Jake Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

Credit: Showtime Boxing

Jake Paul, the former actor, rapper, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and now boxer has become a pop culture phenomenon over the last few years because of his recent pugilistic exploits. And the interest surrounding it will only intensify following his win against Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29.

Who will Jake Paul’s next fight be against?

Hate him or love him, Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer and also has a win over a former UFC champion. The momentum behind the 24-year-old continues to build, and his next opponent will be a topic of interest for fans and detractors alike. That’s why the most sensible options for his next booking are Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., and Jorge Masvidal.

The MMA striking GOAT: Silva is viewed as arguably the best striker in MMA history. If Paul wants to continue his run of beating former UFC stars, why not the greatest ever. Especially, if “The Spider” continues to elevate his boxing stock with a win over another UFC great in Tito Ortiz in the co-main event of Triller’s Sept. 11 event.

Silva is viewed as arguably the best striker in MMA history. If Paul wants to continue his run of beating former UFC stars, why not the greatest ever. Especially, if “The Spider” continues to elevate his boxing stock with a win over another UFC great in Tito Ortiz in the co-main event of Triller’s Sept. 11 event. The revenge fight: A bout against Mayweather makes too much sense after the boxing legend beat Paul’s brother Logan in an exhibition bout in June. In addition, that fight took place under the Showtime banner, so negotiating the booking may be easier than most major boxing negotiations.

A bout against Mayweather makes too much sense after the boxing legend beat Paul’s brother Logan in an exhibition bout in June. In addition, that fight took place under the Showtime banner, so negotiating the booking may be easier than most major boxing negotiations. The “BMF”: UFC star and owner of the fictional “Baddest Mother F*cker” title in Masvidal has stated his interest in fighting both Paul brothers. If Jake wants a serious test that isn’t a boxer, “Gamebred” fits the bill.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight recap

Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Inside the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul and Woodley competed in an eight-round pay-per-view main event that went the distance and saw the neophyte boxer stay unbeaten with a split decision victory.

What happened: While it wasn’t an unforgettable fight, the two went toe-to-toe throughout. Woodley had a moment in the fourth round when he stunned his opponent, and might have gotten a knockdown if not for the ropes keeping Paul upright. However, outside of that, Paul showcased more of his improving skills, as he outboxed the UFC welterweight great for the majority of the fight, en route to scoring another win over a former MMA champion.

The fallout: A rematch is certainly possible if the event puts up the sort of PPV numbers the fighters and Showtime hope for. Plus, the pair made a handshake agreement that if Woodley gets an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo — an unofficial stipulation before the bout — that he will accept the 39-year-old’s request for a rematch.

The roadmap ahead: When Paul fights next is anyone’s guess, but Showtime will surely want to cash in as often as possible on the major spotlight on their lightning rod talent from California. Expect Paul’s return fight to be early in 2022.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; YouTube start Jake Paul looks on before Anthony Smith (Red Gloves) fights Jimmy Crute (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

Paul has serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers, and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram proves it.

The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.

Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash, and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in three straight fights, and has a legitimate chance to go four-for-four on Aug. 29.

Check Out: Previous stories on Jake Paul, or his most recent opponent Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be between $20 and $30 million.