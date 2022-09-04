NFL offense rankings 2022: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals striking fear in their opponents

NFL offense rankings 2022: Although it’s always been said that great defenses win championships, the trend in the league has been to build big-play pass-heavy offenses. While defenses are still just as important, if you don’t have the ability to put up points fast and often, there’s no way to be competitive today. The NFL offense rankings will be a weekly report that can change based on how they are predicted to play that week and how they have performed throughout the season.

NFL offense rankings: Worst offenses to start the season

32. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Houston’s offense should be a little better than last year. Yet, this unit is void of any star players. They can only hope that quarterback Davis Mills has a more productive season in his second year than what we saw as a rookie. Mills had flashes that gave the Texans hope that he is the future face of the franchise.

If not, he seems good enough to be a bridge until they draft a quarterback in next year’s deep NFL Draft at quarterback. In 11 games last season, Mills threw 16 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. They have a test in Week 1 against an Indianapolis Colts defense that is still a top-20 unit. Without a strong running game to balance out their attack and some of their receivers stepping up their game, then we just don’t see the Texans having much offensive firepower.

31. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans have to be scratching their heads about the offseason decisions made by their team. They traded away Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, draft capital, and some other pieces. They aren’t in full rebuild mode, but they’re not in win-now mode either. The only way it makes sense is if Seattle is looking to get a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft. Throwing the season away for Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud could make sense. Either way, the Seahawks are going to struggle with Geno Smith under center and a lackluster offensive line.

30. Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of a team that could be spending this season looking forward to next year’s draft. The Atlanta Falcons’ offense could be a hot mess in 2022. Last season, the Falcons’ offense ranked 26th overall, and that was with Matt Ryan under center. His replacement will be veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota. Even with Drake London and Kyle Pitts being on the field, they can’t carry the team alone.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is one of the most naturally talented QBs in the league. Travis Etienne being healthy will help immensely in the rushing and passing game. Add in wide receiver Christian Kirk with an improved offensive line, and you have a good team on paper. Their Week 1 opponent is the Washington Commanders, so we should get a clear view of what the Jaguars have on offense after that game.

28. New York Giants

The Giants had the worst offense in the NFL last season, and Daniel Jones is still the starting quarterback. With the rushing game being back at a top level and pass protection holding strong, there will be no excuses for Jones this season. The Giants’ coaching staff and fans will know exactly what they have with their starting QB. If he can play well with the team around him, we could see them move up our NFL offensive rankings in short order.

27. Chicago Bears

A large group of fans may believe this is too high for the Bears after they failed to add help for young franchise quarterback Justin Fields. Just looking at the team’s roster and injuries, it very well looks like they should be lower. But on the field, we’ve seen something different. Fields has shown flashes of greatness, and the offensive line has played better than expected as well. Even with some receivers down, Darnell Mooney and Tajae Sharpe have stepped up, looking like they could be the top pass-catching options.

26. Washington Commanders

Washington is underrated for the team it has put together. The offense has usually been a great QB away from contending. The problem is the question mark at quarterback with Carson Wentz headed to the nation’s capital. Washington’s matchup in Week 1 will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be interesting to see if this unit has improved with Wentz under center.

25. New England Patriots

Patriots lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the offseason as he is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels is an offensive genius who won’t be easily replaced. Head coach Bill Belichick also elected to have two offensive coordinators in training camp and into the preseason with coaches who have never called an offensive play. Matt Patricia seems to have beaten out Joe Judge for the spot, but both are defensive coaches.

Add in that this is starting QB Mac Jones‘s second season, and things aren’t looking good for the Patriots offense. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jones struggles under these circumstances. Their first game comes against a top-ten defense in Miami which makes things even worse for Jones and this offense.

24. New York Jets

The Jets may be one of the most improved offenses heading into 2022. The future for the Jets is looking brighter than it has in a long time, and they have a bunch of young stars in the making. They may find their footing late in the season, but they might start slowly. Zach Wilson is the biggest question mark as he was terrible last season, but with the team around him, it was hard to know if he could be a good QB with the right supporting cast.

This year the Jets have future stars with the running back duo of Breece Hall and Michael Carter. The same goes for the receivers with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. With this talent at the skill positions around him and a really good offensive line, it’s now or never for Wilson. Their first test comes against a very good Baltimore Ravens team, so unless they completely surprise everyone, expect a loss.

23. Cleveland Browns

This is not where the Browns will be when Deshaun Watson comes back after his 11-game suspension, of course. They could also move up if Jacoby Brissett plays well, but until we see Brissett play, there’s no way we can rank them higher even with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt running the ball and Amari Cooper as the No. 1 receiver. The Browns also boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, so pass protection, and running lanes won’t be a problem. This ranking will all depend on how Brissett can manage this offense. Their first chance to redeem themselves comes against the Carolina Panthers, giving Baker Mayfield a classic revenge game.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin entered training camp thinking the starting quarterback job was set with Mitchell Trubisky being the guy and rookie Kenny Pickett being the backup to sit and learn. Well, Pickett obviously had other plans as he has played great so far in practice and in the preseason. Pickett’s performances have caused fans to call for him to be the starter.

A matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is their first game, and talk about being thrown in the fire. It would be the perfect test to see if Pickett can keep the same level of play against a great team in a regular season game. Then have Trubisky ready to go if he struggles. One thing is for sure, the Bengals will expose any and all weaknesses on this offense.

21. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to have a strong offense again behind Derrick Henry’s rushing attack. As long as Ryan Tannehill manages the offense well with no turnovers, we could see Tennessee doing well this season. Just not in Week 1, as they are going against what most are calling the best overall team in the Buffalo Bills. Not only are they stacked on offense, but the Bills defense is maybe the best in the league this season. Any other opponent and the Titans would have been a good bit higher on this list. There just isn’t any way I see the Titans coming away with a victory.

20. Carolina Panthers

Week 1 for Baker Mayfield is a revenge game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers offense is certainly better with Mayfield under center, and the coaching staff saw this immediately as he already beat out last year’s starter Sam Darnold for the starting position. The Browns cast the Panthers QB to the side for Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for the first 11 games. The Panthers should get the win, and depending on how well Mayfield has settled into the offense, they could be looking at moving up with a strong performance.

19. Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Lions offense received criticism last year with the 25th highest scoring offense in the league. The lack of weapons surrounding the QB was evident, and the Lions hit this offseason on a mission to build the offense around Goff, and that is exactly what they did by adding DJ Chark and Jameson Williams. This season is looking to be a lot more competitive for Detroit, and it starts in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

18. New Orleans Saints

The Saints are a completely different team now. No Drew Brees and now no Sean Payton, so who is this Saints team, and what will it look like on the field? It’s a new world, but they made some great moves in the offseason to hopefully give this team their identity. With a rebuilt receiver group consisting of Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Michael Thomas, Jameis Winston has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

It’s not hard to see a 4,000-yard-plus passing output but what we are really going to be watching to see is how many turnovers they will have. If Winston can take care of the ball, then they could possibly be a top ten offense soon, but if he goes back to his reckless ways, they will struggle to stay in the top 20.

17. Indianapolis Colts

Here we have the Colts around the middle of the pack, and I’m starting to feel like a broken record, but with all the movement from the quarterbacks this offseason, we are watching to see how Matt Ryan will do. Colts fans are excited for this year because they were a QB away from being a top playoff team the last couple of years. Now they have a great to elite quarterback, depending on which year you watched him in Atlanta, plus an absolute baller in Jonathan Taylor. One thing is for certain, though, Atlanta was always better because of Matty Ice, so it’s almost a definite that he will make the Colts a top ten team if the chemistry is solid.

16. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagavailoa suddenly has a great roster built around him. Now we are all watching to see if he really is that guy, or is he just another placeholder till they find their franchise solution? This Dolphins team will perform well with or without Tua. Yet their success can come a year or two sooner if Tagovailoa is the QB they want him to be. All we can do is watch and find out, and Week 1 will give some hint to it as they go against the Patriots and Bill Belichick’s masterful mind.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Many don’t have a whole lot of optimism for the Vikings this season. Kirk Cousins is going to be who he is, and we all know that is a decent quarterback that puts up decent stats but won’t win the big games. With the offensive core returning in Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson, you can believe they will be the same team they were last season. The middle of the pack seems to be the landing spot for them this season until they prove otherwise.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

This season is set to be Jalen Hurts‘s breakout year. The offense made a change halfway through last season and switched to a run-heavy scheme. After that, the Eagles had a lot more success running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. Expect a similar approach this year, but adding a passing attack that includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert could be lethal. This team is set up for great success this season. We could see the Eagles steadily climb up these rankings every week as we see Hurts progress more and more into the face of this franchise.

13. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been in the bottom half of the offense every season since 2015, but all that seemed to change this offseason. Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos was one of the biggest moves of the offseason and one of the most surprising. Already a roster loaded with talent, adding a top ten quarterback immediately made them playoff, if not Super Bowl contenders.

The two-headed monster rushing attack of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon will make the transition for Wilson a lot easier. Along with one of the best receiver trios of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy, this is a dangerous offense, with the offensive line being the biggest question. Wilson’s mobility should help with the weaker right side of the offensive line until it can be upgraded.

12. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers seem to be one of the most complete teams in the league. They boast a top defense, a top offensive line, top all-around athlete receiver/running back Deebo Samuel, and tight end George Kittle. Now add a big play machine in former first-round draft pick QB Trey Lance. The 49ers are also coached by scheme and game plan master Kyle Shanahan at head coach. Even if Lance falls short of what is expected, they still have Jimmy Garoppolo as his backup for now.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboy fans probably aren’t going to like their team being out of the top ten in offensive rankings, but that’s where we are as of now. They have an embarrassment of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but that is becoming the norm every season, and yet they still have a hard time even making it to the playoffs. Add in that they lost No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and the injury to offensive lineman Tyron Smith then this looks like a team that needs a huge year from running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott. We will see how they handle the pressure put on them this season to step up every week and move them accordingly.

Top offenses to start the season

10. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona has already lost some spots this offseason and could see this trend continue if they struggle. Some of the losses this offseason were Christian Kirk, Chase Edmonds, and then a six-game suspension for DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals offense still has some talent with newly acquired receiver Marquise Brown, and of course, Kyler Murray remains one of the most dynamic QBs in the league. We’ll see how they respond this season week by week and move them accordingly.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is still one of the top QBs in the NFL and will ball out again this year as well. He helped produce the fifth-most prolific offense in the league last season after they fixed their offensive line issues, and in just two years, Herbert has become a top-five elite quarterback. We don’t see that changing in 2022. In fact, having a better roster as a whole could make this scoring attack even more efficient.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is relieved to have Lamar Jackson playing after contract talks fell apart this offseason. Jackson decided to bet on himself and play out the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens are getting back Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards after they all had injury issues last season. Jackson is set to have a breakout year with a healthy team around him, and he wants to prove he deserves a max contract. Baltimore will be a fun offense to watch this year and should make a run for the top of these rankings.

7. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is still the best QB in the world after winning back-to-back MVP awards. This season will be the ultimate test for the veteran, as he lost his top two receivers in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers replaced them with rookie Christian Watson from the draft, and Sammy Watkins signed from free agency. Rodgers has to build chemistry with the new receivers on the team, but it helps he still has a great offensive line and a dynamic pair of running backs to help take some pressure off. Still, this might be the year we see the Packers offense struggle at the start of the season, which would definitely drop them on this list.

6. Los Angeles Rams

The defending Super Bowl champions look to try and repeat with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp quickly becoming the best QB to WR duo in the league. This year they have added star receiver Allen Robinson and will have a healthy Cam Akers running the rock. This could be an even more potent offense than we saw last year.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

Admittedly, the top five could all be interchangeable at this point, but soon we will have the stats to separate them. We have really high hopes for this offense from what is on paper. Josh McDaniels is the new head coach and is also an offensive genius. He was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots for years under Bill Belichick and was responsible for the offensive production from the Patriots every year.

Then you have Derek Carr, who has been putting up video game passing numbers every season without huge weapons. Add in Davante Adams, who is one of the best receivers in the league, and watch out. Sprinkle in Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller, and this could easily be the most explosive, big-play offense in the NFL this year.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could this be the eighth championship for Tom Brady? Everything is looking that way as long as the offensive line can hold up. The Buccaneers brought back most of their team from last year except for in the trenches. They had to replace three of the five starters from last season on the o-line. Though they have gotten even better at receiver. The Buccaneers may have the best receiver group in the history of the NFL on one team. They have TB12 throwing to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage just to name the top four. Then they have Leonard Fournette back rushing the ball and catching out the backfield. This very well could be the champions again after the season is over.

3. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was arguably the most exciting player to watch last year. The Bills were one of the best teams in recent history to not go to the Super Bowl, and this season they could be even better. Allen has the prototypical size of a perfect QB, add in the strongest arm in the league, one of the most accurate passers, and quick feet that can beat you with his legs as well as his arm, and you have a QB that seems to be made in a lab. The perfect quarterback with a great team built around him that doesn’t have many weaknesses, and you could be looking at this year’s Super Bowl champions.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is still the most entertaining QB to watch and possibly the best in the league. He did lose Tyreek Hill in the offseason but gained far more depth at receiver to be able to spread the ball around. With JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardeman, and rookie Skyy Moore to toss the ball to, opposing secondaries have their hands full trying to cover all this talent. Not to mention you still have Travis Kelce, the world’s best tight end. This might be the best offense Kansas City has ever had, and that is a scary thought.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati was in the Super Bowl last year and was also the team that allowed the most sacks in the season. Those just don’t go together, but it shows how great and just different Joe Burrow is. He might be the epitome of having ice-cold blood in his veins. No matter how many times his offensive line failed him, he just kept standing, making one precise pass or perfect read after another.

They have completely rebuilt the o-line to be one of the best in the league. The Bengals also kept all their playmakers in Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. This offense with a healthy Burrow, who now has time to stand in the pocket and make throws to these playmakers, are my preseason favorites to win it all this season. For now, we have no problem putting them as the best offense in the league going into Week 1.

This was the Week 1 NFL offense rankings of 2022. Check back weekly, each Tuesday, to see how the offensive rankings change.

