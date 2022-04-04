UFC Heavyweight rankings: Curtis Blaydes rises after UFC Columbus dominance

The UFC heavyweight rankings are one of the most popular lists in the sport. Despite the big guys not being the quickest and most technical, the weight class remains a favorite because of the consistent knockouts that come from the most powerful fighters in the sport. However, unlike generations past, the current crop of elite heavyweights are some of the most talented that the industry has ever seen.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at where the best of the best land in the official Sportsnaut.com UFC heavyweight rankings.

UFC Heavyweight rankings top-10

10. Chris Daukaus (12-5)

After starting his career with four straight knockout finishes, Chris Daukaus has quickly found out that scoring wins at the highest level of the division are a lot harder. In his last two fights, he was given the opportunity of facing top-five fighters in Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, and in both, he was knocked unconscious. An opponent outside the top-10 is likely, and probably necessary next.

Next fight: TBD

9. Alexander Volkov (34-10)

Alexander Volkov has been a top-level MMA heavyweight for a long time. However, in losing two of his last three bouts, he likely once and for all proved that he will never be a title challenger in the UFC. There is no shame in losing to former interim champion Ciryl Gane. But his first-round drubbing at the hands of rising star Tom Aspinall at UFC London put an official end to his run as one of the contenders in the division.

Next fight: TBD

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3)

Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik has been impressive in his eight-fight stint in the organization. Yes, he has lost twice, but that came against a current and former champion. In just two years he has risen into the upper echelon of the weight class and became a feared talent for his striking prowess and power. However, the Suriname native has hit a bit of a ceiling as he’s alternated wins and losses in his last six. He will look to right the ship at UFC 273 against former top-10 talent Marcin Tybura.

Next fight: vs Marcin Tybura at UFC 273 (April 9)

7. Tom Aspinall (12-2)

Englishman Tom Aspinall is one of the hottest fighters in the division having won nine straight, and five in the UFC — all by finish. His UFC London easy-work win over Alexander Volkov sent a clear message to the industry. Aspinall is for real, and England has their first-ever serious title contender at heavyweight.

Next fight: TBD

6. Derrick Lewis (26-9)

Just when recent interim title challenger Derrick Lewis seemed back on track, Tai Tuivasa derailed it all. His stunning KO loss to the New Zealander in February sent show waves through the division and dropped him out of the top five for the first time in years. Nevertheless, he remains one of the scariest punchers of all time and a man that should be feared.

Next fight: TBD

5. Tai Tuivasa (15-3)

The master of the “shooey” is now a top-five fighter. Who would have thought that a few years back? But five straight Ws in the Octagon and a shocking KO of “The Beast” Derrick Lewis will do that. The world seems like Tai Tuivasa’s oyster and he has a ton of interesting fight options in front of him for his Octagon return.

Next fight: TBD

4. Curtis Blaydes (15-3)

Curtis Blaydes held on to his spot in the top five at UFC Columbus and once again proved why he is one of the most underappreciated elite talents at heavyweight. He is a complete fighter with uncanny cardio and it takes the best the weight class has to offer to beat him. With back-to-back wins over top-10 fighters, a win against someone above him next could land him a title fight in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Next fight: TBD

3. Stipe Miocic (20-4)

Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time, but he has also been one of the least active in recent years. It is unclear when the two-time division king will compete next, or against who, but if his hiatus stretches out over the coming months, he could fall fast in the top-10.

Next fight: TBD

2. Ciryl Gane (10-1)

Ciryl Gane is the best heavyweight in the world not named Francis Ngannou. And the fact that the reigning champion had to become a wrestler to beat him confirms his place as the best striker in the division as well. Nonetheless, he has something to prove in his next bout, and matchups with the likes of Curtis Blaydes or Stipe Miocic are logical options and adequate tests next.

Next fight: TBD

1. Champion: Francis Ngannou (17-3)

Francis Ngannou’s future in the UFC is unclear. He is in the midst of a contract dispute that could sideline him for the rest of the year and is recuperating from serious knee surgery that is unlikely to lead to negotiations and a contract he is happy with. However, his win against Gane in January proved once and for all that Ngannou is not just the most dangerous man in the division, but he is a power-punching monster with championship-level fight IQ too.