Dallas Cowboys insider thinks team could lose top executive in 2025 to another NFL team

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams at identifying talent throughout the NFL Draft and turning those prospects into impact players at the next level. It’s why Dallas hasn’t been especially active in NFL free agency in recent years, but the Cowboys’ front office that has made this all happen could take a hit in 2025.

While Jerry Jones serves as the official Cowboys general manager, the team’s owner is also heavily reliant on one of the best front offices in football. Stephen Jones, COO and director of player personnel, works closely with vice president of football operations Will McClay in running football operations.

McClay, who is widely regarded as one of the best talent evaluators in the NFL, has been sought-after for years by other teams when general manager vacancies opened up. However, the Tennessee native has remained loyal to the organization he’s been with since 2002.

Most recently, McClay turned down interview opportunities from multiple teams this offseason. As he told DallasCowboys.com in January, he is fully committed to the franchise. However, that could change after the 2024 NFL season.

“I talked to a couple of people, but I didn’t want to waste anybody’s time. I am committed to being here. The commitment I made to my son and the organization. I’m going to roll with it. I have another year left on my contract.” Will McClay in January on staying with the Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, who previously covered the Cowboys, explained on the latest “Inside Coverage” podcast why she thinks there’s a real chance McClay will leave the organization in 2025 to become a general manager with another team.

“A big reason why the Cowboys have been able to keep him, basically in this pseudo-GM role, where he’s basically doing the work and not getting the credit for it, is because his son Gabe is in high school, he didn’t want Gabe to have to move…Gabe’s graduating next year. It would not surprise me if, a year from now, Will McClay is the general manager of another team.” Jori Epstein on Dallas Cowboys executive Will McClay

While it’s far too early to get a read on which potential teams might have openings for general manager next season, the potential availability of McClay would certainly lead to even more. Clubs have wanted him for years and the strong endorsement he has from Jones would also carry significant weight around the NFL.

From the Cowboys’ perspective, keeping McClay could prove difficult considering Jerry Jones is keeping the title of general manager and he remains the face of the franchise. Because of it, with McClay’s son poised to graduate, the 2024 NFL Draft might be the last one the Cowboys have with their top evaluator.