Miami Dolphins game today: TV info, start time, Week 3 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Dolphins schedule

Updated:
dolphins game today
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Is there a Miami Dolphins game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Miami fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Dolphins schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Miami Dolphins game today

When is the next Miami Dolphins game?Sunday, September 22
Who are they playing?Seattle Seahawks
Where are the Dolphins playing?Hard Rock Stadium
What time does the Dolphins game start?4:05 PM ET
What channel is the Dolphins game on?CBS
Where can we stream the Dolphins game?Paramount+

Is there a Dolphins game today?

There is a Dolphins game today. The Miami Dolphins 2024 regular season resumes today with a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Kick-off for the next Dolphins game is at 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT.

Where are the Dolphins playing?

The Miami Dolphins next game will take place on the road in Seattle at Lumen Field.

What network is the Dolphin game on tonight?

The Dolphins’ next game will be broadcast exclusively on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

Where are Dolphins playing home games?

The Dolphins currently play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is located in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time do gates open for the Dolphins game today?

dolphins game today
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Miami Dolphins injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Miami Dolphins injury report.

  • Malik Washington – Doubtful
  • Raheem Mostert – Doubtful
  • Tua Tagovailoa – IR
  • Grant DuBose – IR
  • Ryan Hayes – IR
  • Patrick McMorris – IR
  • Cam Smith – IR

How many wins do the Miami Dolphins have?

The 2024 Dolphins currently own a 1-0 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Dolphins in the Standings?

The 2024 Miami Dolphins are tied for first place in the AFC East standings.

2024 Miami Dolphins schedule (Regular season)

dolphins game
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 8Dolphins 20, Jaguars 171:00 PMCBS
2September 12Buffalo Bills8:15 PMPrime Video
3September 22@ Seattle Seahawks4:05 PMCBS
4September 30Tennessee Titans7:30 PMESPN
5October 6@ New England Patriots1:00 PMFOX
6BYE
7October 20@ Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMFOX
8October 27Arizona Cardinals1:00 PMFOX
9November 3@ Buffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS
10November 11@ Los Angeles Rams8:15 PM ETESPN
11November 17Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PMCBS
12November 24New England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
13November 28@ Green Bay Packers8:20 PMNBC
14December 8New York Jets1:00 PMCBS
15December 15@ Houston Texans1:00 PMCBS
16December 22San Francisco 49ers4:25 PMCBS
17December 29@ Cleveland Browns8:20 PMNBC
18January 5@ New York JetsTBA

Miami Dolphins stats

Below you can get a look at the Dolphins’s latest NFL stats for the 2024 season.

Miami Dolphins depth chart

dolphins game
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Here you can find the latest Miami Dolphins depth chart entering the 2024 NFL season.

Offense

  • Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson
  • Running Back: Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr.
  • Full Back: Alec Ingold
  • Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington, Grant DuBose, Odell Beckham, Jr., River Cracraft
  • Tight End: Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill,Tanner Connor
  • Left Tackle: Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes
  • Left Guard: Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, Kion Smith
  • Center: Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer
  • Right Guard: Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton
  • Right Tackle: Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm

Defense

  • Left End: Zach Sieler
  • Nose Tackle: Benito Jones, Brandon Pili
  • Right End: Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand
  • Weakside Linebacker: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Mohammed Kamara, Cameron Goode
  • Left Inside Linebacker: David Long Jr., Anthony Walker Jr.
  • Right Inside Linebacker: Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall
  • Strongside Linebacker: Bradley Chubb (Out), Jordyn Brooks, Chop Robinson
  • Left Corner: Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal
  • Strong Safety: Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye
  • Free Safety: Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Patrick McMorris
  • Right Corner: Jalen Ramsey, Storm Duck, Cam Smith
  • Nickleback: Kader Kohou

Miami Dolphins record by year

  • 2023: 11-6
  • 2022: 9-8
  • 2021: 9-8
  • 2020: 10-6
  • 2019: 5-11
  • 2018: 7-9
  • 2017: 6-10
