College Football standings 2022

College Football Standings
What does NCAA stand for?
NCAA stands for the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Based in Indianapolis, the NCAA regulates student athletics for more than 1,000 colleges across the United States and Canada.
The CNAA was founded on March 31, 1906 and was originally named the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (IAAUS. It changed its name to the NCAA in 1910. Mark Emmert currently serves as NCAA president, but there is an ongoing search for his replacement.
Who won the college football national championship last season?
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game.
How many college football games are there in a season?
College football teams play approximately 11-12 games each season, with the number varying depending on bowl games and conference championship games. The college football season lasts approximately 13 weeks for the regular season in the FBS. With more than 100 FBS programs, there will be more than 1,000 games played on the 2022 college football schedule.
Our college football standings will be updated after each game.
How many college football teams are there?
There are 130 college football teams in the United States represented in the FBS division. There are 125 FCS football teams. Here’s a quick breakdown on the number of college football teams in 2022.
- NCAA Division 1 – Football Bowl Subdibision – 130 teams
- NCAA Division 1 – Football Championship Subdivision – 125 teams
- How many Division 2 football teams are there 169 teams
- How many Division 3 football teams are there – 240 teams
How many college football conferences are there?
There are 10 conferences in the college football standings in 2022. However, college football realignment with the Big 10 absorbing USC and UCLA and the SEC taking on Texas and Oklahoma means the number of Power 5 conferences could be reduced by 2025 and it would permanently change the college football standings.
What are the Power 5 conferences?
Here are the breakdowns of the teams in each Power 5 conference for the 2022 college football season. Note, that this will change in 2023 and 2024.
- Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)
- Boston College
- Clemson
- Duke
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Louisville
- Miami (FL)
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Pittsburgh
- Syracuse
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest
- Big Ten Conference
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Big 12 Conference
- Baylor
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- West Virginia
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Pac-12 Conference
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- California
- UCLA
- Colorado
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- USC
- Stanford
- Utah
- Washington
- Washington State
- Southeastern Conference (SEC)
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame is not a member of the ACC. However, the Fighting Irish have an agreement to place five ACC schools on their schedule this season.
How does college football overtime work?
If a game is tied after four quarters of play, NCAA rules state that the two teams must play an overtime period until a winner is decided. Here are the latest college football overtime rules.
- Winner of coin toss determines If they will play offense or defense or which side of the field they will defend. Both teams will receive at least one possession of the football.
- The team that loses the coin toss makes the secondary decision, often which side of the field they will use.
- The team starts with the football at their 25-yard line, unless changed by a penalty, and then as one possession to score.
- After that series, the opposing team possesses the ball and will have the opportunity to either tie the game or win it. If it remains tied after the first overtime, a second OT is played with possession flipping.
- In the second overtime period, teams that score a touchdown are required to attempt a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown.
- If the score is tied after double overtime, the game advances to a third overtime with each team attempting two-point attempts until a winner is decided.