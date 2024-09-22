Miami Dolphins game today: TV info, start time, Week 3 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Dolphins schedule

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Is there a Miami Dolphins game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Miami fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Dolphins schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Miami Dolphins game today

When is the next Miami Dolphins game? Sunday, September 22 Who are they playing? Seattle Seahawks Where are the Dolphins playing? Hard Rock Stadium What time does the Dolphins game start? 4:05 PM ET What channel is the Dolphins game on? CBS Where can we stream the Dolphins game? Paramount+

Is there a Dolphins game today?

There is a Dolphins game today. The Miami Dolphins 2024 regular season resumes today with a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Kick-off for the next Dolphins game is at 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT.

Where are the Dolphins playing?

The Miami Dolphins next game will take place on the road in Seattle at Lumen Field.

What network is the Dolphin game on tonight?

The Dolphins’ next game will be broadcast exclusively on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

Where are Dolphins playing home games?

The Dolphins currently play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is located in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time do gates open for the Dolphins game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Miami Dolphins injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Miami Dolphins injury report.

Malik Washington – Doubtful

Raheem Mostert – Doubtful

Tua Tagovailoa – IR

Grant DuBose – IR

Ryan Hayes – IR

Patrick McMorris – IR

Cam Smith – IR

How many wins do the Miami Dolphins have?

The 2024 Dolphins currently own a 1-0 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Dolphins in the Standings?

The 2024 Miami Dolphins are tied for first place in the AFC East standings.

2024 Miami Dolphins schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 Dolphins 20, Jaguars 17 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 12 Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM Prime Video 3 September 22 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS 4 September 30 Tennessee Titans 7:30 PM ESPN 5 October 6 @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX 6 BYE 7 October 20 @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX 8 October 27 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX 9 November 3 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 10 November 11 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 November 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS 12 November 24 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 13 November 28 @ Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC 14 December 8 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 15 December 15 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 16 December 22 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM CBS 17 December 29 @ Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM NBC 18 January 5 @ New York Jets TBA

Miami Dolphins stats

Below you can get a look at the Dolphins’s latest NFL stats for the 2024 season.

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Here you can find the latest Miami Dolphins depth chart entering the 2024 NFL season.

Offense

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson

Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson Running Back: Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr.

Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr. Full Back: Alec Ingold

Alec Ingold Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington, Grant DuBose, Odell Beckham, Jr., River Cracraft

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington, Grant DuBose, Odell Beckham, Jr., River Cracraft Tight End: Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill,Tanner Connor

Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill,Tanner Connor Left Tackle: Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes

Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes Left Guard: Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, Kion Smith

Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, Kion Smith Center: Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer

Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer Right Guard: Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton

Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton Right Tackle: Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm

Defense

Left End: Zach Sieler

Zach Sieler Nose Tackle: Benito Jones, Brandon Pili

Benito Jones, Brandon Pili Right End: Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand

Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand Weakside Linebacker: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Mohammed Kamara, Cameron Goode

Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Mohammed Kamara, Cameron Goode Left Inside Linebacker: David Long Jr., Anthony Walker Jr.

David Long Jr., Anthony Walker Jr. Right Inside Linebacker: Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall Strongside Linebacker: Bradley Chubb (Out), Jordyn Brooks, Chop Robinson

Bradley Chubb (Out), Jordyn Brooks, Chop Robinson Left Corner: Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal

Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal Strong Safety: Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye

Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye Free Safety: Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Patrick McMorris

Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Patrick McMorris Right Corner: Jalen Ramsey, Storm Duck, Cam Smith

Jalen Ramsey, Storm Duck, Cam Smith Nickleback: Kader Kohou

Miami Dolphins record by year