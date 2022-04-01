UFC pound for pound rankings: Where does Israel Adesanya land in our top-10?

The men’s UFC pound for pound rankings is the cream of the crop when it comes to MMA top-10 lists. It is a group of the very best fighters on planet earth. It features the competitors who best mix power, speed, athleticism, and fight IQ into an absolutely destructive cage fighting force. It’s also a list that is heavily debated and as subjective a topic as there is in the MMA community.

With that said, here are the official Sportsnaut.com men’s UFC pound for pound rankings.

UFC pound for pound rankings

10. Max Holloway (22-6)

To some, Max Holloway is the uncrowned featherweight king after two razor-thin losses to the second-ranked man on our list, Alexander Volkanovski. Those performances and his dominant wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez in 2021 have solidified his place as one of the 10 best in the world. After missing out on a trilogy fight with the Aussie, due to injury, it is anyone’s guess when we see “Blessed” next.

Related: UFC Tonight – UFC 273 fight card, betting odds, and watch times

9. Dustin Poirier (28-7)

Dustin Poirier is one of the most beloved UFC talents of the last five years. His back-to-back victories over Conor McGregor solidified his place as one of the greatest lightweights of all time and turned him into the preeminent Conor-killer. His setback to Charles Oliveira to end his 2021 now has him at a career crossroads. Retire, or transition to being a welterweight? We should get that answer in the near future.

Next fight: TBD

8. Jon Jones (26-1)

Up until 2020, Jon Jones would be at the very top of any pound-for-pound rankings list. His place as arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time is hard to dispute. However, after more than a year and a half away from the sport as he tries to turn himself into a heavyweight, he has consistently dropped in the rankings. With his life a bit of a mess after another arrest late last year, one has to wonder if he will still be on our list by the spring.

7. Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo quieted many doubters in regaining his flyweight championship at UFC 270. Many felt that former champion Brandon Moreno had his number and he entered their trilogy bout as a pretty notable underdog despite his reputation before the Moreno fights. However, by switching camps to train with former two-division king and coach Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready, he made enough key tweaks to his game to win a razor-thin — and maybe controversial — victory. An immediate fourth fight between the two has yet to be agreed on as he now pushes instead for a bout with Kai Kara-France.

Next fight: TBD

6. Petr Yan (16-2)

Although he may not be the official bantamweight champion anymore, his performance in winning interim division gold at UFC 267 proved Petr Yan is in a class of his own at bantamweight. He will get to prove his dominance once again on April 9 when he can regain his title in a highly anticipated rematch with bitter rival Aljamain Sterling.

Next Fight: vs Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 (April 9)

5. Francis Ngannou (16-3)

When you are the UFC heavyweight champion, you are viewed as the baddest man on the planet. Francis Ngannou looks the part and has proven deserving of the moniker with an absolutely destructive run in the organization. After beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 he proved to not only be a monster but a tactician as well. However, his return to action is unclear as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Next fight: TBD

Related: Get UFC Predictions for the promotion’s return to pay-per-view in UFC 273

4. Charles Oliveira (32-8)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Oliveira was a top prospect when he entered the organization in 2010. However, the Brazilian needed to grow threw some major ups and downs to evolve into one of the most dangerous talents in the lightweight division. Now he is the division king with memorable finishes over world-class fighters in Michael Chandler and Dustin Poitier. In May the bar goes up in a title defense against the king of violence Justin Gaethje.

Next fight: vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 (May 7)

3. Israel Adesanya (21-1)

Despite a loss to Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya’s tapestry of MMA work makes his place in the top three of this list an easy decision. He’s lost just once in 22 MMA fights and that came in a closely contested fight against a champion at a higher weight class. He is as elite as it gets and beating an outstanding fighter in Robert Whittaker in February, for a second time, once again solidified that fact.

2. Alexander Volkanovski (23-1)

Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 straight fights, defeated the best 145-pounder ever, Max Holloway, twice, and hasn’t tasted defeat in eight years. At this point, all he can do is maintain the excellence and work his way to the top spot on our list. On April 9, he will defend his title against fan-favorite “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in a fight built to give the Aussie a highlight-reel finish.

Next fight: vs. Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 (April 9)

1. Kamaru Usman (19-1)

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

For a long time, many doubted the greatness of Kamaru Usman. But after winning 18 straight fights and defending his welterweight thrown against elite talents in Jorge Masvidal (twice), Colby Covington (twice), and Gilbert Burns, there is no question “The Nigerian Nightmare” is the best MMA fighter in the world. Once he heals up from hand surgery he is expected to faceoff in another rematch, this time with English star Leon Edwards.