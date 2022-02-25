Max Holloway next fight: Who could be next for featherweight GOAT?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After a planned trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski fell through in January, UFC fans may have to wait a while longer for a Max Holloway next fight announcement. However, when the former featherweight king does return to the Octagon there are a few big fight options that will be waiting for him.

Who will Max Holloway next fight be against?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We almost had the return of the Hawaiian MMA icon in March at UFC 272. However, Holloway (23-6) reaggravated an old injury and was forced to remove himself from the booking. When he does return to action, matchups with Conor McGregor, a trilogy bout against Volkanovski, or a fight with Chan Sung Jung are the likeliest options.

The ‘Notorious’ One : Many fans forget that before Holloway and McGregor were elites in the sport, they fought each other as UFC youngsters in 2013. The Irishman won by unanimous decision, and Holloway recently suggested a rematch is something he is very much interested in.

: Many fans forget that before Holloway and McGregor were elites in the sport, they fought each other as UFC youngsters in 2013. The Irishman won by unanimous decision, and Holloway recently suggested a rematch is something he is very much interested in. The Trilogy: Holloway vs Volkanovski III is a fight that fans have wanted since their rematch ended in a split-decision in 2020. With Holloway currently sitting at the top of the featherweight rankings, he is in line to face Volkanovski if he beats Jung in April at UFC 273.

Holloway vs Volkanovski III is a fight that fans have wanted since their rematch ended in a split-decision in 2020. With Holloway currently sitting at the top of the featherweight rankings, he is in line to face Volkanovski if he beats Jung in April at UFC 273. ‘Korean Zombie’: Speaking of Jung, although he is a sizable betting underdog for his title fight against “The Great,” a bout with Holloway is a virtual guarantee. Especially since they are both popular fighters with action-packed styles.

Max Hollway vs Yair Rodriguez recap

On the heels of an epic and record-setting pummeling of Calvin Kattar in January 2021, Holloway returned to the Octagon in November to upend Yair Rodriguez in a fight that was on many year-end lists for MMA “Fight of the Year.”

What Happened: Over five rounds, in the main event of UFC Vegas 42, Holloway and Rodriguez tore into each other to the delight of blood-thirthy fight fans. Early on, the Mexican star looked every bit the equal of the veteran from Hawaii. However, Holloway’s patented volume, fight IQ, and world-class boxing was too much for “El Pantera.” Eventually earning him a unanimous decision victory inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over five rounds, in the main event of UFC Vegas 42, Holloway and Rodriguez tore into each other to the delight of blood-thirthy fight fans. Early on, the Mexican star looked every bit the equal of the veteran from Hawaii. However, Holloway’s patented volume, fight IQ, and world-class boxing was too much for “El Pantera.” Eventually earning him a unanimous decision victory inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fallout: Holloway did things the old-fashioned way and earned his spot as the next title challenger by winning back-to-back fights against top-five talents in 2021. Leaving little doubt he is next in line to face the Volkanovski vs Jung winner later this year.

What makes Max Holloway so popular?

Despite the greatness of Jose Aldo before him, many observers of the sport view Holloway as the greatest featherweight fighter in UFC history. Although Volkanovski may go on to usurp his place in history eventually, “Blessed’s” resume speaks for itself. And he will only add to it with many prime years still ahead of him.

The Best Boxer in MMA: Although Holloway is a complete fighter, he is a featherweight legend for his elite-level striking and the boxing he has often proclaimed as the best in the UFC.

Over 25 fights in the top MMA promotion in the world, Holloway has compiled a 19-6 record. Eight of those matchups were title fights.

Holloway earned the moniker of UFC featherweight GOAT from his decisive victories over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, current 155-pound titlist Charles Oliveira, and Aldo (twice).

His record is far from perfect but it has taken elite level talent to beat him. All but one of his seven losses in the Octagon game against former or current UFC champions.

Hawiian MMA great BJ Penn was long seen as the greatest fighter to ever come out of “The Aloha State.” However, Holloway has surpassed Penn’s notoriety and become the face of Pacific Islands cage fighting.

Max Holloway’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Holloway’s net worth is estimated to be over $2 million.