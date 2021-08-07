NFL mock draft 2022: Quarterbacks make NFL history

The 2021 NFL season is approaching and that means many it’s time for the first 2022 NFL mock draft before games kick off.

While every draft class is worth getting excited about, next year’s crop of talent is especially exciting. Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is a generational talent, LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is better than any defender from the 2021 draft class and it will be another year full of intriguing quarterback and receiver prospects.

As for the 2022 quarterback class, there’s plenty of intrigue. Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell are the top contenders for the No. 1 pick and lead our 2021 college football quarterback rankings. But with Kedon Slovis, Carson Strong and Malik Willis, surprises will happen.

Our 2022 NFL mock draft order is based on our playoff predictions and our team NFL schedule projections.

1. Houston Texans: Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Sam Howell is bound to look worse with a depleted supporting cast at North Carolina. Meanwhile, all Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley seems capable of doing is making his quarterbacks look great. Spencer Rattler’s talent, plus Riley’s coaching, equals a third No. 1 pick from the Sooners program, as Rattler follows in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray before him. — Matt Fitzgerald

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

The Detroit Lions will be penciled in for a quarterback in a majority of 2022 NFL mock drafts. With that acknowledged, this front office must first build through the trenches. The Kayvon Thibodeaux stats (23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks in 20 games) and his 12-pressure performance against UCLA last year only show a glimpse of what he can do for Detroit. – Matt Johnson

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, LSU

The 6-foot-1 cornerback posted a 91.7 PFF grade and allowed a catch rate on just 38% of his 94 targets, per Pro Football Focus. Wisely, college quarterbacks stayed away from him in 2020. Stingley is seriously among the best cornerback prospects in NFL Draft history. As long as the Bengals can spend other assets on a strong offensive line, Stingley is a no-brainer pick here. — Matt Fitzgerald

4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The New York Jets have the right coach to build this defense, but Robert Saleh needs playmakers. Over the past two seasons, per Pro Football Focus, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has five interceptions and hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in 594 coverage snaps. Quite frankly, Saleh didn’t even have someone like this in San Francisco. – Matt Johnson

5. New York Giants (via CHI): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Unless the G-Men make the playoffs — we don’t think they will — the Daniel Jones experiment will end, and GM Dave Gettleman will be fired. Drafting Malik Willis — a cannon-armed, dual threat QB with perhaps the most upside of any prospect at his position — would help the new front office make an immediate, bold statement. — Matt Fitzgerald

6. Denver Broncos: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

A 2022 NFL mock draft with Carson Strong ahead of Sam Howell, it’s unusual. Strong broke out this past season at Nevada (27-4 TD-INT ratio, 160.6 passer rating). According to Pro Football Focus, Strong threw four touchdowns on 40-plus yard throws in 2020, every other FBS quarterback combined for eight. Give us the physical upside, especially for the Denver Broncos. – Matt Johnson

7. Atlanta Falcons: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Despite it being so early in the mock and evaluation process, DeMarvin Leal is almost guaranteed to be a top-10 pick. He has the athleticism and explosiveness to be an edge defender in the NFL at 290 pounds. With that comes obvious versatility and mismatch problems for opponents. Atlanta’s embattled defense would love to have Leal. — Matt Fitzgerald

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Jon Gruden is ready to accept the terms of our latest 2022 NFL mock draft. While Derek Carr is an above-average starter, the 2022 season would be a contract year and a trade would net picks to build around a rookie. Sam Howell will slide down draft boards a bit, given the looming stat regression in 2021, but he is still a talented passer. – Matt Johnson

9. Carolina Panthers: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

In anticipation of Robby Anderson leaving town, the Panthers promptly replace him with Garrett Wilson. The gravity-defying leaping ability Wilson has, coupled with ball skills and precise route-running, make him a probable upgrade over Anderson. Plug him in with DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr., and Wilson is positioned for instant success. — Matt Fitzgerald

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

With Howell and Strong off the board, there isn’t a quarterback who really fits for the Philadelphia Eagles. So, recognizing the value of creating a strong foundation and winning in the trenches, the best offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft heads to Philadelphia. Neal can play multiple positions, but will be a force at left tackle. – Matt Johnson

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

After a breakout freshman season with the Trojans, Kedon Slovis struggled through the COVID-influenced 2020 campaign. The Pac-12 will be back to normal this year, and Slovis should improve his draft stock as a result. Pittsburgh could do far worse in its quest to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor. — Matt Fitzgerald

12. New Orleans Saints: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

A quarterback like Kedon Slovis makes some sense for Sean Payton, but that consideration is gone with the USC signal-caller off the board. With Marshon Lattimore in a contract year and major holes at cornerback, the New Orleans Saints address a major need. According to PFF, Elam has allowed just 33 catches on 77 targets and he keeps getting better. He’ll fit in nicely with the Saints. – Matt Johnson

13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

K’Lavon Chaisson didn’t look the part as a rookie, and may benefit from Josh Allen’s return to the field in 2021 to start opposite him on the edge. However that shakes out, though, Jacksonville should absolutely throw another edge-rusher into the mix next year, and Nik Bonitto is coming off a nine-sack season at Oklahoma. — Matt Fitzgerald

14. New York Giants: Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M

The New York Giants owe their next franchise quarterback an offensive line he can trust. Kenyon Green is the solution to this team’s pass-blocking woes on the interior. He didn’t allow a single sack across 322 pass-blocking snaps last season (PFF), that’s exactly the player New York needs. – Matt Johnson

15. New England Patriots: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

It’s inevitable that Stephon Gilmore will leave the Patriots. New England coach Bill Belichick loves having depth at cornerback, and Ahmad Gardner has the coverage skills to compete for a starting spot right away. Don’t be surprised if Gardner ultimately challenges Florida’s Elam for CB2 status behind Stingley in this 2022 draft class. — Matt Fitzgerald

16. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

After releasing cornerback Jeff Gladney, the Minnesota Vikings need to find a long-term replacement on the outside. Andrew Booth Jr. doesn’t have a ton of experience at the collegiate level, but his limited snaps showed he can be a shutdown cornerback. – Matt Johnson

17. Indianapolis Colts: Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (FL)

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus seems to get the most out of his players. The Colts just need to inject high-end talent into their secondary that they currently lack. Bubba Bolden is the type of hard-hitting, tone-setting force Indianapolis should be eager to acquire on Day 1 of the draft. — Matt Fitzgerald

18. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on a top Alabama defensive back last year, but we’ve got them covered in our 2022 NFL mock draft. In his sophomore campaign, Jordan Battle displayed all the tools to be a Swiss Army knife at safety. He is the chess piece that Dan Quinn’s scheme needs. – Matt Johnson

19. Arizona Cardinals: Noah Daniels, CB, TCU

Aggressive as the Cardinals have been to upgrade their defense over the past couple of years, they’re noticeably vulnerable on the back end. Noah Daniels was injured in 2020 and got overshadowed by the likes of safeties Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington. This year, Daniels should establish himself as a surefire first-round pick. — Matt Fitzgerald

20. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Once again, there’s just not a great quarterback option here for Philadelphia. So, we address the team’s needs for a long-term solution at cornerback. Washington’s 5-foot-1 cornerback is extremely physical and unlike so many others at his position, loves to tackle. Pair that with his instincts in coverage, he becomes a player the Eagles will love. – Matt Johnson

21. Washington Football Team: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Because of his tendency to have flareups of interceptions, Matt Corral’s draft stock gets dinged for now. However, the Ole Miss signal-caller has every chance to work his way higher in the first round if he can cut down on giveaways in 2021. Corral could be the answer at QB once Washington moves off journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Matt Fitzgerald

22. Miami Dolphins (via SF): Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

If the Miami Dolphins are investing a significant portion of their salary cap into cornerbacks, early draft picks must be dedicated to edge rushers. Drake Jackson, a former top recruit, has shown flashes throughout his tenure at USC. A Jaelan Phillips-like season is possible for him, but that might also push him way out of Miami’s range. – Matt Johnson

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

The latest playmaking linebacker to come up through Nick Saban’s NFL factory in Tuscaloosa, Christian Harris would be an absolute dream acquisition for defensive-minded Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Pairing Harris with Kenneth Murray Jr. would give LA’s front seven a ton of juice for years to come. — Matt Fitzgerald

24. Tennessee Titans: Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

The Tennessee Titans boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, but there is room for improvement. Darian Kinnard is a bulldozer on the offensive line, paving the way for Kentucky’s offense to do whatever it wants on the right side. Plug him in at right tackle and there’s no stopping the Titans’ offense. – Matt Johnson

25. New York Jets (via SEA): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Landing Carl Lawson in free agency was a savvy move by Gang Green. That said, they’re still lacking depth and firepower at defensive end. George Karlaftis would change that immediately. He had 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019 but cut his season short last year due to a positive COVID-19 test. He should shine again for the Boilermakers as a junior. — Matt Fitzgerald

26. Baltimore Ravens: Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

The Baltimore Ravens have a connection to Ohio State and it would be surprising if they don’t dip into the program again in the next NFL Draft. Thayer Munford, one of the best offensive tackles in college football, would fill the void at right tackle created by the Orlando Brown Jr. trade. – Matt Johnson

27. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana

We have a record! An unprecedented seven QBs selected in the first round! We talked earlier about how the Lions would be mocked a QB by most. In our dream scenario, they get Thibodeaux and a southpaw signal-caller. Penix’s injury history drops him, but if he plays like we think he will in 2021, he may go higher than this. – Matt Fitzgerald

28. Buffalo Bills: John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Meet the next star Alabama wide receiver. John Metchie made all kinds of plays, especially deep downfield, for the Crimson Tide in 2020. He’s poised for an even larger role this fall and is truly a breakout candidate to watch. Quite frankly, he fits the Buffalo Bills perfectly and the connection with Josh Allen would be special. – Matt Johnson

29. Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Almost like a middle finger to Aaron Rodgers as he peaces out of Green Bay, the selection of Chris Olave here gives the Packers protection in case Davante Adams walks in free agency. Plus, behind Adams, the Cheeseheads could use a talented pass-catcher or two to set up Jordan Love for success in 2022 and beyond. — Matt Fitzgerald

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

The Frank Clark legal situation is only making things more complicated for the Kansas City Chiefs. There are a ton of great pieces on both sides of the ball, but Kansas City needs to do a better job pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Enter Myjai Sanders, a 6-foot-5 edge rusher who created more problems for opponents in 2022 than almost any defensive player in the country. – Matt Johnson

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

Because Jaxson Kirkland has multiple years of starting experience at guard and played left tackle at a high level this past season, he’s the type of versatile offensive lineman the Buccaneers would love to have. Protecting Tom Brady should be the top priority, and Kirkland is a steal at this point in Round 1. — Matt Fitzgerald

32. Cleveland Browns: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

A torn ACL is the only thing preventing George Pickens from going much higher in our NFL mock draft. A 6-foot-3 wide receiver with absurd physicality and above-average athleticism for his size. With the futures of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry uncertain, the Cleveland Browns would happily add Pickens to their offense. – Matt Johnson

