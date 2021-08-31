The 2021 NFL preseason is entering its final week, meaning football fans can get excited about the upcoming regular season. With the NFL Kickoff Game and Week 1 just over a week away, let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power rankings: The top 10 contenders

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

A healthy Tom Brady, a loaded offense and the top unit in our NFL defense rankings There isn’t much else that needs to be said about a defending Super Bowl champion that retained all 22 starters, gets O.J. Howard back in 2021 and added Giovani Bernard. This is the best team in the NFL and a perfect season is possible.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 preview and predictions

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

The Kansas City Chiefs offense can win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes played at an MVP-caliber level with mediocre protection in 2020 and how he plays behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The Chiefs are the best team in the AFC, but concerns about their pass rush and secondary puts Kansas City below the Bucs.

3. Buffalo Bills (5)

Josh Allen is a leading candidate for NFL MVP in 2021 and for good reason. The Buffalo Bills‘ receiving corps is better than last season and its pass protection should be improved. It all comes down to Buffalo’s defense. If the pass rush gets home more consistently, the Bills will climb up Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings. THe preseason showed what this pass rush is capable of and if that is sustained, Buffalo can beat Kansas City.

Buffalo Bills 2021 preview and predictions

4. Green Bay Packers (3)

Aaron Rodgers is back and that means the Green Bay Packers can hoist the Lombardi Trophy. If not for David Bakhtiari’s torn ACL, Green Bay likely beats Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game. All the Packers need is this defense to take a step forward under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. If that happens, watch out.

Green Bay Packers 2021 preview and predictions

5. Cleveland Browns (4)

Not only are the Cleveland Browns no longer a joke, but they’re also one of the best NFL teams in 2021. Cleveland’s defense is poised to take a huge step forward this fall and its offense is already one of the best in the AFC. Whether or not the Browns can beat the Chiefs comes down to Baker Mayfield and his performance on the big stage will decide his next contract.

6. Tennessee Titans (7)

The Tennessee Titans are a lesser version of the Chiefs. An offense that fields Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown can drop 30-plus points on any defense. The problem, the Titans’ defense will give those points right back. We don’t expect this defensive unit to be as bad as it was in 2020, but it’s the Achilles’ heel keeping this team from achieving a lot more.

7. Los Angeles Rams (8)

Even without Cam Akers, the Los Angeles Rams are better offensively than in the past two seasons. Matthew Stafford elevates the passing attack’s ceiling significantly and the addition of Sony Michel helps. But losing defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and the voids left on that side of the ball in free agency make regression likely for the Rams’ defense. This is a very good, but not elite team.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 preview and predictions

8. Baltimore Ravens (6)

The J.K. Dobbins injury is a significant blow for the Baltimore Ravens. He had the potential to be a Pro Bowl running back this season, a breakthrough star in this offense. He’s now done for the year, but that’s not the only issue. Marquise Brown is returning slowly from his injury and Rashod Bateman will miss Week 1. All of that spells trouble for an offense that already asked a lot of Lamar Jackson.

9. Seattle Seahawks (9)

The NFC West is the best division in the NFL and it’s not close. Three teams our in the top 10 of our NFL power rankings, so this will be a slugfest all year long. The situation around Russell Wilson improved this offseason, thanks to some pressure. However, Seattle’s secondary and pass rush are areas of concern that might sink this roster again in big games. Pass-protection issues could also continue to be a problem given the stout defenses Seattle will go up against in the division.

10. San Francisco 49ers (10)

Building for the future and competing now, that’s the 49ers’ approach in 2021. Jimmy Garoppolo is still expected to open the season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Shanahan is already making plans to get Trey Lance involved from the start. What we’ve seen during the preseason also indicates that Lance could get the call sooner rather than later. He adds another dimension to the 49ers’ offense. And with one of the best defenses in the NFL, this could once again be a Super Bowl contender.

San Francisco 49ers 2021 preview and predictions

NFL power rankings: Playoff hopefuls

11. Los Angeles Chargers (12)

If you’re looking for a darkhorse Super Bowl contender, it’s the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert is capable of making the leap we saw from Josh Allen in 2020. The offensive line is vastly improved and the Chargers’ second-year quarterback should take advantage. If Brandon Staley’s system clicks for a defense with star talent, Los Angeles can challenge anyone in the AFC.

12. Washington Football Team (13)

Call it a leap of faith. The Washington Football Team made the playoffs last season despite having one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick, while flawed, is a significant upgrade over Alex Smith. We expect the defense to be elite and there are underrated weapons offensively. This is the best team in the NFC East.

Washington Football Team 2021 preview and predictions

13. Indianapolis Colts (11)

Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson will play in Week 1, promising news considering the initial timeline for recovery. But just as things started trending in the right direction, T.Y. Hilton suffers a head injury and the Colts’ left tackle situation got even worse. It’s fair to expect Indianapolis comes out of the gate slow, which will be taken into consideration in future NFL power rankings, especially with the Wentz COVID situation.

14. Miami Dolphins (14)

Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp in the preseason and really seems poised for a second-year leap. But the Miami Dolphins are suddenly the frontrunners for Deshaun Watson, a move that comes with tremendous risk. Maybe it works out and Watson plays, but a looming suspension and an FBI investigation put that in doubt. For now, it’s Tua time in South Beach.

15. Arizona Cardinals (15)

Offensively, there’s a lot to like with the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray should make a nice leap in his third season, especially if an upgraded offensive line delivers on its potential. The receiving corps is outstanding and the rushing tandem of James Conner and Chase Edmonds will do some damage. But it’s that secondary and legitimate concerns with the coaching that cause the greatest reservations with Arizona.

16. Dallas Cowboys (13)

Dak Prescott is ready for Week 1 and he’ll be leading an attack that could be one of the best offenses in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game is a bad matchup. Tom Brady and Co. will exploit all the Cowboys’ weaknesses, leading to a potential blowout.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 preview and predictions

17. Minnesota Vikings (17)

Plexiglass walls are preventing the Minnesota Vikings from being a real threat to the Packers. Kirk Cousins can operate within the offense he is given, but he’s not going to raise his play against elite competition. When the Vikings do face great teams, they lack the secondary to stop top quarterbacks. Minnesota will be in the NFL playoff hunt all season, but it’s a tier below other hopefuls in our NFL power rankings.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (18)

Maybe everything works out exactly how the Pittsburgh Steelers plan. In his age-39 season, Ben Roethlisberger stays healthy and finds a way to defy Father Time. Najee Harris becomes one of the exceptions to the advice of not spending a first-round pick on a running back. On top of all that, this shaky secondary surprises everyone thanks to a dominant pass rush. It’s possible that all happens, but everything we saw from Steelers in the closing months last season says it won’t.

19. New England Patriots (21)

Cam Newton opened the door for Mac Jones after the former violated NFL COVID-19 protocols. Jones himself also opened the door by outplaying Newton during both training camp in the preseason. This led to the former Super Bowl MVP being released. In turn, the Pats are slated to rely on a rookie quarterback in 2021. It could go one of two ways. Really bad or really good. There’s no in-between.

New England Patriots 2021 preview and predictions

20. Chicago Bears (19)

Chicago’s arrow is starting to point upwards in the NFL power rankings. Justin Fields can be a franchise quarterback and the sooner he is named starter, the better. Defensively, there is buzz about play-caller Sean Desai turning around a group that regressed in 2020. Unfortunately, drama has continued to pop up in Chicago as it relates to the quarterback situation. With Andy Dalton still slated to start, this drama could spill into the regular season.

21. New Orleans Saints (22)

The New Orleans Saints are found a lot higher in other NFL power rankings. Be careful with that hype. Michael Thomas will miss the first month of the season, meaning the Saints have the worst receiving corps in the NFL. On defense, salary-cap issues and suspensions have depleted a lot of talent. Sean Payton is one of the best coaches in the NFL, but he can only do so much with Jameis Winston.

22. New York Giants (20)

Saquon Barkley will be brought along slowly to open the season. With the star running back limited, that puts even more pressure on Daniel Jones to live up to the confidence this organization has in him. We’ve seen what happens when Jones is under pressure and behind a below-average offensive line, the results won’t be pretty in 2021.

23. Denver Broncos (23)

The Denver Broncos would be a top-five team in 2021 NFL power rankings if they landed Aaron Rodgers. Instead, we’re headed for a Drew Lock–Teddy Bridgewater quarterback rotation all year. The best-case scenario is eight wins and that is a waste of an elite defense and great offensive weapons.

24. Atlanta Falcons (26)

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t a playoff team, that much is for certain in 2021. But an offseason spent overhauling the coaching staff and really changing how this entire team operates will have a positive impact on the NFL standings. Expect Matt Ryan to have a strong season and this could be a top-10 offense when everything concludes.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 preview and predictions

25. Carolina Panthers (24)

Remove quarterback from the equation and this might be a playoff-caliber team. The offensive weapons are among the best in the NFL and play-caller Joe Brady will use the 2021 season to prove he should be a head coach. On defense, coordinator Phil Snow has more players and talent at his disposal to make things work. But Sam Darnold exists and the talk out of training camp isn’t promising. QB1 is the thing preventing Carolina from being higher and with a change unlikely, our projections won’t change.

26. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

There are elements to like about the Cincinnati Bengals. We love the skill players and if circumstances are perfect, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase will post eye-popping stats. But the Bengals can’t keep the interior pocket clean and that dooms this offense’s potential. Chase’s struggles with drops this preseason is also of concern.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 preview and predictions

NFL power rankings: The bottom feeders

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (27)

Urban Meyer still doesn’t realize this is the NFL. The failed Tim Tebow experiment, favor to a friend or not, is one thing. This is the same coach who already violated NFL rules and never gauged the room on the Chris Doyle hire until it was too late. Oh, on top of all that and a rather ugly preseason, it seems players are already taking issue with Meyer’s style.

28. Philadelphia Eagles (30)

The Philadelphia Eagles set a ridiculous asking price for a Zach Ertz trade and he’s now staying on the roster. This isn’t a well-run organization, signs are already pointing to Jalen Hurts being a stop-gap quarterback and this roster needs a lot of work. We’ll feel a lot better about this club after the 2022 NFL Draft.

29. New York Jets (28)

There’s no reason to worry about the mistakes Zach Wilson is making in practice, that’s what training camp is designed for. But losing Carl Lawson to a ruptured Achilles is devastating for a defense that couldn’t afford to lose impact talent. New York’s future is promising, but this team is in for another rough season.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (29)

It’s very difficult to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but his receiving corps is underwhelming and the offensive line was just overhauled for no logical reason. On the defensive side, there are not even five players who can be trusted to consistently perform. This is the worst team in the AFC West and it’s not that close.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 preview and predictions

31. Detroit Lions (31)

Everything is about the future for the Detroit Lions. A strong foundation is in place with a young and potentially dominant offensive line. Running behind them D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams make for an exciting combo. As for the quarterback, Jared Goff needs to improve from what he did in his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

32. Houston Texans (32)

Quantity doesn’t mean quality. Nick Caserio was the most active general manager this past offseason, swinging trades or signing free-agent talent every other day. The overall depth on this team will be better than what fans witnessed in 2021, but the starting lineup will be worse. If all of this wasn’t enough, this team missed its window to trade Deshaun Watson.

We’re looking at one of the longest rebuilds in recent memory. With little confidence in the front office, the Texans might spend a majority of the next three seasons at the bottom of our NFL power rankings.