst of just the second losing streak of her fantastic career. The multi-weight star has been finished in her last two and to a pair of rising stars. Making some wonder if “Bate Estaca’s” days as an elite fighter are behind her at just 31. Here UFC return could be a must-win if she wants to fight for gold again during her career.

Next fight: TBD

9. Erin Blanchfield (11-1)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey native Erin Blanchfield is the next big thing at flyweight. She is unbeaten over her first five bouts in the UFC and has won eight straight overall. At only 24 years old, her potential seems limitless and she is set up to be a serious title contender in the near future for either Valentina Shevchenko or new champion Alexa Grasso.

Next Fight: TBD

8. Yan Xiaonan (17-3)

credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

After falling in consecutive bouts to former strawweight queen Carla Esparza and top contender Marina Rodriguez, Yan Xionan has moved up the pound-for-pound women’s UFC rankings off a pair of huge wins against MacKenzie Dern and a KO victory against Andrade in May. She is on the cusp of greatness if a rumored bout between her and fellow Chinese star, and champion, Weili Zhang is booked later this year.

Next Fight: TBD

7. Julianna Pena (12-5)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Julianna Pena is one of several stars that has proven “The Ultimate Fighter” is a legitimate resource for future stars and champions. Her win against Amanda Nunes in December 2021 will go down in history as one of the biggest upsets of all time and has forever cemented her place in the sport. However, the injury bug again bit her and she will not get to compete in a trilogy fight against Nunes in June. It is unclear when she will be back inside the Octagon.

Next Fight: TBD

6. Rose Namajuna (12-5)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajuna is one of the best female fighters of her era. When she is on, she is an elite-level striker and tactician. However, there have been a few times when she has lost mental focus in the cage. As she did in her shocking June 2022 loss to Esparza. She has not fought since and it is unclear when she will again. If she continues her year-long hiatus, she will fall further in these women’s UFC rankings.

Next Fight: TBD

5. Carla Esparza (20-7)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Carla Esparza was on top of the world heading to the end of 2022. She had won six straight and posted a second victory over strawweight great Rose Namajunas. However, the success train was derailed by former champ Weili Zhang in November. Esparza’s penchant for less-than-exciting fights could hurt her chances of getting a championship rematch sooner than later. Nevertheless, she is a top fighter at 115-pounds.

Next Fight: TBD

4. Zhang Weili (23-3)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of two losses to Namajunas, Weili Zhang has been everything the UFC could have hoped for. She is 7-2 in the Octagon with four finishes and has begun her second reign as strawweight champion. She is a mix of power and technique that makes her the best MMA fighter ever out of China. A likely matchup with countrywoman Xioanan Yan in their home land seems in her future.

Next Fight: TBD

3. Valentina Shechenko (23-4)

Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

Valentina Shevchenko will go down as one of the greatest female fighters ever, and the best that women’s flyweight has ever seen. If not for two razor-thin losses to Amanda Nunes, she would be considered the women’s GOAT. However, in March she showed that even legends make mistakes.

In a rare moment of weakness in the UFC 285 co-main event, she flubbed and young star Alexa Grasso took full advantage and made her tap for the first time in her career. A highly-anticipated rematch is likely next for “Bullet.”

Next Fight: TBD

2. Alexa Grasso (16-3)

Credit: USA Today Network

Many doubted Alexa Grasso could beat Shevchenko, but in March the 29-year-old showed her four-fight win streak was no fluke when she made the division great tap out. In becoming just the second Mexican-born champion in UFC history she turned herself into a fighting legend in her come country. Now, the hard work of trying to hold on to the belt and pad her legacy is next.

Next Fight: TBD

1. Amanda Nunes (22-5)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all time. Beating other greats like Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, and Cris Cyborg proved it, and her dominant reigns as a two-division champion just added to her legend. Even when she was shockingly defeated, she was able to rise back up and regain her bantamweight crown in 2022.

She will return to the Octagon, for maybe the last time, when she defends her 135-pound title against Irene Aldana in June.